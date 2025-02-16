Welcome to the Table of Contents for European New Right Revue.

This is your jumping-off point. If you’re not sure how to navigate this publication, you’re now in the right place.

I’ll update this post every month so you can always stay on top of things.

Table of Contents

Key:

➡️ = Written by Alexander Raynor

🌟 = Guest Post

🎤 = Interview

🔒 = For Paid Subscribers Only

📗 = Translation

Writings

(in chronological order)

➡️ Bienvenue à la Nouvelle Droite

➡️ Reading List of the European New Right

🌟 Jonathan Bowden on the European New Right

➡️ List of Seminars and Conferences conducted by GRECE (1968-1987)

📗 GRECE AND THE CONQUEST OF THE POWER OF IDEAS

📗Armin Mohler on Ernst Jünger's Der Arbeiter

📗Preface to «Le Système À Tuer Les Peuples» (The System for Killing Peoples)

📗Cosmopolis: The West as a Non-Place

📗“New Right” or New Culture?

➡️ ‘Guardians of Heritage’: A Clarion Call for European Identity

📗For a Declaration of the Rights of Peoples

📗The True Function of "Anti-Racism" by Guillaume Faye

🌟Beyond Bourgeois Utilitarianism - Re-Enchanting The World

📗The Cultural Causes of Political Change

📗Archeofuturist Reflections Inspired by the Thought of Giorgio Locchi

🎤/📗Reflections on the Adventurer - An Interview with Jean Mabire

➡️Unearthing Middle-earth’s European Roots

➡️‘The Ideology of Sameness’: A Critique of Egalitarianism

➡️My Review of «Europe, Tiers monde, même combat» (Europe, Third World, Same Fight)

📗The Ideas That Led the World: Intellectuals and History

📗Some Reflections on the Metapolitical Thought of Guillaume Faye

➡️Jünger’s Journey: A Visionary Voice for Europe’s Destiny

➡️Guillaume Faye and the New Ideological Stakes

➡️Alain de Benoist and Carl Schmitt Today

🎤/📗Analysis of Trump's Victory - An Interview with Alain de Benoist

➡️Armin Mohler & The German Conservative Revolution

➡️Alain de Benoist and Guidelines for Decisive Years

➡️Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 1

➡️Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 2

➡️Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 3

➡️Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 4

➡️Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 5

➡️Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 6

🎤/📗Towards a Total State: Interview with Auron MacIntyre

➡️‘A Theory of Europe’: Insights into the New Right’s Vision of Continental Identity

➡️Myth as the Language of Being

📗US Nationalists versus Musk and the 'Tech Bros': What If the American Right Implodes?

➡️Parting Words from the Samurai of the West: Dominique Venner

📗Economics is not Destiny

➡️Why Giorgio Locchi Matters Today

📗The Error of Liberalism

🔒The American Evil (1975) by Alain de Benoist and Giorgio Locchi

➡️GRECE: A Legacy of Cultural Renaissance

➡️Society vs. the Market: Alain de Benoist’s Case Against Liberalism

📗1968: The Incisive Year

🌟Guillaume Faye: History of Ideas

🎤/📗Meeting with the Father of Neoreaction

🔒The Main Lines of Carl Schmitt's Political Thought (1987) by Julien Freund