Alain de Benoist presents paganism as a sophisticated philosophical alternative to both monotheism and secularism, emphasizing its embrace of plurality, natural sacredness, and human potential.

In On Being a Pagan, Alain de Benoist presents paganism as a profound philosophical worldview that stands in fundamental opposition to Judeo-Christian monotheism. Rather than simply advocating a return to ancient practices, he articulates a sophisticated understanding of pagan thought that offers critical insights for contemporary cultural and political challenges.

At the heart of de Benoist's conception of paganism is the unity of the divine and natural worlds. Unlike the radical dualism of Judeo-Christian thought, which posits an unbridgeable gap between God and creation, paganism sees the divine as immanent within nature and human life. The gods emerge from and remain part of the natural world, representing sublimated aspects of human nature and experience. This fundamental interconnectedness extends beyond religion to shape entire ways of understanding existence and human purpose.

This holistic worldview leads to a deep appreciation of plurality and diversity. Pagan thought embraces multiple truths and perspectives, manifested in its acceptance of many gods representing different aspects of existence. This religious pluralism extends to a broader tolerance of different peoples, cultures, and ways of life. De Benoist contrasts this with monotheism's insistence on a single absolute truth and universal standards, which he sees as inherently intolerant and hostile to genuine diversity.

Human freedom and responsibility take center stage in pagan thought. Rather than viewing humans as fallen creatures requiring divine redemption, paganism encourages people to develop their capabilities and "surpass themselves" through heroic action and creative endeavor. There is no concept of original sin or inherent corruption; instead, humans are seen as fundamentally capable of shaping their own destiny through their choices and actions.

The pagan understanding of time also differs markedly from the Judeo-Christian linear progression toward a final end. Instead, paganism views time as cyclic, with recurring patterns of birth, death, and renewal. There is no absolute beginning or end point, but rather ongoing cycles of creation and destruction. This shapes a different relationship to history and human purpose, one focused on recurring patterns rather than ultimate salvation or doom.

De Benoist emphasizes paganism's rootedness in particular places, peoples, and cultures. Rather than abstract universal principles, it values specific identities and traditions. This rootedness provides the foundation for authentic diversity and meaningful cultural differences. The sacred manifests not in transcendent absolutes but through particular expressions in nature and human culture.

While rejecting simple nature worship, paganism sees sacred meaning and divine presence manifested in the natural world. This leads to a view of nature as inherently meaningful rather than merely material. However, de Benoist stresses that this should not be confused with mere naturalism or environmental romanticism. Instead, it represents a sophisticated understanding of how the sacred manifests in the material world.

The political implications of pagan thought are significant. De Benoist sees it supporting particularism, diversity, and organic community against universalist ideologies. He opposes both totalitarian unity and rootless individualism in favor of genuine pluralism. This extends to supporting aristocratic virtues like honor and excellence over egalitarian mediocrity.

Rather than absolute good and evil, paganism recognizes the necessary interplay of opposing forces in life. What matters is not conformity to universal moral laws but the intensity and nobility with which one lives. This leads to a more nuanced understanding of ethics based on particular contexts rather than abstract universals.

De Benoist argues for paganism's continuing relevance in addressing contemporary challenges. While not advocating simple revival of ancient practices, he sees pagan principles as offering important resources for critiquing modernity's ills and imagining alternatives. His neo-pagan vision aims to overcome both religious dogmatism and secular materialism by recovering a sacred view of the world that doesn't require belief in a transcendent deity.

The author suggests that many problems of modernity stem from unexamined monotheistic assumptions, even in seemingly secular forms. Recovering pagan insights could help develop more life-affirming alternatives that better support human flourishing and genuine diversity. This is particularly relevant for European cultural renewal, offering ways to reconnect with pre-Christian traditions while engaging contemporary needs.

Ultimately, de Benoist presents paganism as a sophisticated alternative to both traditional monotheism and modern secularism. His vision of neo-paganism aims to recover enduring insights while engaging present realities, providing resources for addressing contemporary cultural and political challenges while supporting genuine diversity and human development.