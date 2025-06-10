European New Right Revue

European New Right Revue

2033ICP
Ironically the woke western philosophy and ideology mirrors itself in the critique of any attempt of preserving tradition, stability, prosperity, security, identity, freedom, property, sovereignty, justice, reality and truth.

The narcissistic woke western intellectual contempts and is gaslighting any natural human rights and needs for existence.

Western wokeism is evil and dangerous because it is actively covert poisoning of the mindset of the soldiers worshipping the Devil.

Defier of Gravity
Hmmm.

He does have a point about the intellectual navel-gazing.

The rest of it, is pretty basic radical-right modernist thinking. Most of it resting on the assumption that his modernist-nationalistic worldview is actually the “true European tradition”. So many moments where he states his own axioms, presenting them as patently true. Upon examination, Faustian man appears, forgetting that the true origins of the West was the East, anyways.

