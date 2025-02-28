Here is the complete collection of essays I have written (so far) about understanding the paganism of the European New Right.

Part One - In a compelling dialogue with Thomas Molnar, French philosopher Alain de Benoist, in his work «L'Eclipse du sacré» (TN: The Eclipse of the Sacred), argues that Biblical monotheism set in motion the West's gradual departure from authentic sacred experience.

Part Two - Croatian philosopher Tomislav Sunic, in his work Postmortem Report, views paganism not as opposition to Christianity but as the enduring cultural foundation of European civilization rooted in local folkways and traditions.

Part Three - Michael O'Meara, in his work New Culture, New Right, interprets the European New Right's paganism as a philosophical framework aimed at recovering Europe's cultural foundations rather than reviving ancient religious practices.

Part Four - Anne Jobert's «Le Retour d'Hermes» (TN: The Return of Hermes) argues for reuniting modern science with European pagan traditions to create a more holistic and culturally integrated scientific understanding.

Part Five - Alain de Benoist presents paganism, in his work On Being a Pagan, as a sophisticated philosophical alternative to both monotheism and secularism, emphasizing its embrace of plurality, natural sacredness, and human potential.

Part Six - Like a virus altering its host's DNA, Judaeo-Christian monotheism fundamentally corrupted European civilization - at least according to Pierre Krebs in his provocative work Fighting for the Essence. Far from being Europe's foundation, Krebs argues that Christianity represents a spiritual colonization that replaced organic diversity with universal conformity, setting the stage for everything from modern globalization to multiculturalism. His analysis of paganism versus Christianity thus reaches far beyond ancient religious debates into the heart of contemporary European identity.