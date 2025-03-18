In 1964, in the aftermath of the failed OAS resistance in Algeria, Dominique Venner lays out his vision for the future nationalist struggle. His manifesto, "For a Positive Critique," stands as nationalist politics' equivalent to Lenin's "What Is To Be Done?" That is to say that it serves as a foundational text that bridges the gap between theoretical understanding and practical organization. Venner's compact manifesto offered a systematic framework for transforming nationalist politics from romantic reaction to revolutionary action.

Dominique Venner's For a Positive Critique (1964 - though it was actually written while Venner was in prison and then formally published in 1964) represents a watershed moment in nationalist political theory, offering both a systematic critique of failed nationalist movements and a comprehensive framework for revolutionary organization. Written in the aftermath of the failed April 1961 putsch in Algeria and the subsequent collapse of the OAS (L’Organisation armée secrète), the work transcends its immediate historical context to provide enduring insights into political organization and revolutionary strategy.

The book is structured around three fundamental elements: a critique of traditional nationalist failures, the development of revolutionary theory, and the elaboration of practical organizational principles. At its core, Venner argues for the necessity of disciplined, educated militants operating within a coherent ideological framework rather than loose, unfocused mass movements.

In his critique of traditional nationalism, Venner identifies several critical flaws that have consistently undermined nationalist movements. Chief among these is ideological confusion - nationalists often attack symptoms rather than causes, being "anti-communists, but forget[ting] that neo-liberal capitalist regimes are the primary vectors of communism." This fundamental misunderstanding leads to ineffective action and repeated failures. Venner is particularly scathing in his criticism of what he terms "mythomania" among nationalist leaders, noting how "If they recruit as few as ten high school students, they think themselves Mussolini. If they boast that they command a group of five thousand organized men, it means they merely have a ragtag mob of several hundred."

A central thesis of the work is that "There are no spontaneous revolutions." Venner systematically dismantles the notion that revolutionary change can emerge without extensive preparation, education, and organization. He points to historical examples of successful revolutionary leaders - Lenin's thirty years of struggle, Hitler's thirteen, Mao's thirty-three - to demonstrate the necessity of sustained, disciplined effort. This understanding leads to his assertion that "Revolution is not the seizure of power, it is the use of power to construct a new society."

The organizational principles Venner proposes represent perhaps the most practical and influential aspect of his work. He advocates for a "monolithic and hierarchical entity" built around specialized cadres rather than loose mass movements. Quality, he insists, must take precedence over quantity: "five militants are more valuable than fifty weirdos." This emphasis on quality extends to his concept of "bases among people" - the patient establishment of footholds in various sectors of society through systematic work.

The European dimension of Venner's thought deserves particular attention. He argues that "Europe's borders do not simply stop at the artificial boundary of the Iron Curtain" and envisions a "Young Europe" that would serve as "the active center of the West and of the world order." This European perspective distinguishes his work from narrower nationalist texts and anticipates many themes of later European New Right thinking.

Venner's practical organizational recommendations are notably specific and sophisticated. He critiques what he calls "craft industry" approaches where everyone attempts to do everything, arguing instead for professional specialization and centralized coordination. "Members must be the active elements of a common struggle," he writes, "responsible for specific tasks, and not simply executing orders. This is how effective militants, organizations, and cells will be formed."

The historical context of the work is crucial to understanding its significance. Written after the failures of traditional nationalist resistance to decolonization and Gaullism, it represents both a brutal critique of failed tactics and a blueprint for future organization. Its influence can be traced through later European nationalist and New Right movements, particularly in their emphasis on metapolitical action and cultural hegemony.

The contemporary relevance of Venner's insights remains striking. His emphasis on thorough ideological education of militants, the importance of specialized roles and professional organization, and the necessity of establishing cultural and social "bases" rather than focusing solely on political action continues to speak to current challenges in political organization. His critique of superficial activism and emphasis on deep cultural and social work anticipates many contemporary discussions about effective political action.

The work's enduring significance lies in its clear-eyed assessment of political reality combined with practical organizational wisdom. Venner understood that successful revolutionary movements require both a coherent worldview and the organizational capacity to implement it. His insistence on the necessity of both theoretical understanding and practical capability - and the relationship between the two - remains particularly relevant.

For a Positive Critique stands as a crucial text in the development of revolutionary theory, one that bridges the gap between classical revolutionary texts and contemporary political challenges. Its dual emphasis on ideological clarity and organizational effectiveness provides a model for political organization that transcends its immediate historical context. As movements continue to grapple with questions of effective organization and action in an increasingly complex political landscape, Venner's insights remain remarkably pertinent.

Venner's work represents not just a critique of past failures but a positive program for effective political organization. Its combination of theoretical sophistication and practical wisdom ensures its continuing relevance to contemporary political struggles. The text's enduring influence testifies to the universal applicability of its core insights about the relationship between ideology, organization, and effective political action.