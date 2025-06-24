In an era marked by escalating global tensions and profound identity crises, the notion of the "West" has resurfaced with renewed intensity—yet also with increasing ambiguity. In this essay, Walter Aubrig and Olivier Eichenlaub examine the historical transformations and ideological contradictions underlying the concept of the West, particularly in its relation to Europe. Tracing the evolution from the Romantic Abendland to the Cold War’s geopolitical West and today’s contested civilizational banner, the authors argue that clinging to the idea of a unified "Western world" is not only historically misguided but strategically detrimental to Europe’s future. Against the backdrop of American cultural and ideological dominance, they call for a political and spiritual decoupling—a “de-Westernisation”—as the necessary condition for a European renaissance rooted in its own civilizational legacy.

Originally published on the Iliad Institute

Written by Walter Aubrig and Olivier Eichenlaub

Translated by Robin D’Urgel

After the end of the First World War, in 1922, the second volume of a book with a peculiar destiny was published in Germany, which would gain paradoxical posterity: The Decline of the West by Oswald Spengler. A century later, in 2022, Michel Onfray penned «Fin de l’Occident ?» (TN: The End of the West?) a special issue of his magazine Front populaire (TN: Popular Front), whilst Emmanuel Todd published in 2023 «La Défaite de l'Occident» (TN: The Defeat of the West). The word West is nowadays spoken more than ever, exposing the dramatic throes of a reign’s end. However, its meaning has known considerable turnarounds.

That which has long been commonly accepted as the West is what, beyond the Rhine river, is called Abendland, the country of the setting sun. The term carries all the romantic load of a time when the world was divided in two halves – the Christian West on one side, inheritor of the Western Roman Empire, and the East on the other, which began at Byzantium and extended into a poorly known Asian continent. Nevertheless, the West has little by little disappeared to the benefit of Europe as an idea with the transition into modernity through the Renaissance. It was the time of the great discoveries, the beginning of the Nomos of the Earth, as Carl Schmitt put it. From then on, Europeans defined themselves not through an East-West axis, but by reference to a territory: the European continent in its confrontation with the rest of the world. It was only during 20th century, and singularly in the opposition between the great blocks of the Cold War, that the term West was remobilized to designate a reality with far different implications: the great West, the Western World.

For all that, and despite this shift that is in many regards the synonym of a dispossession for Europe, the mobilization of the West as a reference notion persists, particularly to those who see themselves as the defenders of European identity. This West isn’t truly Christian, and takes more and more the traits of a "white world" - a projection that, when looking at the ethnic reality of the American society, for instance, raises obvious questions. The resurgence of the term suggests, nonetheless, the idea that Westerners, Europeans, and "Whites" are united in their ways of living and their relations with the rest of the world from their common cultural matrix. The entry of Russian troops in Ukraine in 2022 or the attack of Israel by Hamas in 2023 have yet again favored the claiming of the term, transposing thus a desire of identity recognition in the field of geostrategic realities. Its mentioning seems at first to hold a performative value – we hope to get something out of this ensemble of belonging, we seek allies, even brothers, at times when communitarian confrontations grow sharper and sharper. And how can we not, after all, understand this? In this context, looking at the geopolitical situation of the 21st century, more so than the one before the fall of the Iron Curtain, it appears to us nonetheless that supporting the attachment of Europe to a "Western banner" is a fundamental historical mistake.

It is based on the fallacious idea according to which the West could today be the foundation of a new geopolitical order, relying exclusively on solidarity between populations with European ancestry, whose "dispersal" is the result of old colonial adventures. This would offer perspectives of unexpected salvation, thanks to the support of a homogenous and benevolent "European diaspora", scattered mainly across North America, certain South American countries, South Africa, and also in Israel, that are confronted by demographic challenges and civilizational threats similar to those Europeans are fighting currently. If it is obvious that similarities emerge from these shared roots, and it is eminently desirable that these similarities result in fructuous synergies, let us recall nonetheless that the reality of the geopolitical rationales belonging to each continent is susceptible to eventually considerably compromise these perspectives of cohesion. That is unless we satisfy ourselves with crude speeches only susceptible to occasionally legitimize coinciding individual interests with heartfelt generosity.

Why is it that these common roots not prevail? Most of the "Western" nations situated on other continents are born from a colonization movement that led populations from Europe to settle permanently beyond the seas to exploit lands that seemed in their eyes to be poorly done so, according to a process comparable to the one that lead to the foundation in Antiquity of Greek cities around the Mediterranean or to the territorial expansion of the Roman Empire. But the Anglo-Saxon nations once founded by European settlers, in the likes of the Greek colonies that slipped from the grasp of the koiné that united them with their mother city, have long since emancipated themselves from the Old World’s tutelage, to legitimately pursue the satisfaction of their own interests, on a new territory allowing for increased possibilities.

The United States of America, which is often referred to when the western ensemble is mentioned, has never ceased to claim a "Manifest Destiny", justifying thus its deep severance with European tradition, even if the American and British elites have kept close personal and family ties for over two centuries. This severance derives from the ideology of the "Founding Fathers", from the messianic dream of protestant fundamentalist communities that left Europe to live in a society purified from the corruption of the "Old World", aristocratic and monarchical. Despite recurring mentions of Greek or roman Antiquity, allowing it to more or less legitimately claim the Athenian democratic heritage and that of the "civilizing" mission of the Roman Empire, the "City upon a Hill" has since its beginnings thought itself as a rebuilding of Jerusalem, for which the long detour by Europe didn’t mean much. Additionally, American history was founded on an anarchical episode in complete and willful contradiction to the institutions then implemented in Europe: the Far West, as an organization system of territorial conquest and settlement, then the American Civil War have served as the founding act of a New World that still forms to this day its mythos in the American collective imagination.

It stands out then that by many regards, the only valid acceptance of a "western civilization" is that of a set of values that had spread more or less consistently at the end of the 18th century, by the crystallization of what historians have qualified as "Atlantic revolutions", of which the American then French examples are but the most emblematic ones. A philosophical corpus projecting the ex nihilo foundation of a better society and of a new man has been capable of navigating power networks established in what still was the sphere of influence of a triumphing Europe. The principles of liberty and individual emancipation, of democracy, of equality before the law and of progress were to serve as a base for the founding fathers of the United States, while in Europe they manifested themselves as a late product of a civilization with its own dynamic, facing keen traditions that had laid its framework, source of political and social structures tested throughout the centuries. There again, it appears as a paradigm rooted in time, and that, because the Americans were able to rid themselves of the European civilizational heritage’s weight, has found its expression in forms radically different from one side of the Atlantic to the other.

Thus, the institutional merging of North America and Europe on the basis of common adhesion to the values of liberal democracy must be understood precisely as a symptom of an asymmetrical dependency, that even leans towards domination. It was carried out for the benefit of the "colony", to the detriment of the European nations of origin. During the 30-year post-war boom and the Cold War, taking advantage of the weakening of the European powers in the cataclysm of the world wars, it is the United States’ soft power that permitted the American power to guard itself from a potential recession of its influence while strengthening its cultural, ideological, economic and military domination across the entire so-called "Western" European territory. In other words, if North America was never thought of by its founders as a European colony, it is Europe that today, by many aspects, is well and truly spiritually colonized by the United States, whose strategy of imperial expansion carries the name of “The West.”

European nations and peoples see themselves today being plunged in a great reconfiguration of geopolitical balances. This hazardous context for the states of Europe, all the more so after the election of Donald Trump in November 2024, will henceforth confront their leaders with a considerable obstacle to a return to might. And this return to might will only be achieved at the cost of an internal de-Westernization, by overcoming an order dedicated to the fanciful ideal of liberal democracies. It is within its most enduring traditional politics that Europe will find the necessary resources to usher in a new dynamic to its civilizational destiny, which would be able to take on the upcoming challenges.

This text constitutes a selection of the arguments presented by the authors in the first Periodical, published by the Studies Center of the Iliad Institute for European Long Memory. The article is accessible in open access on the website: www.institut-iliade.com.