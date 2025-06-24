European New Right Revue

European New Right Revue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silesianus's avatar
Silesianus
1d

Europe is long overdue for a reconsideration of its ties, both cultural and political, to the US. As its own structure and power wanes, its insistence on being propped up by America has been rudely shattered by JD Vance in Munich, and now the scramble to find new meaning and purpose in continuing a war with Russia is a misguided. Whether true soul-searching will take place remains to be seen, but Europe cannot expect to exist indefinitely as an appendage of the American empire, lest it be given an even more painful experience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andre-Hans von BREMEN's avatar
Andre-Hans von BREMEN
2d

www.Nordlandia.nl - North-Europeans goes back to Northern-European "Roots"... ou of any Middle-EAst born Abrahamic Monotheism !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alex
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture