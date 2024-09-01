Guillaume Faye’s blog ‘J’ai tout compris’ is sadly now defunct. I found this essay over at the Guillaume Faye Archive. Hyperlinks have been provided to give background information. As per usual, TN denotes a translator's note.

The True Function of "Anti-Racism": New Pushes for Freedom-Killing Laws in Europe

In his latest essay, which we urge all our subscribers to acquire urgently, Le théâtre de Satan (The Theater of Satan), Maître Éric Delcroix (TN: In France, the title Maître is an honorific used to address lawyers, judicial officers, and notaries) has perfectly analyzed the perverse drift of current law, which consists of abandoning the impartiality and objectivism of French positivist law in favor of a return to a subjective and moral justice, neo-medieval and vague, soft-totalitarian and regressive, anti-secular and para-religious, which condemns according to biased criteria all sinners (the Bastards) opposed to "the super ideology of human-rightsism." He demonstrates how the arsenal of so-called "anti-racist" laws is a war machine (and a pretext) against the freedom of expression of all those who, in reality, oppose the accepted doctrine.

The latest bill from the Union for a Popular Movement (French: Union pour un mouvement Populaire) (UMP), unanimously passed on December 10, confirms Maître Delcroix's analyses and continues this drift, further strengthening the "anti-racist" arsenal, which tends to indicate that the leftist right-wing Raffarin government will be even more repressive and freedom-killing, even more pro-immigration and anti-identity than a left that doesn't have to prove it is politically correct. This law, inspired by Pierre Lellouche (UMP), increases sanctions against so-called racist, anti-Semitic, and xenophobic offenses.

The new law will allow doubling the penalties for an offense if it is deemed to have been committed under the influence of a subjective racist motive or a xenophobic or anti-Semitic "intention." This motive and intention will be determined by the judge. We are therefore definitively leaving the impartial and positivist law of the French tradition to enter a para-religious logic, a neo-medieval law where the court will decide whether the accused is a "sinner" or not.

But there's worse: through this new law, of course unanimously voted by both left and right in early December, a section of egalitarian republican law collapses; and - paradoxically - our "anti-racist" democracy re-establishes a racial and ethnic privilege, this time in favor of non-natives. Because, practically, given that sinful racism is only attributable to native Europeans, the new Lellouche law effectively establishes a penal asymmetry that disadvantages the indigenous population. Let's imagine a fight between a white person and a black person resulting in mutual injuries. The black person might risk, for example, one year in prison for assault and battery, while the white person would be assured of being sentenced to two years, since they are assumed to have acted under the influence of racism.

The Socialists had asked for "homophobic motivations" to be added; this time it didn't pass, but don't worry, it will come.

The judge, a new Savonarola against heretics, will probe thoughts, ideas, and hearts. If you are known for your identitarian or nationalist sentiments, you'd better not find yourself in a courtroom.

Note that it is the right and not the left that is pushing the envelope the furthest. Mr. Lellouche (UMP) surpasses Mr. Fabius. But aren't they fundamentally part of the same party?

This kind of law, let's note, is the very expression of the dictatorship of single thought: the right not only aligns itself with the ideology of the left but strives to surpass it in order to prove that it is "moral" and politically correct, and to exorcise its guilty conscience. This law will have the effect of further encouraging the impunity of anti-European racist acts committed by non-native delinquents and of further paralyzing the defensive reactions of native French people, the latter being increasingly made to feel guilty in their own country.

The Spanish are going even further and are adopting, almost word for word, the terms of the totalitarian legislation of the former people's democracies. Article 9 of the new law on political parties states that "in their activities, political parties must respect democratic principles and constitutional values," otherwise they will be "declared illegal," especially if they aim to "undermine or destroy the regime of freedoms." In the name of freedom, it is suppressed. This is both Jacobin and Orwellian. Among these democratic principles that must be respected, we obviously find anti-racism and its usual freight train: "promoting the exclusion or persecution of people because of their ideology, religion or belief, nationality, race or sexual orientation." In other words, an identitarian party that would advocate for the reversal of migratory flows, national preference, or claim to fight Islamization or homophilia risks being banned!

In Switzerland, another country that has fallen under the cloak of soft neo-totalitarianism, the president of the Freedom Party (identitarian), Jürg Scherrer, will appear before a court for "violation of the anti-racist criminal norm." His crime? He stated that many Albanian asylum seekers from Kosovo had a criminal background! Something no Swiss police officer is unaware of... For the investigating judge, these statements constitute "a denigration of human dignity"! "Human dignity": note the artistic vagueness of this notion.

One will note that these two legislative texts reintroduce the vague notions of customary law, allowing judges, employees of the hegemonic ideology, to condemn or absolve not specific facts according to positive laws, but sinful opinions, based on moral suspicions. The Inquisition returns, meta-religious and human-rightsist, under the guise of a "Rule of Law," a "democracy," and a "Republic."

In reality, it is not at all about fighting against discrimination and violence, nor obviously for philanthropy: the inspirers of these laws are the very ones who endorse and excuse - and repress to a minimum - sordid criminality, the explosive corruption of the ruling classes, multiple sexual deviancies, fraudulent enrichment, the pornographic outpouring, etc.

To use the sociological categories introduced by Pareto, Monnerot, and Baudrillard, we will say

that all this edifying drift of law into the repressive anti-racist, anti-"fascist", etc. vulgate, is an indirect means of establishing a neo-totalitarian ideology of both para-Trotskyist and capitalist-globalist inspiration, anti-European identity; that the system strives, through this neo-despotic and quasi-religious legislation, to shift the field of morality and censorship. The mechanism is as follows: the system adorns itself (like the Jay adorned with the Peacock's feathers in La Fontaine's fable) with a false virtue - the repression of the sins of "fascism/racism," a biased label for European claims of identity defense - in order to cover up, conceal, and legitimize its true vices: permissiveness in the economic exploitation of native Europeans (globalization), the legitimization and normalization of corruption, nepotism, social criminality, the collapse of moral health, etc.

In short, anti-racism is the ethical smokescreen, the justification by "corrupt elites" for their own moral degeneracy, their criminal cynicism.

Liberty against concrete freedoms. A gangster, a rapist, a killer, a thieving politician have Rights. They remain in the sacred field of Morality. A Bastard suspected of "racism" (that is, of defending the integrity of his European people) no longer has any.

Anti-racism is nothing but a crude pretext, not only to drown out this European ethnic identity, but also to destroy all freedom of expression, just like the new "anti-terrorist" laws inspired by the United States. Moreover, this "anti-racism" is only exercised against native Europeans, and not against all others, even those who are patented anti-European racists; proof that it is not sincere.

An example: last November, in Seine-Saint-Denis, a North African man, Abdehramane F., was convicted of "assault and battery and racist insults" because he had seriously molested and injured the inspector who had just failed him on his driving test. The latter was Antillean and had been called a "dirty n*gger". However, similar incidents had occurred against native French inspectors, without any criminal reference to "racism".

The so-called anti-racist mechanism is therefore, in the sense of Baudrillard, Debord, and Delcroix, a simulacrum based on a media spectacle and a state of shock. The masters of the System create a pseudo-ethics supported by media propaganda that is both powerful and finely crafted (TV, schools, laws, etc.) in order to legitimize their own immoralism. It's the system of the Borgias and the Stalinists, but more subtle.

One must conclude by noting that the "anti-fascist" and "anti-racist" legislative and media arsenal is merely the perverse and remarkably effective refinement of techniques of tyranny, whose origin is Middle Eastern and Oriental. And this tyranny is currently in service of the triple alliance of Americanocentric neo-Trotskyist and ultra-capitalist cosmopolitan ideologies, but also of conquering Islam, with a perfectly clear objective: to prohibit any expression of revolt and resistance by European peoples, condemned to disappear in their immemorial identity, even though they are within their rights.

But it is not written that this endeavor will succeed. For no one knows how the cornered beast may react…