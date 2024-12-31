Subscribe
Society vs. the Market: Alain de Benoist’s Case Against Liberalism
Review of Alain de Benoist's "Against Liberalism: Society Is Not a Market"
13 hrs ago
•
Alexander Raynor
14
The American Evil (1975) by Alain de Benoist and Giorgio Locchi
The essay “Il male americano” (Italian for The American Evil), published in 1975, offers a critical, polemical examination of American culture…
Jan 17
•
Alexander Raynor
10
The Error of Liberalism
This essay by Alain de Benoist, «L’erreur du liberalism», was originally published in Éléments issue no.
Jan 14
•
Alexander Raynor
19
Why Giorgio Locchi Matters Today
by Alexander Raynor
Published on Arktos Journal
•
Jan 9
Economics is not Destiny
The following is a speech by Guillaume Faye from the XIII Conference of GRECE, December 10th 1978.
Jan 7
•
Alexander Raynor
12
3
Parting Words from the Samurai of the West: Dominique Venner
Dominique Venner’s A Handbook for Dissidents is a deeply reflective and inspiring guide for those who seek to navigate the complexities of modernity…
Published on Arktos Journal
•
Jan 5
US Nationalists versus Musk and the 'Tech Bros': What If the American Right Implodes?
The following is a translation of an essay published on Éléments on December 31st, 2024, written by Stéphane Brizzi. The essay discusses a growing rift…
Jan 3
•
Alexander Raynor
20
6
December 2024
Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 6
Like a virus altering its host's DNA, Judaeo-Christian monotheism fundamentally corrupted European civilization - at least according to Pierre Krebs in…
Dec 31, 2024
•
Alexander Raynor
23
1
Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 5
Alain de Benoist presents paganism as a sophisticated philosophical alternative to both monotheism and secularism, emphasizing its embrace of plurality…
Dec 24, 2024
•
Alexander Raynor
21
4
Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 4
Anne Jobert's «Le Retour d'Hermes» argues for reuniting modern science with European pagan traditions to create a more holistic and culturally…
Dec 17, 2024
•
Alexander Raynor
20
14
Towards a Total State: Interview with Auron MacIntyre
This interview was published in Éléments issue 211 (Dec 2024/Jan 2025) between Ethan Rundell and Auron MacIntyre, author of The Total State: How Liberal…
Dec 12, 2024
•
Alexander Raynor
13
Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 3
Michael O'Meara interprets the European New Right's paganism as a philosophical framework aimed at recovering Europe's cultural foundations rather than…
Dec 10, 2024
•
Alexander Raynor
20
3
