European New Right Revue

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Society vs. the Market: Alain de Benoist’s Case Against Liberalism
Review of Alain de Benoist's "Against Liberalism: Society Is Not a Market"
  
Alexander Raynor
The American Evil (1975) by Alain de Benoist and Giorgio Locchi
The essay “Il male americano” (Italian for The American Evil), published in 1975, offers a critical, polemical examination of American culture…
  
Alexander Raynor
The Error of Liberalism
This essay by Alain de Benoist, «L’erreur du liberalism», was originally published in Éléments issue no.
  
Alexander Raynor
Why Giorgio Locchi Matters Today
by Alexander Raynor
Published on Arktos Journal  
Economics is not Destiny
The following is a speech by Guillaume Faye from the XIII Conference of GRECE, December 10th 1978.
  
Alexander Raynor
3
Parting Words from the Samurai of the West: Dominique Venner
Dominique Venner’s A Handbook for Dissidents is a deeply reflective and inspiring guide for those who seek to navigate the complexities of modernity…
Published on Arktos Journal  
US Nationalists versus Musk and the 'Tech Bros': What If the American Right Implodes?
The following is a translation of an essay published on Éléments on December 31st, 2024, written by Stéphane Brizzi. The essay discusses a growing rift…
  
Alexander Raynor
6

December 2024

Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 6
Like a virus altering its host's DNA, Judaeo-Christian monotheism fundamentally corrupted European civilization - at least according to Pierre Krebs in…
  
Alexander Raynor
1
Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 5
Alain de Benoist presents paganism as a sophisticated philosophical alternative to both monotheism and secularism, emphasizing its embrace of plurality…
  
Alexander Raynor
4
Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 4
Anne Jobert's «Le Retour d'Hermes» argues for reuniting modern science with European pagan traditions to create a more holistic and culturally…
  
Alexander Raynor
14
Towards a Total State: Interview with Auron MacIntyre
This interview was published in Éléments issue 211 (Dec 2024/Jan 2025) between Ethan Rundell and Auron MacIntyre, author of The Total State: How Liberal…
  
Alexander Raynor
Understanding the "Paganism" of the ENR - Part 3
Michael O'Meara interprets the European New Right's paganism as a philosophical framework aimed at recovering Europe's cultural foundations rather than…
  
Alexander Raynor
3
© 2025 Alex
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture