This 1997 interview from Réfléchir & Agir no. 3 captures a pivotal moment in Guillaume Faye’s intellectual transition following his departure from GRECE and the New Right. Once a key theorist of the movement, Faye had since shifted to mainstream media, working as a journalist, radio host, and writer. Conducted by Maxime Lion, this second part of a two-part interview delves into three main themes: the influence of mainstream media on cultural production, the future of Europe, and the state of nationalist movements.

Faye provides a unique insider’s perspective on ideological and media landscapes, offering sharp critiques of the political establishment and the nationalist movements he once supported. His views on European unity, cultural strategy, and political engagement are provocative and pragmatic, taking place amid debates over European integration and the Maastricht Treaty.

Beyond its immediate political context, the interview offers valuable historical insight into the intellectual debates of late 1990s France, shedding light on the evolution of nationalist and New Right thought, as well as Faye’s shifting ideological trajectory.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

In this second part of the interview, Guillaume Faye's perspective, while still uncompromising but resolutely focused on the future, addresses fundamental questions affecting our society: the media and culture more generally - a subject particularly close to his heart given his own experience in the field - Europe, and finally the nationalist movement between its mistakes and hopes. His positions will certainly make some people grind their teeth. Good! It will shake up the ready-made thinking that is the hallmark of fools.

R&A: One of your distinctive characteristics, and not the least, is having moved in circles usually impermeable to "New Right" ideas. I'm thinking particularly of the media.

GF: That's the real environment. It was necessary to go through there - that's society as it is, not as it should be.

R&A: What lessons did you learn from this experience? Is it possible to take constructive action there?

GF: I deliberately went to the heart of the sun, to the true center of this environment. That means Hollywood and the Rock 'n' roll planet, the American system, the global cultural production system. I would characterize this system in three ways. It is extremely well organized and run by remarkable elites. The great elites in the psychological sense gravitate toward this environment because that's where things happen. This explains, by the way, why politicians are so mediocre, no longer being masters but patrons. Thus they go into this environment which is both economic and cultural and no longer go into politics. I would say that a radio director or a major record label producer are more interesting humanly than an RPR deputy. Moreover, when an RPR deputy goes to defend French language quotas to them, he has no arguments.

The first characteristic is that it's a world of quality, even if this quality world often serves very base things. Second peculiarity, this world is fragile because it relies exclusively on success and economic competition. Thus it is fragile and permeable. Contrary to widespread mythology, it is not directed by any clandestine conductor, by any dominant lobby. It's a jungle where anyone can succeed but where lobbies fight against each other. Here nothing is guaranteed. For example, American culture that currently dominates Europe and what we call "europop" has been totally swept away in many countries, particularly in Arab and Latin areas. Rock 'n' roll and all American music are in considerable decline throughout South America, which represents moreover an enormous market. The third characteristic is in the fact that this world is not directed by any structuring forces of a spiritual nature. It is therefore permeable but organized. This world is devoid of the slightest ideology: it sells itself to the highest bidder. It remains very difficult to operate censorship there, provided one practices a skillful discourse. Many more things are possible than one imagines.

The worst thing one can do when wanting to defend European values is to be traditionalist. There one becomes radicalized and marginalized. In the major record labels, currently dominated by Americans, they create sectors for "bourée" (traditional French dance), "roots", "oak and life" in order to control them. The last service to render to Europe is to economically develop its traditional side, its museographic side. Surely, there will be a sector, a market. Better to do what the Arabs have done, or what the Greeks are beginning to understand, or what perhaps the Irish are doing: that is to say to make something new, from an ancient, rooted soul. But the response that one often sees in traditional circles is limited to putting the Virgin Mary, the bourée, Alsatian costumes, regional flags facing the enormous Euro-American cultural industry machine: this is a gigantic error. However, I realized that, for example in Hollywood cinema, it is Europeans who construct American myths, in place of Americans because there is more talent in Europe. The United States has become a commercial society that pumps everywhere in the world with remarkable efficiency. Be careful, there are also American myths that are profound and that are not disseminated abroad. There is American rootedness, values, but which are not disseminated to the exterior. When they export Disney, it's not America, it's Europe reviewed and corrected by a Euro-American system. To summarize, this world allows one to refine one's strategy because it is like a woman to be taken. One must not consider it as an enemy, but as a space where one can move. This strictly means nothing to consider it as an enemy bloc against bloc because it does not think of itself as such. It has no coherent ideological discourse. It does not think of itself as one society against another society.

R&A: But how does one act within it?

GF: One can act there by making compromises, quality, creation. This is what the French lack too much. They reason too much in terms of scheming, cronyism, and nepotism rather than in terms of quality. An amusing anecdote was given to me by a discussion with the head of a record label, which produces 95% Anglo-Saxon music and 5% classical. They said that in classical music, as in popular music with Anglo-Saxons, the scene is dominated by Germans and Russians. There aren't many great French musicians. It's not in the name of any imperialism that Mozart pleases more than Debussy, that's just how it is. He is not opposed to making Breton songs that might work. It is totally false to think there isn't a potential audience for that. But it has to be quality and well-done work. Why was the film Excalibur by John Boorman produced by the American system? It's because no European was able to make something well-constructed and well-put-together from that. Why? That's just how it is. We have myths in Europe, for example Joan of Arc. Make a film about Joan of Arc, but a readable film, not something old-fashioned, intimate. The real problem is the lack of creativity, of creation. One must see reality as it is. There is a global system of cultural production, no one has the means to create a parallel system. It's like football: there is an international football federation, one isn't going to create another federation, it's too late. Therefore one must be an excellent player in the system. The imperative is to be in the world, but not necessarily of the world. To summarize, one fights in the world and not outside the world. Even if spiritually and mentally one must do something else, one must be in society.

R&A: Is it possible to convey an alternative message in a world so dominated by market law?

GF: Yes, it's more possible than before. Indeed, we notice two things: a growing economic dissatisfaction and a spiritual void that is becoming more pronounced.

R&A: How can one play on this spiritual void?

One can play on it provided one brings a solution to people. It's like economics. The French don't vote for ideological reasons. They vote for reasons of self-interest. A person from the left can vote for a right-wing party if the latter offers concrete solutions to their real problems. Currently, problems of an economic and spiritual nature are becoming more and more pronounced. One must be dreamlike, make people dream economically and spiritually. For example, what did the NTM group do at their level? They initially addressed marginalized migrants. They brought them solutions at the level of dreams, phrases that pleased them with fairly average but still acceptable musical quality. So it necessarily worked. How is it that American authors like Bradley or Stephen King are the ones who utilize European medieval mythology when Europeans are incapable of doing it? Because they create quality. I've had in my hands manuscripts from French people who wanted to write somewhat mythological novels like Tolkien. It was garbage. So to penetrate the adversary, one must be a good fighter. And, in the political domain, one must bring concrete arguments, which suppose a concrete ideology. It's actually time to propose a concrete solution to unemployment, since no one is making the right diagnosis. However, we're still waiting. When I see these colloques organized here and there by organizations like the Clock Club, they are only speeches dominated by criticism, short-term. One seeks to denounce the dominant ideology. But we know it, we've been denouncing it for 20 years. It's seen and reviewed, now we must move on to something else.

R&A: How do you analyze the profound evolutions affecting the cultural scene of this end of century?

GF: Musically, it's been completely going in circles since the 50s. We always come back to the same things, around 4 major poles: there's everything related to Dance Music, "europop"; then there's Rock 'n' roll which is rather Rockabilly because originally rock is a dance, a mixed rhythm, a music that has black and Irish roots; there's everything that is techno, but house music actually takes hard-rock in a different way because it's the same rhythmic family; finally there's everything that is ethnic, which works well, meaning French chanson, more generally music programmed by nostalgia after 10 PM. But we're going in circles: for 30 or 40 years, we change the forms but it's globally the same thing. In the discotheques of the 60s, it was pretty much the same thing as today. There are no fundamental differences and no real inventiveness. But there is real progress in terms of arrangement, sonority. We have excellent melodists, but that's similar to what Japanese music was. There are remarkable things, for example Paul McCartney who has extraordinary mastery of melody but there's no more real inventiveness. There is some in ethnic music from the Third World: Raï, Argentine music. There's an extraordinary phenomenon because they're advancing. Given the importance of music in the cultural battle in Europe, there's an incredible space to conquer: it's about getting out of "europop", out of rock 'n' roll. But we must do something else, we must get out of it. In Europe, there are extraordinary musical deposits, but one must know how to exploit them. For example, there's Greek music, particularly Thessalian, which is music with a ternary rhythm, chthonian. There's all Spanish music that's starting to be used. I would say that it's in the whole cultural area of the Mediterranean that there is something to draw from to create the music of the future. However, these won't be ethnic music but exportable music that can be danced to in New York, throughout Europe, and not just on vacation at the edge of the Piraeus. One must get out of folklore, which South Americans have managed to do. One must go to discotheques, that's where things happen. One will then notice that one record out of ten is no longer in the Euro-American cultural area.

R&A: Doesn't techno appear as a vector of a possible cultural renaissance through its vitalist aspects?

GF: Yes, but it's a mixed music that conveys a mixed concept. It's the recourse to something hyper violent but under a musical writing that's very easily identifiable, because the latter is centered on machinery, on repetitive rhythm, which we also find in hard rock. Broadly speaking, techno is the return to military music, a music of psychological conditioning. That's why Scottish military music is one of the most effective in the world. It's based on two types of instruments: a haunting instrument which is the bagpipe and the drum. Similarly, all African music is military music. These are music for conditioning warriors. Techno can be defined as the military technique of conditioning but in service of "getting wild" on a dance floor with girls. It's thus recuperated. But I think we must change the musical language, we must find something else. We must escape in my opinion this repetition of pop music in the very broad sense by turning toward new paths. Currently, there's jungle music, which uses enormous amounts of elements from classical music, to plunge people into a damp and murky atmosphere. But there, it's not really music but economic and industrial processes. However, it's difficult to say that in France which is not a country of music but of song, in which the latter has an effect of individual and personal withdrawal or political message, unlike Northern countries where music has more of a role of collective conditioning. In France, music is more individual. It's Aznavour telling his life story.

R&A: Another subject, to change from rooster to donkey, what do you think of the nationalist galaxy in general, and the FN in particular?

GF: First, I know very little about it. For 10 years, I haven't been interested in it at all. From a very external point of view, these movements are carried by the fact that the middle classes no longer have ideology and have needs. Moreover, left-right ideological divides are disappearing. The place is thus open for any political adventure. This is a positive point for them: the place is there to be taken. There are no more ideological norms facing them. They are the only ones to have an effective anti-system critical discourse. The handicap - this has notably been the error of the National Front - is having historical references unacceptable to French political culture and which automatically limit its audience. If strategically, it had claimed to follow de Gaulle, it would have had much more impact than, by allusion or not, giving the impression of recognizing itself rather in Pétain. This is a major strategic error, which consists of referencing an archeo-right that has historically been defeated. However, despite this, it has progressed, which shows the strength of the need.

Indeed all these neo-protest movements have succeeded in gaining an important audience because the system fails to find solutions. But they must bring solutions particularly in the economic domain, while remaining coherent, with an effective discourse and without reference to any extremism. What lost the Communist Party is that it continued to refer to Stalinism even though the latter had obviously failed! Similarly, I was stunned by all these debates about negationism. It's completely crazy to take this theme as an ideological battle horse in certain small groups, it's fundamentally not the problem. Moreover, it has something unhealthy about it. The third handicap lies in my opinion in the tooth-and-nail defense of a France that no longer exists culturally and refusing the European idea. Maastricht, even if one doesn't like it, is History. The bottle is built, now it's up to us to put the good wine inside.

R&A: And if the bottle is cracked on all sides?

GF: It's still a bottle. It's easier to have a cracked bottle than no bottle at all, because the France bottle is insufficient today. Indeed, we know that building Europe is something necessary, defensive, even if the framework is built by Occidentalists, it exists nonetheless. As Lenin said "History needs useful idiots." We must accept Europe as it is. Just as nations were born in Europe, they must disappear there. That's how it is. France can remain as something very great, very cultural, but is called into question as a political unity. Even if the process of European unification is bad, one must have realism in history. At least it exists. In any case, nothing is perfect. If we must wait for the satisfactory European historical form to be built, combining both Democracy and spirituality, we could wait a long time, we could wait for Godot. Certainly, current Europe is materialistic, submitted to the West in a first phase and non-democratic because technocratic, but the framework exists. In a second phase, the peoples of Europe will be able to impose an authentically democratic vision, which opposes democratism where power doesn't belong to the people but to the media, to simulacra, to spectacle, and to economic networks. Again, there is possibility of reappropriation of History in a European framework. I fundamentally believe in symbols. Even if it has enormous disadvantages, the single currency is something irreversible. A nation that loses the right to mint currency no longer exists already. We must know that in the year 2000 we are going to experience an extraordinary revolution. From a historical point of view, a shock that no one realizes because we have our nose right up against it. For the first time since Charles the Bold, European nations will no longer have the right to mint currency. A major attribute of their sovereignty will be taken away from them. This is something positive, because it's happening with History. Once again, one must never lose sight of the fact that history is made by the Gods, in the allegorical sense of the word, it's up to men to manage. The European currency has been built by useful idiots. Similarly, Schengen marks the abolition of borders. For the first time since the end of the Roman Empire, the constructions of the kings of France are deconstructed, there are no more borders. This has many disadvantages in a first phase. If the bottle is cracked, it at least has the advantage of being there.

I believe that the tragedy of people like Le Pen lies in their fixation on France. That's why I greatly admired Mitterrand, although I don't agree at all with many of his political acts and he had thousands of flaws. Indeed Mitterrand, for what is essential, what relates to history - he who was profoundly Gallic, wanting to be buried at Mont Beuvray - nevertheless didn't hesitate to go further in European construction with the Germans, to build the Eurocorps. However, I'm not at all for Mitterrand, but I voted yes to Maastricht, although I'm a hundred leagues away from Jacques Delors' political conceptions and his profound ideology.

R&A: What are your projects?

GF: My only project is to write and say what I think. It's according to circumstances and what I can do. Currently, I'm rather turned toward literature. I'm preparing a certain number of things. But I think that in life, there are several phases. There is a phase of initiation and learning where one learns concepts. I learned and built concepts that are tools. From there, one must evolve. I don't see my future in any organization. I am therefore absolutely against all exclusives.

R&A: Would you have advice to give to a young "militant"?

GF: I wouldn't say it only to a young "militant", I would say it to any young person. I would tell them that they must study ardently and with convictions. Then, they must not fall into hatred, whether it be against a people or against a political adversary. One must be constructivist. If I had to define my ideology, I would be for an ideological constructivism. The third piece of advice is to put one's convictions or spiritual and personal research before material interest. One must not seek to "make money". One should do that after 35 years old. Before that one will do it badly. Between 18 and 35 years old, it's the period of learning about life where one must debate, build spiritually and intellectually, but not do "make money" or political politics to be elected at all costs.

How is it that political parties like the RPR have become like the SNCF or like a bank. I consider political parties, like the RPR or the PS, as somewhat primitive enterprises in which young people enter at 22 or 23 years old as militants to make a career as one enters IBM, except that here they have much more power than at RPR. Currently, the politicians who govern us have the appearance of power, but have no power at all. They perhaps have the company car, that is to say the advantages of power. Real power is in the society of spectacle and in business.

Thus, from the moment when the single currency will be managed in Frankfurt, under the cover of collegiality, it will paradoxically be, not in the hands of German industrialists or financiers, but in those of German politicians. At the limit I prefer that to a currency managed by international financial instances. I agree that this is not ideal, but one never gets what one wants in life. One never has the ideal woman, that doesn't exist.