Réfléchir et agir is one of the more important publications of the French national movement. It defines itself as nationalist-revolutionary , anti-capitalist, and identitarian. This is a translation of an interview they conducted with Guillaume Faye in 1997, shortly after his return to politics. Once a leading intellectual within GRECE, he left in 1986, declaring that the movement had exhausted its intellectual potential. Since then, he has pursued diverse ventures in literature, media, and show business, all while continuing to refine his worldview.

In this in-depth interview, Faye reflects on the rise and decline of the New Right, his evolving perspectives on politics, culture, and global crises, and his belief in the "convergence of catastrophes"—an impending historical rupture shaped by ecological, demographic, and geopolitical tensions. Rejecting traditional left-right divisions, he calls for new spaces of intellectual debate, warning against ideological dogmatism and the stagnation of contemporary thought.

With his characteristic iconoclasm, Faye dissects the relationship between politics and spirituality, the role of Russia in Europe's future, and the decline of Western cultural influence. He critiques both liberal capitalism and political activism, arguing that the true role of politics is aesthetic and civilizational—to shape a people’s destiny with vision and grandeur.

The title of this essay likely refers to the fact that Alain de Benoist is commonly referred to as “The Pope of the Nouvelle Droite.” It is relatively well-known that Faye and Benoist had a falling out, which led to his departure from GRECE in 1986.

Originally published in Réfléchir et agir no. 2, first trimester of 1997.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Guillaume Faye was undoubtedly the greatest enigma of the New Right. Certainly the most creative mind, he left GRECE in 1986 for new situationist adventures—in the entertainment industry!

But that didn’t mean he stopped thinking. This two-part interview seeks to take stock of the ideas of one of the most independent and insightful observers of a century in its prolonged death throes.

An unapologetic iconoclast, he does not hesitate to turn his sharp critique even on his own ideas—ideas that were, nonetheless, at the root of the major ideological shifts within the nationalist sphere throughout the 1980s, including themes like anti-Americanism and Third-Worldism.

He has only one guiding principle: to tear down all ready-made doctrines in the name of intelligence. For it is at this price that one gains Minerva’s gaze, so precious in a world hurtling toward its final catastrophe…

R&A: Guillaume Faye, introduce yourself to young readers unfamiliar with your work.

GF: I was one of the "theorists of the New Right." In 1986, I decided to leave it because I had said everything I had to say. The New Right was starting to go in circles. Now, I do other things. I work in show business, screenwriting, and literature in a broader sense. But my thinking hasn’t stopped, and I may be preparing something new.

R&A: Is this a return to your first passions?

GF: No, I believe that intellectual exploration must continue along new paths. I have become more of a spectator because, in my view, there is nothing left to do in any real sense. Instead, what interests me now is managing what I call the convergence of catastrophes.

Both ecologically and politically, all of humanity’s current solutions are at a dead end. That doesn’t mean action and reflection are useless, but they must be guided by radical pessimism—because, in my opinion, only catastrophes will provide answers to the world’s pressing questions.

That’s why I strongly believe in the allegory of the Golem. It defines human society as something that, by its very nature, eventually escapes human control. This, I think, is what we are witnessing on a global scale—whether in economics, ecology, politics, demography, or power struggles. For now, the only viable approach is that of a detached observer.

However, I no longer believe in the left-right divide at all. I want to remain free from all ideological frameworks, whether left-wing or right-wing. After leaving the New Right, I spent time around Brice Lalonde’s circles—he’s a friend of mine—but I soon realized that wasn’t interesting either.

To be truly free, you must not be tied to any organization or ideological prejudice. Being part of a movement is necessary for personal development up to about age 35, but after that, one’s thinking must break free from mere activism and be addressed to everyone, not just a specific caste.

R&A: What do you think about activism?

GF: Activism is natural at a certain stage in life, serving as a training ground. Reality is divided into two parts: the desirable and the possible. Activism is the process of learning about what is desirable, often without considering—or oversimplifying—reality. Later, one becomes aware of reality, and at that point, personal ideology shifts. You realize that the desirable cannot always be achieved. Thought then evolves beyond the confines of activism.

That said, we should not discourage activism as a formative process—it builds a tool, but that tool must evolve. During my time in the New Right—which, by the way, was not truly right-wing—we engaged in a period of learning and critique, developing many concepts. Along with Giorgio Locchi, I helped shift its stance from pro-American to anti-American. I coined the concept of "Europe against the West." These were useful ideas at the time, but now they need to be surpassed.

Previously, I believed we were in an era of Westernization. But I think that era is now over. We are entering a different phase: globalization—or more precisely, planetary integration. The West, as a central value system, is in decline worldwide—except in Europe. Therefore, the concept of "Americanization" is no longer relevant.

I once believed that being anti-American was necessary to forge a European identity. I no longer think that is worthwhile. Instead, one should be non-American. If Europe allows itself to be Americanized, it is ultimately its own fault. I saw this firsthand in the entertainment industry, which is deeply Americanized. The Americanization of cultural products happens because Europe itself is culturally stagnant.

Europe faces a tragic yet interesting cultural dilemma: it can no longer reconnect with its past, which has become merely museum-like—it no longer lives. But it can rediscover its lyrical spirit by creating from nothing. And in culture, "nothing" is already quite something.

The success of the Americans lies in their ability to impose their myths on the world—especially on Europe—often by borrowing from European history and mythology. But what stops Europeans from making films like Excalibur or Jurassic Park—except that they have lost their lyrical spirit?

For all its flaws, American society—structured like a corporation—has preserved that spirit. As a result, they have overwhelmed us. But blaming external forces is a form of self-disempowerment. America is simply doing its job; it is up to us to do better. Nothing prevents us from doing so. The problem is not American imperialism—it is European impotence.

R&A: Through what paths could the European cultural renaissance you envision take place?

GF: I see possible avenues for cultural renewal in South America, particularly in Brazil, where Americanization is in decline.

In music, some have claimed that techno represents a kind of renaissance, but I don’t really believe that. There are no clear paths to renewal, but there are hints—in literature and cinema, for instance. In certain areas, such as comic books (bande dessinée), there is indeed a kind of revival.

However, what Europe lacks most is a shared spirit, a common faith that could unite its vast number of talented creators. This does not exist—except in the realm of heritage preservation, meaning museum culture, which is a dead end. The ideas of the New Right, for example, have ultimately filtered into establishment politics (Douste-Blazy), but only in a way that is defensive and backward-looking.

Europe does have an immense amount of individual creativity—in fashion, and even in rock music—but it lacks structure. By contrast, in the United States, there is a highly organized cultural industry.

In Russia, one can sense a cultural revival. A promising sign is found in literature, whereas in European literature—and even in philosophy—there is no real vigor. It’s always the same humanitarian discourse. We are witnessing a great return to Voltaire, to rationalist moralizing.

France, in particular, is suffocating under Parisian elitism and snobbery. Belgium, in contrast, seems far more intellectually creative to me.

Musically, Anglo-Saxon music has dominated France simply because it is superior in quality. When I worked in radio, for every 100 Anglo-Saxon records, at least 50 were acceptable; among 100 French records, only 2 or 3 were worth listening to. The issue is not some sinister American strategy—it’s a problem of quality.

European society, and especially France, no longer produces an "artistic faith." There is no internal structure, no lyrical force that could give rise to truly remarkable works. And yet, the creators exist—they are simply being overwhelmed and drowned out.

R&A: Do you believe that Russia could play a role in a potential European renaissance?

GF: Russia remains a massive question mark. It is caught between a Westernized elite and a population turning back to vague national values, a fusion of Communism and Orthodoxy. This is why we are witnessing the return of history. Since the fall of the Berlin Wall, we have been living in an entirely uncharted world, where autonomous forces—all, in my view, converging toward catastrophe—are at play.

The fundamental contradiction lies between physical ecological limits and the dominant global ideology of universal development. The UN’s development goals are ecologically impossible to implement on a worldwide scale. This will inevitably lead to a major clash around 2020. In the end, catastrophe will resolve the problem in humanity’s place. This is the first great rupture.

Furthermore, the liberal belief that we can always "clean up the damage" is nothing more than a myth. The second rupture will be the emergence of a North-South conflict. The old slogan "Europe and the Third World, same struggle" was a dogmatic illusion, confusing what is desirable with what is possible. Today, we are heading toward a global North-South confrontation with an unpredictable outcome:

The South, still fueled by post-colonial resentment and rallying under the banner of Islam, remains in a state of demographic expansion.

This, too, is a ticking time bomb.

And there are other breaking points. Between 2005 and 2010, Europe’s demographic decline will force it to rely on immigrants to sustain its welfare system. But the influx of new migrants will only widen the social divide. This creates an unsolvable contradiction.

At this point, the role of a theorist is to act as a harbinger of doom. Today, it is not political ideologues but rather physicists, chemists, and ecologists who are sounding the alarm—because physics and chemistry deal with reality.

Financially, we lack the means to keep immigrants in their home countries by investing there. At the same time, we no longer want them here. This contradiction leads to rupture—and rupture means war.

My role is to say: it is time to stop dreaming. We have entered a tragic era—History itself.

Is it not human nature to never resolve problems fully, to live in a state of permanent crisis? But for the first time, this crisis is global. It cannot be resolved peacefully—that would mean the end of history.

And history, since the dawn of time, has always been resolved by the gods. It is always the gods who settle crises in place of men. And those gods—are catastrophe.

Crisis is the very essence of life. We move from one clash to the next.

This is why I refuse to propose theories about an ideal society. Such a thing cannot be conceived.

R&A: What role do you assign to spirituality in this coming crisis?

GF: Humans need a spiritual order within society. They cannot do without it—even in times of material abundance.

For example, in the United States, we see a kind of wild spirituality, resistant to any form of institutionalization. In fact, the neo-paganism I encountered in GRECE is strikingly similar to the neo-paganism of American Odinists today. We are witnessing the return—through chaos, randomness, and informal networks—of a raw and untamed paganism.

This wild paganism has always been the fundamental spirituality of Europeans, but it lacks structure.

However, the dominant spiritual force today—one with a strong political dimension—remains Islam. In contrast, Christianity is only marginally reemerging as a political force. Churches continue to empty, while mosques are filling up.

Islam is not just a faith; it is a social reality, a theocratic system that is still, historically speaking, only in its 15th century. It is gradually replacing Christianity in both Europe and the world as a structured political religion.

But that does not mean it will necessarily last forever.

R&A: What kind of relationship should exist between politics and spirituality? Does Europe's rebirth require a political struggle similar to that of Farrakhan, where Black identity is affirmed through Islam?

GF: A political struggle based purely on materialism or on the deification of a political category—as was the case with Communism and Nazism—ultimately leads to something deeply satanic, a perverse form of spirituality. There must be no confusion between political and spiritual criteria.

Spirituality, within political struggle, must be based on higher principles that go beyond politics itself. This is what Farrakhan attempts to do, but the danger is that his Islam risks falling into ethnic nationalism. It is a Black Islam that would reject a Pakistani Muslim. Like all religious movements, it carries the temptation to deify a specific people. But that does not create genuine spirituality.

The relationship between politics and spirituality is extremely complex.

If there is a link between spirituality and political struggle in Europe, it is because politics is an aesthetic endeavor. The politician is a builder of his people, an architect.

What is politics in its noblest sense?

I once believed it was, as Carl Schmitt argued, "the designation of the enemy"—a view rooted in anti-liberalism. But now, I believe Carl Schmitt is my greatest enemy.

For me, politics is about shaping a people’s historical destiny in an elegant way—meaning, in harmony with the nature of the world. As Pythagoras taught, it is about ensuring that beauty and goodness are manifest in justice.

The goal of political activism should be the aesthetic construction of its people, through institutions and historical forms that align with its unique spirit. But it must avoid self-deification and the illusion that the desirable will automatically become reality.

Many have sincerely tried to achieve this, but they have failed. Mitterrand attempted it, but he was not up to the task. Figures like Napoleon or Emperor Diocletian succeeded because they were driven by a spiritual dimension.

This is why the greatest political leaders are always great architects—because they want to leave behind an architectural legacy. We remember Louis XIV through Versailles.

Paradoxically, the true purpose of politics is to transcend itself. Political activism must have a vision for the future of its people and strive to implement it.

Politicians should be masters. Instead, today, they are nothing more than patrons, godfathers.

Just look at Juppé.

R&A: What are your main intellectual references?

GF: My intellectual references have never belonged to a fixed pantheon. I will suggest two broad directions.

First, I am deeply attached to Greek philosophy—excluding Platonism. I consider Plato dangerous, as he is the father of all totalitarianisms.

On the philosophical level, we must closely follow developments in epistemology today. I remain highly skeptical of contemporary philosophy. All the great modern philosophers have been completely mistaken. The recent revival of philosophy in trendy cafés strikes me as shallow and superficial.

We live in a time when we must escape all rigid schools of thought. One must draw from diverse sources—from Diocletian to Sun Tzu. Even Marx remains useful as a critical tool, at least in the field of economics.

For example, we can analyze the current crisis in Marxist terms—as a struggle between workers in protected sectors and those in precarious jobs. In this light, it is paradoxical that the Communist Party and unions now defend the aristocracy of the proletariat out of class selfishness, while the truly struggling class is no longer defended by the Left.

We live in an open era where solutions must be sought everywhere. But we are still too provincial to pay attention to what is happening in India, for example. There are brilliant philosophers and essayists there with fascinating insights on both philosophy and politics.

Similarly, we should be translating many Arab-Muslim and Russian contemporary thinkers, who have developed compelling ideas. There is a global ideological ferment, yet Europe—once at the forefront—has been retreating.

Instead of engaging with this intellectual richness, Europe is stuck recycling 18th-century humanitarianism—Voltaire, Rousseau, Tocqueville. While these thinkers have their merits, they are insufficient for understanding the modern world.

One must not be dogmatic—whether in reading history or in engaging with contemporary philosophy. All forms of intellectual sectarianism are dangerous.

This is precisely what has doomed the intellectual Left: its mono-referential approach. It is too fixated on its enemies and has lost the ability to define itself positively. Instead, it has trapped itself in rigid dogma, refusing debate, and impoverishing its own thought.

With the collapse of Marxism, the Left lost its primary intellectual foundation. Its last symbolic figures—Monseigneur Gaillot or Abbé Pierre—have also fallen, like the Berlin Wall. This only highlights the poverty of its current thinking.

To forge new spaces of thought, we must be:

Skeptical—understanding that the solutions we propose may not necessarily work.

Open-minded—genuinely willing to engage with new ideas.

Truly free-spirited.

In this regard, studying history—especially ancient history, beyond just the last 200-300 years—is highly beneficial. Unlike recent history, which is highly politicized and emotionally charged, older history allows for a clearer, more detached understanding of human nature.

R&A: How do you assess the New Right after 30 years?

GF: From an intellectual standpoint, much has been falsely claimed about GRECE. It did not fit the usual caricatures of the right or far-right.

During my time there, I never encountered antisemitism, Holocaust denial, racism, or xenophobia. On the contrary, it was primarily a laboratory of ideas that, until 1985, succeeded in establishing an intellectual pole that proved thinking was not exclusive to the left. It brought together people from nationalist groups, environmental movements, and neo-Marxist circles.

It was a true school of thought, but that chapter is now closed.

By 1986, GRECE had nothing more to say, having already laid out its core principles:

The necessity of affirming Europe's identity.

The need to structure a world teeming with diverse peoples who, for the first time, would have to coexist harmoniously—each rediscovering its own roots and future.

However, this remained an idealistic vision, despite being a necessary starting point for further thought.

What must be avoided is turning these ideas into dogma. I am often surprised to see my own concepts treated as rigid doctrines, when in fact, they are not.

For example, my ideological dictionary, which has been cited in various places (see R&A No. 1), was meant to be read with a second-degree perspective—as a mathematical tool for analysis, not as absolute truth.

At its core, GRECE was driven by only a handful of thinkers—perhaps four or five individuals—who contributed essential concepts and frameworks for understanding the modern world.

However, today, new realities—such as globalization—must be integrated into our thinking.

Some of the most foundational figures remain little known—for example, Giorgio Locchi, who was not from the right at all, but rather from Italy’s center-left. Yet, his philosophical insights were powerful, particularly in articulating the idea of decoupling Europe from the West and the United States.

For me, however, the New Right is over.

Just as the Communist Party’s cadre schools of the 1920s or the Pythagorean school were once groundbreaking but eventually ran their course, the same has happened with GRECE.

We need to recreate spaces for debate and intellectual formation—but GRECE’s biggest failure was becoming a kind of cultural militant club. In doing so, it strayed from its intellectual mission and became stagnant.

On a practical level, we should establish intellectual circles on a European and even global scale to develop a new project—one that goes beyond the myth of capitalist liberal development, which is based on mechanistic growth and an unrealistic vision of global equality.

This myth—promoted by institutions like the IMF and multinational corporations—is leading us straight into disaster.

A new kind of intellectual school must emerge, one that brings together Europe’s elites around a truly alternative and revolutionary vision—not in the ideological sense of left or right, but in the sense of rethinking civilization itself.

This requires journals like yours, which serve as platforms for deep reflection and education.

But I no longer believe in cultural movements that evolve into activist organizations.

To be continued…