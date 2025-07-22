In this in-depth conversation, Romain Petitjean, Coordination Director of the Iliad Institute, reflects on what it means to identify as a pagan in contemporary Europe, offering a deeply personal and philosophical exploration of pagan spirituality. Far from being a relic of the past, Petitjean presents paganism as a living, vibrant worldview rooted in fidelity to one's ancestors, land, and community. He contrasts the pagan cyclical understanding of time with the West’s linear, eschatological outlook and emphasizes the religion’s fundamentally pluralistic and immanent nature. Through personal anecdotes and reflections on ritual, myth, and communal identity, Petitjean articulates a spirituality that rejects universalism in favor of deeply localized meaning. This interview offers a rare, introspective window into a worldview often misunderstood or marginalized, highlighting its relevance in navigating modern challenges with ancestral wisdom.

The following is a translation of the video transcript (see video below).

Originally published by Revue Éléments on February 20th, 2025.

Translated by Alexander Raynor.

QUESTION: You define yourself as “pagan.” What does this term concretely mean for you at the dawn of 2025?

“Pagan” is a big word. For me, paganism is truly the spirituality of my most distant ancestors, to whom I wish to remain faithful. Loyalty is a cardinal value in paganism. I’ve also realized that this way of being-in-the-world, this worldview, is entirely functional—it allows me to engage with modernity—whether we like it or not, it seems to me an effective way to confront it. And this confrontation with the world is at the heart of paganism. One must fulfill one’s destiny. It’s a religion, in a way, of the here and now, of immanence, and thus, action and will are central to paganism. This deeply resonates with me.

What particularly draws me to paganism, which is my spirituality, is that everything is conceived and felt in the plural. The world—worlds, in fact, since there are many within one—is always envisioned in their diversity. One only needs to open their eyes to see nature, the animal kingdom, behaviors, experiences, languages, races…

All of that is incredibly rich. And it's in a way one of the fundamentals of paganism: to envision life in the plural, a life that contains tensions and contradictions. There's a sort of harmony of opposites, a coexistence of opposites in the pagan view of the world. All of this speaks to me because it aligns with the political, social, and economic reality I observe around me.

This diversity truly seems to be the engine of the world. Paganism, though, remains a fairly polysemous—if not controversial—term, since there are as many paganisms as there are lands or peoples. There’s no universal or universalist aim in paganism. As a pagan, I also adopt a cyclical view of the world: everything flows, returns, eternally turns. We return to the source, and ultimately, the river of destiny, somewhat immutable, flows. And we, humans, with our autonomy, must confront this destiny. That’s why being pagan is inseparable from action, struggle, and that great "yes" to life Nietzsche spoke of!

QUESTION: What is the value of this cyclical view of time today, when the West has been used to seeing history in a linear way for centuries?

Today, indeed, we’ve adopted a calendar, a somewhat eschatological view, with a beginning and an end. All that, from a pagan point of view, feels artificial. For a pagan, there’s no extra-world or consoling afterlife. It's not about fleeing the world for another; it's about transforming the world with our sensitivity—seeing the divine wherever it lies.

And it lies everywhere: within us, around us. With this sensitive gaze, we bring forth the divine and can intercede with the Gods through a daily, communal spirituality rooted in the here and now. I also love to emphasize the diversity in paganism: as many paganisms as lands and peoples. It's almost the credo of paganism.

It’s “land and people”—that ancestral magical alliance between a land and a people, from which arises a unique, singular spirituality that is not interchangeable. What I also appreciate in paganism is the nature of the gods surrounding us. They aren’t infallible; quite the contrary, they share our contradictions.

They have weaknesses—we can even yell at them. For a Frenchman like me, that’s quite convenient.

QUESTION: Was this spirituality passed down to you through your family? If not, how did you discover and approach it?

Yes, it is a legacy from my father, who was a boarding student with the Jesuits before ending up at GRECE. He passed down to me a worldview, a way of being-in-the-world. It’s a somewhat rational or "intellectual" way of living out paganism. It turns out to be mine, and I’m deeply attached to it.

All the more so because, through exchanges with other pagan friends in France and Europe, and also many Christian comrades, this worldview, this being-in-the-world, has been reaffirmed in every one of our discussions. And so this intellectual legacy, in a way, I’ve been able to assert it in my daily life, within my circles of friends and comrades. I was fortunate enough at a young age to be able, within a community, to live out my paganism through family rites such as weddings, the presentation of children to the community, or the major seasonal rites like the summer and winter solstices, the children's festival, or Samhain in honor of our dead.

And fundamentally, paganism is lived communally. It’s a religion of the here and now. It’s the religion of the bond formed with the community.

QUESTION: As a pagan, what rites and celebrations do you observe?

I’ve always celebrated the major seasonal festivals. In paganism, we pay close attention to the cycle of nature, which comes and goes eternally, and we as a human community find our place within this great natural cycle. So we celebrate the summer solstice, the winter solstice, the children's festival at Beltane, and Samhain, where we always leave a place, an empty plate, for the dead—when the worlds of the living and the dead open to each other.

These are always community celebrations, approached with a tone that is convivial, joyful, and positive—even when we speak of death or children, the elders are always included in these generational festivals. I also observe family celebrations, which are very important: pagan weddings, presentations to the community, or simply domestic rites when friends and comrades visit our home.

Regardless of their spiritual beliefs, they are always welcomed through a number of rites we have put in place. We always light three candles: one for the ancestors without whom we would be nothing, to show our attachment to heritage; one for the absent, so the community feels whole; and one for the children yet to be born.

The spreading and thriving of life is fundamental in paganism. We usually gather in a circle—a form very present in paganism that helps strengthen community bonds, where each person fades into the group and becomes just one link in the chain. If a link breaks, of course, everything collapses. A community must remain united, and by forming this symbolic circle, we create a symbolic boundary with the outside: those who cannot enter, those who do not belong to our land, those who do not belong to our people.

And, as you’ve understood, in paganism, reference to people and land is absolutely fundamental.

QUESTION: Do pagans pray?

Yes, pagans do pray, and there are thousands of ways to pray across the diversity of pagan traditions in the world and in Europe—through incantations, through songs, through domestic rituals, and offerings. Everyone can do so in their own way, since it's a minimally dogmatic religion. Of course, some circles may have much more codified rituals, but those will be specific to their own forms of paganism.

What I really enjoy about living this spirituality is the idea that in paganism, there is a way, through our gaze, to awaken to the divine, to awaken to the gods, to feel their presence absolutely everywhere. There's a beautiful quote from Jünger that says, “To gaze at a flower is to restore harmony to the world.”

I love that. It’s like a pagan intercession in the world—this gaze, this transformation. And then there is something—ultimately a tool that serves in prayer and beyond for the pagan—that is the myth. You know how present myths are. In fact, that’s how we know them today: through our history books, our tales and legends.

These include all the Greek, Germanic myths of the Edda, etc. The myth is essentially a big filter, a sort of large sieve that poets offer us to see the world. It’s a tool—not a revealed, fixed truth. It’s more a means to help us live the divine through our sensitive gaze and this tool of myth.

QUESTION: What differentiates the Christian sacred from the pagan sacred?

Well, first of all, there are many things that differentiate us and many that bring us together. A believer—someone who engages with the divine, with the gods—inevitably creates a form of osmosis with others. Pagans, when we pray, we often do so in nature, and we do it standing up.

There’s always this kind of defiant relationship with the gods. We’re not dealing with gods who crush us. They are rather gods who push us—to prayer, to challenge, to action. So there's this relationship of equals, but almost more confrontational with the gods, and this is reflected in the way we pray—often collectively, communally, and very often standing.

And perhaps in the way I live out my paganism, there are also fewer intercessors, unlike in some monotheisms. The pagan is much more of an actor in the rite. More involved when marrying, when presenting children to the community, more involved in seasonal rituals. So that, too, is a way of praying.

QUESTION: Is being pagan the same as being anti-Christian?

That, in my opinion, is a bit of a misplaced question. Fundamentally, paganism and the monotheisms—including Christianity—are two entirely different ways of viewing the world. Paganism is something else altogether; they operate on different planes. I believe it’s easier to compare monotheisms among themselves than to compare a monotheism with paganism.

One major difference is that paganism is inherently tied to a land and has no universal or universalist aim. So, when a land disappears or its people weaken and vanish, the form of paganism tied to them disappears as well. That’s what matters in paganism.

So, there's no need to be “against” Christianity. The point is to affirm what it means to be pagan: a fidelity to a native form of faith—for us Europeans, since I speak as a European, not as a Hindu or Native American. There’s a great yes to life, a great yes to who we fundamentally are.

That’s why it’s important. Because paganism is linked to a land and a people, the pagan’s work is to preserve who they are, to preserve their cultural, historical, and biological being on the land of their ancestors. We cannot be, we are not, interchangeable, because paganism is a kind of magical formula tied to a land and a people.

QUESTION: Pagans claim not to proselytize or seek converts. In that case, at least in our European and Western societies, isn’t paganism doomed to remain a numerically marginal remnant?

The idea of conversion is indeed quite foreign to paganism, since there’s no universalist calling. What matters to pagans is being able to live out their spirituality on their land and as a people. This spirituality disappears if the people or the land disappears. That is the task of the pagan: to preserve what is.

We must preserve who we are in order to preserve the spirituality which, in paganism, is fundamentally bound to a land and a people. So there's no notion of conversion. That said, for me, paganism is something very natural. Cioran once said: “The soul is naturally pagan.” I sincerely believe that.

And indeed, in recent years, especially in Europe, there has been a growing return to paganism. This return becomes more pronounced as some forms of Christianity revert to their Eastern Abrahamic roots, thereby shedding the European influence which enriched Christianity over centuries through syncretism. You can see this in the veneration of saints, Marian devotion, and numerous rites—an old pagan heritage that still lingers. There is a form of continuity in paganism within certain Catholic rites. But the Church, with its current direction, is instead choosing to distance itself from the European soul that magnified Christianity, in favor of its Oriental and Abrahamic origins.

So I think a number of people in Europe are becoming aware of this—or not—but there is a return to paganism. We see it, for example, in Lithuania, where paganism was recently recognized as an official religion. Pagans live in the world, just like Christians or some Muslims who live in the West, and they are faced with the world’s ills.

They face the steamroller of the consumerist system, immigration, and also the woke wave. I know pagans who are just as ridiculous as some woke leftist Christians. So they too are exposed to modernity’s worst excesses. It’s a daily struggle, in some ways, to live out one’s paganism.

But paganism is truly a spirituality, a way of being-in-the-world that is extremely effective for engaging with the modern world and especially for giving a future to our people.

What can also be said is that paganism has perhaps an aristocratic dimension. What matters is quality, not quantity. We’re not aiming to boost numbers or amass followers. We seek instead a kind of fidelity, to live according to a code of honor.

So the values and virtues in paganism are fundamentally qualitative rather than quantitative.