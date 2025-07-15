In The Populist Moment: The End of Right vs. Left, Alain de Benoist dismantles the traditional Left-Right dichotomy and presents a forceful critique of liberal democracy’s crisis of legitimacy. As populist movements gain momentum across the Western world, de Benoist argues that what we are witnessing is not political regression but the emergence of a new, unfinished political paradigm—one driven by the reawakening of the people against a distant and technocratic elite. This review explores de Benoist’s bold reframing of democracy, sovereignty, and identity in the 21st century.

Alain de Benoist’s The Populist Moment: The End of Right vs. Left presents a succinct yet forceful exploration of the erosion of the Left-Right political binary and the ascendance of a new populist divide between the people and the elites. Alain de Benoist, central figure of the French New Right, argues that the categories through which we traditionally understand politics have become outdated. In their place, a new cleavage has emerged—one that better reflects the tensions underlying today’s social and political upheavals.

The book opens with a striking observation from public opinion in France: an overwhelming majority of citizens, even before a national election, expressed their belief that the outcome would be irrelevant or disappointing. This sets the stage for de Benoist’s central thesis: liberal democracies are undergoing a deep crisis of legitimacy, one that has given rise to a new political moment defined not by ideology but by disaffection. This disaffection, he argues, has crystallized into a populist moment—an ambiguous, multivalent, but nonetheless vital eruption into the space of politics by those long ignored or excluded.

Throughout the work, de Benoist emphasizes that populism must be understood not as a singular ideology, but as a political dynamic—a logic of opposition between “the people” and “the elites.” What distinguishes this opposition from traditional political struggle is that it is not organized around economic class alone, nor around clear programmatic alternatives. Rather, it is animated by a rejection of institutionalized politics, a growing distrust of the political class, and a desire to restore sovereignty and democratic agency.

The argument is particularly persuasive when de Benoist analyzes the convergence of mainstream political parties over the past few decades. He observes that center-left and center-right parties across Europe have effectively adopted the same managerial and technocratic models, embracing neoliberal economics, globalist policies, and a depoliticized vision of governance. Voters, accordingly, feel increasingly alienated; elections offer formal choice without substantive alternatives. In this context, populist movements emerge not as fringe elements, but as expressions of a deeper democratic impulse—an insistence that politics must once again be meaningful and representative.

What makes de Benoist’s approach intellectually engaging is his refusal to fall into partisan categories. He draws on a diverse range of intellectual interlocutors, including theorists typically associated with the Left. He engages in a sympathetic critique of left-leaning thinkers who question liberal orthodoxy, as well as populist theorists who see in this moment the seeds of a new political future. This breadth is not simply eclecticism; it reflects de Benoist’s conviction that the current crisis transcends traditional categories. The populist moment is not the preserve of either Right or Left—it is a structural transformation of the political field itself.

A recurring theme is the breakdown of political representation. De Benoist contends that democratic systems have become increasingly formalistic, with elected officials serving more as administrators than as genuine representatives of the popular will. The distance between the governed and those who govern has widened to the point of rupture. This crisis of representation, he argues, is the fundamental condition that makes populism both necessary and inevitable.

In tandem with this political critique, the book also offers a cultural and moral diagnosis. De Benoist challenges the idea that liberalism can function as a neutral framework for pluralistic societies. Instead, he argues that liberalism has evolved into a form of moral and political hegemony—an ideology that privileges individual autonomy, market logic, and proceduralism at the expense of community, tradition, and the common good. The moral relativism of liberal thought, in this view, has undermined the social fabric necessary for democracy to thrive.

Populism, then, represents a desire to reclaim not only political voice but cultural meaning. It is, de Benoist suggests, a search for rootedness in an age of abstraction, a demand for sovereignty in an age of technocracy, and a plea for belonging in an age of dislocation. But he is careful not to romanticize it. Populism can be incoherent, reactive, and even self-destructive. Without a clear political project or institutional framework, it can devolve into conspiracy theories or authoritarian tendencies. Yet despite its flaws, it is the only available response to a political system that has rendered itself unresponsive and illegitimate.

De Benoist’s reflections on the limitations of liberal democracy are particularly incisive. He challenges the view that liberalism’s emphasis on individual rights and economic freedom is sufficient to sustain a democratic order. Political life, he insists, cannot be reduced to market exchanges or legal procedures. It requires a sense of shared purpose, of collective identity, and of historical continuity. Without these, politics becomes little more than the administration of competing interests, and democracy loses its substantive meaning.

In this light, populism appears not as a threat to democracy, but as a challenge to its liberal form. It calls into question the idea that democracy can function in the absence of popular sovereignty, cultural cohesion, and real accountability. The populist moment is thus a moment of potential—not just for disruption, but for renewal. Whether that renewal takes a constructive or destructive form depends on how the populist impulse is received, interpreted, and institutionalized.

The translation by F. Roger Devlin deserves special mention. It captures the precision and clarity of de Benoist’s prose while maintaining the nuances of the original French text. The result is a readable and intellectually serious work that avoids both jargon and oversimplification.

The Populist Moment ultimately functions as both diagnosis and provocation. It does not offer easy solutions or ready-made blueprints. Instead, it challenges readers to rethink the foundations of political life in the twenty-first century. What do we mean by democracy? Who are “the people,” and how should they govern themselves? What role should tradition, community, and cultural identity play in shaping political order?

These questions have become unavoidable, and de Benoist offers one of the most cogent frameworks for grappling with them. In an era when public discourse is increasingly dominated by technocratic platitudes or ideological polemics, The Populist Moment provides a much-needed space for reflection. It is a book that both clarifies and complicates, that explains without simplifying, and that invites its readers to think politically once again.