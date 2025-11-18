European New Right Revue

J. R. Sommer
There will be no World War III.

"1. Mass immigration to Europe." Demographically, Europe is finished. The damage is done. Domestic tensions will no doubt rise, but any civil war is out of the question. Modern surveillance states preclude significant and sustained organized resistance.

"2. The global confrontation between Islam and the West (including Russia)..." Tensions will not expand beyond domestic or, at most, regional confines. There is no global caliphate.

"3. The insoluble problem of Israel will inevitably lead to a new war between the Jewish state and its neighbors..." The world follows Israel; at minimum, it looks the other way. Western protestations are nominal.

"4. The Arab-Muslim world (except Morocco) is trapped in a downward spiral of chaos..." No friction exists capable of growing to widespread conflagration.

"5. The U.S.–China conflict in the Pacific, a clash between two essentially economic imperialisms, will result in a major geopolitical collision." Both countries have far too much to lose by such a conflict. Any meaningful move toward conflict would be the biggest blunder in history. Money means far more to the interested parties than anything else. And when push comes to shove, global hegemony will retract for regional hegemonies.

"6. Latent conflicts between India and Pakistan, and India and China (all nuclear powers), must also be considered." If these conflicts erupted, they would not spread globally.

dean myers
