In this provocative and apocalyptic essay first published in 2014, Guillaume Faye outlines his vision of an impending Third World War, drawing on historical patterns, geopolitical tensions, and what he sees as the inherent bellicosity of human nature. Blending civilizational critique with strategic foresight, Faye identifies key fault lines—from mass immigration and religious radicalism to economic and ecological stress—that, in his view, point to an inevitable global conflagration in the 21st century. As the centenary of World War I was being commemorated, Faye warned not of remembrance but of repetition.

Originally published on Faye’s blog «J’ai tout compris!» (“I understood everything!”) July 4th, 2014.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

In 2014, Guillaume Faye published this text. Where do we stand just over 10 years later?

A Third World War, likely equal to or greater in scope than the previous two, is in the making and will break out in the first half of this century. Here is why, and who its protagonists will be.

The war of 1914–1918, whose centenary we are now commemorating and which was a major catastrophe for Europe, was foreseeable many years in advance. The Second World War was merely its continuation, and it too was predictable from the moment the Treaty of Versailles was signed—especially after Hitler came to power and the belligerent party took over in Japan.

The "Cold War" (1945–1991), which opposed the Allies under American leadership to the Soviet camp (and partly communist China), resembled a miscarriage. Because it was a confrontation without strong stakes. The USSR collapsed like a soufflé, without violence. Why did the Cold War—communism versus the free world—never lead to a hot war? Because it was ideological, not ethnic, religious, or economic. The three passionate and belligerent drivers of humanity—those that lead to war—are ethnic nationalism, religion, and economic interest in all its forms: sacred and vital materialism. The communism/capitalism confrontation, being purely ideological, was a cold type of conflict that never led to a general confrontation, only to limited wars (Korea, Vietnam). This, rather than fear of nuclear apocalypse, is what prevented full-scale war between NATO and the USSR.

In antiquity, the Punic Wars were predictable because Rome and Carthage were engaged in a vital economic rivalry for control of Western Mediterranean trade routes. The First World War was foreseeable (and everyone was preparing for it) due to the rising nationalism of European states and their peoples—public opinion whipped into a frenzy. Similarly, today, a third major global confrontation is foreseeable, as we shall see.

Since antiquity, the outbreak of wars has, at root, been predictable. It follows the same mechanisms as the laws of physics: tension always ends in detonation. The heating of a gas results in an explosion, tectonic pressure ends in earthquakes, the accumulation of cumulonimbus clouds brings about storms, excessive rainfall leads to flooding, and so on. We can therefore perfectly well foresee the outbreak of wars. What we cannot predict is the form they will take.

As human ethology demonstrates, the state of peace does not correspond to human nature. Intraspecies aggression is the rule in our species. The Kantian or modern Christian ideal of “perpetual peace” has never worked. Human history is truly structured by war. Peace is only a transitional phase between two states of war. War is highly ambiguous—ambivalent, rather—like Schumpeter’s concept of “creative destruction.” It is both a factor of destruction and evolution. Contrary to common belief, since the end of the Neolithic, wars have only been a marginal cause of mortality. Trying to eliminate war (pacifist ideology) is as foolish as trying to eliminate sexual differentiation (gender ideology), religion and private economy (Marxist ideology), or the sense of ethnic belonging and identity (cosmopolitan ideology).

The issue is not eliminating wars; it’s winning them—and as quickly as possible, so that the positive effects of victory outweigh the negative effects of a prolonged war effort. The author of this view of war is neither Sun Tzu nor Clausewitz, but a certain Julius Caesar.

Why speak of a “world war”? Since 1945, we have assumed there would never again be a world war, only local and regional wars, and that the UN would succeed in preventing a Third World War. The same grave error was made after 1918—when that war was even called “the war to end all wars”—and after the creation of the League of Nations. However, in a globalized environment, which has essentially been the case since 1880, world wars are inevitable. Saying “there will never be another world war” is like saying “I will never die” or “summer will last forever.”

Let us now examine the scenario of the upcoming Third World War—TWW.

The flashpoints are numerous and continually worsening. Never in all of human history—of a humanity now globalized and soon numbering 9.5 billion on a shrunken planet—have the risks of a general conflagration been so high. Globalization is a driver of massive confrontation, more so than the creation of a universal state dealing only with police matters. This globalization (or globalization pushed to its limits) is not a factor of peace, but of generalized war.

Here are the tension zones likely to interact and provoke a general blaze:

Mass immigration to Europe (especially Western Europe) under the banner of Islam will gradually lead to an ethnic civil war. Europe's inability to stem invasive immigration from the demographically exploding Maghreb and Sub-Saharan Africa will inevitably result in major conflict. The presence in Europe of large numbers of young, Arab-Muslim-origin people—many increasingly Islamized, with a minority trained for combat and eager to fight a jihad through riots and terrorism—will trigger an uncontrollable spiral. The global confrontation between Islam and the West (including Russia), despite the religious war between Sunnis and Shiites, will gradually dominate the scene and take on a military form, with inter-state conflicts. Their form is currently impossible to predict. Globally, Islam—a religious-ideological system, or ethno-ideology—continues to strengthen and radicalize. Islam is a major factor in the inevitable global explosion. The insoluble problem of Israel will inevitably lead to a new war between the Jewish state and its neighbors, against the backdrop of rebellion against fundamentalist Jewish settlers in the West Bank and the rise of Islamist terrorist organizations. Iran will most likely acquire several nuclear warheads. The eradication of Israel is an obsession for all Muslims—including Erdogan's neo-Islamist and neo-Ottoman regime in Turkey. The explosion is inevitable, and the U.S. will not be able to avoid intervening. The Arab-Muslim world (except Morocco) is trapped in a downward spiral of chaos, with two overlapping fronts: Sunnis vs. Shiites and military dictatorships vs. Islamists—not to mention the intent to eradicate all Christians. This will worsen the instability and intensify immigration into Europe. The current conflicts in Syria and Iraq, marked by the rise of a “wild” Islamic state (the “Caliphate”), are another step toward confrontation. The U.S.–China conflict in the Pacific, a clash between two essentially economic imperialisms, will result in a major geopolitical collision. China aims to replace the U.S. as the world’s leading power. Making matters worse, tensions between China and Japan (a U.S. ally) continue to rise, and Japan—gripped by a new nationalism—has just removed constitutional barriers to military interventions. Latent conflicts between India and Pakistan, and India and China (all nuclear powers), must also be considered.

One must also mention aggravating factors—primarily economic and ecological—that will impact climate, fossil energy resources, water (the rarest commodity), and mineral resources. The physical breaking point lies in the first half of this century. And of course, we must not forget large-scale terrorism, especially involving “homemade” nuclear devices—something we will not escape.

Islam is the primary trigger for a Third World War, to the extent that Islamist radicalism is on the rise everywhere, partly funded by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with an implicit but clear enemy in mind: “Western civilization,” which includes Russia. In essence, for Islamists around the world, whose ideology is spreading like a virus, the enemy is “the white and Christian world,” even if that doesn’t reflect any real socio-political reality.

The dynamics of future confrontations and alliances will be complex—more so than during the last world war. The main geopolitical hotspots are Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and potentially the Pacific. The form of the war: it will involve multiple fronts, combining civil wars, inter-state clashes, guerrilla warfare, and nuclear strikes. On this note, the state of Israel is in great danger. Even though it possesses nuclear deterrence, that won’t stop some of its neighbors—soon likely to be similarly armed—from acting as kamikazes and attacking. One can imagine the carnage… We must understand that fanatical Islamists do not think like the Americans and Russians did during the Cold War, with the restraint of mutual deterrence. Israel could very well be the trigger for a global explosion.

Contrary to what all the parrots repeat, Russia will absolutely not be a source of instability. The idea of Russian imperialism directed toward Eastern Europe, posing a threat of aggression, is a myth propagated by certain Washington circles. Russia, too, is dealing with Islam.

The predicted global confrontation will, of course, produce an economic catastrophe, particularly due to the disruption of oil and gas supplies from North Africa and the Middle East. A globalized economy—extremely fragile because it is so complex and based on intense flows (maritime, air, digital, etc.)—will collapse like dominoes under major conflict-related disruptions.

The main weakness of Westerners—especially Western Europeans—lies in their demographic aging and mental softening, their passivity, their fear of self-defense—a syndrome that affected the Romans from the 2nd century onward. TWW, like the First World War, could start from a locally contained incident and escalate through a chain of uncontrollable events, like an avalanche. TWW will most likely involve nuclear exchanges. But they will not be more severe than Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Their psychological impact will be far more destructive than the physical one.

We could witness a global retreat of humanity in terms of technology and demography for several centuries—not due to the deaths caused by TWW, but due to the economic and sanitary collapse it will provoke. The conflagration is likely to occur between 2025 and 2035. After that, it may take centuries to recover. Civilization has regressed before—in the 5th century, when Rome fell. It took a thousand years to recover. A mere blip on the scale of history. Simply put, as we prepare to commemorate the centenary of the First World War in feigned euphoria, it would be wise to prepare for the Third, which is taking shape.