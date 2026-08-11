This is the anchor essay of the very first issue of Enquête sur l’Histoire, the popular historical review Dominique Venner (1935–2013) launched and edited. Venner, a former activist of the nationalist and Europe-Action milieu who reinvented himself in the 1980s as a historian, sets out the interpretive program that the whole dossier, and much of the magazine, will serve: the claim that French identity is not a political artifact but a deep-time ethnic and cultural reality “more than forty centuries” old.

The argument proceeds by enlisting mainstream scholarship against what Venner presents as republican and Jacobin dogma. From Tocqueville he takes the thesis that the Revolution was continuous with, not a rupture from, the centralizing absolutist state; from Fernand Braudel’s late L’Identité de la France (The Identity of France) he takes the longue durée and the image of the Frenchman as “a condensed European” rooted in prehistory; from Georges Dumézil, Jean Guilaine, Émile Benveniste, Pierre Chaunu and the Austrian geopolitician Jordis von Lohausen he assembles a picture of France as the true center of Europe and the heir of a coherent Indo-European world. The polemical target is the “two dogmas” that the French nation is an “accident” of history and “a simple creation of the State.”

Originally published in Enquête sur l’Histoire, no. 1, Winter 1991-1992.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

For a long time, knowledge of our ancient past was obscured by the official history that privileged the role of the State, and by the classical heritage that would acknowledge only Greco-Roman Antiquity.

The movement to rediscover and reappropriate the real past began under the influence of the Romantics. It expanded considerably in the twentieth century with the new historical, archaeological, and ethnological research.

Today it is possible to date the bedrock of French identity, a reality more than forty centuries old.

In any reflection on France and the French, one must always come back to Tocqueville — not to look for a point of doctrine, but for a stimulus and a lucid gaze.

When he set about writing L’Ancien Régime et la Révolution (The Old Regime and the Revolution) in 1852, Alexis de Tocqueville (1805–1859) was already famous for having published, fifteen years earlier, his essay on De la démocratie en Amérique (Democracy in America), a work that revealed the exceptional penetration of his historical eye. His political career, under the July Monarchy and the Second Republic — during which he was for a time Minister of Foreign Affairs — contributed, through direct experience, to the deepening of his thought. The coup d’état of 2 December 1851 made him an opponent, returned him to his studies, and prompted him to reflect on the upheavals of his time. Unlike so many other minds fascinated by the mystery of the French Revolution, Tocqueville refused to isolate that event. He saw in it no rupture in French public life. On the contrary, in his eyes the Revolution underscored the persistence in France of a despotic tradition whose source must therefore be sought further back in the past.

Medieval vigor and aristocratic liberties

Tocqueville’s novelty is considerable. He brings to light a causal relationship between the Old Regime and the French Revolution. From the one to the other he sees no essential rupture. If the Revolution occurred in France and not in England or Germany — countries where institutions of medieval origin had retained their vigor — it is because France had experienced, well before 1789, a radical subversion of the old order.

What subversion? The one carried out by the absolutist State upon the old society, and this from the Bourbons onward. The French regime of the eighteenth century, the one the Revolution overthrew, no longer had anything in common with the old and vigorous medieval society irrigated by aristocratic liberties.

Tocqueville convincingly establishes a radical distinction between the thousand years of feudal society and absolutism as it was built up in France in the seventeenth century — a regime characterized by a morbid growth of the centralized administrative State and a political dispossession of society by the State.

Medieval society was certainly not an “ideal” society. But it was a living and healthy society, organizing the solidarity of men through a vertical chain of mutual dependencies, of rights and duties, in the exercise of seigneurial, communal, or corporate liberties. Royal power, remote and limited, concerned itself only with the sovereign function, high justice, and war.

All current historical research — with Georges Duby, Jacques Le Goff, Emmanuel Le Roy Ladurie, Robert Fossier, Jean Favier, Robert Delort, Paul Zumthor, Gustave Cohen, Jean Delumeau, and many others — confirms and refines this free and dynamic reality of the medieval order.

Caption: Lascaux, the “Sistine of Prehistory.” Discovered by chance on 8 September 1940 by Marcel Rovidat, a teenager from Montignac, in the Dordogne, the fabulous cave offers a sublime spectacle. Archaeologists agree in dating the execution of the paintings between 17,000 and 15,000 BC. They are the work of artists of the Magdalenian society, which also invented the eyed needle and the fat-burning lamp. Magdalenian man is our direct ancestor, biologically identical to us. No school, no painter has ever done better. In April 1963 the cave had to be closed, on pain of the paintings’ destruction by the fouled air of the crowd of visitors. An exact copy was made, Lascaux II, open to visitors since 1983, a reproduction accurate to the centimeter executed by the Institut géographique national. Among the works on Lascaux: Mario Ruspoli, Lascaux, un nouveau regard, preface by Yves Coppens, professor at the Collège de France, Ed. Bordas, 1990.

France is not a mere creation of the State

Everything changes in the seventeenth century with the usurpation of all political, judicial, and administrative functions by the central State. In François Furet’s shorthand, “absolute monarchy emptied the aristocracy of its substance and centralized political and administrative domination; to destroy aristocratic liberty, it leaned on the egalitarian passions and made itself, in the end, the instrument of a democratic culture or public opinion — but one with no taste for liberty”. It is interesting to note that the French seventeenth century, which combined the classical humanities with the spirit of the Counter-Reformation, would elaborate a defamatory interpretation of the Middle Ages — that so-despised “Gothic” age — whose effects are still felt today.

This drift, which the abstractions of the Enlightenment and the Jacobin heritage would amplify, bequeathed to France two ideas that have taken on the value of dogmas: the ideas that the French nation is at once an “accident” of history and a mere creation of the State.

By dint of repetition, these “ideas” ended up lodging themselves in people’s heads — even in well-made heads that accepted them without discussion or examination as self-evident.

Chrétien de Troyes “Born in 1135 and dead in 1190, protected in turn by Henri I of Champagne and then by Philippe d’Alsace, Count of Flanders, Chrétien de Troyes wrote several tales and verse romances, some of which are lost, such as La morsure à l’épaule (The Bite on the Shoulder) and a very first version of Tristan et Iseut (Tristan and Iseult). Five works of his survive, all remarkable, the last three of which are authentic masterpieces. They are, in order: Erec et Enide (Erec and Enide), then Cligès ou la fausse morte (Cligès, or The False Death), then Lancelot ou le chevalier à la charrette (Lancelot, or The Knight of the Cart), then Yvain ou le chevalier au lion (Yvain, or The Knight of the Lion), and finally Perceval ou le conte du Graal (Perceval, or The Story of the Grail), which he left unfinished. “The writer is already French, in the classical sense of the word, in his sobriety, his elegance, his taste for psychological analysis, his gift of observation, and above all in a delicious amalgam of irony, sensuality, mischief, and humor. He is a charming storyteller, full of kindness and urbanity, yet not without a critical spirit. Of course, the Brittany he describes for us resembles, like a sister, the Burgundian court of his own day: nothing but fine clothes, joyous feasts, bloody tournaments, and gallant adventures. Manners there are brutal and refined, the law of the strongest holds sway, but tempered by an extreme politeness. The men are emotional, religious without bigotry, careful and even foppish, very touchy on points of honor and hot-blooded before the Eternal… The women are cunning, domineering, jealous, keenly conscious of their interests, yet at bottom thoroughly cheerful, amusing, and all quite willing to be generous with their bodies. All this is written in adorable verse, and every page of the narrative shines with sensibility and intelligence.” — PIERRE GRIPARI, Critique et autocritique, Ed. L’Age d’Homme, Lausanne, 1981.

And yet the recollection of a few obvious facts should suffice to show how arbitrary and mistaken this is. The central State, wielding a coercive “historical” force, is a creation of the seventeenth century. But in the time of Richelieu or Colbert, France was no longer in the making. It was made. Had been, for a long time.

The nation asserts itself as early as the twelfth century

A nation — or, to put it differently, a national nucleus — crystallizes when there is expressed, for the first time, a constant and renewed tendency toward the creation of specific forms in every domain of culture: art, literature, institutions, manners in general. It matters little whether a conscious national feeling existed early on. Such consciousness matters less than the existence of forces and energies capable of producing a form of their own.

Even before the twelfth century, the thing is done. One observes the emergence of an architecture, a literature, an art identifiable as specifically French. One also sees the appearance of the distinctive traits of an original and well-defined nucleus-people, united in a single kingdom, for a single destiny whose roots, as we shall see, can be dated in thousands of years.

This was not the work of the Frankish kings alone, as the dynastic legend would have it, but the result of a formidable upsurge of collective sap. Neither the statuary of Moissac, Toulouse, Cluny, or Vézelay, nor Lancelot du Lac (Lancelot of the Lake), nor Tristan et Iseult, nor the essentially French movement of the Crusades can be attributed to the effects of a royal impulse.

France had been in gestation for thousands of years. Historically, she was born in the Middle Ages. With all due respect to an image that has its beauty, it was not the “forty kings” who “made” her, but generations upon generations of knights and yeomen, of monks, poets, and craftsmen. The “forty kings,” for their part, built a State that, little by little, merged with France, for her good fortune or her misfortune according to the era and the circumstances.

Rediscovery of the popular cultures

Today, the image of the State as bearer and agent of national dynamism has frayed. The sense of its decline as a power in the world has taken hold, as has the awareness of its vampirism, which feeds on the vitality of the country by killing it.

At the same time, the historical and human sciences have modified our vision of the past. The new interest taken in the “unknown Atlantis” of the old popular cultures — those defeated of history — allows us to discover what state ideology, or a finalist interpretation of history, had concealed. With the new archaeological and linguistic research, the peoples of oral culture, our ancestors, rendered mute by the triumph of writing and by the model of civilization propagated by the clerks, suddenly recover their voice after centuries in the oubliettes.

Among all the scholars who have contributed to this awakening, a very special place must be given to Fernand Braudel for his testamentary work L’Identité de la France (The Identity of France). The final pages of that book suggest that, at the close of a life wholly devoted to disinterested erudition, the historian felt a pressing obligation toward his own. The man of knowledge, who knows and sees what others ignore, placed his own method at the service of a synthetic interpretation of our history, and therefore of our collective being.

Braudel’s contribution is that of a method — and of a choice too: the gaze of the longue durée (the long term). Beyond the incoherent swarming of events, the historian of the Mediterranean brought out the lines of force, underscoring what is ephemeral by contrast with what resists time.

How can we know where we are going if we do not know where we come from? Fernand Braudel does not, perhaps, say everything, but the essential is suggested. If one knows how to read his book, one will know how to answer the question: what is a Frenchman? To this riddle he offers a key so obvious that, once discovered, one believes one has always possessed it. A Frenchman, he tells us in substance, is a condensed European, whose stable origins date back at least five thousand years and whose roots are to be sought far back in prehistory.

He shows clearly that the anthropological, ethnic, cultural, and historical components of what would become France are inseparable from those of Europe, of which they constitute the synthesis or the summary. The longue durée makes it possible to bring out, beyond the incoherences of the short term, the permanences of an irreducibly European destiny. From the emergence of the first cultures particular to Europe down to the modern period, each great era shows that France (or what was to become France) does not stand apart from the general movement, and is even placed at its epicenter.

Geography made France the true center of Europe

This can hardly surprise minds familiar with geopolitical reflection, which is by definition that of the longue durée. Breaking with the laziness of habit, the Austrian historian and geopolitician Jordis von Lohausen saw that France is the true center of Europe. What is usually called Central Europe is, in reality, its limit, its eastern frontier: “France,” he writes, “is the turntable between Germany and Spain, Italy and England. Situated at the center of the European continent, in the most immediate vicinity of England and abutting the Iberian peninsula, she forms the sole hyphen between the Mediterranean, the Atlantic, and the North Sea. She is surrounded by the countries that long ago engendered the West as a unity of life. All the rest forms the periphery, Germany included”.

This central character of France is glaring the moment one examines the successive maps of the great cultural and historical phenomena. Whether it be animal rock art (from 18,000 to 10,000 BC), megalithic burials and cult sites (5th millennium BC), the Bell Beaker culture (3rd millennium BC) and then that of the Bronze Age (2nd millennium BC), the Celtic civilization (1st millennium BC) and its fusion with Romanity, then with the Germanic expansion (from the 1st to the 5th century of our era), the Frankish empire (from Clovis to Charlemagne), Gothic culture, the network of economic relations tied to the fairs of Champagne (12th–13th centuries), or again the constitution, in the 15th century, of a first European “world-economy” (in Braudel’s phrase) — all these maps underscore the unity and the singularity of the European world. They also show that France draws her substance from the human humus that is Europe’s, and that her own destiny, from the tenth century onward, is not separable from that of the other parts of the European body.

The peopling of the “French” territory began nearly two million years ago — twenty thousand centuries. Figures that make one dizzy. Fernand Braudel takes up on his own account Pierre Chaunu’s observation about the fifteen billion living beings who succeeded one another before us on this territory to make of it, little by little, what it has become. This land is the one in the world that counts the most graves per square kilometer, more than China and at least as many as the most ancient sites of Mesopotamia or the Mediterranean. “Do you know,” writes Pierre Chaunu, “that the soil of a vineyard is an artificial soil fashioned in France by two thousand years of labor?”

The civilization of the megaliths

It is after the last glacial period, in the course of the eighth millennium before our era, that the territory of western Europe and that of the future France took on the physiognomy that would largely condition their becoming. The cold continental climate gave way to the temperate Atlantic climate that is still ours. The steppe and the taiga, full of horses and herds of reindeer, were replaced by hazel thickets and the tall forest of oaks and beeches roamed by small herds of deer, roe deer, and wild boar. Contrary to what one might imagine, the warming did not, in the immediate term, bring about an improvement in human life. “It will have seriously undermined,” Braudel notes, “the established civilizations of the great hunters,” those to whom we owe the marvels of rock art. No more herds of reindeer or horses easy to capture. One had to grow used to a new flora. Foods changed. A long period of adaptation, but also of rupture.

With the arrival, in the fifth millennium before our era, of colonizers come from the Danube, the great changes occurred that would mark the European becoming indelibly. The newcomers formed small communities that had perfectly mastered agricultural techniques. They were clearers of forests, breeders of cattle and pigs, makers of pottery. It was they who created, seven thousand years ago — earlier than the stone architecture of the eastern Mediterranean, Egypt included — the megalithic civilization, not only in present-day England and in Brittany, but throughout western Europe. This culture has not surrendered its secrets, but in many cases (Stonehenge, Carnac, Kergoran) doubt is not permitted: it was a solar cult, the one that would henceforth be common to all of pre-Christian Europe under varied names.

The coherent universe of the Indo-Europeans

It is around the same period that one observes the first stirrings of the first metal age, which begins in the Balkans (the proto-Indo-European culture of Vinča, near Belgrade). This production reaches western Europe and the “French” territory in the course of the third millennium before our era. It is associated with the Bell Beaker culture (pottery in the form of an inverted bell), which Braudel hails as the manifestation of a first “European unity” resting on omnipresent populations. Jean Guilaine holds that these were the propagators, in western Europe, of the Indo-European languages and of the vision of the world they convey. The investment of Europe by the Indo-European peoples would be completed with the brilliant Bronze Age civilization, in the course of the second millennium BC.

What first distinguishes the Indo-Europeans is the matrix of a common language, from which would derive — through the chance of expeditions, invasions, and exchanges — all the speech-forms of Europe, Greek or Slavic, Latin or Germanic.

Émile Benveniste established that all Indo-European words rest on roots invariably formed of two consonants surrounding a vowel. This language carries within it a coherent system of thought.

Exploring the most varied texts of ancient Indo-European mythology, Georges Dumézil showed in these legends an organizing system, the famous distinction of the three functions. The Indo-Europeans distinguished, in society and first of all in their Olympus, the domain of religious magic, assimilated to sovereignty; that of war, associated with it; and that of production and fecundity — a trilogy that accounts both for the primitive social distribution and for the respective roles of the gods. Four thousand years before Descartes, this will to put the world in order reveals, at the origins of our world, a principle of coherent rationalization that would, in historical times, make for the originality of the European peoples and of the French people among them.

The Indo-Europeans bring, further, a pantheon of male divinities, the cult of ancestors, and a hierarchical patriarchal organization. They are at the origin of inventions as remarkable as the Greek cité (and the citizen), the Roman State, or the structure of the three orders which, after the Celtic world, would flourish in Europe from the Middle Ages to modern times.

At the beginning of the first millennium, with a new wave of Indo-European conquerors, the men of iron arrive. Dorians in Greece, Celts everywhere else.

The original Celtic people formed between the Rhine and the Danube even before the Bronze Age. It would swarm out in several directions: toward the future Gaul, toward the British Isles, Spain, Italy, the Balkans, and beyond. The Celts are the first men to master the equestrian art. But they are also expert smiths, inventors of the carburizing process that transforms iron into steel, craftsmen of consummate skill and, what is more — Braudel tells us — “the bearers of brilliant myths, of an original religion and culture, of an Indo-European language of their own.” In short, they are “our ancestors the Gauls.”

The Celtic expansion took place without rupture, if not without friction, over several centuries. The Celts would make the “French” territory one of the hearths of their culture, creating lasting distinctions among regions — that of the Carnutes (Chartres), that of the Bituriges (Bourges), or that of the Arverni (Auvergne).

Celts or Gauls, they are the same peoples. Called Keltoí by the Greeks, they are named Galli by the Romans. From Bavaria to the Pyrenees, they mingle with the earlier populations, which themselves belong, generally, to the same Indo-European stock. Celtdom is not limited to Gaul, and the separation between Celts and Germans is not as clear-cut as is said. Until the Latinization of the Celts (after the first century), there is no real distinction between them. The kings of the Cimbri and the Teutons bear Celtic names. The distinction would be drawn between Celts (or Germans) on this side of the limes, who became more or less Christianized Gallo-Romans, and those beyond it who had held to their customs, their language, and their religious beliefs.

The freedom to act as one pleases

From this moment, one can say that, in the essential, the ethnic composition of the “French” population is settled. The later Roman and Germanic contributions, however important on the cultural and political planes, would scarcely modify it. They have in common with the Celts the same substratum of Indo-European languages and the mode of thought these convey.

The expansion of Frankish power, from Clovis to Charlemagne, was carried out as much toward the east, beyond the Rhine, as toward the west and south, in Gaul. Charlemagne’s unitary Frankish kingdom is governed from Aix-la-Chapelle and encompasses all the parts of Gaul and Germania, from the Elbe to the Pyrenees. There people spoke popular Latin, transformed into Romance by Gaulish and Frankish throats, or else Celtic and Germanic — which bothered no one.

After the partition of Charlemagne’s empire among his three sons, Francia — which would later become the Capetian kingdom — finds itself, in Jordis von Lohausen’s phrase, in the exceptional position of an island made secure within the West. The Germans, the Spaniards, and the Italians had to face the Slavs, the Magyars, the Saracens, and later the Mongols and the Turks. “Necessity dictated their way of acting,” Lohausen explains. “France alone enjoyed the freedom to act as she pleased: to proclaim the Crusades and the rights of man, to build steep roofs and divide her gardens into geometric figures. This freedom engendered the measured style and the badinage proper to her culture, her exuberance as much as her occasional displays of arrogance, and her naïve — though deeply rooted — faith in the universal and unreserved value of the French way of life.” In the twelfth century, Paris counts 200,000 inhabitants. It is the largest city in the West. It profits from the memory of the most venerable druidic sanctuary, from the prestige of kings victorious on the battlefield, from a university whose authority is unequaled in Christendom, from a wealth assured by the fairs of Champagne. In the twelfth century, it is from the heart of France that the movement of Gothic art sets out toward all of Europe. From that era dates the certainty of being a center that has been able to survive every upheaval. Indeed, France has survived Spanish power and that of Austria, the rise of America, the formation of the British Empire, and the irruption of Russia among the Western powers. French was the language of Europe, that of good society, of courts and of diplomacy. This held until the days when the center of gravity of the world deserted Europe, shortly after the First World War.

Peasants of the Charentes: the spirit of France “I do not know what emanation of the soil has this effect upon beings, nor exactly whence this influence comes. It is not education, nor punishments and rewards, nor any drilling that formed beings so delicate, these wholly personal nuances of soul, as if spontaneous and seemingly almost unconscious. The most superficial of them — tact, politeness — are firmly inscribed in the person and, I believe, ineffaceable. […] The spirit of France is secure. Three hundred years ago she already had a well-drawn face, a completed language, a society, a literature, several most brilliant royalties; these things lasted almost without interruption, and they remain not only in the art of certain individuals but, as befits any true distinction, in the very flesh of the country, in the texture of its humble folk.” — JACQUES CHARDONNE, Chronique privée de l’an quarante, Ed. Stock, 1941.

The image of a powerful France, bearer of a “message” for the human race — such as the compulsory instruction of the Third Republic painted it — has progressively crumbled from the aftermath of 1914–18 to the end of the Algerian War. In the meantime, the trauma of 1940, never healed, definitively riveted the consciousness of decline.

Weaned from discourses on a grandeur less and less perceptible, the French awoke in a strange world where their landmarks had, as it were, evaporated.

A new feeling, strong and serene

The old “universal values” of 1789 have resisted time no better, as was well shown by the clownishness of the Bicentennial and the inglorious collapse of Soviet communism — the direct-line heir of an Enlightenment revised and corrected by the Jacobins.

All this would leave in the heart a rather anguishing void, had the remedy not come of itself with a turnabout of the national consciousness.

While an arrogant and aggressive nationalism, inherited from the wars of the Revolution, expires, one witnesses the birth of a new feeling: a passionate curiosity for French singularity. It is accompanied by a diffuse need for rootedness, by a concern to preserve and reinvigorate whatever survives in France of authenticity and beauty. As proof: all the initiatives, however contradictory they may be, in favor of heritage, the environment, traditions, or a regional reawakening. In Pierre Nora’s phrase, everything happens as if France were ceasing to be a history that divides us in order to become a culture that resembles us.

In this new perspective, the past is no longer inscribed in terms of oppositions but of complementarities. France no longer appears, for example, as Celtism or Latinity, the republic or royalty, but as Celtism and Latinity, classicism and romanticism, the republic and royalty, Descartes and Rabelais, Voltaire and de Maistre, Renan and Barrès. This movement is the opposite of chauvinism. It is directed against no one. It is a deepening and an affirmation of the self. It generates strength and serenity. It is what one calls identity.