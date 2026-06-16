In this interview, conducted by Michel Marmin, marking the Nouvelle Droite's eighteenth year, Alain de Benoist takes stock of the movement he helped found, recounting his break with the "classical right" over Algeria and Vietnam and his turn from political action to a "metapolitical" strategy aimed at shaping ideas beneath the surface of events. He insists that Europe must refuse alignment with both Washington and Moscow and constitute itself as a "third way," while reflecting more personally on the primacy of the idea, the visionary role of poets over theorists, and what he calls "the nostalgia for what shall be."

Originally published in Éléments no. 56, Winter 1985–86

Translated by Alexander Raynor

— Michel Marmin: The Nouvelle Droite is now eighteen years old. And for eighteen years you have been the leader of this movement of thought, whose entire history—and even, if I may put it this way, prehistory—you have lived through personally. What assessment could you draw, both in the negative and, of course, in the positive?

— Alain de Benoist: A reminder, to begin with. The current of thought to which the name Nouvelle droite was later given appeared at the beginning of 1968, at roughly the same moment as the Nouvelle gauche (which, for its part, made its entry to a great fanfare of publicity). What remains today of the latter? Practically nothing. The soixante-huitards (68ers) have lost themselves in tiny factions or have converted to bourgeois respectability. The ND, by contrast, is not only still here, but its audience has continued to grow. At a time when every family of thought is gripped by doubt and disenchantment, when socialism is no more than a simulacrum, when the right and left wings of the Western system fall back upon the lowest common denominator constituted by the ideology of human rights, the ND remains the only critical space of reflection that holds itself clearly apart from the “liberal-libertarian” convergence—and yet has not vanished into thin air. I would even go so far as to say that it is in our movement that what was best in the revolt of May 1968 (the critique of the reign of quantity, the demand for a meaning to collective life) can still be found today. That, it seems to me, is no small thing.

I will not draw up here the balance sheet of all that we have been able to do over the last eighteen years. The history of the ND will be written one day, and I fully intend that it should be. One fact is certain: the ND is today, on the right, the only school of thought that exists. What other intellectual current could one cite? Here and there, certainly, there are groups working on specialized sectors—the economy in particular. Do you know any that work simultaneously across all the domains we address? That offer coherent theoretical responses in sociology as well as in historiography, in philosophy, in psychology, in the history of religions? That take positions on the principle of non-separability in microphysics, on the joint emergence of the market and the State, on Gestalt psychology and its connections with organicism, on the geopolitics of the Third World? For my part, I see none.

The positive side of the balance sheet is easy to draw up: continuous growth, a certain renown, a non-negligible influence. I would add an openness of mind that, I believe, we have managed to preserve—whether to take part in debates or to call ourselves into question. One should also mention the seriousness with which our work is being received: this is attested by the dialogue we have begun with a great many contemporary academics and intellectuals, by the very marked improvement in our image in the media in recent years, and by the role of catalyst we have not ceased to play in most European countries.

Less a strategic break than a break of perspective and inspiration

The negative side? First, we are still too few, and we have too few resources at our disposal. We have published a large number of books, brochures, journals, and so on, but the pace must still be intensified. Moreover, we have often gone too quickly: the penetration of ideas takes time, and certain of our positions have been poorly understood because we did not adequately spell them out. Finally, one must not forget that eighteen years of existence corresponds also to the emergence of a “second generation” within the ND. A second generation that must rapidly be brought into positions of responsibility. That is something to which I am giving priority. I personally expect a great deal from the work of our friends Guillaume Faye, Patrick Simon, Anne Jobert, Philippe Baillet, and others, to cite only those.

MM: You began very young in the press of the right, and for a number of years you defended fairly “classical” political positions on themes such as French Algeria, support for American intervention in Vietnam, and so on. In retrospect, these positions seem in total contradiction with those you develop today—for example, on the Third World. At what moment did your break with the traditional right come about? And was that break sudden, or was it on the contrary the outcome of a slower maturation?

AdB: The year 1960, for me, is at once the year of the baccalaureate and the year of the “barricades.” I belong, then, like you, to that generation whose political consciousness was awakened in the context of the Algerian war. The era was not one for doctrinal deepening or for nuanced positions. The break of which you speak came about fairly gradually, under the effect of reflection. The key period corresponds, no doubt, to the years 1966–1967. The ND was, in a certain measure, born of this break, which is not so much a strategic break as a complete break of perspective and inspiration. At that time we did not yet know very well what we wanted to do, but we wanted to “start over from zero”: we could no longer be content to repeat slogans without having looked more closely at what they were covering up.

“The defense of the West” had become an ambiguous slogan

The break in fact occurred on many planes. A break with political action, which continues, for me personally, to appear of great sterility. A break with a right increasingly divided between the conservatory of archaisms and the defense of interests and profits. A break, finally, with every form of extremism, which is, in the end, only a mutilating tendency to simplification.

Many things were born, I think, of the clear awareness that the ideology we were criticizing (let us say, to keep things simple: the egalitarianism-individualism-universalism galaxy) was also the ideology that, under various avatars, had constituted the line of force of Western history. “The defense of the West” thus became an ambiguous slogan. On the other hand, I felt deeply the limits inherent in any purely subjective position. I continue to think, for example, that one cannot defend national independence at home and contest it abroad. That alone suffices to condemn colonization. I could not accept, finally, that a certain right, in spite of its affirmations (and perhaps to satisfy certain racial fantasies), continued to situate itself within the binary logic of Yalta. To support the United States in the Vietnam War was to situate oneself within such a logic: on one side, the “free world”; on the other, “totalitarianism.” In my eyes, today, there is no “free world”; there are only different forms of totalitarianism. Vietnam at first agreed to enter the American sphere of influence; it ended up entering that of the Soviets. That is a good lesson for us. Europe has no business aligning itself. It has no business choosing between American interests and Soviet interests, but rather has to constitute itself as the leader of all those who do not wish to serve either the one or the other. Hence the link with the Third World.

What our contemporaries find most difficult is to grasp the historical moment in which they find themselves. The gap between sociopolitical reality and official discourse is, in this regard, hallucinatory. We were, no doubt, the first, fifteen years ago, to say that we had now exited the postwar problematic. That observation has today become commonplace. But we are far from having drawn all the conclusions from it—beginning with the idea that to reason today in terms of fascism and antifascism, of communism or anticommunism, is becoming more and more radically meaningless. General staffs always make the error of imagining the next war on the model of the last. I fear that this is a general attitude.

MM: How did the idea of having done with political action and of putting in motion a “metapolitical” approach impose itself on you?

AdB: Through the observation that the characteristic features of the society in which we live are, in the end, very little dependent on the political and institutional game. Western society is more and more homogeneous, even though it includes countries with relatively different institutional and political structures. It is obviously not a question of denying the role of political forces, but of relativizing their importance. Invisible history is made elsewhere than in the great events that schoolbooks retain. The Cartesian revolution, the Kantian revolution, were far more important than the French Revolution or the Russian Revolution! To this is added in me a growing repulsion toward a political class essentially characterized by its prodigious lack of culture (including, of course, in the domain of political culture), by its avoidance of everything that truly counts, by its demagogy, and so on. The polls are significant in this regard: no one any longer takes politicians seriously. The very term “politician” is becoming more and more obsolete. The political class today is composed mostly of managers and technicians. That one can think a “politician” should first of all be “technically competent,” that one should consider it altogether natural that “political action” should boil down to attempting to improve material well-being, says a great deal about the level to which we have fallen. Spengler said in 1932 (note the year): “What we most need are statesmen, but for the moment I see none.” I could say the same thing today.

MM: When one rereads, with a certain hindsight, the publications of the Nouvelle droite, one notices that its themes of reflection have evolved quite considerably. Does this thematic evolution correspond to an ideological evolution?

AdB: It is certain that any positive approach to the ND requires a periodization: to hold all our work as “contemporary” (as our adversaries sometimes do) renders the phenomenon strictly incomprehensible. The evolution of a school of thought such as the ND was obviously not foreseeable. Those who, like myself, took part in its creation were far from imagining its metamorphoses! Naturally, this evolution resulted from the confrontation of the sensibilities and centers of interest of the ND’s principal animators. But it also obeyed a certain logic, one that the ND’s principled antidogmatism has allowed it to put into practice. Those who imagine that, in 1968, we had ready-made ideas that needed only to be better diffused with the help of a new strategy are gravely mistaken. From the beginning, the ND was an experimental enterprise. Starting from a few “basic” positions (which, it must be said, amounted above all to refusals), we successively explored varied directions. Some of those explorations led to dead ends. Others led us to “correctives” or “revisions.” In my view, that is a good thing. Nothing would be more foreign to me than a school of thought that confined itself to embroidering indefinitely on the same discourse.

The ND’s ideological evolution has always been a branching evolution

To take an example, it is incontestable that the ND went through a “positivist” phase, from which it has today entirely freed itself. Between the special issue of Nouvelle École on Bertrand Russell and the one we devoted to the thought of Heidegger, the evolution is obviously striking. But to perceive its limits, one had to follow the theme through to the end. In the same way, at one time the ND insisted much more than it does today on biological data. The point was to react against an inverse excess (in the order of underestimation). Very quickly, we noticed that these data are not enough to circumscribe a human phenomenon more essentially characterized by cultural evolution and historical consciousness. Furthermore, beginning in 1978–1979, we began to address seriously the problems bearing on social analysis or on economics, whereas previously we had occupied ourselves almost exclusively with pure theories. All this has obviously given rise to debates, including among ourselves. This ideological evolution, which has unfolded in the direction of deepening and rigor, has indeed always been a branching evolution. The discussions we may have today, within the ND, on subjects such as the essence of technology, modernity, the role of the State, organicism, the sacred, the relations of the one and the many, and so on, bear witness to this.

MM: At one time, science seems to have occupied a preponderant place in your work. What do you expect today from science?

AdB: Science is one mode of knowledge, not exclusive of others. The scientistic error begins when one claims that what is not stated in the register of the scientific proposition has no value. In my eyes, science plays an essential role from the standpoint of “falsifiability”: it can invalidate an affirmation. There is therefore no question of rejecting science, whose evolution—non-linear, moreover, since each paradigmatic “revolution” corresponds to a new configuration of its discourse—is extraordinarily rich in lessons. (I leave aside the problem of technology, which is, in my view, something altogether other than applied science.) One must, on the other hand, be quite aware that scientific statements are of the order of knowledge, and of knowledge alone. Now, knowledge is not understanding; in certain individuals, the first even seems inversely proportional to the second. Even explaining is not understanding, as Dilthey clearly showed. Science states in the indicative, not in the imperative. It furnishes us with facts, but does not tell us what should be done with them. To believe that an ideology can be globally “confirmed” or “refuted” by science is, in this sense, an illusion. Demographic science tells us whether the birth rate is rising or falling; it does not tell us which is preferable. The life sciences show us that individuals are not born equal in nature; they do not prevent us from thinking that they ought to become so. Refutation or confirmation are therefore always partial and relative to postulates on which science can only remain silent—just as it is silent about its own raison d’être. The “ethic of knowledge” dear to Jacques Monod rests, from this point of view, on an antinomy.

It was essential to take a clear stand against liberalism

MM: It has often been said that the Nouvelle droite was the intellectual laboratory of the political right. Yet when the political right found itself in opposition in 1981, and was thereby pushed into a certain ideological reflection, it did not turn at all toward the Nouvelle droite to “rearm” itself intellectually, but rather toward classical liberalism, on which the Nouvelle droite had precisely directed an extremely sharp critique. Is this a failure for the Nouvelle droite?

AdB: I do not think one can reason in such a mechanical way. First, for reasons I have already mentioned, one must not overestimate the capacities (or the desire) of the political class to equip itself with an ideology. Ideas, as is well known, divide the electorate! The political right, evidently, took the easiest path. The conjuncture (the election of Ronald Reagan, the falling-back upon liberalism of a non-negligible part of the former left intelligentsia) pushed it that way. For the moment, “liberalism” is a convenient slogan. When the parliamentary right has returned to power, I am quite convinced this slogan will not long withstand the test of facts.

For my part, I think it was essential for us to take a clear stand against liberalism. First, so that our critique of egalitarianism could not be taken as a legitimation of social injustice. Then, in order to go on record. This resurgence of liberalism is, in fact, not very surprising. As Western intellectuals have only just emerged from a good quarter-century of Marxist hegemony, it is logical that they should turn first to liberalism, which constitutes its relative opposite. Such a swing of the pendulum is a classic in the history of ideas. What matters is that the pendulum’s swing should accelerate. Those who today invest in the liberal panacea the illusions they invested yesterday in the socialist panacea are going to be disenchanted, and there are good reasons to think that the disillusionment will this time come more quickly. The question is whether our end-of-century, which has of late confined itself to oscillating between two forms of economism, will manage to commit itself to another direction. There again, let us try to gauge the moment in which we find ourselves.

Furthermore, while it is true that the ND, given the current configuration of the political and ideological families, addresses itself in priority to those that should tendentially derive the most profit from its work, one must not forget that it does not situate itself on the same plane as the political forces and that its ambition is not necessarily to inspire their programs and slogans. The Frankfurt School, structuralism, behaviorism (and many others), have, so far as I know, never figured in the program of any party! That has not prevented them from exercising a concrete influence on the spirit of their time. The modalities and channels through which influence is exercised today are more varied than ever. Finally, let us not forget either that the political-ideological frontiers are presently undergoing considerable transformation. The “liberal-libertarian” convergence is, from this point of view, very significant. In the coming decades, the fundamental break will no longer set “liberals” against “socialists” so much as the partisans and the adversaries of the hegemonic, Americanocentric Western system. The savage liberalism of the nineteenth century engendered, in reaction, the socialisms and the fascisms. The expansion of the Western system will likewise come up—but this time on a global scale—against contradictions (political, economic, monetary, geostrategic) of which we are already seeing the warning signs. Now, only Europe stands at the point of intersection of the two great dialectics, East-West and North-South. It is therefore among us, once again, that things will be played out.

MM: As the legislative elections of 1986 approach, most observers note the failure of the left not only on the political terrain but also on the cultural terrain. If the left has lost cultural power—which in my eyes still remains to be proven—would the Nouvelle droite not be tempted to inflect its metapolitical strategy and to orient its action onto a more directly political path?

AdB: I am not certain either that the left has lost cultural power. Liberalism is, moreover, significantly, a form of “culture” in which it seems more and more to recognize itself. An ideology founded on the natural equality that grounds inalienable rights, on commercial efficiency, on rational “transparency,” on the primacy of the economic over the political, on pacification through trade, and on the interpretation of history in terms of interests and needs, has, in the end, everything to seduce it. In any case, even if the left no longer has cultural power, the right has not for that reason recovered it: in this domain too, the “success” of one of the parties is never anything but the failure of the other. After all, perhaps cultural power has, itself, discreetly imploded at the beginning of the eighties. That is a question that must be examined closely.

One cannot do politics and ideology at the same time

That said, there is no question for a moment that the ND should abandon its profound vocation by orienting itself “more directly” onto a political path. The first reason, obvious, is that one does not change one’s cap at will. The members of the ND can have whatever political engagement they wish. But I can hardly see the animators of a school of thought suddenly deciding to do something other than what they are made for—and what they actually do. As far as I am personally concerned, I no more imagine myself at the head of a political movement than at the head of a company specialized in military electronics or in the manufacture of detergents! The other reason is more profound. A political movement is in some sense constrained to a double language: the necessities of propaganda are the law. A school of thought, by contrast, cannot have a double language. It is at once a question of liberty and of credibility. To wish to do politics and ideology at the same time and in the same place is to condemn oneself in advance. Either one does a real work of reflection, in which case one cannot envisage a political career; or one satisfies one’s ambitions, and the ideological discourse degenerates. Experience has, moreover, shown that “entryism” practiced in the name of ideas constitutes above all a good way (or a good pretext) to break with them.

MM: I would like to come back a little and speak of the press campaign of summer 1979, which gave enormous publicity to the ideas of the Nouvelle droite and which allowed you, personally, to find important outlets in the world of publishing and in the media in general. Did this campaign give you the impression at the time that the action carried on since 1968 was finally bearing fruit?

AdB: Yes and no. This campaign incontestably ratified the rise to prominence of the ND. Contrary to the objective sought by its promoters, it allowed us to pass to a higher level. On the other hand, it forced us to a considerable work of explanation. A press campaign is indeed the last thing that can permit the public to understand the theses of a school of thought. The media, by their nature, grasp things only from the angle of the superficial, of labels and of slogans. It took us several years of work to dispel the misunderstandings.

My role consists in allowing the tendencies of the ND to activate one another mutually and dialectically

MM: You found yourself personally at the center of that campaign. How did you, I would say, inwardly experience it, and what feelings did it inspire in you?

AdB: Independently of the fact that it is rather nervously taxing, such a campaign is extraordinarily rich in lessons. Finding myself, in a manner of speaking, “at the heart of the cyclone,” I was able to observe up close how things get triggered, how the campaign develops, how information propagates and ramifies. It is a fascinating lesson. I was also able to ascertain the extraordinary stupidity of the commentary. During the summer of 1979, all sorts of things were written about the ND, whether in its favor or against it. If, in the future, there are historians to bend over the phenomenon, they will find there an excellent occasion to measure the intellectual laziness, the lack of culture—in short, the total nullity of those very people, intellectuals and journalists, who make a profession of informing and of understanding.

From a more personal point of view, I would say that to attain renown is also to be solicited to enter into a game of social conventions in which one strongly risks losing one’s soul. A game based on seduction, on social mondanities, on self-promotion, on the trading of favors. One climbs the rungs easily: it suffices to give way on principles, to abandon a little of one’s convictions. One makes a career, with the illusion that media exposure goes automatically together with influence exercised. It is a dishonorable game, into which I have not entered. Finally, to attain renown is to see open up around oneself the whole range of chatter and gossip, of jealousies, of betrayals, of pettiness of mind, and of mediocrity. A spectacle that is not pleasant, but that is illuminating about human matter.

MM: Of all the texts you published before the metapolitical break of which we were speaking at the beginning of this interview, which is the one that seems to you best to prefigure the ideas of the Nouvelle droite?

AdB: Perhaps a text on ethics, published in 1961 in the Cahiers universitaires, a journal then directed by François d’Orcival. It seems to me that the major preoccupation expressed there (clumsily)—that of defining an attitude toward life—has never abandoned me. But that is a personal answer. And when I reread everything I was able to write around the age of twenty, I am quickly tempted to speak of time lost—though that very notion of “time lost,” in light of what every experience is, is itself debatable. To answer your question better, let us say that what “prefigured” the ND best in those years was not so much such or such a particular text as a characteristic curiosity for a whole variety of themes, disciplines, and authors that the classical right was hardly in the habit of frequenting. That curiosity, in my view, found its prolongation in the self-constructive openness of mind that is one of the traits of the ND to which I am most attached.

MM: You are credited, and not without reason, with the role of master-thinker (maître à penser) of the Nouvelle droite. Do you recognize yourself in that description?

AdB: The only true masters-of-thought are obviously those who do not institute themselves as such. It also happens that I have very little taste for “mastery.” I admit the necessity of hierarchies. But for myself, I like neither to receive orders nor to give them: only relations among peers interest me. Finally, charismatic leaders and gurus put me to sleep. That said, I will not make the very Christian error of underestimating myself. But more than a master-thinker, I think I have been a coordinator and an “activator.” It would much annoy me to be enclosed by “disciples” in a network of citations. By contrast, I would be happy if the reading of a few sentences—or even a few words—that I have been able to write should arouse in some a fruitful interrogation, open a clearing, set them on the way to a deepening. You know as well as I do that, in the course of a life, if an author finds a few dozen real readers, that is the limit. I do not have the time for systematic expositions. I throw bottles to the sea, and I mark out paths to be followed.

Many observers, as you know, have noted the very plural character of the ND’s work. Some even see in it insurmountable “contradictions.” Such is not my view. Differences of sensibility incontestably exist within the ND. They could eventually crystallize in the form of “tendencies.” One could thus identify a “revolutionary” tendency, a “scientistic” tendency, a “spiritualist” tendency, an “ethnist” tendency, and so on. It seems to me that part of my role consists in allowing these “tendencies” to activate one another mutually, dialectically in some sense, while avoiding distortions and hypertrophies. It is a question of method. It is enough to avoid agitation and feverishness. In my eyes, in any case, this diversity is a richness: it is thanks to it that the ND is a current (mouvance), and not a movement.

MM: I would now like to ask you questions that are, let us say, more intimate. In particular this one. What pushes you to act? The will to see Europe one day reborn, or the nostalgia for what it has been? In other words, is it the future or the past that helps you to live?

The past is a producer of images; the future inspires only concepts

AdB: Passionate attachment to Europe is certainly one of the most powerful springs there is in me. I define myself first as a European: as a man who, everywhere in Europe, feels at home. Perhaps one could even say that the will to see Europe reappropriate what is properly its own foundation, to see it reconquer its liberty and propose to the world a model—at once “imperial” and organic—of common existence, constitutes the most fixed point of my entire personal evolution. Even more than Europe, however, it is adherence to a philosophy, to a conception of life, that moves me most fundamentally. The defense of the European heritage is a consequence of that philosophy. In other words, with me, the idea takes absolute primacy. To confine oneself to defending a “collective we,” and even more so on the pretext that one belongs to it, forbids, in my view, the enunciation of a principle. A principle is worth something only by its generality. Take a simple example. What does the formula Right or wrong, my country mean? Certainly not that my country is always right. But that, whether it be wrong or right, it remains my country. The question that then arises is this: what are the criteria that allow one to say that it is right or wrong? Only a general principle allows one to answer that question. Hence the primacy of the idea.

Now, to answer your question more directly, I will say very frankly that the “past” has, for me, a great superiority. It is a producer of images, whereas the “future” inspires in me only concepts. Now, I place the image above the concept. It is also certain that I have always felt a particular attraction for everything that has to do with origin: the extreme youth of beings, of cultures, of civilizations. But the origin is not the past. It is rather the always-present source, given in full actuality, that opens a world and renders it possible by founding the “clearing” in which it can effectively come into presence. From this angle, and once one rejects the linear conception of history, “past” and “future” rejoin one another. You ask me what makes me act most: will or nostalgia? I answer with a formula: the nostalgia for what shall be.

MM: At moments, in reading certain of your texts, I have the impression that you have chosen to be a philosopher in default of being a poet, or that, drawn into the gears of ideological battle, you have left more or less voluntarily in the shadow the poetic instinct that is perhaps in you. This remark to ask you the following: are not the true “scouts” of the future the poets and the artists? Do they not “see” much further than philosophers and, a fortiori, men of science?

Poets create a world; theorists draw its contours

AdB: It is obvious, and as far as I am concerned your remark is just. Literature, poetry, painting (not to forget filmmaking!): there are many domains to which I would have liked to be able to devote myself as well. Yes, artists and poets are the “visionaries” and the founders, much more than philosophers and men of science. They address themselves to the unconscious—that unconscious which the principle of reason seeks to cut off from clear consciousness—and that is why their “discourse,” escaping all censorship, is unrootable. But the founding itself calls for its complement in the order of reflection, just as, if one may say so, the pedestal calls for the statue. Poets create a world; theorists draw its contours. Among the latter, moreover, one must distinguish between those who appeal to the soul and those who address themselves only to the mind: everything depends on the source of their own inspiration. Hölderlin was a “visionary.” But without Heidegger, could we measure all that Hölderlin has said to us?

MM: Have you known moments of discouragement? And in that case, what kept you from giving up?

AdB: What a question! How can one not feel discouraged at times in the ocean of stupidity, of baseness, of solitude, and of incomprehension in which a free spirit almost inevitably struggles? But that is, obviously, the real question. Why have we been thrown into this world? To take up what challenge? To be the actors of what spectacle? Certainly, the quarrel between optimism and pessimism is a rather foolish one, since only weak minds need, in order to undertake anything, to ask themselves about their “chances” of success. The fact remains that, in my eyes, pessimism is at least reconcilable with the tragic—which is precisely a structure of action—whereas I know nothing more demobilizing than optimism. Cioran said to me one day to what extent, paradoxically, the thought of suicide helped him to live. It is the thought that comes back to me most frequently. There is already one reason not to give up. There are a few others. The image I have of myself. The feeling of giving a meaning to my existence. The very immodest feeling that if I were not doing what I do, no one would do it. A certain ethic of work too, with a “Stakhanovist” component. You know that I have a tiresome tendency to think that an individual who does not work twelve or fourteen hours a day every day of the year is not entirely fit to be associated with! I believe it was Maillol (or Rodin?) who said: “One must work always, if not for pleasure, then at least with despair.” That is the kind of remark I like to hear...

An engaged writer must not be a militant writer

MM: The Nouvelle droite is a current of thought, but it is also a group of men engaged in a common ideological research. Can one not consider that there are limits to all collective action and that truly lasting creations, in the domains of history, of thought, and of the arts, are in fact owed to individuals?

AdB: For thought and the arts, certainly. (For history, I would be more reserved.) That is precisely why the ND is not an organization in the proper sense of the term, but a current of thought to which each contributes from the angle of his own capacities. This brings us back, moreover, to what we were saying earlier about politics. By its very nature, political action forbids originality of approach and independence of feeling. An intellectual has every right (and sometimes the duty) to have a political engagement. But if he becomes a “party intellectual,” he is sure to ruin himself. One could, on this point, cite many examples! That, for me, is the whole (considerable) difference between an “engaged” writer—which we all are—and a “militant” writer. The moment one no longer expresses what one truly feels in one’s flesh, one’s soul, and one’s mind; the moment one begins to tell oneself that it is “better” not to write this or that; the moment one takes up the pen to express what the collective “we” ought to say; the moment one sacrifices one’s feelings or one’s deep instincts to the norms of conformity of a group, one is lost. It is a thing, moreover, that I was slow to understand. I hold that understanding to be a “second birth” in the sense Raymond Abellio gives to that expression.

MM: Which authors have most influenced you? Which ones do you recognize as your masters, in the highest sense of the term?

AdB: It is obviously not very easy to answer in a few words. No doubt I will say one day in detail what my itinerary has been. One point, however: I have never been dependent on a single author, on a single thought. I have always found my honey in different enclosures! That said, there have been decisive stages. They have all corresponded to readings: oral exchange, even with the greatest authors, has rarely brought me anything. On the strictly literary plane, for example, the reading of Montherlant’s Les Jeunes Filles, of Stendhal’s La Chartreuse de Parme, of Koestler’s Le Testament espagnol (Spanish Testament), or of Rebatet’s Les Deux Etendards, has exercised on me an incredibly lasting influence. In the philosophical domain, as for many others before me, the work of Nietzsche long appeared to me unsurpassable. That was before, under the influence of Heidegger, I came to seriously criticize the notion of “will to power.” But there have been many other capital readings: Meister Eckhart, German idealism, the “philosophy of nature” of the Romantics. One should also cite the authors of Antiquity, with whom I have never ceased to converse, leaning sometimes toward the side of the Greeks, sometimes toward our dear Romans. For the modern era, the discovery of authors as different as Dumézil, Gehlen, or Lupasco has been for me a source of innumerable reflections. But one would also have to speak of Jünger and of Abellio, of Matzneff and of Cioran, of Ernest Renan, of Louis Dumont. One would never finish. At the moment, I am rediscovering (belatedly) Péguy, Bernanos, and the non-conformists of the thirties. And even Rousseau, of whom the right, which has never read him, seems to me to have made a rather false image...

MM: The twentieth century has been fecund in more or less organized movements of thought that, through their action, have exercised an important influence on ideas and on history. For example, surrealism, the Action française, or the Frankfurt School, to take just those three examples. By the type of action it has adopted, with which of these movements could the Nouvelle droite be compared?

AdB: Among the three examples you give, the one with which the ND could no doubt most justly be compared would be the Frankfurt School. It is in its case, indeed, that the term “metapolitical” appears as the most fitting to qualify its influence. The parallel could not, however, be pushed all the way. The Frankfurt School came to graft itself onto a very precise ideological inheritance, Marxism in this case, which is obviously not the case for the ND. But I have in mind another example as well: that of German Romanticism, whose “politico-cultural” work, born of a reaction to the ideas of 1789 and to the French occupation, acted as the catalyst of an entire epoch and contributed powerfully to the making of German unity. Faced with the American cultural occupation, which also finds its origin in the liberal Aufklärung, it seems to me that the ND could likewise nourish the (immoderate?) ambition of animating a powerful movement of European renaissance and unity.

What seems to me most positive on the right is a certain taste for style

MM: In the expression “Nouvelle droite,” there is obviously “droite” (right). What sense does that word have for you today?

AdB: I tried to answer that question in the preface to Vu de droite [View from the Right]. I explained there in particular that, finding myself for all sorts of reasons on the right, I did not for that reason feel myself to be of the right. The truth is that the “right” corresponds globally to such different historical tendencies and strata that one cannot give to that term any unified definition. What seems to me most positive on the right is a certain taste for style and, correlatively, the rejection of materialism and of egalitarian utilitarianism. That said, when I read from the pen of an author called “of the right,” such as Guy Sorman, that “liberalism addresses itself to the normal man, the one who thinks of his interests,” I really feel like going to register at the Communist Party! The only attitude before life that seems to me capable of having the value of a norm is precisely never to act according to one’s interest—and, where appropriate, to be capable of acting against it. That proves that, in the matter of “normality,” my universe is not the same as that of Guy Sorman! And, to put it plainly, that the conjugation of the moral instinct and of commercial appetence is precisely what I feel myself most drawn to combat.

I feel myself, in fact, as foreign to the extreme right as to the liberal right, to the ghetto as to the establishment. The right has long been synonymous with national interest and with the independence of the homeland. But liberalism posits in principle that the national collectivity is nothing other than an addition of individual atoms and that the efficiency of the market requires the free circulation of persons, that is, the de facto suppression of borders. How then can one be liberal and “of the right”? Between the [Socialist] International and the multinationals, what becomes of the nations? The right, if it still exists, will have to answer these questions seriously one day. As for me, the idea I have of the right (or of what it ought to be) is inseparable from a few key notions: organic democracy, social holism, an economy of large self-centered spaces, the critique of dualism, the rejection of the principle of reason, the primacy of the soul over the mind, and so on. We are obviously a long way from party programs! But after all, why insist absolutely on keeping the labels? If there is to be a “third way,” it could not be confused with the right of moral order, of bank accounts in Switzerland, and of bourgeois proprieties. So down with the labels! Some air!

MM: The traditional right, or, if you prefer, the old right, is often disconcerted by certain of your remarks. It is true that they are sometimes really apt to disconcert, and not only the nostalgics of the throne and the altar, of the saber and the holy-water sprinkler. I am thinking in particular of your famous little phrase about the cap of the Red Army...

AdB: What did I say, then, about the Red Army? This: that the “thought of having one day to wear the cap of the Red Army” is “not an agreeable prospect” (Éléments, no. 41, March–April 1982, p. 48). And, secondly, that this was no reason to accept the idea of having to spend the rest of our life in an Americanocentric universe. In Orientations pour des années décisives (Labyrinthe, 1982, p. 76), I even sharpened my remark, speaking of an “awful prospect.” That this “not agreeable” or “awful” prospect should have been transformed into a “pleasant” prospect by commentators more concerned with conformity to their own fantasies than with textual exactitude says a great deal about their honesty or their capacity for reflection. I have, of course, not a word to retract from my remark. That said, I make no secret of sometimes provoking the right. It is, in my eyes, one way—not the only one, certainly!—of obliging it to call itself into question. A way also, once again, to go on record. I intend to be the mental prisoner of no label whatsoever. Faced with a problem, whatever it may be, I try to form an opinion by myself; only very subsidiarily do I then ask myself whether that opinion does or does not correspond to the presumed opinion of that porous magma conventionally designated by the term “right.” This way of doing things is obviously altogether the opposite of how politicians proceed. But I have the weakness of believing that it is more fruitful. I do not fight for abstract words, but for realities. I am on the side of the homeland. That is a concrete reality. If that puts me “on the right,” so much the better. If it puts me elsewhere, so much the worse. Faced with the “collaborators” of Reagan and Gorbachev, I address myself to the resisters. That is to say, to those, whether of the right or of the left, who think that it is by refusing colonization today that we will be most able to avoid servitude tomorrow.

The worst society, because the most inorganic and the most inhuman

MM: To return to graver matters, I would like to ask you one more question. In the world today, what are the phenomena that seem to you, on the one hand, the most disquieting, and on the other, the most encouraging?

AdB: What seems to me most disquieting, on a global scale, is the ever more advanced integration of numerous Third World countries into the Western sphere of the primacy of technical reason and of the unique model of development. At a more immediate, more everyday level, I remain stupefied by the extraordinary capacity for adaptation of our contemporaries to a society that, in my own estimation—I weigh my words—is the worst society ever to have existed. The worst, because the most subjected—as no other has been in the past—to legitimation by the economy and to commodification, to the reification of social relations. The worst, because the most inorganic and consequently the most inhuman. What, conversely, seems to me most encouraging? The conviction that the major contradictions presently knotting themselves at the planetary level could very well lead, in a short time—five to ten years, perhaps—to an unblocking of history. And also the collapse of the established doctrines, which is leading a growing number of our contemporaries, beginning with those who make a profession of analyzing and of thinking, to find a personal road through the ruins of false ideas and outmoded concepts. In these tentative, sometimes blind, efforts, I see the beginning of new cleavages, of new convergences, whose scope only the absence of distance still prevents us from evaluating.

MM: Here is my last question. I know that you suffer profoundly from the state of horror into which our civilization has fallen. But I also know that you take intense joy in life. How do you do it?

AdB: “Life is bearable only with some intoxication”: the saying, I believe, is from Flaubert. To speak of “suffering” is certainly not exaggerated: each day, in the proper sense, the spectacle of the world surrounding us turns my stomach. To ensure that what I have no purchase on should also have no purchase on me, I cultivate distance: it is a space of liberty. But I have recourse to other remedies as well. The arts. Music. Meditation. Women. It is not to you, my dear Michel—you who detest as much as I do the misogyny of a certain right—that I shall need to point out that the pleasures of the flesh, raised to a certain degree of incandescence, are one of the paths of the spirit. And that the best argument anyone has yet found to justify the existence of borders is the very profound joy one feels in crossing them.