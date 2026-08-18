This short, anonymous survey (likely Alain de Benoist) appeared in the third issue of Nouvelle École in the summer of 1968 — printed, that is, in the immediate aftermath of the May events in France and the international wave of student revolt to which the article’s opening sentence points. Nouvelle École, founded the previous year as the theoretical organ of the nascent GRECE, here turns its attention to the thinker the New Left had made its emblem: Herbert Marcuse. The text follows a recognizable GRECE template of the period — a compact intellectual biography, a faithful and fairly competent précis of the adversary’s argument (drawn chiefly from One-Dimensional Man and Eros and Civilization), and then a critical turn that situates the thinker within a longer genealogy and faults him on the movement’s own terms.

The piece is historically interesting precisely because it shows the early GRECE positioning itself against the New Left rather than against liberalism. The reviewer credits Marcuse’s diagnosis of advanced industrial society — the integration of the proletariat, the “one-dimensional” leveling of contestation, the manipulation of needs — while rejecting his prescription as a “theological utopia” and a relapse into Marxist messianism. The closing move is the telling one: the essay claims that Marcuse “entirely neglects the influence of contemporary universalism on the ills he denounces.” This is the period’s characteristic GRECE maneuver — recoding a left critique of consumer capitalism as a critique of universalism, and thereby annexing anti-capitalist and anti-technological motifs to a differentialist program. The invocation of James Burnham, the “modern Machiavellians,” and Drieu la Rochelle as Marcuse’s unacknowledged forerunners likewise reveals the intellectual lineage the journal wished to claim.

Originally published in Nouvelle École no°3, June–July 1968

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Mouvement des idées — Histoire des idées

The student revolt that touched countries as different as the USSR, West Germany, France, and the United States during the months of May and June 1968 has at times claimed for itself an ideology still in its infancy. Although its authority is far from being as unchallengeable as people have been willing to say — and quite simply because no other theorists have come forward — the name of Professor Herbert Marcuse has often been put forward. What, then, does Marcuse want? Who is he? What value should be assigned to his analyses? Nouvelle École answers these questions.

In the United States for Thirty Years

Herbert Marcuse was born on July 20, 1898, in Berlin. Born into a bourgeois family of German-Jewish origin, he studied at Freiburg im Breisgau and took a doctorate in letters with a thesis on comparative literature in France and Germany. At the end of the First World War, keenly drawn to Marxism, he became passionate about the work of Marx and Lenin. He joined the SPD but left it in 1919, after the assassination of Karl Liebknecht and Rosa Luxemburg, to take charge of the philosophy section of a small social-democratic theoretical review, Gesellschaft.

In 1927, Marcuse returned to the University of Freiburg. There he was a pupil of Husserl, the founder of phenomenology, and published a thesis on Hegel — Hegels Ontologie und die Grundlegung einer Theorie der Geschichtlichkeit (Hegel’s Ontology and the Foundation of a Theory of Historicity) — under the direction of Heidegger. A year later, in 1933, the rise of National Socialism led him to make his way to Switzerland, and for a few months to Paris. He was then accompanied by a young academic who had followed the same evolution as himself, Theodor W. Adorno, and settled with him at the École Normale Supérieure on the rue d’Ulm. There he published a review he had founded at the Institute for Social Research in Frankfurt, the Zeitschrift für Sozialforschung. Pollock and Max Horkheimer are among its contributors, but one also finds there the signatures of Georges Friedmann and Raymond Aron.

In 1934, Marcuse and Adorno made their way to the United States. In 1936 they published a joint work, Studien über Autorität und Familie (Studies on Authority and the Family). Marcuse then devoted himself to teaching: he taught, successively, at the universities of Columbia, Harvard, Brandeis (Boston), and finally San Diego (California), where he still is.

Besides the works already cited, Marcuse’s oeuvre comes down to three essays: Soviet Marxism: A Critical Analysis, published in 1958 and translated in France by Gallimard (Le marxisme soviétique, “Idées” collection); Eros and Civilization, which appeared first in Boston (1955), then in Berlin (1963) and in Paris, where the work was translated by M. Kostas Axelos (Éditions de Minuit); and finally One-Dimensional Man, which appeared in West Germany in 1964 and in France (L’Homme unidimensionnel, Éditions de Minuit) in 1967. He is now claimed, in the United States by the New Left, in Germany by the SDS (a student movement that [styled itself an heir] of Social Democracy), and in France by a faction of the gauchistes hostile to Stalinism (hence non-Maoist), disillusioned with the socialist democracies and partisans of a neo-Marxism freed of its “failure-behaviors.”

A Society Without Tensions

For Marcuse, Western society as a whole must be condemned. In any “advanced industrial civilization,” productivity and technical efficiency are, in fact, necessarily opposed to the happiness of the individual understood as the “liberation of his inner drives.” Like Marx, Marcuse holds that political freedoms under a bourgeois regime are illusory; but he also considers that this illusion is due not to the social structure, but to the presence of a certain technical rationality.

This situation prevails in the West as in the East. Technology, Marcuse notes, “creates similarities between the development of communism and capitalism.” The oppression of man is the same, and increasingly so, in the economy of monopoly capitalism as in a wholly socialized economy. To be sure, Marcuse is careful not to identify Marxism as ideology and the socialist democracies as its realization. On the contrary, he wishes to call forth a “dialectical school of European Marxism,” looking to theorists such as Georg Lukács, Karl Korsch, and Wilhelm Reich. But he observes a bankruptcy within the Soviet bloc: if “revisionism” appears in Moscow, it is because the revolution has not created a “new man,” free and happy, and because the society issuing from it is, itself too, “repressive” in the Freudian sense of the term (it opposes the drives).

This society, established in the northern hemisphere of the planet and growing ever more uniform with time, is one-dimensional society (one-dimensional society), or the society without tensions.

Until now, History unfolded along two “dimensions”: adaptation, or automatic integration into the existing type of society, and contestation, or the inner tension that generates new societies. Marx foresaw that the evolution of bourgeois society would proceed by accentuating the tendencies toward contestation, particularly in the most advanced sectors (i.e., the most industrialized). Yet exactly the opposite has occurred. It is in the most highly developed technological societies that the tendencies toward adaptation have been the most irresistible.

This observation leads Marcuse to contradict the “orthodox” Marxists, in the sense that he can only register the integration of the proletariat into industrial society. The working class, subjected to the process of rising living standards and “sector solidarity,” is “manipulated” by the modern techniques of conditioning (information, advertising, etc.). It is no longer conscious of its condition, still less of its role. This “disarming of the workers” is accomplished not through violence — quite the contrary. Industrial society is henceforth able to “absorb its own negativity,” that is, to “digest the class struggle,” to absorb the traditional forces of contestation through persuasion.

“Repression is internalized,” writes Marcuse. This means that industrial society restrains a vital need only by substituting an artificial one for it. It is the “closed universe of discourse” governed by “one-dimensional thought,” the leveling of the old contradictions, the progressive identification of opposing forces. Only exchange-values count, and no longer reality.

The Death of the Libido

Attempting to reconcile Freud and Marx, Marcuse then launches into a grand psychoanalytic explanation. One of the chief characteristics of industrial societies, he stresses, lies in a “desublimation of sexuality.” Sex loses its taboo character — and that is a good thing — “but eroticism is officialized as an unsatisfied sub-form of commercial excitation.” Civilization requires the repression of the sexual drives, and beyond these of a libido that is quite simply the life-instinct, compelling them to sublimate themselves in labor.

Marcuse thus takes up for himself Freud’s view, expressed in his essay Civilization and Its Discontents (1930), and in particular the irreducible antinomy between labor and sexuality. He denounces the repression necessary to industrial societies — a repression that is at the origin of the proliferation of neuroses and of the growth, in modern culture, of feelings of unexpressed aggressivity and of guilt. But he tries to go beyond Freudian pessimism, seeking the possibility of a “non-repressive culture.” This leads him to oppose the classical psychoanalysts, or the partisans of the culturalist theses (Sullivan, Erich Fromm, Karen Horney), whom he accuses of wanting to free man of his complexes only the better to adapt him to technical civilization.

Advanced industrial society, he adds, tends to replace “the father of the family, as the authority that foresees or forestalls.” As in Freud, we live in a society without a father, where the superego is incarnated in an apparatus charged with the administration of consciences.

The Revolt of the “Marginals”

The problem is to determine the essential cause of this situation that Marcuse criticizes as a sociologist. The capitalism of technology? Without hesitation, Marcuse answers: technology — and his analysis veers into a wholesale indictment of technique and rationality. In it he sees “the principal agent of the repression of the drives.” “The type of rationality that triumphs today,” he asserts, “is that of Greece; it is the one defined by a succession of relations of force, and which sees in nature an object to be dominated” (Eros and Civilization). This same rationality also defines “true fascism”: National Socialism is characterized less by the concentration camps than “by the most advanced technique…” — this last term being taken in the Freudian sense, and not in the sense of a brutal organization of repression.

The only way to check this grip of technique is to wager on those whose tendencies toward contestation have not yet been absorbed by the apparatus, that is, on the “marginals,” on those who remain outside the mechanisms of production–consumption: the unemployed, the professional rebels, the déclassés, the students, the immigrant workers, the ethnic minorities (Blacks in the United States), etc. To this end, Marcuse issues an appeal to the desperate. He concludes One-Dimensional Man with the writer Walter Benjamin: “It is only because of those who are without hope that hope is given to us.”

Among these marginals, the students occupy a place of choice. They are the only non-integrated groups who, by their level of instruction, can become conscious of their condition. The students, M. Rudi Dutschke — the West German disciple of Marcuse — assures us, “undergo more quickly than young workers the effects of a model authoritarian institution.”

It will thus be for them to “awaken” the workers’ consciousness, obliterated by civilization, to carry the good word to the factory gates, to incite the workers to “liberate their drives.” “When slaves are not conscious of their slavery, one must do violence to them, and make them sensitive to true happiness in spite of themselves.”

Errors and Contradictions

The foregoing exposition makes clearly apparent what is interesting and what is unrealistic in Marcuse. But the first observation one may make is this: this analysis is one of a quasi-radical pessimism. At bottom, Marcuse is hardly persuaded that a reversal of the phenomena he describes is possible. This revolution, first of all, can be made only against the masses and against the working class integrated into the apparatus.

It can be the work only of a conscious and organized minority. But is it possible to organize oneself durably outside society? Marcuse perceives very clearly the limits of the student movement. On May 11 last, he declared to Le Monde: “Everywhere, always, the great majority of students is conservative, even reactionary. Thus a ‘student power,’ if it were democratic, would be conservative, even reactionary. ‘Student power’ means that the left is not opposed to the administration of the University at all, but to the students themselves. Or else it would have to overflow the democratic process. There is a fundamental contradiction here.”

The same contradiction is found regarding the fate of industrial society. Indeed, in practice, the “kingdom of freedom” that Marcuse calls for presupposes that man be freed from the essential servitudes of labor. Now this emancipation is furnished only by that same technical rationality denounced elsewhere. In other words, the “liberation of the drives” passes by way of a civilization that is said to “repress the drives.” On the other hand, the “marginals” — intellectuals aside — do not choose, in their revolt, another model of consumption. If they attack contemporary society, it is most often out of spite at being the only ones excluded from it.

And so Marcuse oscillates permanently between a radical contestation, implying a complete revolution — what he calls “the Great Refusal” — and formal reservations: possessing objectively the means to make man happy, should industrial society not merely be amended toward “a reversal of values,” so that “the means of technical progress” would no longer serve solely the “control of individuals”? The fact is that on several occasions Marcuse has seemed to come round to this view. “It would be madness to want to destroy industrial society,” he proclaimed at UNESCO, in May 1968, during the colloquium commemorating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Karl Marx. And on May 9 he declared to Combat: “I have never said that one had to leave industrial society; that would constitute a frightful historical regression. What I want is an altogether different industrial society.”

On what model would this society be built? Marcuse remains silent on this point. Or rather, despite its importance, he broaches the subject only to fall back into a Marxist messianism, very close kin to the theology of Ernst Bloch, where the prospects become properly aberrant: we shall know one day “a garden of Eden,” from which “aggressivity will have vanished, where the lamb will fraternize with the wolf, where analytical reason will give way to the ‘liberation of the drives.’” The authority of the educators alone will be recognized, and they in turn will have to efface themselves once social cohesion results from an adhesion freely consented to by each. Final salvation will come from “the political transcendence of erotic energy.” The rest is of the same tenor.

An Ideology to Mark the Moment

In the final reckoning, once the jargon that bathes the ideas has been stripped away, Marcuse’s work teaches us little. His formulas are often well turned, his observations generally justified when it is a matter of describing a contemporary phenomenon, but the theory goes astray as soon as it is a matter of detecting causes, or of proposing anything whatever.

What Marcuse says, James Burnham (The Managerial Revolution) and most of the modern “Machiavellians” said before him. As early as before 1939, Drieu la Rochelle sensed the convergence of communist and capitalist societies. Old Kautsky and his Organized Capitalism were already correcting Marx. The American sociologist Wright Mills and the psychoanalyst Wilhelm Reich (The Function of the Orgasm) have long sought to reconcile Marx and Freud in the perspective of the “Brave New World.” And from the beginning of the century, the progressive prophets of the Russia of the tsars were transferring onto the dreams of intellectuals the hopes of the Revolution.

For this reason, it is not so much Marcuse’s theses that matter in themselves, but rather the fact that they are spreading today in milieus where the failures and inadequacies of classical Marxism have clearly appeared.

Alongside that, what a host of errors and contradictions. Marcuse does not see that the working class is not merely “absorbed” or “neutralized,” but that its integration signifies its disappearance as such. He in no way explains how the “anonymous power” he would like to substitute for the State would resolve the problems posed. The society to which he aspires is a mere theological utopia. His remarks on the liberation of the erotic drives — no longer only in individual life, but in social life — are already diverted from their meaning. He entirely neglects the influence of contemporary universalism on the ills he denounces. And there subsists, at the end of the reading, only his implacable hostility toward a rational order that he wishes at all costs to cut off from reality.