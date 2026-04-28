Alain de Benoist outlines the theoretical foundations and practical implications of degrowth. Benoist argues that infinite growth within a finite world is an impossibility, and that Western society's addiction to consumption and market values must be fundamentally challenged—not through top-down policy, but through a grassroots transformation of the collective imaginary. He also explores the convergences between degrowth and identitarian thought, arguing that relocalization and re-rooting are natural companions to any serious ecological politics.

Originally published in Réfléchir & Agir no. 27, Autumn 2007

Interview conducted by Eugène Krampon

Translated by Alexander Raynor

R&A: What is the genesis of the idea of degrowth?

Alain de Benoist: It emerged in ecological circles when they began to realize that, since economic and industrial activity was the primary cause of pollution, it was necessary to question the very notion of development. It also arose as a reaction against the theory of “sustainable development” which, claiming to reconcile ecological concerns with the principles of the market economy, only succeeded in postponing deadlines. On the scientific level, the first major theorist of degrowth was the Romanian economist Nicholas Georgescu-Roegen who, drawing primarily on the second law of thermodynamics—the law of entropy—very early on presented degrowth as an inevitable consequence of the limits imposed by nature.

R&A: What definition would you give of the theory of degrowth?

Alain de Benoist: It is a theory that is founded precisely on the notion of limits. All doctrines centered on growth reason as though natural reserves were inexhaustible, which they obviously are not. The biosphere itself has its limits. For the theorists of degrowth, there cannot be infinite growth in a finite world. To put it another way, no one can live indefinitely on credit drawn from non-reproducible capital.

R&A: What are the differences between degrowth and the notion of zero growth?

Alain de Benoist: “Zero growth” would be a kind of terminal stationary state equivalent to the end of history. Working toward a sustainable degrowth obviously does not amount to bringing social-historical existence to an end. Degrowth, moreover, cannot be applied uniformly across all sectors and all countries. With degrowth, finally, the goal is not to “stop everything,” but to put back on different rails a machine that has today set off on a mad race forward, without brakes or reverse gear, and without knowing where it is going.

R&A: Could you give us some possible and concrete ideas for applications in the economic sphere?

Alain de Benoist: Given the current distribution of preferences, an economic policy based solely on a sharp reduction in consumption would obviously create a significant decline in overall demand, and thus a considerable rise in unemployment. Most social programs would also be affected. It is therefore necessary to count on a different distribution of preferences so that the degrowth in the physical quantities produced does not necessarily correspond to a decrease in the value of production. Among the concrete avenues to explore, there is first the fight against waste (one cause of which is the planned obsolescence of products), the establishment of autonomous communities that are as self-sufficient as possible, and above all the relocalization of production, which implies resuming production as close as possible to the places of consumption (instead of, for example, going to sell in Poland fish caught in Holland that were previously gutted in Morocco).

R&A: Knowing that the market ideology carried by capitalism and liberalism rests exclusively on the dogma of infinite growth, that this ideology is pushed to its paroxysm by all the great economic and financial decision-makers of the planet, how can one imagine that tomorrow these people would come to adopt the idea of degrowth, which would be striking a terrible blow to their coffers?

Alain de Benoist: They will not adopt it, at least not as long as their system has not collapsed, since this idea contradicts their deepest convictions at a right angle, both from the ideological point of view (calling into question the idea of taking control of the world from the exclusive angle of yield) and from the practical point of view (calling into question the primacy of market values and the law of profit). This is precisely why the work must be done at the grassroots level. “To conceive of the serene society of degrowth and access it,” writes Serge Latouche, “one must literally step outside the economy. This means calling into question its domination over the rest of life, in theory and in practice, but above all in our minds.” This “decolonization” of the symbolic imaginary obviously implies an entire work of pedagogy. Ecological concerns now reach an ever-wider public. What remains is to make people understand that they will remain a dead letter as long as the very foundations of contemporary Western society have not been called into question.

R&A: Is degrowth ultimately possible within the framework of a democratic regime?

Alain de Benoist: All the more so since it is only “from below”—that is, from the mass of users—that the call to decelerate can come, since the dominant class, on the contrary, thinks only of driving the Megamachine ever faster. But this implies developing new modalities of participation in public life, allowing members of society to make themselves heard as citizens, and not merely as individuals coming from civil society or the private sphere. Here, it is the crisis of representation that must be remedied, by ceasing to expect from parliamentary and liberal representative democracy what it cannot deliver.

R&A: Taking into account the ecological footprint, territorial redeployment, relocalization of the economy, bio-regions, the death of market society—could one ultimately say that the ideology of degrowth is today consubstantial with any idea of identity and re-rooting?

Alain de Benoist: Not necessarily. One can be an advocate of degrowth while also being an ardent defender of globalism. Conversely, one can adopt an identitarian posture while imagining that the power necessary to guarantee identities passes through productivism. Both attitudes are equally unrealistic. It nonetheless remains true that there are obvious points of convergence between the “objectors to growth” and the defenders of peoples’ identity. It is no coincidence that many theorists of degrowth, such as Edward Goldsmith, also defend the cause of peoples and readily cite traditional societies as examples. Serge Latouche, for his part, emphasizes that “local” is a term that “refers unambiguously to territory, indeed to the land and even more to established inheritances (material, cultural, relational), thus to limits, to borders and to rootedness.” A return to the local economy can only be favorable to this re-rooting.

R&A: Must degrowth not be accompanied by a fierce Malthusianism?

Alain de Benoist: The school is very divided on this point. One must not forget that demographic problems are not only a matter of raw volumes. Another important question is that of demographic relations between major civilizational areas. A third relates to the evolution of the age pyramid: the implementation of a “fierce” Malthusian policy would have the immediate effect of aggravating the aging of the population.

R&A: Accumulating wealth and consuming have become the near-exclusive goals of Western societies, across all social classes. How does one cleanse the imaginary of the peoples of Europe?

Alain de Benoist: First, through the work of explanation and pedagogy I mentioned above. People will certainly not be converted overnight to the principles of voluntary frugality, since they seem today to have as their sole ambition the ever-greater consumption of goods. However, I do not think it impossible to make them understand little by little that “more” does not always mean “better,” that what they gain in one area is often lost in another, and that the axiomatics of self-interest is ultimately a very poor answer to the question of what justifies our presence in the world. Let us add that the ecological catastrophes looming on the horizon, the climate disruptions we are already witnessing, the programmed exhaustion of oil resources, the extreme fragility of the global financial system, the spread of new epidemics, and ultimately the extreme absurdity of the entire system in which we live, are also likely to accelerate certain awakenings of consciousness.

R&A: What answer would you give to those for whom degrowth means going backward?

Alain de Benoist: That it is rather the headlong rush into an indefinite growth, devoid of meaning as much as of purpose, that risks leading to the worst of regressions. Any tendency pushed to the extreme passes to the limit, as mathematicians say—that is, it brutally inverts into its opposite.

R&A: Is it possible, in your view, to travel part of the road with the current partisans of degrowth who, in their immense majority, dream only of another globalization and are still mired in their anti-fascist and anti-racist logorrhea?

Alain de Benoist: Yes, of course, for they are not the only ones mired in reflex attitudes that are no longer appropriate today. Even as they denounce the perverse effects of the theory of progress, many alter-globalists still hesitate to break with the ideology of the Enlightenment, even if they are obliged to recognize that its promises of autonomy and freedom have not been kept. They often lack a realistic conception of human nature and an understanding that politics and critical thought cannot be reduced to moral or “humanitarian” protests. Conversely, the partisans of rootedness still have to redefine what they mean by this and to admit that the “global” concerns that ecological concerns represent require taking a view of the Earth to which they are not yet accustomed. Just as the universal and universalism are not synonymous, love of the Earth is not necessarily “cosmopolitanism.”

R&A: Faced with the cancer of liberal globalization, is the idea of degrowth not ultimately the only authentically revolutionary idea capable, moreover, of breaking over time the stupid left-right divide?

Alain de Benoist: It is certainly revolutionary, since it is more or less the only idea that advocates a radical break with the values, principles, and mode of organization of contemporary Western societies. At the same time it has an incontestable conservative dimension, since it fights to preserve an achievement under threat. The notions of right and left are indeed entirely outmoded when it comes to appreciating its meaning and scope.

R&A: You are currently working on writing a book on this very subject. What will one find in it, and when will it be available?

Alain de Benoist: The book should normally be titled Objectif décroissance. It will also include three complementary essays on ecology. It will be published this autumn by Edite.