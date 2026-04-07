To celebrate the release of Alexander Markovics’ new book ‘The Rise of the New Right’, I have decided to publish my foreword to the book. Please head over to Arktos and purchase a copy today!

The term ‘new right’ has been used and abused over the decades by various political movements worldwide. There have been so many ‘new right’ movements that it is becoming difficult to keep track of them all. However, there is one ‘new right’ movement that stands above the rest: the European New Right. The European New Right was born in post-war France as the Nouvelle Droite. It would then quickly spread throughout the rest of Europe. If you’ve ever encountered terms or phrases such as “identitarian,” “the Great Replacement,” or “multipolarity,” then you have felt the influence of the European New Right, which would give birth to all these now commonplace political terms we hear coming out of the mouths of TV personalities, podcasters, and even politicians. What separates the European New Right from other ‘new rights,’ such as those seen in the United States, is its staunch opposition to liberalism, egalitarianism, and individualism. The European New Right views these ideologies as a threat that seeks to eradicate cultural identities. Nowadays, the buzzword du jour to describe such threats is “globalism,” and even this term itself descends from the Nouvelle Droite’s discourse on mondialisme. It’s remarkable how we’ve gone from magazines that started out with a circulation of a few hundred people to a political phenomenon that is taking place all over the globe within a few decades. Perhaps you’re wondering how we got to this point…

It all started with GRECE, or the Research and Study Group for European Civilization (Groupement de recherche et d’études pour la civilisation européenne), founded in 1968, and through its metapolitical strategies that would shape radical-right thought in France and across Europe for decades. The organization’s founding was steeped in the principles of metapolitics, a strategy inspired by the Italian Marxist thinker Antonio Gramsci. Metapolitics focuses on influencing cultural and intellectual life to bring about long-term ideological change. In an interview with Éléments in 1977, Jean-Claude Valla defined the metapolitical as meaning literally that which comes before — and goes beyond — the political. He defined metapolitics as “the domain of values which do not involve immediate political issues but which act indirectly on the political consensus. To raise the question of politics is to raise the question of ideology. In our sense of the word, ‘ideology’ is the mental system which results from the manner in which the world is perceived and acted upon. Historically, it is the putting into practice of ideology which constitutes culture.” Gramscianism, or metapolitics, is designed to awaken certain individuals, namely, intellectual, political, and economic elites, to new ways of seeing and being, to change hearts and minds, and to gain support for alternative, counter-hegemonic conceptions of the world. GRECE’s efforts were concentrated on promoting ideas through publications, seminars, and collaborations with thinkers across Europe. This approach sought to establish a “new culture” as a foundation for a “new right” (a title cast upon them by the media), distinct from traditional conservative movements. Nowadays, when you look at the political landscape, you can see all kinds of organizations, journals, publishing houses, and e-personalities knowingly (or unknowingly) engaging with the concept of metapolitics. You can also see the resurgence in popularity of certain political thinkers, such as Carl Schmitt, Vilfredo Pareto, James Burnham, and Samuel Francis, who take a more realpolitik or Machiavellian approach to political power and the elites. This is all metapolitics. If you cannot become one of the elites, then perhaps you can change the hearts and minds of the elites. As the old saying goes, “if you can’t beat them, join them” (or in this case, get them to join you).

We cannot discuss the Nouvelle Droite without mentioning its chief architect, Alain de Benoist. De Benoist embodies the core values of GRECE and the Nouvelle Droite. De Benoist has written dozens of books, hundreds of articles, and granted just as many interviews over several decades of metapolitical activism. This is not to discount the influence and importance of other thinkers involved in the Nouvelle Droite, such as Guillaume Faye, Pierre Vial, Robert Steuckers, and Tomislav Sunic, but Alain de Benoist is the key figure of the movement. From his leadership in GRECE, all other strains of thought are inspired, such as Vial’s identitarianism, Faye’s archeofuturism, and Alexander Dugin’s Fourth Political Theory. I say that as someone deeply inspired by Guillaume Faye’s work. While de Benoist would never ascribe such labels as identitarian or Eurasianist to himself, he has served as a spiritual godfather of sorts to many ideological and political movements over the past several decades.

GRECE, under the leadership of Alain de Benoist, has held over 20 conferences and founded three major journals that remain in circulation to this day (Éléments, Nouvelle École, and Krisis). Countless books have been written by all of the thinkers, journalists, and activists who comprise the movement. As they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and GRECE has inspired similar metapolitical organizations worldwide. Nowadays, the torchbearer of European New Right thought and metapolitical activism is the Iliade Institute. The creation of the Iliade Institute was the final wish of Dominique Venner before he took his life at Notre Dame Cathedral on May 21st, 2013, in a final act of protest against the Great Replacement. Several of the children of the old guard are key figures at the Iliade Institute, including Dominique’s son, Guillaume, and Pierluigi Locchi (son of the great Italian thinker Giorgio Locchi). The Iliade Institute holds annual conferences, offers training seminars for activists, and publishes books. Thus, the anti-liberal, pro-European tradition continues after more than fifty years of intensive and extensive propagation.

Just as that tradition has persisted in France for over half a century, it has persisted in other European countries as well, such as with Michael Walker and Scorpion (England), Marco Tarchi (Italy), Pierre Krebs (Germany), Robert Steuckers (Belgium), Elementos (Spain), and Marcel Rüter (Holland). France takes most of the credit for birthing the European New Right, hogging all the spotlight, but it is now truly a European-wide phenomenon. The anti-liberal, pro-European New Right tradition continues in the German-speaking world as the Neue Rechte, pioneered by thinkers and activists such as Armin Mohler, Pierre Krebs, Martin Sellner, and the author of the book you are currently reading, Alexander Markovics. Markovics is an individual I have known for quite some time. As mentioned previously, de Benoist has been the spiritual godfather to many movements; in this case, he would inspire Markovics to become one of the founding fathers of Identitäre Bewegung Österreich (Generation Identity Austria). It was a surprise and an honor that Markovics reached out to me to write the foreword for his book. As a historian and translator of the Nouvelle Droite, I have encountered many outsider perspectives who attempt to examine and understand the European New Right, but most miss the mark or have ulterior motives to lambast the movement, to brand it as “neo-fascist” or “racist.” On the other hand, Markovics is a man deeply steeped in the philosophy of the European New Right, having been an activist, journalist, theoretician, and writer within it for many years.

Through the topography of the European New Right which Markovics presents here, it becomes clear that the European New Right is alive and well, continuing to grow, expand, and evolve, much like Markovics himself. Having initially started in identitarianism, Markovics has since pivoted to Eurasianism and Dugin’s Fourth Political Theory – which I would describe as an intellectual strain of thought that is not of the Nouvelle Droite but is clearly inspired by it. Dugin himself was the Russian correspondent for Éléments back in the early 1990s, founded a Russian-language version named Elementy, and even put together an anthology of Alain de Benoist’s essays in a book titled Against Liberalism: Towards a Fourth Political Theory. Dugin has borrowed heavily from the Nouvelle Droite itself and other intellectual traditions that have inspired the European New Right (such as the Traditionalism of René Guénon and Julius Evola, the philosophy of Martin Heidegger, and the thinkers of the German Conservative Revolution), forged his own philosophical theory, and presented it from a Russian perspective. One could say that the European New Right is the spiritual godfather of the Fourth Political Theory and Eurasianism. Markovics is currently the editor of the Austrian journal Agora Europa, a metapolitical publication which combines European New Right and Eurasianist thought.

Markovics’s The Rise of the New Right is exactly what the discourse surrounding this movement has long needed: a meticulously researched, rigorously argued, and intellectually serious examination of one of Europe’s most misunderstood currents of thought. His book provides an excellent overview of the thinkers, organizations, and strains of thought that have shaped the European New Right over the past half-century, continue to shape it presently, and will continue to shape it going forward.