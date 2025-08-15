In an interview with “Robert de Herte” (the pseudonym of Alain de Benoist) delves into his critique of Christianity and its impact on European civilization. De Herte argues that Christianity introduced an egalitarian and universalist worldview that disrupted the organic, hierarchical structures of pre-Christian European societies. He examines how the Christian doctrine of equality evolved from a theological principle to a social and political ideology, influencing democracy, socialism, and Marxism. Tracing the historical transformation of the Church, he highlights its strategic adaptations, from its alliance with imperial power to its modern embrace of progressive ideologies.

Alain de Benoist also discusses the crisis within the Catholic Church following Vatican II, assessing the role of traditionalist movements like that of Mgr. Lefebvre. He sees these movements as reactionary and ultimately unsustainable, caught between loyalty to an institution that no longer represents them and an inevitable slide toward schism. Additionally, he critiques the Church’s alignment with leftist politics, arguing that this shift will push opposition to Christianity further toward the political right. Rather than seeking to convince in a rationalist sense, de Benoist’s objective is to awaken a deeper, repressed sensibility—one rooted in Europe’s ancient, pre-Christian traditions. This conversation situates Christianity within a broader ideological struggle, framing it as both a product of history and a key factor in shaping the modern world.

Originally published in Éléments no. 17-18, September 1976. Interview was conducted by member of the Éléments editorial staff, Eric Dumesnil.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

~10,000 words

Éléments: When reading the publications of GRECE, one sometimes gets the impression that you place a very great, perhaps excessive, importance on religious questions.

Alain de Benoist: These are, of course, important questions—no more and no less important than other doctrinal issues we address. We have initiated and developed a critique of Christianity, but we have no scores to settle with it! That being said, it is true that we often speak on these matters. Our position in this domain is relatively original. Given the audience we are addressing, we need to provide more detailed explanations and conduct a deeper analysis.

Moreover, on this subject, we may have spoken both too much and too little—in the sense that we have confined ourselves to marginal observations without ever explicitly and thoroughly laying out our perspective. Hence, the usefulness of this interview.

É: You say that you have initiated a critique of Christianity? Does this mean that you reject religion or even the very notion of the sacred?

AdB: Absolutely not. Christianity is not the only possible religion, and, moreover, the notion of God, the notion of the sacred, and the notion of transcendence are very different things. They only partially (and secondarily) overlap with any particular religion. Christianity’s claim to hold a monopoly on the sacred is no longer tenable today. Few people are still willing to believe that the other religions of the world—starting with the Indo-European religion—are nothing more than a collection of ignorant superstitions, or to assert that outside of Christianity, there is neither religion nor faith.

On the contrary, simple observation of the human phenomenon shows that there is a genuine necessity for the sacred. As Evola put it, the sacred is “indispensable to a vision of life capable of generating a movement of reconstruction through the heroic dimension that is inherent to it.” Likewise, there is a necessity for transcendence—a necessity to acknowledge that the purpose of life lies beyond our individual lives. And this transcendence can just as well arise from a collectively affirmed heroic subjectivity. It emerges the moment we strive to surpass ourselves, the moment we recognize that the true reasons for living and dying—one and the same—go beyond our personal existence and, if necessary, can even compel us to act against our individual interests.

At its core, when we say that God exists for those who believe in Him—and for them alone—it is not merely a quip. What we mean is that the attitude and behavior inspired by belief matter more than belief itself. On this subject, I would quote a beautiful line from Renan: "Religion is false from the perspective of its object—that is, in itself and in what it commands us to believe; but it is eternally true from the perspective of its subject—that is, in the need we have for it and the religious sentiment to which it responds."

É: So you do not advocate atheism?

AdB: There are certainly atheists within GRECE (as there are everywhere). But there is also, very probably, a majority of believers. We do not advocate atheism at all, for several reasons.

First, as I just mentioned, denying the need for the sacred—an instinctive disposition of the human soul—would amount to stripping the individual of one of their most essential dimensions. It would mean attacking what is specific to humanity and thus falling into a form of reductionism, which we absolutely reject.

Furthermore, for an organization such as ours, it seems utterly absurd to take a stance on the question of God. Belief in a deity, whether personal or not, is precisely the kind of issue that belongs to individual conscience and the innermost depths of the heart. By its very nature, such a belief is beyond both critique and demonstration.

Finally, since we strive to understand our most ancient heritage as closely as possible, we must recognize that the Indo-European peoples, whose heirs we are, were far from atheists—they were, in fact, deeply religious. Their religious ideology, their cosmogony, their liturgical practices, and so on are astonishingly rich—far richer, in my view, than the simplistic system presented in the Bible. Moreover, among the Indo-Europeans, religious life was profoundly communal. Patriotism involved participation in rituals. Belief was the keystone of social organization—not in the sense of a theocracy, of a "City of God," but rather in the sense of a city of man, "the measure of all things."

É: Isn’t your critique of Christianity somewhat clumsy? By confronting a certain audience head-on, you risk shrinking your reach. The Church seems to be dying from its own contradictions—why not just let it die in peace? Look at the Communist Party; it doesn’t hesitate to “extend a hand” to Catholics.

AdB: In seeking to define a just and appropriate course in response to the challenges of our time, we are neither trying to convert the masses nor deliberately alienate sympathies or provoke for the sake of it. The comparison between the Communist Party and GRECE is not relevant. First, there is an obvious difference in position between us—not to mention size or influence! Any organization, whatever it may be, can only “open up” once it has already grown. But growth does not come from ambiguity. Zero plus zero: strength does not arise from the sum of weaknesses.

In other words, “compromises” are not always possible at any given moment—any strategist, even the least skilled, knows this. If the Communist Party can now “extend a hand” to whomever it pleases, it is precisely because for half a century, it knew not to do so—and because, at its leadership level, there is no ambiguity about its intentions. Had the Communist Party adopted a policy of “openness” from the beginning, it would never have become what it is today.

Moreover, there is an equally evident difference in nature. GRECE is a school of thought. It is neither an electoral coalition nor a political group. Can one imagine a school of thought being founded by disregarding… its own thought? That would be sheer incoherence.

Of course, this does not mean advocating maximalism for its own sake. And above all, it does not mean that we should seek to shock anyone. Experience shows that the most vocal advocates of “tactical compromise” are often those who, not being entirely at ease with themselves, have an inaccurate understanding of the ideas we defend and feel unable to explain them to others. They then believe it is clever—hiding behind an impatient and naïve strategy that serves their interests and conceals their weaknesses—to indefinitely postpone the moment when they will speak with honesty and clarity.

É: Aside from these tactical considerations, are there truly doctrinal reasons that link a critique of Christianity to the struggle against today’s negative and subversive ideologies?

AdB: There are several. First and foremost, it is a question of methodology. In response to the current malaise—observed and felt by many—what characterizes us specifically is a genetic approach. In a broadly pedagogical way, we do not merely point out what we find negative in contemporary society; we attempt to identify its causes. This vertical dimension of analysis (see Nietzsche’s Genealogy of Morality) is, in our view, essential to understanding social phenomena.

Take communism as an example. It is not only one of the causes of the current situation; it is also a consequence. For a discourse to be accepted at a given time, minds must first be conditioned to receive it. Marx’s discourse would not have gained traction—its radical egalitarianism would not have been embraced—if people had not already been accustomed to earlier, more moderate forms of egalitarianism. Thus, one cannot fully grasp the exact role of Marxism—and, consequently, effectively combat it—without tracing it back to its origins, meaning the sources of the egalitarian discourse from which it ultimately stems. This inevitably leads us back to Christianity.

Similarly, the Church’s current evolution, with the speed that characterizes it, is utterly incomprehensible unless one understands what, within Christianity itself, made this evolution possible once the protective barriers that had previously held firm collapsed. Consider this for a moment: twenty years ago, the height of boldness in religious matters was represented by Teilhard de Chardin and worker-priests. Today, we have theology of revolution. Faced with such a decline, traditional Catholics are disoriented. But by tracing the phenomenon back to its deeper causes, one can understand why such a transformation has occurred.

The genetic method is therefore particularly fruitful. It all comes down to the issue of immediate causes versus ultimate causes. Our contemporaries often struggle to identify ultimate causes, and when they are pointed out to them, they frequently react with reluctance. This is because such an identification forces them to break with many of their illusions. Yet, if one does not understand the origins of egalitarianism, one cannot fully grasp its nature and, as a result, is doomed to continuously fall back into it in different forms. It is like cutting the branches of a harmful tree without ever attacking its roots.

There is also another reason why we cannot avoid a critique of Christianity: the rediscovery of our heritage. In the face of today’s global crisis, we believe that for any people, an essential prerequisite is to untangle the complex web of influences that obscure a clear perception of the specific values from which its culture was born and developed. This leads us to turn toward our most distant ancestral past—not to return to it, not to restore some imagined golden age, but to seek within the collective memory of an era when our culture was more distinctly itself, the enduring and unique elements of the mental framework from which we originate.

For us, tradition is simply the form, the mold within which each generation is called to innovate. It is not about repeating the past, but rather about seeking within it the conditions for a future that extends and surpasses it. However, this quest for heritage inevitably raises the question of Christianity’s contribution to European culture—the nature of that contribution and its effects.

É: Hence GRECE’s interest in early Christianity?

AdB: The period of early Christianity is indeed a particularly significant one, as it allows for the separate study of the Christian spirit and the European spirit. But this study is all the more relevant today because it is the Church itself that prompts us toward it. The comparison between the present era and the end of the Roman Empire—when Christianity and European paganism faced their decisive confrontation—has often been made. This comparison takes on a sharper focus when the Church, returning to its own origins, explicitly expresses its intention to set aside the European chapter of its history and once again promote the corrosive and subversive spirit of Christianity from the catacombs.

É: Let’s now get to the heart of the matter. What, fundamentally, do you reproach Christianity for?

AdB: First and foremost, for not being our religion. The fact that the West has called itself Christian for several centuries does not erase the reality that Christianity was born outside of Europe. Of course, that alone is not enough to disqualify it. There are non-European religions—such as those of ancient China and Japan—that I consider excellent. But we believe that peoples should live according to their own rhythms, that cultures should develop within the intellectual frameworks they themselves have created. Judaism is certainly well-suited for the Jews, just as Islam is for the Arabs, and we reject the racist practice of imposing our cultural model on foreign peoples. Conversely, there is no reason why Europeans should be forever bound to shaping their thought within the framework of a religious ideology that does not originate from them. Maurice Clavel himself acknowledges this when he writes: “Every culture might well be an option on the absolute (…) therefore, in its ultimate depths, irreducible to Christianity” (Le Nouvel Observateur, column of September 13, 1976).

To this fundamental objection, several others can, of course, be added—ones that are less subjective in nature.

É: Which ones?

AdB: Our civilization is dying today from an egalitarianism that seems to be triumphant everywhere. The egalitarian cycle is reaching its final stage. Following the classic process of the rise and decline of cycles, the theme of equality in our culture has evolved from the stage of myth (equality before God) to the stage of ideology (equality among men), and finally to the claim of scientific fact (the assertion of the "egalitarian fact")—in other words, from Christianity to democracy, then to socialism and Marxism.

The great reproach one can make against Christianity is that it inaugurated this egalitarian cycle by introducing into European thought a revolutionary anthropology—one that is universalist and totalitarian in nature.

Just as, in Indo-European polytheism, the diversity and unequal significance of the gods reflected the diversity of the world and the inequality of men among themselves, in monotheism, human beings are conceived as fundamentally identical: they are equal before a God who created them all in His singular image. Ancient Europe judged men according to their qualities and flaws, their merits, actions, and particular characteristics. Even the gods themselves were not exempt from this principle; and Plato—despite being deeply influenced by Socratic thought—still held that the degree of divinity was proportional to the degree of being.

Christianity, however, takes an entirely different approach. It does not deny the phenomenal diversity of individuals, but it claims that this diversity is secondary; that beyond this diversity, in the otherworldly realm of abstract metaphysical laws, all men are identical; that beyond the characteristics that make each man unique, there remains the essential—that which, in the eyes of God, makes him equal to all others.

This egalitarian anthropology could only be accepted in the ancient world if expressed in theological terms. A more concrete, more earthly form of egalitarianism would likely have been rejected outright as too contradictory to deeply aristocratic ancestral values. But it was also inevitable that this egalitarian discourse would one day be brought down to earth, through a process of secularizing the myth, shifting its focus from the afterlife to the future.

Eventually, the logic emerged that if men are equal before the Law of God, then they must also, in some way, be equal before the law of men, its earthly counterpart. That moment came in 1789.

That the secularization of Christian theodicy may appear heretical or blasphemous to some traditional Catholics today is likely. But that changes nothing, because what we are dealing with here are not true opposites, but deviations from the same fundamental theme—or more precisely, relative antitheses within a single process.

Christianity and the various forms of human rights ideology may have clashed in the past—just as different generations within the same lineage may clash. But their common denominator remains that they are both systems in which a person's worth is determined by something other than what they make of their existence—and that this intrinsic value is identical in everyone.