In this essay, Alain de Benoist and Guillaume Faye deliver a sweeping and provocative critique of the modern ideology of human rights, treating it not as a neutral moral framework but as a secularized religion rooted in monotheism, egalitarianism, and liberal individualism. The essay argues that the universalist premises underlying human rights discourse—such as the existence of a singular "human nature," an abstract "human person," and a universally applicable moral law—are historically contingent, philosophically incoherent, and culturally imperialistic. Tracing its genealogy from biblical monotheism through Enlightenment rationalism to contemporary liberal democracies, the authors contend that the human rights paradigm undermines cultural particularism, dissolves collective identities, and serves the interests of global capitalism by legitimizing a depoliticized, market-oriented world order. Far from being a bulwark against tyranny, they argue, this ideology paradoxically facilitates social atomization, weakens political sovereignty, and renders societies more susceptible to technocratic control. The essay challenges readers to reconsider whether the elevation of abstract rights over concrete traditions truly advances human freedom—or merely paves the way for new forms of domination under the guise of moral universality.

Originally published in Éléments no. 37 (January-March 1981)

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Around 11,400 words

With the end of the century, the great egalitarian principles are dying out. Their last breath: "human rights." An ambiguous religion that, despite its popularity among intellectuals, is ultimately just a fallback position. Above: the "prophet" Joseph Smith preaching to the Native Americans in the last century. The homogenization of cultures and peoples in the name of a single truth.

The Religion of Human Rights

It is said that, during a meeting of the commission charged with drafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted in 1948, when someone marveled that so many representatives of (relatively) different ideologies could agree on the notion of "human rights," another participant replied that there was indeed a consensus on this notion, but only on the condition that no one asked why. (Reported in I diritti dell'uomo, Milano, 1960, p. 12).

It is indeed, apparently, very good to affirm that "all men have rights," or that "all men are equal in dignity." But what exactly do these words mean? On what basis do men have rights? What man are we talking about? What is "equal dignity"? These are the questions we propose to answer.

The ideology of human rights rests on four articles of faith: belief in the unity of the human race and in the moral significance of this unity; belief in the existence of a "human person" independent of the concrete characteristics of each individual; belief in a "human nature," giving substance to a "natural right"; finally, belief in the primacy of the individual over the organic and historical collectivities that are cultures, peoples and nations.

The first of these beliefs consists in implicitly holding as demonstrated, "not only that every man, taken individually, is a member of a unique animal species, universally predominant, homo sapiens, but also that this biological fact has moral implications" (Edmund Leach, L'unité de l'homme et autres essais, Gallimard, 1980, p. 364). The unity of the human race is to be taken here as equivalence. Humanity would be sufficiently "homogeneous" for each individual to be held as essentially equivalent to another—so that the differences observed between men should be considered superficial, secondary or transitory. As "evidence," let us note, this idea is relatively new: Michel Foucault rightly notes that "man is an invention whose recent date the archaeology of our thought easily shows" (Les mots et les choses, Gallimard, 1966). The affirmation, however, has a long history behind it.

"The idea of man is biblical," writes Blandine Barret-Kriegel (L'Etat et les esclaves, Calmann-Lévy, 1979, p. 55). The Bible is indeed the first to present, at the origin of time, a unique man (or humanity), created by a God who is also unique. "The Hebrew, reflecting on the first moments of humanity, spontaneously places at its origin a single ancestor. Why? Because, in terms of the spiritual values that haunt him, he wants to forcefully emphasize the equality of men and he traces it back to unity of origin (...) Unity of man, but also unity of the human race. Our rabbis say: This is why God created humanity from a unique man, so that no one can say: my ancestor preceded yours" (A Bible ouverte, Albin Michel, 1978, p. 110). They add: "All men are equal as created by the same God and a unique God (...) If God created a unique man, it is so that one cannot think that there would be several gods. The uniqueness of man thus testifies to the uniqueness of God" (ibid., pp. 112-113).

The religion of human rights, founded on monohumanism, thus appears linked, from the outset, on one hand to egalitarianism, on the other to monotheism. Biblical thought is monohumanist and monogenist because it is also monotheistic. It is the obsession with the Same, the reign of monos instituted as a fixed idea: all men are the same before Yahweh.

Below: “God formed man from the dust of the earth and placed him in the Garden of Eden” (Genesis 2): the founding myth of the “monohumanism” behind human rights. Above: the woodland Australopithecus. The universal man does not exist.

These affirmations, for us, do not resist examination. For ancient Europe, "man" does not exist. There are men: these are Greeks, Romans, Barbarians, patricians, slaves, etc. In the 18th century, Edmund Burke, criticizing the ideas of 1789, would take up this way of seeing. At about the same time, Joseph de Maistre writes: "There is no man in the world. I have seen, in my life, Frenchmen, Italians, Russians, etc. I even know, thanks to Montesquieu, that one can be Persian: but as for man, I declare never to have encountered him in my life" (Considérations sur la France, 1791, ch. VI). Certainly, one can always speak of "man"—in the singular—in a general sense. But this is only a convenience of language, which is based, in the final analysis, only on the perception of a certain number of singular men.

We can speak of the rights of men. The freedoms of Russians, Afghans, Poles, also those of peoples enslaved by American imperialism, we know what that is. But the abstract rights of a man in himself, we know nothing about—and can know nothing about. The "universal" man does not exist.

There exists, on the other hand, a zoological unity of the human species. In the strict sense, "humanity" is the human species. But this notion is of a purely biological order. Now, we do not think that man can be defined essentially by his biological characteristics. We believe on the contrary that what is specific to man, what founds and constitutes man-as-man, falls under culture and history. Man is not only an animal; he is not defined only by his belonging to the species. Better yet, of all animals, he is the only one not to be driven by this belonging. Man is a cultural being. Now, on the cultural level, there is no paradigm common to humanity. Historically speaking, cultures always crystallize in the plural. To speak in a cultural sense, specifically human, of "humanity," is to reduce culture to nature, to reduce history to biology. It is very remarkable that it is into this "biological reductionism" that the partisans of the ideology of human rights fall, by inferring a moral imperative from a fact that pertains only to zoology.

Moreover, the notion of "species" is itself transitory: the process of selective adaptation leads to polymorphism, which, over time, can always lead to new species. But above all, one may wonder if this notion, applied to man, is not inappropriate. Insofar as, as Jacques Ruffié writes, in man, "cultural heredity" takes over from genetic heredity, one can think that it is within human cultures that the differentiation continues which, in other species, takes place on the biological level alone. The homo sapiens species, emphasizes Edmund Leach, could only be considered as one on the condition that crossbreeding occurs in the absence of any cultural constraint. This is obviously not the case: "Under the effect of their cultural inhibitions, men, all of them everywhere in the world, behave as if they were members of numerous different species" (op. cit., p. 365).

The second belief on which the ideology of human rights is based, belief in the existence of a "human person," amounts to affirming an inalienable essence of the individual independent of all his proper characteristics.

"The general quality of man, which embraces all others and constitutes their unity, writes Henri Ahrens, is his quality as a person" (Cours de droit naturel ou de philosophie du droit, F.A. Brockhaus, Leipzig, 1839, t. 2, p. 17). This "quality" would be founded on an "absolute and divine" element, manifesting itself in reason. "Reason, adds Ahrens, elevating man above his narrow individuality, opens to his intelligence the world of principles, laws, eternal ideas of good and true." The Universal Declaration of Human Rights affirms, for its part, that all men are "endowed with reason" (art. 1). The same opinion was already held by Thomas Aquinas.

These propositions are, in fact, purely and simply devoid of meaning. On one hand, the person is inseparable from what constitutes it, that is to say the qualities and characteristics of each one. It can therefore only be apprehended in a differentiated way, through a given form. On the other hand, the person must not be confused with the individual. Not all individuals are susceptible to being equally "personalized." Nothing, finally, authorizes saying that reason is equally distributed among all men. The "world of principles" can only have subjective existence. There are no "eternal ideas," any more than "good" or "true" in themselves.

"Being a person, writes Julius Evola, is not a uniform quality or uniformly distributed, is not an equal dignity in all, which would derive automatically from the mere belonging of the individual to the biological species 'man.' The 'dignity of the human person,' with all that it implies, around which the defenders of natural law and liberals make so much noise, must be recognized where it truly exists and not in just anyone. And where it truly exists, this dignity must not be considered equal in all cases. It involves different degrees, and justice consists in attributing to each of these degrees a different right, a different freedom (...) Outside this framework, respect for the human person in general is only a superstition" (Les hommes au milieu des ruines, Sept couleurs, 1972, pp. 45-46).