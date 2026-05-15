Alain de Benoist offers a sweeping philosophical defense of neo-paganism as the authentic spiritual inheritance of European civilization. Writing from the conviction that the Christianization of Europe was the defining catastrophe of Western history, Benoist argues that paganism is not a nostalgic retreat into the past but a living orientation toward the world, one rooted in a fundamentally different metaphysical vision than that offered by Judeo-Christian monotheism.

Drawing extensively on Heidegger, Nietzsche, and Spengler, de Benoist frames the pagan worldview around a single defining principle: the rejection of dualism. Where monotheism posits a radical separation between God and world, creator and creature, sacred and profane, paganism affirms their continuity and unity. The gods are not transcendent sovereigns issuing commands from outside creation, but centers of value immanent within it, and man, far from being a fallen creature dependent on divine mercy, is himself capable of divine self-transcendence.

De Benoist traces this pagan current not only through the pre-Christian religions of Indo-European antiquity, but through the long underground tradition of European “heresy” — from Scotus Eriugena and Meister Eckhart to Giordano Bruno, Goethe, Hölderlin, and Heidegger — arguing that these thinkers represent the true, continuous spiritual identity of Europe, suppressed but never extinguished by two millennia of Christian dominance. The essay concludes with a call for a new metaphysical beginning: the rebirth of the gods, and with them, a civilization founded on rootedness, heroic affirmation, and the sacred unity of man and world.

This essay also includes two pop-up mini-essays. They can be found at the end of this essay.

Originally published in Éléments no. 36 (Autumn 1980)

Translated by Alexander Raynor

~12,600 words

“The cosmos and we ourselves are one. The cosmos is a great living organism, of which we are always a part.” -D.H. Lawrence

For someone who, like myself, considers that the Christianization of Europe, the integration of Christianity into the European mental system, was the most disastrous event in all of history to date — a catastrophe in the proper sense of the term — what can the word “paganism” mean today? A question all the more fundamental in that it never ceases to be on the agenda, as recent controversies attest, at a time when, whatever certain people may claim, it is not polytheism that is a “relic of the past,” but monotheism that is being called into question, cracking on all sides, while in forms that are often clumsy, sometimes aberrant, generally unconscious, paganism once again manifests its appeal.

The relevance of paganism cannot therefore be disputed. Neo-paganism is not a sectarian phenomenon — as not only its adversaries imagine, but also various groups and coteries, sometimes well-intentioned, sometimes awkward, often involuntarily comic and perfectly marginal. Nor is it a “Christianity turned inside out,” which would take various Christian forms — from the system of rites to the system of objects — and reconstruct their equivalent or counterpart. In any case, what is to be feared today is less the disappearance of paganism than its resurgence in primitive or puerile forms, akin to that “secondary religiosity” which Spengler identified as one of the characteristic traits of declining cultures. This calls for a certain number of clarifications.

In the first place, paganism is not a “return to the past.” It does not consist of invoking “one past against another past,” as Alain-Gérard Slama writes, incoherently (Lire, April 1980). It does not express the desire to return to some “lost paradise” (a rather Judeo-Christian theme), and even less, contrary to what Catherine Chalier gratuitously asserts (Les Nouveaux Cahiers, summer 1979), to a “pure origin.”

At a time when “rootedness” and “collective memory” are perpetually invoked, the charge of “pastism” falls flat on its own. Every man is born first as an heir; there is no identity of individuals or peoples without taking into account what has produced them. Just as it was yesterday a grotesque spectacle to see “pagan idols” denounced by Christian missionaries who worshiped their own fetishes, so today there is something comic in seeing the (Indo-European) “past” denounced by those who never cease to extol the continuity of the Judeo-Christian tradition and to refer us to the example of Abraham, Jacob, Isaac and other proto-historical Bedouins.

One must also know what the word “past” means. We reject from the outset the Judeo-Christian problematic which makes of the past a point definitively surpassed on a line that would necessarily lead humanity from the Garden of Eden to the messianic age. We do not believe that history has a meaning. The past is for us a dimension, a perspective given in all actuality. There are no “past” events except insofar as they inscribe themselves as such in the present. The “past” therefore necessarily participates in that characteristic of human consciousness which is temporality, which is neither the measurable “quantity of time” of which common language speaks (temporality is, on the contrary, qualitative), nor the duration evoked by Bergson, which belongs to non-human nature — temporality belongs to man alone. Life as “care” (Sorge) is ex-tensive of itself; it therefore fills no pre-established temporal framework. Man is nothing but project. His consciousness itself is project. To exist is ex-sistere, to pro-ject oneself. It is this specific mobility of ex-tensivity that Heidegger calls the “historicality” (Geschehen) of human existence — a historicality that marks the “structure absolutely proper to human-existence which, as transcendent reality and as revealing reality, makes possible the historicity of a world.” The historicity of man lies in the fact that for him, “past,” “present,” and “future” are associated in all actuality. In this perspective, the charge — typically Judeo-Christian — of “pastism” is entirely devoid of meaning.

There can indeed be no “pastism” except within a monolinear historical perspective, in a history where, precisely, what is “past” can no longer return. Now, we believe in the Eternal Return. In 1797, Hölderlin writes to Hegel: “There is no annihilation, therefore the youth of the world must be reborn from our decomposition.” He also says: “If the divine has existed, then it will return, for it is eternal.” In fact, it is not a matter of “returning” to the past, but of connecting oneself to it — and also, by that very act, within a spherical conception of history, of linking oneself to the eternal, of freeing oneself from the tyranny of the Logos, the monstrous tyranny of the Book and the Law, in order to sit once more at the school of Mythos and Life. In ancient Greece, Jean-Pierre Vernant observes, “the effort to remember everything has as its primary function, not to construct the individual past of a man-who-remembers, to construct his individual time, but, on the contrary, to allow him to escape from time” (interview published in Le Nouvel Observateur, May 5, 1980). It is likewise a matter of referring to the “memory” of paganism, not in a chronological fashion, so as to return to the “anterior,” but in a mythological fashion, so as to seek what, across time, surpasses time and speaks to us still today. It is a matter of connecting oneself to the unsurpassable, and not to the “surpassed.”

The terms “beginning” and “end” then no longer have the meaning given them by the Judeo-Christian problematic. In the pagan perspective, the past is always future (yet-to-come). Herkunft aber bleibt stets Zukunft, writes Heidegger: “what is at the origin always remains a yet-to-come, always remains under the sway of what is to come.”

In his Introduction to Metaphysics, Heidegger examines precisely the question of the “past.” A people, he says, can triumph over the “darkening of the world” and decadence only on the condition of permanently willing a destiny. Now, it “will make itself a destiny only if it first creates within itself a resonance, a possibility of resonance for this destiny, and if it understands its tradition in a creative way. All of this implies that this people, as a provenant people, exposes itself in the originary domain where being holds sway, and thereby exposes the pro-venance of the West, from the center of its future provenance.” In other words, one must “re-claim the beginning of our spiritual being-there as provenant, in order to transform it into another beginning.” And Heidegger adds: “For a beginning to repeat itself, it is not a matter of reverting back to it as to something past, which is now known and need only be imitated; rather, the beginning must be re-commenced more originally, and this with all that a true beginning entails that is disconcerting, obscure, and uncertain.” Indeed, “the beginning is there. It is not behind us as something that occurred long ago; it stands before us. The beginning has irrupted into our future. It drives far ahead its greatness, which we must overtake.”