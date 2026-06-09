Charles Champetier reads Christopher Lasch's The Revolt of the Elites through a Nouvelle Droite lens, arguing that Ortega y Gasset's century must be turned upside down: it is no longer the masses but the "New Class" — the managers and professionals who control the flows of money, information, and culture — who have seceded from common life and abandoned its values.

Originally published in Éléments no. 85, June 1996

Translated by Alexander Raynor

In his last essay, La révolte des élites (The Revolt of the Elites; French ed. Climats), the American populist Christopher Lasch opens up a number of fundamental debates. While some of these concern the specific future of the United States — the decline of public spirit, distrust of the federal state, civil society torn by irreconcilable antagonisms, the end of social mobility — many are valid on the scale of the West as a whole. This is the case with his bracing critique of the “New Class,” that political, economic and media elite which has confiscated democratic power and fully intends to keep it by every means.

Christopher Lasch (1932–1994) enjoyed a certain popularity in France some fifteen years ago, when his essay on The Culture of Narcissism was translated. The work inaugurated a sweeping wave of analyses of contemporary individualism (or, more precisely, of “narcissism”). In it Lasch underscored the gap between the evolution of the liberal world and the stagnation of its critical theories: while the latter persisted in denouncing the “authoritarian personality” (allegedly predominant in sexuality, in work, in politics, and so on), capitalist society had already integrated libertarian morality and promoted, in all its structures, the cult of “self-fulfillment.” Production as well as consumption have abandoned the standards of Fordism and Taylorism in order to “personalize” themselves and satisfy the individual’s desire for originality. The market has transformed “deviant” attitudes into “safe investments” (from nostalgia for vanished times to creative marginality, by way of the taste for the “authentic” and distrust toward the all-too-visible failings of progress). The most immediately perceptible constraints of modern life (repetitive tasks, mass leisure, human concentration) have everywhere been softened, giving way to subtler forms of subjection: self-monitoring of information, mimetic reproduction of communication, industrialized but differentiated management of lifestyles, and so forth.

These analyses, which can still be found scattered through The Revolt of the Elites, place Christopher Lasch’s thought in the wake of the Critical Theory of the Frankfurt School (Horkheimer, Adorno, the early Habermas). And yet, like many American intellectuals, Lasch turns out to be unclassifiable by the ideological criteria of the Old Continent. Heir to the theoretical frameworks of Marxism, he shows himself indifferent to their revolutionary dimension (the “class struggle” is never a practical summons). Drawing a severe critique of everything that defines the American way of life, he remains deeply attached to the past and the future of the United States. Claiming the populist tradition, he remains silent on the (nonetheless problematic) definition of an American people which is today coming apart into antagonistic communities. A full-fledged member of the American left, Lasch nevertheless borrows a great many of his arguments from conservative thought, and there emerges from The Revolt of the Elites a “reactionary” tonality that did not escape his preface-writer, Jean-Claude Michéa. In short, the man is surprising, and his last essay, a veritable testament, will not fail to shake up many certainties.

When the Elites Go Mad

By a mirror effect, The Revolt of the Elites of course refers back to La rebelión de las masas (The Revolt of the Masses) of José Ortega y Gasset. In the first half of our century, the masses, freshly uprooted and concentrated by the industrial revolution, allowed themselves to be seduced by the siren songs of fascism and Bolshevism, moving thereby ever further from the aristocratic or democratic values of the Western political tradition. The individual of mass societies has neither taste nor judgement. He wants to enjoy and demands without end.

For Lasch, we can today draw exactly the opposite picture: it is the “elites” who abandon all values for the sake of a mere management of developed societies. Ortega y Gasset’s analyses must therefore be “turned upside down”: henceforth it is the people who display reserve (“sense of limits” and “awareness of finitude”), even conservatism (slowing the forced march of a “progress” whose victims can no longer be counted and whose meaning is no longer understood), while its “representatives” (rarely elected, moreover) demand on the contrary an indefinite opening and an immediate permeability of society to the innovations of the market, of technology, or of communications. “We ab-so-lu-tely must be modern!”, cry the former. “It is time to ask oneself why…,” reply the latter.

Who then is this “elite,” which the American populist critique willingly subsumes under the generic term “New Class”? “Those who control the international flows of money and information, who preside over philanthropic foundations and institutions of higher learning, who manage the instruments of cultural production and thereby set the terms of public debate,” that is to say “the managerial class and the intellectual professions.” They are also, by a more Marxian, “classist” definition, “the liberals of the upper middle class” (p. 40).

Yet unlike the great bourgeoisie, which sustained the rise of capitalism for a century and a half, the authority of the New Class does not rest on the rents of property. Its three foundations are rather the mastery of information, the valorization of “managerial competence,” and investment in private and specialized education. This, for want of any common political vision, and indeed in the absence of any political vision whatever. For the principal concern of the New Class is not a better organization of the polity, the defense of a common good, or the delegation of power at every level of society, but rather the “harmonious functioning of the system as a whole” which makes it exist as the dominant class. In other words, promoting the famous “globalization” in every direction, a new “sense of history” in the face of which revolts are decreed futile. The New Class thus brings together the functionaries and the profiteers of progress.

“The general evolution of recent history,” Lasch underscores, “no longer moves in the direction of a leveling of social distinctions, but more and more toward a two-class society in which a small number of the privileged monopolize the advantages of money, education and power” (p. 41). After a general rise in the standard of living and a punctilious respect for civic equality, the industrialized societies are coming back to an Ancien Régime situation, marked by the cleavage between, on the one hand, a self-proclaimed and self-satisfied elite and, on the other, a “third estate” buffeted and anxious. The social fracture separating the excluded from the integrated is accompanied by a moral fracture, subtler but no less real, opposing the representatives (political, economic, media) to the represented. Above: a taste for abstractions, the wooden technocratic language, moralizing prattle, and the comfort of high incomes. Below: confrontation with the real, uncertainty about the future, the insistent question of meaning, disgust with small talk, and a hunger for great values.

Meritocracy against Democracy

Made up of “men and women in transit,” the New Class draws from the merit that legitimizes it the feeling of having made itself alone, and so of owing no one for its acts. “The meritocratic elites have difficulty imagining a community, even one of the intellect, that would extend at once into the past and into the future and that is constituted by the consciousness of obligations between the generations” (p. 51).

Unlike the old aristocracy, held to the ethic of noblesse oblige and so judged for its acts, meritocracy tends to depersonalize and to dis-responsibilise its effective direction of society. To criticisms and protests, the elite no longer counters with a defense of its commitments, but with the argument from authority of the “complex” (translate: out of reach of the common man) mechanisms of politics or of the economy. This attitude, Lasch underscores, manifests itself in the daily life of the members of the New Class: in their great majority, they desert the city centers for residential suburbs, send their children to private schools, never use public transport, and so forth. Such a spontaneous indifference to the “public good” obviously renders illusory the elites’ pretension to embody it.

“Meritocracy is only a parody of democracy”: social mobility certainly favors the rise of a few, but it authorizes at the same stroke an indifference to the general level of education of the people, to the cultural dignity of individuals, the latter not being measured by “success.” Meritocracy likewise sanctifies the victory of the intellectual model, mirroring the evolution of capitalism toward an increasing abstraction of values whose mastery presupposes an analytic rationality. In the final reckoning, and despite the best intentions of some of its eulogists, the outcome of meritocracy is largely anti-democratic: “segregation of social classes, contempt for manual labor, decline of schools for all, disappearance of common culture” (p. 55).

The Myth of Social Mobility Has Run Its Course

If the gulf between the people and the New Class is widening, it is also because the myth (very powerful in the United States) of opportunity, or of social mobility, has run its course. The secular trend toward the improvement of conditions of existence has reversed: the middle class today fears falling into poverty more than it hopes to lift itself toward comfort. The mirage of an indefinite development is dissipating and the modern world finds itself confronted with limits. But while it already recognizes their existence, it remains ignorant of their meaning.

Lasch does not content himself with underscoring this betrayal of the market’s promises. It is from the origin onward that he criticizes the American conception of social opportunity, constructed as a mobilizing slogan, a collective representation. The myth developed in the wake of the 1929 crash, taking flight in the 1950s and 1960s. It answered first to a loss of confidence in the face of the obviousness of the class struggle, and to the fear of stagnation and pauperization. It then made it possible to reconcile an egalitarian state of mind with the hierarchical reality of the industrial division of labor (“Certainly I am inferior, but it is up to me alone to lift myself”).

Yet when Lasch tries to date precisely the emergence of the ideal of opportunity, he must go back to the end of the nineteenth century. At that time the frontier reached its peaceful limit, the Conquest of the West was complete, the North had prevailed over the South, and the country was beginning its forced-march industrialization. The promise of independence held out by geographical expansion gave way to the hope of elevation guaranteed by the new social stratifications founded on wage labor. The idea of vertical mobility thus came to compensate for the abandonment of the hopes of liberty, of morality and of autonomy which had animated the first colonists. It is moreover from this period that the emergence of populist protest dates (see the boxed text below).

All through the nineteenth century, the most widespread ideal in the United States was not ascent on the “ladder of statuses” that society was supposed to constitute, but rather the possession of property and the free accomplishment of the labor necessary to feed oneself. In plain terms, it is the desire for autonomy that characterizes the middle class, paired with a laboring mentality hostile to the “idle” (the nineteenth-century capitalists who were content to live off their rents or their speculations). The division into classes characteristic of the Old Continent was an object of repulsion that offended the egalitarianism of the Americans. Wage labor itself, compared at its appearance to “white slavery,” contradicted the principle of autonomy by subjecting labor to capital (or, to take up Marx’s terms, by substituting “abstract/heteronomous” labor for “concrete/autonomous” labor).

For the middle class, the only desire for elevation was of an intellectual rather than economic order: curiosity for scientific discoveries and technical inventions, early literacy, taste for written culture. “This ideal was nothing less than a classless society, in the sense that it would consist not only in the absence of hereditary privileges and of distinctions of rank recognized by law, but in the refusal to tolerate the separation of knowledge from labor. The concept of a laboring class was unacceptable to Americans because it did not merely imply the institutionalization of wage-earning, but the abandonment of what, for many, constituted the central promise of life in America: the democratization of intelligence” (p. 74).

American populism inscribes itself in the nostalgia for that “golden age,” a fragile equilibrium between the brutal conquest of the territory and its no less brutal modernization, where public life still referred, according to the very Rousseauian image Lasch gives of it, “to a democracy of small proprietors, to the union of intellectual and manual labor, to the educational and character-forming discipline constituted by practical experience in the management of a property and the exercise of citizenship” (p. 84).

Sidebar: On Populism

The over-abundant use the media have made of the term “populism” in recent years has cheapened its meaning.

In France, populism designates “demagogic” attitudes in general (the “populist Tapie”), and the “protest” movements of the far right in particular (the “populist Le Pen”). On that account, like “integrism,” it has become a disqualifying and purely instrumental incrimination, to which journalists and politicians take care never to give a precise definition. They thereby reserve for themselves a zone of retreat which, when they have run out of arguments, allows them to sidestep the debate. By criticizing “populism,” one implicitly or explicitly defers either to enlightened elites (experts, scholars, entrepreneurial or technocratic hierarchy, moral authorities) or to a supposedly public but in reality media-driven opinion (polls, self-referential popularity ratings, discussions whose interlocutors are carefully selected). In this way, populism’s adversaries never come round to evoking the question of the effective power of the people, of the role of will and of popular sovereignty in democracy. On the contrary, the tacit hostility to extending the referendum or the silence on opinion polls at odds with the dominant ideology (immigration, the death penalty, etc.) betrays a distrust of the people — which obviously only reinforces the audience for populist currents.

The situation is very different in the United States. Although populism most often suffers from a negative reputation among the majority of “liberal” intellectuals (that is to say, the American left, though the remark also holds for the ultra-liberal right), politicians by no means despise it: the social discourse of the Democrats, like the anti-statist and moralizing discourse of the Republicans, willingly claims a populist tradition.

This American populism in the strict sense refers back to the People’s Party of America (Parti du peuple or Populist Party), founded in May 1891, which developed primarily in the Heartland states. Its appearance was tied to the fear of déclassement felt by small independent proprietors and non-wage workers in the face of the Industrial Revolution and the development of a powerful federal state. The Populist Party opposed itself to the imperatives of “progress” and wished to continue the “original model” of American democracy: extensive local autonomy, proximity of the elites and the people, the ethic of a job well done, a non-competitive economy (agrarian cooperatives, autarky of local markets), and so on. It is nevertheless interesting to note that the Populist Party was more hostile to the market than to the State (unlike many neo-populists, who first of all demand a disengagement of the State): its initial program, which won it more than a million votes in the elections of 1892, included for example the nationalization of the railways, the telegraph and the telephone, as well as the establishment of a proportional income tax.

In sociological terms, American populism is anchored in the middle class, in that “Middle America” evoked by Lasch: midway between the bureaucratic-intellectual heaviness of the East Coast and the technological-commercial delirium of the West Coast, between the hidden wealth of the elites and the displayed misery of the ghettos, between nostalgia for the past and uncertainties about the future.

If we had to find an equivalent of American populism in the ideological history of our country, we would have to look for it in the anti-progressivist, federalist, cooperativist or mutualist current that runs from the utopian socialists of the mid-nineteenth century (Proudhon, Leroux, Fourier) to certain non-conformists of the 1930s (Aron, Dandieu, Mounier).

— C.C.

For those who wish to go further and inquire into the nature of the American populist movement, we strongly recommend reading two excellent special issues of the journal Telos (431 E 12th Street, New York, NY 10009, tel.: 212-228-6479). On the history of American populism, see the articles by Frank Adler (“From American Democracy to Statism”) and Clyde Wilson (“In Search of American Populism”). On the renewal of populism and the causes of its resurgence in the United States (and in the West), see in particular the articles by Paul Piccone (“Postmodern Populism”) and by Paul Gottfried (“Reconfiguring the Political Landscape”).

The Reign of Experts

No democracy without virtue, and no virtue without education. Whereas for most democrats “it is liberal institutions, and not the character of citizens, that make democracy work,” Lasch demands first of all an education of the people, dissociated from patrimonial wealth and social status. Hence a vigorous hostility to the “clericalisation” of intellectual life, a veritable confiscation of knowledge by an enlightened elite that knows how to entertain the masses the better to lock them up in illiteracy and ignorance. The reign of “specialised expertise” in all domains extinguishes common sense and destroys the citizens’ capacity for judgement.

Lasch here inscribes himself within a tradition critical of liberal democracy which, from Ralph Waldo Emerson to Walt Whitman, from Nathaniel Hawthorne to John Dewey, claims an active conception of liberty (the accomplishment of duties rather than the enjoyment of rights). He underscores: “Whatever its intrinsic virtues, democracy is not an end in itself. It must be judged by its success in producing higher goods, higher works of art and knowledge, a higher type of character” (p. 95).

Which is to say that Lasch displays no sympathy for the apostles of “tolerance,” for whom the denunciation of “fanaticism” or of “racism” suffices to earn one a certificate of democratic good conduct. Formal respect for the principle of tolerance amounts only to “the suspension of ethical judgement”: no common and superior norm merits being discussed, since the existence of such a norm would be incompatible with scrupulous respect for pluralism.

If everything is of equal worth independently of the minimum of competence, of know-how and of culture that one would be entitled to require of every citizen, then the discussion of values is closed before it has even begun. Democracy degenerates into a juxtaposition of particular privileges protected by law — according to the process of “juridicisation” at work in American democracy.

Conversely, the principle of excellence, equally valid for all, presupposes a common education aimed at acquiring “self-respect,” the sine qua non of participation in public life. Lasch, as one may suspect, is sharply critical of the wave of “affirmative action” and of the vogue of “political correctness” that are agitating American schools and universities: by adapting education to each one’s taste and level, democracy gives up on forming equal citizens in order the better to please different individuals. Which is to say that in the long run it saws off the branch on which it sits.

Sidebar: Populists and Communitarians

Lasch’s populist critique is distinguished from the communitarian theses on two points. He first reproaches them with attacking the market more than the State, and so blending in with the reformist approach of social democracy. He next refuses their concessions to the public recognition of multiculturalism and to “the ideology of compassion.”

Thus, Lasch accuses Alan Wolfe and Robert Bellah of ultimately legitimizing the interventions of the welfare state in social life, on the pretext that the effects of the market would be more harmful. Here, contrary to Lasch, we largely share the point of view of the communitarians under indictment. To imagine that a retreat of the State would produce the spontaneous flowering of solidarities is a matter of naïveté or of cynicism. A retreat of the market must be demanded as a precondition for the retraction of the welfare state. First because the State, whatever its faults, remains the only public agent capable of concretely opposing the encroachments of the market. Next because the individual wills that drive this market offer no guarantee (they obey in the last resort the law of the strongest, and the strongest today is the one who has the most money), whereas a disengagement of the State can be demanded by the citizens, who can always sanction its non-application. In the first case, no safeguards and the royal road to manipulations of every order; in the second, the imperative of publicity and of discutability proper to the political.

But the strongest critique Lasch directs at the communitarians surely concerns the question of multiculturalism and of the “compassion” that everyone is today called upon to feel toward the supposed victims of racial, sexual, linguistic, and other discriminations. We are here touching upon the (burning, in the United States, but present in all Western societies) debate on “political correctness.” Lasch’s position, which opposes respect and dignity to compassion and pity, is obviously reinforced by the (typically American, moreover) excesses of affirmative action and of university “radicalism” which he denounces in several chapters of his book.

If the absurdities of quotas and of anti-discriminatory McCarthyism must of course be denounced, must one for all that appeal solely to a recovery of “individual responsibility” or to the simple promotion of “impersonal common norms,” as Lasch does? It is permitted to doubt it. Moreover, the communitarians appeal less to compassion than to the “desire for authenticity” legitimately expressed by individuals, a desire to which a “politics of recognition” of communities must respond. There remains the fact that the articulation between the particular norms of communities and the general norms enabling them to live together is still problematic.

Let us underscore, by way of conclusion, that the oppositions between populists and communitarians are not so sharply drawn, as is shown by this “common program” suggested by Christopher Lasch: “The public philosophy of the twenty-first century will have to give more weight to community than to the right to decide for oneself. It will have to emphasize responsibilities rather than rights. It will have to find a better expression of community than state assistance. It will have to limit the scope of the market and the power of the great companies without replacing them with a centralized state bureaucracy.”

— C.C.

From Places of Confrontation to Networks of Segregation

“If the elites only speak to themselves, one of the reasons is that there exist no institutions to promote a general conversation transcending the frontiers of class. Civic life demands frameworks in which people meet as equals, regardless of their racial, social or national origins” (p. 125). Democracy does not rest on schooling or university education alone: for a people to exist, it must also be able to deploy itself and experience itself as such. Yet the whole of the modern way of life, the bastard child of the pre-emption of society by the market and the State, contradicts this requirement. Lasch illustrates the point in a very fine chapter devoted to “conversation and the arts of the city,” in which he analyses the logic of the separation of individuals at work in daily life.

The decline of civility begins with the disappearance of cities on a human scale, of small towns in the countryside, and of small neighborhoods within the large cities, to the benefit of immense office-cities and dormitory suburbs. There follows the dislocation of the urban fabric according to needs, direct heir of functionalism: people work, move about and amuse themselves as before, but in chosen, isolated places. Finally, there is the disappearance of informal frameworks of meeting and discussion (bars, cafés, squares, parks) or, what comes to the same thing, their privatization (clubs). Richard Rorty, one of the figures of American neo-liberalism, has even been able to define ideal democracy as an “immense bazaar surrounded by thousands of private clubs”!

Everywhere, the places of citizens’ meeting are succeeded by the non-places of users’ passage. “The most characteristic feature of this way of life, if we consider it from the point of view of changes in patterns of sociability, is the substitution of choice and personal preference for the involuntary, and so somewhat random, uncomfortable and unpredictable types of informal association” (p. 134). The security of the rational choice of individuals applied to social life ends in the constitution of “networks” often presented as the panacea of democracy. We forget only that they are by nature segregating (individuals associate with those who resemble them, whether in age, sex, race or interests), elitist (the capacity to constitute networks is generally proportional to income) and involutive (the same persons sharing the same passions exchange the same remarks). It is the death of the original spirit of democracy, conceived by the Greeks as the permanent face-to-face of different but equal citizens, and as the confrontation of divergent opinions.

The Utopia of the Global Village Returns

To compensate for this implosion of public life, the defenders of liberal democracy bring forward the “revolution of information and communication.” Individuals are certainly isolated, but they enjoy as never before the possibility of informing themselves of everything and, thereby, of monitoring the proper unfolding of civic life, the application of rights and laws, the elite’s respect for its commitments, and so on. Not to mention the supposed pedagogical virtues of ultra-modern technologies: the CD-ROM usefully replacing the professorial lecture, and surfing on the Internet, the reading of books or newspapers. In short, the utopia of the global village is back, with less enthusiasm and more efficiency. With heavy reinforcement of advertising — such is the name of the New Class’s propaganda — everyone is called upon to connect himself to the planetary flows of computerized and digitalized communication, with the understanding that those who remain at the margin will have no voice in the matter.

Yet far from keeping their promises, the explosion of information and the “multimedia revolution” go hand in hand with the end of public debate. There are several reasons for this. First, the “internal” evolution of the press, marked by the advent of a new type of journalism founded on rigorous norms of objectivity in the treatment of information. The latter would be neutral, and the journalist’s role would consist in reproducing and broadcasting it in an equally neutral manner. Any partisan inclination, any commitment is banished, because synonymous with “distortion,” “lying” or “straying.”

One easily measures the aporias of this discourse, essentially inspired by the ideal “neutrality” of the techno-scientific world: information of a political, economic or social character, for example, is worth nothing without the interpretation given of it (assessment of the context, of the causes and the effects). Moreover, the very choice of certain pieces of information among the millions available refers back to a subjective appreciation. A topical example: the elections in India (nearly a billion inhabitants, a future great economic and military power) take up very little space in our newspapers, while innumerable articles and dossiers are devoted to the elections in Israel. This differential treatment is doubtless explained by short-term considerations (the peace process in the Arab world), but it also obeys a prejudice of the political-media class, which is thereby relayed to the public under the auspices of objectivity and neutrality.

The New Media Kill Debate

Television has played a driving role in this evolution, and Lasch takes pleasure in comparing the tenor of debates before and after the generalization of this medium. Before: a multiplication of printed matter, of harangues, of public confrontations; the exaltation of differences between the candidates; firm discussion of the positions of one and the other, both in general orientations and in the points of detail of the programs; the vivid, direct language of public figures. And high electoral participation. After: an obsessional attention to appearance more than to substance; the reinforcement of the prestige of the journalist (neutral, hence trustworthy) against the candidates (committed, hence liars); the standardization of discourse (promotional, no longer political); the concentration of debates (a single great symbolic face-to-face); the elimination of unwanted third parties (who would break the immediate intelligibility imposed by television culture). And high electoral abstention.

Yet in reality, “what democracy demands is vigorous public debate, not information. Certainly it also needs information, but the kind of information it needs can only be produced by debate. We do not know what we need to know until we have asked the right questions, and we can only ask the right questions by submitting our ideas about the world to the test of public controversy. Information, ordinarily conceived as a precondition for debate, is better understood as its by-product” (p. 168). Let us note in passing that this remark holds of course for politics, but also for the intellectual world, too often characterized by the absence of great debates and by the discreet competition of networks and coteries, the public acceptability of a new idea being decided essentially in private.

Against the State and the Market

But the decline of public debate is not due solely to the metamorphosis of its material conditions. It is also the logical consequence of the deep homogeneity of the New Class. Despite superficial divergences, the Western elites agree on essentials — namely the persistence of the State and the market as the insurmountable forms of political and economic organization (the social being subordinated to one more than to the other depending on whether one is liberal or social-democratic). Hence the constant unpopularity of politicians and the growing disaffection of citizens: since essentials cannot be discussed, debates always treat of the accessory. “Changing society” is reduced to “adjusting the constraints,” and “grand projects” dissolve into “small reforms.” Political politicking thus produces only the disappointed. (One example: today the first “disappointed of Chiraquism” are counted, just as yesterday the “disappointed of Mitterrandism” were counted. It is not so much the candidates who betray their programs as politics itself, which proves powerless to halt the course of a world history which it no longer decides.)

Yet the populists, who here rejoin the positions of the communitarians, denounce the State as much as the market as destructuring forms of the social bond and of civic life. For these two forces by no means counterbalance each other. The market uproots individuals by encouraging them to make the calculation of interest prevail in all circumstances over solidarity and reciprocity (“I do only what brings me a return”). The State tries to reconstruct artificially the socialities thus destroyed, but in fact maintains a generalized assistance regime at the antipodes of the concrete and immediate solidarity between persons within communities. Lasch, who is more critical of the State than of the market, takes pleasure in underscoring that to “replace flexible and informal types of association by systems of socialization and official control weakens social trust, undermines the disposition to assume responsibility for oneself and to hold others responsible for the actions they commit, destroys respect for authority, and so ends in a result opposite to that desired” (p. 106).

The growing seductiveness of populist or communitarian ideas (in the United States as elsewhere) holds to the fact that these attitudes largely escape the right–left classification that has cemented political debate for more than a century. The refusal of the market inclines them to the left, while the critique of the welfare state anchors them to the right. The point is that, contrary to what a Norberto Bobbio still affirms in a recent essay aimed at reviving the defunct right–left opposition, the values of equality and liberty are no longer the sole ones to orient public debate. One must henceforth take account of identity — what the communitarian Charles Taylor called “desire for authenticity” and what we could just as well call, according to our republican triptych, the “will to fraternity.”

The Twilight of Modern Dogmas

Classical political philosophy was constructed at a time when identity and fraternity were not problematic, either because societies were still traversed by communitarian ties, or because state-national identities were on the ascendant. Liberty and equality were then the attributes of an individual will which found no valid interlocutor other than the State, contractual guarantor of the public good.

Such is no longer the case today. The equality and liberty of individuals are henceforth narrowly bound up with a prior recognition of the equality and liberty of the communities to which these individuals belong and which alone can still give meaning to particular existences.

That is why globalization is doubled by a “tribalization” or a “feudalization.” The collapse of state sovereignties and national frontiers does not lead to the advent of a “citizen of the world,” as the progressives believed: one is witnessing on the contrary the resurgence of declining identities (charismatic or religious) and the blossoming of multiple communities aspiring to give themselves a public existence, an institutional status.

To be astonished at this, there are of course only the “old orthodoxies” and the “party fanatics” at whom Christopher Lasch pokes fun — all those who still dream of a refurbishing of liberalism, in the manner of John Rawls, the new darling of single thought. The New Class is condemned by this blindness to deepen the chasm that already separates it from the peoples and the communities. Its legality is incontestable, but its legitimacy is null. It may well reassure and comfort itself with justificatory discourses: no one any longer listens to them, and indifference is little by little giving way to revolt. It may well accelerate “progress” and “growth”: each now takes the measure of its powerlessness or its unconsciousness. It may well stifle public debates in the inconsistency of reality shows or in the repetition of politically correct slogans: new horizons of meaning are emerging outside it.

The New Class is going to die, but it does not yet know it.