Alain de Benoist marshals a counter-tradition that has been all but written out of the record: the line running through Lassalle, Sombart, Proudhon, Sorel, and Henri de Man, for whom "there are as many socialisms as there are peoples, and socialism cannot be transmitted from one people to another without changing its soul."

Originally published in Éléments no. 42, Summer 1982

Translated by Alexander Raynor

There is no definition of socialism that commands universal agreement. Proudhon’s definition is well known: “It is every aspiration toward the improvement of society.” This scarcely takes us far: by that measure, almost everyone would be a socialist. Opposing socialism to individualism is hardly more satisfying: in Marx, the classless society is profoundly individualistic in many respects; moreover, an author like Fourier may be considered either an individualist or a socialist. The same applies to anarchism: Proudhon is claimed by both socialist and anarchist traditions; historically, moreover, socialists and anarchists have differed mainly on questions of tactics.

Some view socialism as a modern phenomenon, inseparable from the birth of large-scale industry and the workers’ movement. In 1906, Sorel spoke of it as a “metaphysics of mores”; Werner Sombart saw in it the “intellectual reflection” of the efforts of proletarian emancipation. For others, conversely, socialism is reducible neither to the workers’ movement nor even to the ideology of industrial proletariat. Many authors regard socialism as a tendency—toward “equality,” toward “justice,” toward “revolt”—that has manifested itself continuously throughout human history, from Plato and the Hebrew prophets to early Christianity, passing through the Persian Bábi sect studied by Gobineau in The Religions and Philosophies of Central Asia (chap. XII), and the great utopians of the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries: Thomas More, Münzer, and Campanella.

In Constructive Socialism (Alcan, 1933, p. 99), Henri de Man defines socialism as “the present form of the eternal revolt against all exploitation, against all oppression, against all injustice.” Socialism would have preceded the working class, which would itself have preceded the bourgeoisie, which in turn would have preceded capitalism. It would be “less a doctrine of the proletariat than a doctrine for the proletariat.”

Attempting to define socialism by identifying the means to which it may resort—restrictions on property rights, state ownership, and so forth—makes no further progress. On the one hand, identical means can always serve different ends: legal structure alone does not determine social function. On the other hand, none of these means uniquely characterizes all socialisms.

In France, the socialist movement has constantly divided between statists (Louis Blanc) and anti-statists (Fourier, Victor Considérant, Proudhon). In Belgium, one of the most celebrated works by Émile Vandervelde bears the title Socialism Against the State. A fierce opponent of state tutelage and legislative intervention, Proudhon proposes a form of mutualism that does not entail the abolition of private property in the means of production. Conversely, Aristotle observes of Leucade that the very basis of the oligarchic constitution lay in the inalienability of estates, and that the transition to private property available to its holder coincided with both the decline of the regime and the advent of democracy. (Similarly, in the Prussian state, restrictions on property rights were imposed not to realize more “socialism,” but to strengthen the status of the landed aristocracy regarded as the framework of society.)

The link between socialism and democracy is no less unclear. Not only is democracy not necessarily socialist, but socialism is not necessarily democratic. Plato’s socialism, in which only the rulers are excluded from private property, rests on the idea of fundamental human inequality; the pursuit of justice has no object of reducing that inequality. The socialist state established by the Jesuits in Paraguay from the seventeenth century onward was at the same time an absolute theocracy. In modern times, Proudhon, theorist of “organic pluralism,” constantly opposes federalism, bearer of liberty, to democracy, centralist and dictatorial by nature. “Democracy,” he writes, “is liberty as Judas was Christ.” (Sixth Notebook, p. 92). Sorel, whom Lukács in his essay on the “destruction of reason” ranks among the great representatives of irrationalism in politics, is even more ferocious in his critique.

Antonio Gramsci, for his part, does not hesitate to write: “No state can do without a government made up of a small number of men who, in turn, organize themselves around one of their number, endowed with greater capacity and greater foresight. As long as a state is necessary, as long as it is historically necessary to govern men, whatever the ruling class, there arises the problem of having chiefs, of having a chief. That socialists, still calling themselves Marxists and revolutionaries, claim to want the dictatorship of the proletariat but not to want the dictatorship of chiefs—that is, that authority should not become individualized, should not take on a personal character—that they want dictatorship but not in the only form in which it is historically possible, is in itself revelatory of an entire political line. . . .” (L’Ordine nuovo, March 1, 1924).

In fact, it is probably Werner Sombart who is right when he distinguishes socialism as the principle of a system or social order from socialism as an attitude or mentality, and from socialism as synonymous with “progress” or “theory of emancipation.” This leads him to see in socialism a “social normativism”—that is, “a state of social life in which the conduct of the individual is determined in principle by norms that owe their origin to a reason general intimately bound up with the political community, and which find their expression in the nomos” (German Socialism, Payot, 1938, p. 77).

It follows that there are not one, but many socialisms. In the realm of ideas as elsewhere, there is no system in itself. Even when they present themselves as “universal”—that is, when they justify their aims by claiming universal applicability—philosophical, political, and religious doctrines bear the imprint of the peoples who gave them birth and among whom they have developed. Luther already said: “Each country must have its own demon.” It must also have its own gods—its own way of conceiving its ideologies. Just as Christianity has historically divided into Latin Catholicism, Nordic Protestantism, and Byzantine-Orthodox Christianity, socialism divides according to peoples and takes on different characters.

As early as 1835, one of the first French socialists, Victor Considérant, proposed “to determine by history whether the physiological diversities of peoples are to one another as the diversities of the social systems to which these peoples belong” and to study “the historical correlations between diversities of races and diversities of social systems” (speech at the Historical Congress, December 11, 1835).

The term “race” is taken here in the sense of the time, to mean ethnic individualities produced by history. These are not races of origin, biological races, but races of destiny, “historical races” (as Gustave Le Bon understood them), assimilable to peoples among whom the sharing of common historical and cultural experiences has produced relatively stable psychological characteristics, corresponding to what Montesquieu calls the “general spirit” of each nation (Spirit of Laws, XIX, 5).

Edmond Laskine, a French socialist now somewhat forgotten, also expressed the idea that “beyond the school controversies, the fact of the permanence of ethnic types persists as a solid basis of investigation and an indisputable truth.” His essay Socialism According to Peoples (Flammarion, 1920) opens with the following assertion: “There are as many socialisms as there are peoples; and socialism cannot be transmitted from one people to another without changing its soul.” It concludes with this: “Socialism assumes, according to countries, according to peoples, the most diverse aspects, the most contrary forms. Cosmopolitan here and there, nationalist, libertarian or authoritarian, democratic or autocratic, religious or atheist, according to the determinism of environments, races and national traditions” (p. 258).

The same idea appears in Sorel: “There are at least as many socialisms as there are great nations” (preface, titled “Socialisms” and published in April 1902, to an Italian work by G. Catti, Socialism and Agriculture). And in Moeller van den Bruck: “Each people has its own socialism.” (This is even the title of one of his books: Jedes Volk hat seinen eigenen Sozialismus, Gerhard Stalling, Oldenburg i.O., 1931).

In his books Socialism According to Peoples (op. cit.) and National Socialism (Renaissance du livre, 1917), Laskine thus distinguishes a British socialism of the Fabian type, essentially traditional and reformist; an egalitarian French socialism, even “revolutionary” or bordering on putschism; a parliamentary and legalist German socialism; a pragmatic American socialism, as little doctrinary as possible; not to mention Irish socialism, marked by the “fervent Celtic enthusiasm” already celebrated by James Connolly.

This approach to socialism has the advantage of clearly marking its ideological nature. It opposes those for whom socialism has the value of objective truth. “Socialism,” says Liebknecht, “is not only a political party, but also a science.” And indeed, as August Bebel adds, it “is science applied to all domains of human activity”! This claim is equally present in Marx, whose followers will celebrate “scientific socialism,” in opposition to the “utopian” or “idealistic” socialism of his predecessors. Without realizing that there is already a contradiction between this assertion and that of the moral character of socialist action. For if socialism is a science, it can only say what is, not what ought to be. (As Bernstein himself recognized: “Socialism is the theory of a social order yet to come, and that is why what is characteristic in it escapes any scientific demonstration.”)

Objectively, it is evident that there is no international socialism. Subjectively, however, there exists a powerful opposition between a national socialism, whose existence is incontestable, which takes into account the national fact and (more generally) the specificity of peoples, including the retroactive influence they can exercise on socialist doctrine itself, and an internationalist socialism, which refuses this consideration and, consequently, does not acknowledge itself for what it is. Karl Marx is obviously the most characteristic representative of the latter current. As for the former, among those who have illustrated it, one could, for various reasons, cite Plato, More, Campanella, Fichte (who in 1800, in The Closed Commercial State, takes up certain theses of Friedrich List and advocates an autarchic and socialist state economy), Schleiermacher, Lorenz von Stein, Johann Rodbertus, Albert Schäffle, Ferdinand Lassalle, Karl Garnier, Adolf Held, Henri de Man, Sorel, Proudhon, etc.

The consideration of the national fact by the socialist viewpoint has considerable consequences. The first is the rejection of the class struggle regarded as an absolute and, as a consequence, the redefinition of the “people”—no longer as a socio-economic datum designating a part of citizens, but as the whole of men, living, past, and future, belonging to a given community.

Marxist socialism rests on the doctrine of class struggle (identified with the motor of history itself), a doctrine of resentment whose result is, on the one hand, to erode collective identities and suppress national boundaries, and, on the other, to create within each nation the conditions for permanent civil war. From the perspective of national socialism, there is indeed opposition understood between the “classes,” but the “working class” nonetheless possesses, along with the other “classes,” interests of a higher nature in common. National socialism does not deny class struggle, but refuses to make it absolute. “It holds,” writes Edmond Laskine, “that despite all competitions and all antagonisms, the interests in struggle are bound together within the nation, and that their opposition itself has meaning only in relation to the nation” (National Socialism, op. cit., p. 63).