The “Studies and Research Secretariat” of GRECE (likely Guillaume Faye)* critically examines the dominance of market society and its far-reaching consequences on economic structures, cultural identity, and political sovereignty. It argues that modern economies—whether liberal, socialist, or Marxist—are all fundamentally economist in nature, reducing human development to material prosperity while neglecting historical and political imperatives.

Faye highlights how the market mentality has infiltrated not just economic systems but all aspects of society, fostering short-term speculation over industrial innovation, bureaucratic inefficiency over strategic planning, and individual comfort over collective ambition. It warns of an impending economic crisis driven by excessive globalization, energy dependence, and the fragility of the international monetary system.

As a solution, Faye advocates for an organic economy—one that prioritizes national and continental interests over blind market forces, integrates economic policy into a broader political framework, and fosters a cultural shift away from passive consumerism. The call to action is clear: Europe must break free from the constraints of liberal market ideology and reclaim its historical destiny through strategic autonomy, technological innovation, and a renewed sense of collective purpose.

*Based on my research and discussions with Alain de Benoist and Robert Steuckers, it is believed that the “Studies and Research Secretariat” is most likely Guillaume Faye.

Originally published in Éléments no. 28-29, March 1979.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Regardless of their economic system, liberal, socialist, and Marxist societies converge on one essential point: they are all economist in nature. Founded on a worldview that is exclusively economic, these societies— for which “the economy is the entire destiny,” as Louis Pauwels puts it—ultimately propose the same human ideal: abundance and material happiness. The only difference lies in the means of achieving it: a market economy and free trade for the first, planning and state control for the other two.

To define the spirit of Western society, economist down to the very core of the state, theorists speak of either a consumer society, a capitalist society, or a liberal society. However, none of these terms are entirely satisfactory.

The term consumer society does have the merit of highlighting the phenomenon of consumerism—a central sociological trait of our society. However, consumption, no more than production, does not constitute the uniqueness of Western society.

The term capitalist society is hardly more precise: capitalism is a characteristic of all industrial societies (whether American, European, or Asian), as they all accumulate capital and increase its returns.

The term liberal society, meanwhile, has no real descriptive value, as it refers to a type of society that has never existed anywhere. It is an aspirational expression stemming purely from theoretical wishful thinking.

As for the term collectivist society, used by liberals to define communist societies, it could just as well be applied to medieval or primitive societies.

The inability of these various terms to capture the specificity of industrial societies leads us—at least in the case of Western societies—to adopt the term market society. While this term does not define a particular economic trend, it has the merit of emphasizing the hypertrophy of the economy—an excess that results in the dominance of market-driven concerns in collective mentalities.

In other words, the qualifier market-based does not describe economic structures but rather a collective mindset, a state of values that characterizes not only the economy but all institutions.

Denouncing the economism of societies does not mean succumbing to a hatred of the economy, as is often the case with both the far left and the far right. Their maximalist positions against profit, the principle of the market, banking systems, wage labor, or the production-consumption cycle are, in their excesses, just as harmful as economism itself.

Moreover, if socialist or Marxist anti-capitalism proves incapable of combating the flaws of the market-based economic system—and even exacerbates them—it is because, like neoliberals, Marxist economists subordinate the economy to morality. Yet, the economy should be nothing more than a tactical tool serving political objectives.

The concept of a market society must be distinguished from that of a mercantile society. The two terms are not equivalent: the Republic of Venice or the Hanseatic cities thrived and built their renown on a mercantile economic system without ever becoming market societies. Likewise, on an individual level, one can engage in mercantile behavior and seek profit without adopting a market-driven mentality. Entrepreneurs, farmers, artists, and even great conquerors may have mercantile motivations while still maintaining a mindset that is foreign to the spirit of a market society.

The defining characteristic of a market society is that it judges everything as a merchant would—and not necessarily according to financial criteria. The dominance of the market mentality does not imply the dominance of money, though the latter is certainly significant. The modern market society is no more driven by the lure of profit than other societies—whether socialist states, ancient civilizations, or the Ancien Régime.

Instead, the essence of a market society lies in the way merchant values have infiltrated and corrupted non-economic and non-mercantile structures. These merchant-based criteria of behavior and judgment have even seeped into certain traditionally non-mercantile areas of the economy, such as productive investment. While these values—economic determinism, a calculative mindset—are inherent to the merchant’s specific activity and are not inherently objectionable, they have progressively extended their influence over the three traditional functions of Indo-European societies: the function of production (economy, survival of the species, health), the warrior function (military, defense), and the sovereign function (politics, law, religion).

As a result, the market society creates a devastating disorder: people are left with only a single system of values, one that is ill-suited to the diversity of social activities. Even the economy itself suffers from this confusion of domains.

Historically, this cultural invasion of the merchant mindset corresponds to the rise of the bourgeoisie, which gradually became the majority class. This bourgeoisification of social and cultural values—driven by the infiltration of merchant logic into all three societal functions—has come at a heavy cost: the decline of cultures, the physiological domestication of populations (as noted by Konrad Lorenz), long-term demographic collapse (as analyzed by Raymond Ruyer), and a collective moral crisis. Overburdened with socio-economic responsibilities and redistribution duties, states have lost all true political substance.

If, on the contrary, the primary mission of a state should be—as we believe—to ensure the historical dynamism and political balance of a people, then a different economic perspective is necessary: the economy must be put back in its proper place. It should be regarded as a secondary strategy, responsible for the efficient management of a society’s material resources, rather than as the primary means of all human development.

In our organic vision, the economy once again becomes a subsystem within the broader organic framework of society. Within this logic, the values produced by the sovereign function take precedence over the economy. However, the economy still operates according to its own inherent rules—those of mercantilism: the pursuit of profit and financial and productive rationality. Depending on the sector, it may be capitalist or planned, profit-driven or not, both private and national.

In the long term, organic economy is revolutionary in two ways. First, because it seeks the gradual disappearance of mass production of individual goods—not to create scarcity, but to put an end to the domestication of human beings through material comfort. Second, because it demands and presupposes the emergence of new economic elites rather than merely new “mechanisms.” Elite circulation functions poorly in a market economy: entrepreneurs—who are responsible for renewing the industrial fabric—do not fit the human “profile” favored by the system, which prefers the career-driven, managerial, cautious, and technocratic executive.

Paradoxically, the market system erases economic aristocracy—the creative individual—before the anonymous machinery of the corporation. It favors a mindset of preservation over one of enterprise: rather than creating new businesses, the focus is on saving jobs, maintaining failing sectors, and propping up “lame ducks.” Liberal-left and liberal-right policies, obsessed with short-term profitability, hinder ambitious industrial projects with long-term benefits (such as Concorde, the aerotrain, etc.).

Thus, market liberalism no longer appears to be the essential condition for industrial strength and economic efficiency. Especially in the long term, it proves inadequate for sustaining the prosperity of a developed nation’s structures—even if, in the short term, its operational effectiveness in jumpstarting an economy of scarcity or achieving an abundance of individual goods is undeniable.

Having already subdued the social body, the dogma of an endlessly rising standard of living now stifles the initiatives of the liberal welfare state in its attempts to escape the crisis. This dictatorship of well-being, economically expressed through income policy, has become a taboo that neither governments, business leaders, nor unions dare to challenge.

Like many other dogmas—such as the theory that inflation stems from the money supply, the belief that credit restrictions curb price increases, the idea that demand-side stimulus fuels growth, or the notion that trade imbalances are inherently destabilizing—this faith in the perpetual rise of incomes stems from the rigid systematization of macroeconomic analysis, the cornerstone of liberal economic theories.

Since Keynes, both Marxists and neoliberals have based their entire economic policy on macroeconomic analysis—an approach that is abstract, even reductionist, as it considers only the main economic agents and sectors, compromising its accuracy. Moreover, macroeconomics relies on the concept of the average individual—the average consumer, the typical household, the standard SME, the average worker, etc. These analyses, based on statistical averages and inspired by egalitarian and populist reasoning, prove ineffective for real-world action.

In place of the traditional notions of micro- and macroeconomics, organic economy introduces the concepts of intra-economic and supra-economic behavior, which are more practical and realistic. The first refers to the necessary market behaviors within any economy—seeking profit, managing a business or household in its own exclusive interest. The second pertains to behaviors that consider the interests of the entire system, including non-economic factors (such as the concept of surplus).

The ideas of intra- and supra-economic behavior stem from the general systems theory developed by Bertalanffy: profit (an intra-economic reality) is merely a subsystem of surplus (a supra-economic reality). From the perspective of organic economy, market society is characterized by the dominance of intra-economic behavior, both by the state and corporations.

In contrast, in an organic society, the main economic agents—banks, administrations, large firms—would adopt a supra-economic perspective, integrating collective, political, ecological, and cultural imperatives into their decision-making while still serving their own interests.

An intriguing observation: the current state of hyper-economism, which stems from an exclusively intra-economic perspective, coincides with the liberal economy’s growing difficulty in maintaining worker productivity. In the long run, this could prove disastrous. Indeed, the modern economic machine relies fundamentally on constant productivity gains—both in labor (through improvements in organization) and in capital (through technological innovation and increasing ingenuity). However, these productivity factors ultimately depend on the rising quality of human labor, which itself is shaped by the broader psychological and social environment. And yet, contemporary market society neglects this psychological foundation, while its two dominant ideologies—socialism and liberalism—unknowingly undermine it.

Ideally, labor productivity and income should be strictly proportional. However, under the influence of petty-bourgeois ideologies of leisure, employee irresponsibility, earlier retirement, the psychology of idleness promoted by advertisers, and the prevailing culture of consumerism, consumption, income, and well-being are no longer perceived as the products of work. The time will come when productivity gains from ingenuity will no longer be able to compensate for this simple but unspoken ailment: the growing taste for inactivity.

The biblical economic mindset (“you shall earn your bread by the sweat of your brow”), which treats work as a form of punishment, has—logically—given way to a deep-seated distrust of labor itself. Both of these attitudes, however, stand in stark opposition to the ancient Promethean spirit of the European man.

Instead of fostering an economy driven by industrial productivity, market society generates a speculative economy that stifles bold enterprises—particularly those that innovate. The main culprits behind the dominance of speculative finance are the banks, whether nationalized or not. More concerned with their own balance sheets than with productive investments, they refuse to lend to entrepreneurs and only take risks when the state safeguards them through discount policies.

Under these conditions, the traditional opposition between public and private economies loses much of its meaning—especially given the existence of a semi-public sector where the state behaves exactly like a private entrepreneur. Economic conflicts now arise even between state-owned companies, between government agencies, and between nationalized firms. This artificial divide between the private and public sectors actually masks the fragmentation of the state and the erosion of its economic unity.

The growing role of bureaucracy in the economy, moreover, aligns perfectly with liberal ideology and the expansion of market society and mass consumerism. This is evident in corporations with various legal statuses that, despite being increasingly state-controlled, operate under the same market-driven logic as private firms. The same holds true for banks and other financial institutions.

When dealing with private corporations, the state adopts a form of assistance very similar to its approach toward state-owned economic agents: primarily financial and paternalistic, favoring short-term aid over a long-term policy of incentives.

Paradoxically, under these conditions, the main obstacle to a non-market national economy is not the private sector but rather bureaucratic intervention and the concept of the welfare state.

Organic economy moves beyond the false legalistic debate over nationalization. Unlike other doctrines, it is not dogmatic and accepts the coexistence of both a public and a private sector. Within a national framework, the state allows businesses to operate efficiently within the market when circumstances permit. Otherwise, for the sake of national interest and through non-economic means, the state enforces its policies.

Pragmatic in nature, organic economy employs various possible strategies in service of national policy—whether through profit-driven mechanisms, planning, self-management, nationalization, or market forces, depending on what is most effective.

In reality, organic economy proposes a distinction not between the public and private sectors, but rather between a sector of national interest and a sector of economic interest, regardless of the legal status of the companies that make up these sectors.

One of the major crises of market society lies within the very structure of businesses: although social dissatisfaction originates from psychological factors, the economist mindset interprets it purely in terms of quantitative demands. More often than not, these frustrations stem from an unconscious ethological response to the securitization and commodification of daily life—misexpressed as wage-related and material demands. This explains why recent theories on job enrichment—designed to counteract the effects of fragmented labor—have emerged as one of the few genuinely effective solutions to combat the growing disengagement of younger generations from work.

Unfortunately, these solutions, which address a fundamentally psycho-sociological issue, remain confined to the corporate sphere. Any attempt to restructure the workplace—an obsession among modern sociologists, both Marxist and liberal—is doomed to failure and leads only to economic totalitarianism. In this dynamic, corporations—especially multinational ones—gradually replace natural and national communities for their employees.

It is therefore revealing that the only forces truly capable of resisting this economic totalitarianism, driven by the market mentality and its globalist tendencies, lie within economic nationalism rather than socialist internationalism. The Marxist International and the myth of the proletariat have never successfully challenged the foundations of market society. In the end, the opposition of one form of internationalism against another remains an illusion. Only political, economic, and cultural nationalism can effectively threaten both market and Marxist systems—twin ideologies bound by their shared commitment to egalitarianism.

It turns out that liberal and market-driven internationalism is, in the end, even more dangerous to the cultural identity of nations than the various Marxist internationals. Marxism has been far less successful than liberalism in internationalizing behaviors, values, and interests—just as it has failed to establish itself as a supranational class or as an economic necessity.

Market logic has simply improvised in the short term, promoting a crude, immediate, and profitable materialism—at the expense of the political and historical interests of the nations subjected to it.

Once a society’s basic needs are met, the economic concept of utility becomes increasingly vague. The production of everyday consumer goods lacks imagination; it merely recycles the same products with superficial modernizations, without true innovation. Out of fear of risk, technological inventions and resources remain underutilized or poorly applied—favoring gadgets over genuinely new products. This false innovation, cloaked in pseudo-scientific characteristics, brings nothing truly original but further entrenches public domestication.

The marketing philosophy is largely responsible for this aversion to genuine innovation: the goal is to sell quickly and at the highest immediate cost. While consumers expect novelty, they are also inherently conservative. To minimize risk, mass-market producers prefer to “dress up” an old product in new packaging rather than launch something entirely new—an endeavor that is expensive and might not sell well. Today’s “sales technicians” understand that a targeted product or a cleverly designed gadget is a far more reliable way to penetrate a market than genuine technical quality.

The logic of the current commercial system can lead to a true technological regression. The list of cutting-edge technologies that have been poorly marketed or left underdeveloped continues to grow: automotive oleo-pneumatics, linear electric motors, the aerotrain, the videophone, the rotary engine, and so on.

This prioritization of consumption clearly illustrates the ongoing reduction of the economy to a social function—merely the distribution of material comfort. In the end, the economy is stripped of its innovative role.

This distortion affects the entire social system. While 19th-century workers’ strikes were justified by the brutal conditions of the industrial proletariat, modern strikes are now largely driven by psychological and political motives. There is a clear decline in the nature of these demands, as seen in the often narrow-minded corporatism of an increasingly bourgeois workforce.

On the other hand, the so-called economic elites are reluctant to create jobs. Coming from the same backgrounds as senior state officials and trained in the same bureaucratic mindset, the financial executives of major banks and corporate leadership fear risk and resist innovation.

As the key institutions of the market system, large banks have adopted restrictive investment criteria, based solely on their own financial interests. Today, true innovators have little chance of receiving serious support—just as entrepreneurs struggle to obtain meaningful funding. Despite the flashy marketing of certain banks promoting small-scale loans to “contest winners”, these efforts remain token gestures, offering only trivial sums and limited opportunities.

More focused on business than on the national economy, the so-called economic elites have failed to address even the most basic challenges: the crisis in textiles and shipbuilding, and more broadly, the rising manufacturing costs in Europe, which contrast sharply with the declining costs in the East.

It is hardly an exaggeration to predict, as Jean Fourastié once did, the “return of hard times” following the past thirty years of prosperity. But who is paying attention? Who is proposing a new industrial strategy? Who is preparing the public for the end of automatic prosperity?

Yet, unlike pre-war economists who faced the crisis of the 1930s, today’s economists already know the causes of the coming great depression and the means to mitigate its effects. And yet—they refuse to consider any economic policy that contradicts the principles of neoliberalism.

Broadly speaking, the looming mega-crisis stems from the convergence of three key factors:

The depletion of traditional energy sources and the resulting increase in costs. The massive entry of producers from poorer countries into the global market, whose products will be all the more competitive as European costs continue to rise. The slow but inevitable collapse of the entire international monetary system, which still rests precariously on the dollar.

Within the framework of an organic economy applied to the European economic space—the only area large enough to allow the multiplier effects of production and consumption to take hold—a viable response can be envisioned. Without delving into technical details, its key guiding principles can be outlined.

An economic policy designed to counter the destabilization of the global economy can only be effective in the medium term (10 to 15 years). This principle is already incompatible with neoliberal policy—and even more so with libertarianism, which represents neoliberalism in its purest form.

The three main threats—the energy crisis, competition from less industrialized countries, and the collapse of the international monetary system—rule out any global solution. This is because the crisis itself stems from an excessive internationalization of economic mechanisms. From the outset, this reality is fundamentally at odds with free trade dogma and the economic internationalism promoted by liberals.

Therefore, the response to these challenges can only be found within economic spaces—a key concept of organic economy, particularly well-suited to the end of the 20th century. Western Europe constitutes one such economic space.

At the European scale, a new economy could be structured around four fundamental strategic actions:

— The creation of a semi-autarkic economic space

— A medium-term energy substitution plan

— Withdrawal from the international monetary system

— A redefinition of state-business relations

Such a policy is feasible, requiring only a minimum of political will and a refusal to be paralyzed by deterministic arguments about supposed technical impossibilities. The European Community is a leading industrial, technological, and agricultural power, with an immense internal market.

A semi-autarkic model would aim for an external trade ratio similar to that of the United States between 1900 and 1970—where less than 5% of national income depended on foreign trade. Given the strength of Europe’s internal market, this goal is entirely achievable. While Europe’s relative scarcity of raw materials poses a challenge, this could be overcome within a decade through a massive energy transition plan—including nuclear, solar, and agricultural-based energy solutions, large-scale bio-energy crop cultivation, and drastic energy conservation measures.

It would then be essential to establish significant tariff barriers around the European economic space, following the model of the United States and Japan—nations that impose free trade on their partners while refusing to practice it themselves.

Only by withdrawing from the international monetary system and the IMF—which rely on a devalued dollar that continues to exploit Europe—could true European monetary independence be regained. Combined with energy independence, this move would strip both petroleum-exporting states and the United States of one of their primary weapons of economic warfare: the Eurodollar system.

Such an economic strategy requires a redefinition of state-business relations based on the principles of political organicism: the end of the rigid state/private sector distinction, the introduction of disciplinary and political incentives within a legally binding and inviolable political and juridical framework—the plan.

This strategy also necessitates a partial shift away from domestic demand for individual consumption toward demand for collective goods and national investments. This would mean consciously moving beyond a consumer-driven economy—without, of course, reverting to an economy of scarcity.

Thus, our critique of market society is not a critique of industrialization or technological innovation. The organic community, as opposed to the market society, has nothing in common with the convivial society advocated by ecologists and thinkers like Ivan Illich. The fact that technomorphic civilization presents certain risks does not justify condemning technology itself, which is merely a tool and a cultural achievement.

Leftist and environmentalist critiques of market society remain trapped in Biblical denunciations—cursing the Tower of Babel and accursed wealth, as if society became evil simply because it is prosperous and driven by a will to power. Yet, these two traits do not define market society. On the contrary, market society does not seek power but rather individual happiness, at the expense of the historical destiny of nations.

Today, industrialized nations face a dual challenge:

To use their technological and economic power for something greater than mass consumption. To ensure that the economy is subordinated to politics and revitalized by a grand communal project.

Only a cultural revolution—one that liberates the collective mindset from its alienations—can pave the way for this economic transformation. Paralyzed by the comforts of mass civilization, the European man is gradually losing his connection to his ancestors. This fragile link must be preserved. The end of market society, symbolized by America and sustained by liberal ideology, is the necessary condition for the existence of an independent Europe.

Appendices

An Example: Immigration

A perfect example of the short-term economic behavior of the merchant society, the call for mass foreign immigration will undoubtedly remain, in the annals of European history, as a major mistake.

Originally, in the early 1950s, it was simply a matter of filling a temporary labor shortage. But over the years, the practice of employing immigrant workers, recruited from increasingly distant regions, became the norm. With the contribution of their former colonies, France and England ranked at the top of "importing" countries.

Initially conceived as a temporary contribution to building new industrial structures, this massive immigration unexpectedly ended up altering those very structures.

Certain non-quantifiable considerations were never taken into account: the socio-cultural uprooting of the workforce and the incompatibility of unemployment with immigration were thus overlooked. The liberal and market-driven system did not even anticipate, in this specific case, the strictly economic drawbacks and the exorbitant social costs of this immigration.

Thinking in the short term, the merchant mindset failed to realize that imported labor ultimately harmed economic profitability itself—something that employment specialists now acknowledge. Indeed, they have established that, in the medium term, immigration cost far more than it contributed to society. It is essential here to distinguish between the different "costs" of immigration.

The gross cost includes various expenses: training costs, repatriation of wages, installation expenses, and social expenditures generated by the presence of a large immigrant population. The opportunity cost takes into account the potential gains lost due to immigration: investments in modernization, increased productivity, reductions in social spending, etc.

Ultimately, the only positive aspect of immigration, from an economic standpoint, has been the immediate profits reaped by certain businesses.