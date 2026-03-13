“The New Class Struggle” by Guillaume Faye is a provocative socio-political pamphlet that reinterprets the concept of class conflict in contemporary France. Departing from the traditional Marxist framework, Faye argues that modern class divisions are no longer defined solely by wealth or economic status but by a complex interplay of socio-economic and ethno-cultural factors. He presents a controversial thesis: that the Welfare State and prevailing ideological elites have created a new hierarchy, where native French private-sector workers are increasingly burdened by parasitic systems that favor protected bureaucrats and immigrant populations. Through an analysis steeped in critical language and combative rhetoric, Faye contends that this structural imbalance could precipitate both economic collapse and social upheaval. The work challenges mainstream narratives and calls for a reevaluation of national priorities, labor dynamics, and cultural identity.

Originally published in 2013.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

About 4100 words

THE NEW CLASS STRUGGLE

The old “class struggle,” analyzed and theorized by the entire socialist and Marxist movement beginning in the mid-19th century, broadly pitted an exploitative bourgeoisie against the proletariat and the lower classes. Partially true, this analysis—still revered by a very backward-looking French left and far-left that is weightless in relation to reality—has become completely obsolete. We are witnessing the birth of a new form of class struggle, far harsher, more subtle, and more hypocritical. It is no longer merely socio-economic but socio-ethnic.

It is clearly the settlement immigration and extra-European colonization, along with the ideological attitude of elites—largely xenophile and ethnomasochistic—that provoke this new configuration. The mechanisms of the Welfare State fuel the establishment of this new class struggle.

Note that this new class struggle no longer divides populations strictly by their wealth but by their socio-ethnic positioning. Moreover, the logic of exploitation is not generally willful, cynical, or conscious; it is objective. It’s an indirect exploitation through parasitism and privileges, no longer the old Marxist scheme of “employers vs. employees,” inspired by medieval serfdom and still upheld by the Jurassic thought of the French left—CGT, the Left Front, etc.

In this respect, cases of immigrants working off the books (usually illegally), which on the surface resemble the old Marxist model, are marginal; furthermore, their situation is not one of miserable precarity but a calculated move to get legalized as “undocumented workers.”

Let’s now try to delve deeper and clarify.

THE GENERAL SCHEME OF THE NEW CLASS STRUGGLE

The new class struggle opposes categories of people according to interest logics that are both economic and ethnic. It is carefully hidden by the dominant ideology because it contradicts all of its egalitarian moral principles. It hides behind the screen of Human Rights ideology and the anti-racist catechism. It is based on economic and financial exploitation and appropriation, just like the old class struggle, but much more subtly.

It broadly pits 1) parasitic underclasses (largely extra-European immigrants) allied with certain categories of protected and privileged public employees and workers, as well as political, intellectual, and media elites; against 2) the vital forces of the native population, rich or poor, who work in the private sector and bear both the financial and social burden of their exploiters.

Indeed, the exploited classes, mostly native French, not only suffer economic and financial harm (drain on their labor) but also, for some of the more modest, social harm: insecurity, ethnic discrimination, etc.

We must also recognize that the French state is broadly on the side of the exploitative class, objectively and independently of its rhetoric. The French state has positioned itself as a force no longer protective but oppressive of the native civil society—in other words, as an enemy.

So we are witnessing a reversal of the old class struggle model, comprising both economic (classic) and ethnic (new) foundations. Class struggle, which has always existed and grows stronger the more heterogeneous societies become, is taking on a new face. Marxist analyses (still in use), entirely backward-looking, can no longer account for this due to their dogmatism.

Not only is there a simmering ethno-racial opposition in a France and Western Europe riddled and devoured by invasive settlement immigration, but also a new form of exploitation and oppression layered on top. This new theory of class struggle is both close to and different from Marx’s.

Close: it opposes two broad categories whose immediate economic interests are objectively at odds. It retains Marx's central notion of exploiters and exploited but overhauls and modernizes it completely. Different: it doesn't consider income levels alone but includes all ethno-cultural and objectively economic criteria. Exploiters aren’t necessarily the richest. They are, in fact, profiteers who harbor parasites among their ranks. Moreover, this theory has no moral basis, unlike Marxism—it is objective.

So the real and new class struggle opposes profiteer-exploiters and parasites to creator-contributors, along a logic that cuts across traditional currents and social strata—something not grasped by the pompous ideologues of the ruling “hyper-class,” a hollow-sounding concept. Finally, a new third class has emerged: the forgotten, those left behind, who languish in indifference and do not participate in the economic game. They've also been called the “invisibles.”

Let’s try to summarize things, simplifying them—simplification being necessary to capture and understand the big picture.

The class of privileged exploiters and parasitic profiteers:

a) Civil servants and professions protected by similar status, including employees of public companies. The privileges include lifetime job security, health insurance and pension funding, special terms supported by the free-market and private sector, progressive and indexed salary scales, various credit benefits, etc.

b) Added to this are “special categories,” very costly, protected by exceptional statutes, such as performing arts intermittents or associations close to the dominant ideology. Also included are minor but subsidized trade union corporations that defend already protected employees—whose role in deindustrialization and unemployment is carefully concealed.

c) All kinds of welfare recipients discouraged from working due to their benefits (unemployment, RSA, etc.); the "youths" of numerous districts from Afro-Maghrebian immigration backgrounds who enjoy a range of advantages and privileges solely due to their origins (just as aristocrats once did!), populations in these neighborhoods who benefit from large collective budgets, free services, and unjustified financial exemptions explained only by “anti-morality”; holders of subsidized jobs that are generally unproductive; asylum seekers and illegal foreigners (effectively unexpellable) who receive free healthcare and housing. This does not prevent them from working off the books, as well…

d) Also worth mentioning is the class of national and especially territorial elected officials whose salaries, status, and retirement systems are exceptional; their extravagant spending and widespread clientelism—where the general interest is just a disguise for personal interest—are borne without compensation by the wealth-producing classes.

All privileges and financial transfers benefiting these heterogeneous classes are extracted from the labor and efforts of the exploited creator-contributors.

The class of exploited creator-contributors:

a) Private sector employees and entrepreneurs, largely SMEs and micro-enterprises, who produce goods and services that are traded and exported and are the only ones capable of generating primary tax revenue.

b) Liberal and independent professions, entrepreneurs, and employees.

c) Small business owners, artisans, and individual entrepreneurs.

All live at risk, since they enjoy no job security. The financial burden taken from their revenue or turnover is more than double that levied on the first class and is used to fund it. Their pension and healthcare regimes are inferior. Yet they are the backbone of the national economy. Through an unstoppable logic that eludes all ideologues, this category is at risk of dramatic decline. Particularly because young graduates are fleeing France en masse. The golden goose is being killed.

The class of the left-behind

No, it’s not the poor Afro-Maghrebian youths, but forgotten native French. They are of no interest to any governing party, as they pose no threat, possess no resources, and are supported by no ethnic community or trade union. With no visibility or media access, despised as “petits Blancs” (“little whites”) by the political-media class, they suffer acutely from insecurity and the loss of their cultural bearings. Among them: older unemployed who have exhausted their rights with no prospect of reemployment; modest retirees from the private or liberal sector with miserable incomes; bankrupt small entrepreneurs; employees of SMEs or micro-enterprises whose wages are crushed by business taxes; family-run farms, etc.