Alain de Benoist, as “Robert de Herte,” confronts the dawning "cognitive and molecular revolution" — cloning, gene therapy, artificial intelligence — and argues that bioethics committees and classical humanism alike are powerless to meet it, unable to ground the moral lines they try to draw.

Originally published in Éléments no. 97, January-February 2000

Translated by Alexander Raynor

The twenty-first century will be the century of the cognitive and molecular revolution. The general public still sees only its surface — assisted procreation, cloning, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) — but every aspect of daily life is going to be affected. The deciphering of the human genome alone opens immense vistas. Since the most widespread diseases all have a genetic component, the development of medications acting at the level of proteins could relieve hundreds of millions of people the world over. Genetic manipulation, gene therapy, and the creation of artificial chromosomes are only at the beginning. Artificial intelligence, which tends to erase the frontier between the animate and the inanimate, is itself in its infancy. Since their appearance, the capacity of microprocessors has doubled every eighteen months. We will soon have at our disposal massively intelligent machines, far more capable than any human intelligence. No one is in a position to say what relations will be established between them and us. A revealing detail: bioethics laws will have to be re-examined every five years in France. As good as saying that they are of variable geometry.

When the ewe Dolly was cloned in 1997, every “moral authority” the planet contains, from UNESCO to the European Parliament, was seen solemnly declaring that such a prospect would be “intolerable” in the case of man. Two years later, the retreat has already begun. In France, the Council of State has just authorized experiments on surplus embryos, frozen for the purpose of in vitro fertilization. In the United States, the National Institutes of Health likewise admits the use of undifferentiated embryonic cells (“totipotent”), which will tomorrow make it possible to manufacture human tissues for medical use. Therapeutic cloning is thus accepted. Reproductive cloning will follow one day.

Faced with this revolution now announcing itself, bioethics committees are wholly powerless. They want to draw a line between what is desirable and what is not, but they do not know on what criteria to establish it. They declare that they wish to respect the “dignity of the human person,” but they have the greatest difficulty in saying how cloning would actually infringe upon the primacy, the uniqueness, or the autonomy of the person. They denounce the “risk of eugenic drift” without seeing that eugenics has long since entered ordinary life — not by the effect of coercion, but as the result of a free encounter between the demand of couples and the offer of researchers. They invoke grand principles to underwrite conclusions arrived at in advance. Confining themselves at best to dismissing merchants and priests in the same gesture, they propose “periods of reflection” and develop a prudential argumentation about the difference between being-able-to-do and having-to-do. All this chatter falls into the void. Between scientistic optimism and the heuristic of fear (Hans Jonas), bioethics issues in everything and its opposite: the definition of the embryo as a “potential person” can equally well justify abortion and the sacralization of the fetus!

The members of these committees are above all sent back to their own contradictions. The same people who were yesterday terrorized by genetic determinism are today terrorized at the prospect of a suppression of genetic determination. The same people who authorize abortion do not want experimentation on the embryo. How are we to explain that the human being is, from the moment of conception, a bearer of rights, but does not necessarily possess the right to be born? How are we to limit the reproductive and selective choices of individuals when we posit those individuals as fundamentally free and autonomous? In the name of what should we refuse parents the right to have children as they wish, when we have recognized for women the right to have them when they wish? How can one argue from human rights when the traditional metaphysical conception of man has disappeared? (Roger-Pol Droit does not flinch from writing that one “can demand respect for the person while being convinced that persons do not exist, and still remain coherent”!). The members of the bioethics committees are in fact ratiocinating without any commanding position — and they cannot have one, since they claim to remain neutral on the definition of the “good life.” They want to lay down consensual rules that would proceed from no particular ethics, without acknowledging that they are seeking to square the circle.

Everything finally comes back, with them, to moral judgments, uttered in a sententious or incantatory mode, but which remain incapable of grounding themselves. The extent of this extraordinary paradox has not been sufficiently grasped: modern thought, which in the age of the Enlightenment opposed “scientific reason” to “prejudices,” today finds itself, faced with the rise of the new sciences, in the same “religious” posture (sacralization of the human genome and of “life”) whose denunciation had once allowed it to impose itself.

A few months ago, Peter Sloterdijk caused a scandal with regard to this ambient hyper-moralism by daring to say that the genetically selective society was not a fantasy but a reality, and that classical humanism was ill-equipped to confront it because, as Heidegger had already said, the human is no longer the solution today but the problem. Humanism in effect postulates a man capable of mastery, at the very moment when the mastery of mastery is itself in question. It reasons in terms of education, which is never anything but a form of taming, at a moment when a fundamental debate is rising “concerning the variants of the breeding of man.” “The thesis of man as the breeder of men,” writes Sloterdijk, “shatters the humanist horizon, insofar as humanism has neither the capacity nor the right to think beyond taming and education.”

Peter Sloterdijk was posing the right questions. Rather than answer him, people preferred to insult him. But the questions remain posed. It is not with moratoria and good feelings that they will be resolved, but by a deep reflection on the nature of technology and the new powers of man. The cognitive and molecular revolution opens fascinating prospects, but it also presents risks (the reduction of persons to things, and the patentability of living matter). That is precisely why one cannot accept that it should unfold under the sole control of a system that sees in research nothing but an engine of profit.

Science does not think, but it channels thought: one can think beyond it, one cannot think against it. “The long periods to come,” Sloterdijk further says, “will be for humanity political decisions concerning the species.” Already the “biopolitical” question inscribes itself at the heart of philosophical reflection. The cultural evolution that, within the human species, had taken over from biological evolution is today on the point of exercising effects of return upon the latter. For the first time in its history, humanity is gaining access to the means of transforming itself as a species. And the more it thinks of itself as a species, the more it experiences its limits. To the question, “What humanity do we want to be?” there is more than one possible answer. “Our inheritance was preceded by no testament,” wrote René Char.