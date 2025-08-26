Giorgio Locchi explores the fundamental question of the meaning of history, examining the contrasting ways in which different worldviews—both religious and secular—have interpreted humanity’s historical trajectory. It delves into two opposing perspectives: the egalitarian, eschatological vision, found in both Christianity and Marxism, which sees history as a process leading to its own dissolution, and the alternative, Nietzschean vision, which views history as a perpetual process of self-overcoming and renewal. Through an analysis of historical philosophies, mythic structures, and the tension between linear and cyclical conceptions of time, the essay ultimately confronts the existential choice facing the modern world: the passive acceptance of history’s end or the active pursuit of its regeneration.

Originally published January 1976 in Éléments no. 27/28 in French with the title “L’histoire” and translated to Italian with the title “Il senso della storia.”

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Many today question the "meaning of history," that is, the purpose and significance of historical phenomena. The aim of this article is to examine the answers our era provides to this dual question, attempting—despite their apparent multitude—to reduce them to two fundamental types that are strictly opposed and contradictory.

But first, it is necessary to clarify the meaning we ascribe here to the term "history." This lexical clarification is important. We sometimes speak of "natural history," "the history of the cosmos," or "the history of life." These are, of course, analogical expressions. Yet every analogy, while poetically emphasizing a similarity, also logically implies a fundamental difference. The macro-physical universe, in reality, has no history: as we perceive it, as we can conceive of it, it merely changes configuration over time. Neither does life have history: its becoming consists in evolution—it evolves.

It follows, then, that history is the mode of becoming specific to human beings (and only to human beings) as such: only humans become historically. Consequently, to ask whether history has meaning—both in the sense of significance and purpose—is ultimately to ask whether the human being, who exists within history and who (willingly or not) makes history, has meaning in himself, and whether his participation in history is a rational endeavor or not.

Three Successive Periods

Today, history is under indictment from all sides. As we shall see, this is not a new phenomenon. However, the accusation is now more vehement and explicit than ever. We are being asked to issue a total and irrevocable condemnation. History, we are told, is the result of humanity’s alienation. The end of history is invoked, proposed, and planned. A return to a kind of enriched state of nature is preached—the cessation of growth, the end of tensions, the restoration of a calm and serene equilibrium, a modest yet assured happiness, akin to that of any living species. The names of some of these theorists immediately come to mind, among them Herbert Marcuse and Claude Lévi-Strauss, whose doctrines are well known.

The idea of the end of history may seem among the most modern. In reality, it is nothing of the sort. A closer examination reveals that this idea is merely the logical outcome of a current of thought at least two thousand years old—one that has, for two millennia, shaped and dominated what we now call "Western civilization." This current is that of egalitarian thought. It expresses an egalitarian will, which was initially instinctive and almost blind but has, in our time, become fully aware of its aspirations and ultimate goal. And this final goal of the egalitarian project is precisely the end of history—the exit from history.

Egalitarian thought has passed through three successive periods over the centuries. The first corresponds to the birth and development of Christianity, in which it took shape as a myth. This term carries no negative connotation. We define "myth" as any discourse that, in unfolding, simultaneously creates its own language, assigning new meanings to words and appealing—through symbols—to the imagination of its audience. The structural elements of a myth are called "mythemes." They form a unity of opposites, yet these opposites, not yet separated, remain concealed, so to speak, invisible. In the course of historical development, this unity of mythemes eventually breaks apart, giving rise to competing ideologies. Such was the case with Christianity, whose mythemes ultimately led to the formation of churches, then theologies, and finally, rival ideologies—including those of the American and French Revolutions.

The emergence and spread of these ideologies correspond to the second period of egalitarianism. Compared to myth, ideologies already proclaim principles of action, but they do not yet fully derive their consequences. As a result, their practice is hypocritical, skeptical, and naively optimistic.

This leads to the third period, in which the contradictory ideas generated by the original mythemes are resolved into a unity—the unity of the synthetic concept. By this stage, egalitarian thought, now driven by a fully conscious will, expresses itself in a form that it declares to be "scientific." It claims to be a science. In the development that concerns us, this stage corresponds to the emergence of Marxism and its derivatives, particularly the doctrine of Human Rights.

Myth, ideologies, and the so-called egalitarian science thus represent, in a way, successive levels of consciousness of the same will. As products of the same mentality, they always share the same fundamental structure. The same applies, naturally, to the conceptions of history that stem from them, which differ only in form and in the language used to articulate them. Whatever its historical manifestation, the egalitarian vision of history is an eschatological one—it assigns history a negative value and recognizes its meaning only insofar as the historical process, through its own movement, tends toward its own negation and eventual end.

Restoration of a Given Moment

When examining pagan antiquity, one notices that it oscillated between two visions of history, one being merely the antithesis of the other. Both conceived historical becoming as a succession of moments, where each present moment always marks a boundary—on one side, the past; on the other, the future.

The first of these views presents a cyclical image of historical becoming, implying the eternal repetition of moments, fates, or given periods. This is encapsulated in the phrase nihil sub sole novi ("there is nothing new under the sun"). The second, which ultimately resolves itself into the first, presents the image of a straight line with a beginning but no end—at least, no imaginable or foreseeable end.

Christianity, in a way, synthesized these two ancient visions of history by replacing them with a conception that has been described as linear, but which is, in reality, segmentary. In this perspective, history has a beginning, but it must also have an end. It is merely an episode, an incidental occurrence in the existence of humanity. The true essence of man lies outside of history. The end of history is thus expected to restore—though in a sublimated form—what was present at the beginning.

As in the cyclical vision, this segmentary perspective also concludes with the restoration of a given moment. However, unlike the cycle, this moment is now placed outside of history, beyond historical becoming. Once restored, it will freeze into an immutable eternity; the historical moment, having been fulfilled, will never be repeated. Similarly, as in the segmentary vision, history has a beginning—but to this beginning, an end is added, so that true human eternity is not one of becoming, but one of being.

In the Christian perspective, history is perceived as a true curse. It originates from God’s condemnation of man—a sentence of suffering, toil, sweat, and blood—that punishes a transgression committed by humanity. Mankind, once living in the blissful innocence of the Garden of Eden, was condemned to history because Adam, its ancestor, violated the divine commandment, tasted the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge, and sought to become like God.

Adam’s transgression, as original sin, weighs upon every individual born into the world. It is, by definition, inexplicable, for the one offended is God himself. Yet, in His infinite mercy, God accepts the burden of atonement upon Himself: He becomes man, incarnating in the person of Jesus. The sacrifice of the Son of God introduces into historical becoming the essential event of Redemption. This Redemption, however, concerns only those individuals touched by Grace. Nevertheless, it makes possible the slow journey toward the end of history, for which the "community of saints" must now prepare humanity.

At the appointed time, a final battle will take place, in which the forces of Good and Evil will clash. This will culminate in the Last Judgment and, ultimately, in the establishment of the Kingdom of Heaven, whose dialectical counterpart is the abyss of Hell.

Eden before the beginning of history; original sin; expulsion from the Garden of Eden; the journey through this vale of tears that is the world, the realm of historical becoming; Redemption; the community of saints; the apocalyptic battle and Last Judgment; the end of history and the establishment of the Kingdom of Heaven—these are the mythemes that structure the mythical vision of history as proposed by Christianity. In this vision, man’s historical becoming holds a purely negative value, serving only as a path of expiation.

The Marxist Vision

The same mythemes reappear, identically, in a secularized and supposedly scientific form within the Marxist vision of history. By using the term "Marxist," we do not intend to engage in the fashionable debate about what constitutes the "true thought" of Marx. Throughout his life, Karl Marx held a variety of different ideas, and one could argue endlessly over which represents the "real" Marx. Instead, we refer to the received Marxism that has long been—and, in the end, still remains—the doctrine of communist parties and the states that adhere to the Leninist interpretation.

In this doctrine, history is presented as the result of class struggle, meaning a conflict between human groups defined by their respective economic conditions. The Garden of Eden of prehistory is mirrored in this version by "primitive communism," practiced by a humanity still immersed in a state of nature and surviving purely as foragers. Just as in Eden, where man was constrained by God’s commandments, prehistoric communist societies lived under the pressure of material deprivation. This pressure led to the invention of agricultural production, but this invention, too, proved to be a curse. It not only entailed humanity’s exploitation of nature but also led to the division of labor, the exploitation of man by man, and consequently, the alienation of every individual from himself. Class struggle is the implicit consequence of this exploitation of man by man. Its result is history itself.

As we can see, in the Marxist view, economic conditions determine human behavior. By logical progression, these behaviors lead to the creation of ever-new systems of production, which in turn generate new economic conditions—and, above all, an ever-deepening misery for the exploited. However, even here, a form of Redemption appears. With the advent of the capitalist system, the suffering of the exploited reaches its peak—it becomes unbearable. At this point, the proletariat becomes aware of its condition, and this redemptive awakening leads to the organization of communist parties, just as Jesus’ redemption led to the foundation of a community of saints.

The communist parties will then wage an apocalyptic struggle against the exploiters. This struggle may be difficult, but it is necessarily destined for victory (such is the "meaning of history"). It will lead to the abolition of classes, end human alienation, and bring about the establishment of an immutable, classless communist society. And since history is the result of class struggle, there will, of course, be no more history. Primitive communism will be restored—just as the Garden of Eden is restored in the Kingdom of Heaven—but in a sublimated form: whereas primitive communist society was afflicted by material deprivation, post-historical communist society will enjoy a perfectly balanced satisfaction of all needs.

Thus, in the Marxist vision, history also takes on a value— a negative one. Born from man’s original alienation, history has no meaning except insofar as it continually increases the suffering of the exploited, ultimately creating the conditions for the disappearance of this suffering and, in a way, “working” toward its own end.

A Determination of History

These two egalitarian visions of history, the Christian religious vision and the secular Marxist vision, both segmentary and both eschatological, logically imply that history is determined not by man but by something that transcends him. Neither Christianity nor Marxism even attempts to deny this.

Christianity attributes to man free will, allowing it to claim that Adam, having freely “chosen” to sin, is solely responsible for his transgression—that is, for his imperfection. But this means that God created (and thus willed) Adam as imperfect.

For their part, Marxists sometimes assert that man makes history—or more precisely, that men, as members of a social class, do. However, it follows that social classes themselves are determined and defined by economic conditions. It also follows that original misery is what forced men into the bloody cycle of class struggle. Thus, man is driven only by his economic condition. He is the plaything of a situation whose origins lie in nature itself, as a mere interplay of material forces.

The result is that when man plays a role in these egalitarian visions of history, it is the role of an actor in a play he did not write, nor could ever have written; and this play is a tragic, shameful, and painful farce. Both dignity and the authentic truth of man are located outside of history—before and after it.

Moreover, everything contains its own relative antithesis. The eschatological vision of history has its own relative antithesis, also egalitarian: the theory of indefinite progress. This theory represents historical movement as constantly tending toward a zero point that is never actually reached.

This “progress” can be understood as a movement toward an ever-better state, while still excluding the idea of an absolute and perfect good. This is somewhat the naïve vision of American ideology, tied to the American way of life, as well as the outlook of a certain “disillusioned Marxism.”

Conversely, it can also be seen as a movement toward an ever-worsening state, without evil ever reaching its ultimate peak. This is somewhat the pessimistic vision of Freud, who saw no way for the “unhappiness” of civilization to ever cease reproducing itself.

(It is worth noting, however, that this pessimistic vision of Freudianism is currently in the process of being absorbed—especially by Marcuse and the Freudo-Marxists—into the eschatological thesis of Marxism. As always, every antithesis since the invention of the Devil has ended up playing a merely instrumental role.)

Animating Another Will

As everyone knows, it was Friedrich Nietzsche who first reduced Christianity, democratic ideology, and consumerism to the common denominator of egalitarianism. But it is also to Nietzsche that we owe the second type of historical vision, which in our time opposes—sometimes covertly, but all the more tenaciously—the eschatological and segmentary vision of egalitarianism.

Nietzsche did not merely seek to analyze egalitarianism; he also sought to combat it. He wanted to inspire and evoke a project opposed to the egalitarian project, to animate another will, to affirm a diametrically different value judgment. For this reason, his work presents two complementary aspects. The first is purely critical—one might even say scientific—aimed at highlighting the relativity of all value judgments, all moral systems, and even any claim to absolute truth. In doing so, he exposes the relativity of the absolute principles proclaimed by egalitarianism.

But alongside this critical aspect, there exists another, which we might call poetic—using the term in its original Greek sense, poiein, meaning "to make, to create." Through this poetic endeavor, Nietzsche strives to bring forth a new type of human being, one bound to new values and drawing its principles of action from an ethic that is not based on Good and Evil, but rather on what can rightfully be called a superhumanist ethic.

To illustrate what a human society founded on his proposed values might look like, Nietzsche frequently turned to the example of archaic Greek society, early Roman civilization, and even the ancient Indo-European ancestral societies—aristocratic and warrior-like. This is widely known. However, less attention is paid to the fact that Nietzsche simultaneously warns against the illusion of believing that one could simply “bring back the Greeks,” meaning to resurrect the pre-Christian ancient world. This detail is of utmost importance, as it provides a key necessary to better understand Nietzsche’s vision of history.

Nietzsche deliberately concealed—one might say "encoded"—the organizing system of his thought. As he explicitly states, he did so out of a certain aristocratic sentiment, intending to bar unwelcome intruders from entering his intellectual domain. This is why he limits himself to presenting us with all the elements of his historical conception, without ever explicitly revealing how they should be combined.

Moreover, the language adopted by Friedrich Nietzsche is the language of myth, which only adds to the difficulty of interpretation. The thesis presented here is therefore nothing more than a possible interpretation of Nietzsche’s myth of history, but it is an interpretation with historical weight, as it has inspired an entire metapolitical movement with powerful ramifications, sometimes referred to as the conservative revolution. It is also the interpretation of those who, invoking Nietzsche, adhere most intimately to his declared anti-egalitarian intentions.

The elements, the mythemes connected to Nietzsche’s vision of history, are primarily three: the mytheme of the last man, that of the advent of the superman, and finally, that of the Eternal Return of the Identical.

The Eternal Return

In Nietzsche’s eyes, the last man represents the greatest danger to humanity. This last man belongs to the indestructible race of parasites. He aspires to a small, universal happiness, the same for all. He desires the end of history because history generates events—that is, conflicts and tensions that threaten this "small happiness." He mocks Zarathustra, who preaches the advent of the superman.

For Nietzsche, man is merely "a bridge between the ape and the superman," meaning that man and history have meaning only insofar as they strive toward a surpassing of themselves and, in doing so, do not hesitate to accept their own disappearance. The superman represents a goal—one that is present at every moment and perhaps impossible to attain, or rather, a goal that, the very moment it is reached, reveals a new horizon. From this perspective, history appears as a perpetual overcoming of man by man.

However, in Nietzsche’s vision, there is one last element that at first glance seems contradictory to the mytheme of the superman: that of the Eternal Return. Nietzsche asserts that the Eternal Return of the Identical also governs historical becoming, which at first seems to suggest that nothing new can emerge and that all surpassing is excluded. This theme of Eternal Return has often been interpreted as a cyclical conception of history, strongly reminiscent of that of pagan antiquity. In our view, this is a serious mistake—one against which Nietzsche himself warns us.

When, under the Portico named "Instant," Zarathustra asks the Spirit of Heaviness about the meaning of two eternal paths that, coming from opposite directions, converge at that precise point, the Spirit of Heaviness responds: "All that is straight lies; the truth is curved, time itself is a circle." But Zarathustra violently rebukes him: "Do not make things easier for yourself, dwarf, than they are!"

In Nietzsche’s vision of history, unlike in pagan antiquity, moments are not seen as points succeeding one another along a line, whether straight or circular. To understand the foundation of Nietzsche’s conception of historical time, it must instead be paralleled with the relativist conception of the four-dimensional physical universe. As is well known, Einsteinian space-time cannot be represented in a sensory way, since our biological perception allows us only three-dimensional representations.

Similarly, in Nietzsche’s historical universe, human becoming is conceived as a collection of moments, each of which forms a sphere within a four-dimensional "supersphere," where any moment can, in relation to the others, occupy the center. From this perspective, the actuality of any given moment is no longer called "the present." Instead, past, present, and future coexist in every moment—they are the three dimensions of each historical moment.

Do not Zarathustra’s birds sing to their Master: "In every moment, Being begins. Around every Here, the sphere of There coils. Everywhere is the center. Curved is the path of Eternity"?

The Choice Offered to Our Era

All this may seem complicated, just as the theory of relativity is also complicated. To help us grasp it, let’s use some imagery. For Nietzsche, the past is not something that existed "once and for all," a frozen element forever left behind by the present. Likewise, the future is not simply the inevitable effect of all the causes that preceded it in time, as in linear visions of history. In every moment of history, in every "actuality," both past and future are, so to speak, called into question, reshaped from a new perspective, and reconfigured into another truth. One might say, using another metaphor, that the past is nothing but the blueprint to which man conforms his historical action—a project he seeks to realize based on the image he has of himself and strives to embody. The past thus appears as a prefiguration of the future and, in the truest sense, the "imagination" of the future—one of the meanings conveyed by the mytheme of the Eternal Return.

Consequently, in Nietzsche’s vision, it becomes clear that man bears full responsibility for historical becoming. History is his creation. This also means he bears full responsibility for himself and is truly and completely free: faber suae fortunae—the maker of his own destiny. This freedom is authentic, not a "freedom" conditioned by divine Grace or by the constraints of economic material conditions. It is also a real freedom, meaning the genuine ability to choose between two opposing options—options that exist at every moment in history and that, always, call into question the totality of man’s Being and Becoming. If these options were not always realizable, then choice would be nothing more than an illusion, freedom a false freedom, and man’s autonomy mere appearance.

Now, what is the choice offered to the people of our era? Nietzsche tells us that this choice is between the "last man," the man of the end of history, and the leap toward the superman, which means the regeneration of history. Nietzsche considers these two options not only real but fundamental. He asserts that the end of history is possible and must be seriously considered, just as its opposite—the regeneration of history—is also possible. Ultimately, the outcome will depend on humanity itself, on the choice it makes between the two paths: the egalitarian movement, which Nietzsche calls the movement of the last man, and the opposing movement, which Nietzsche sought to inspire, which he has already set in motion, and which he calls "his" movement.

Two Sensibilities

Linear vision, spherical vision of history: here we are confronted with two different sensibilities that have never ceased to oppose each other, that still oppose each other, and that will continue to do so. These two sensibilities coexist in the present era. In a spectacle like that of the Pyramids, for example, the egalitarian sensibility will see, from a moral standpoint, an execrable symbol, since only slavery and the exploitation of man by man could have made it possible to conceive and construct such monuments. The other sensibility, on the contrary, will be struck above all by the uniqueness of this artistic and architectural expression, by all that it implies of greatness and terror in the man who dares to make history and seeks to shape his own destiny.

Let’s take another example. Oswald Spengler, in a famous passage, recalled the Roman sentinel in Pompeii who let himself be buried under the ashes because no superior had released him from duty. For an egalitarian sensibility, tied to a segmentary vision of history, such an act is utterly devoid of meaning. In the final analysis, it can only be condemned, just as history itself is condemned, for in this perspective, that soldier was merely a victim of an illusion or a "useless" mistake. On the contrary, the same act immediately becomes exemplary from the perspective of the tragic and superhumanist sensibility, which intuitively understands that this Roman soldier truly became a man only by conforming to the image he had of himself—that is, the image of a sentinel of the imperial city.

We have mentioned Spengler. This leads us, following him, to pose the question of the destiny of the West. As is well known, Spengler was pessimistic. According to him, the end of the West is near, and the European man, like the soldier of Pompeii, can do nothing but hold his position to the very end, perishing as a tragic hero in the embrace of his world and civilization. But in 1980, the time of this article’s first publication, it is not just the end of the West that is at stake—it is the end of all history toward which the West is tending.

It is a return to the "motionless happiness of the species" that their desires call for, without seeing anything tragic in this prospect—on the contrary. Egalitarian and universalist, the West is ashamed of its past. It recoils in horror from the very distinctiveness that made it superior for centuries, while at the same time, the morality it created for itself has taken root in its subconscious. For this two-thousand-year-old West is also a Judeo-Christian West that has finally come to recognize itself as such and now draws the consequences of this realization.

Certainly, this West has long carried within it a Greek, Celtic, Germanic, and Roman heritage, which once constituted its strength. But the Western masses, deprived of true masters, now renounce this Indo-European legacy. Only small scattered minorities look back with nostalgia at the achievements of their distant ancestors, draw inspiration from the values that once guided them, and dream of reviving them. These minorities may seem laughable, and perhaps they are. And yet, a minority—no matter how small—can always rise to lead the masses.

This is why modern Western civilization, born of the Constantinian compromise and In hoc signo vinces, has become schizophrenic. In its vast majority, it desires the end of history and yearns for happiness in regression. And yet, at the same time, these small minorities seek to found a new aristocracy and hope for a Return that, in its strictest sense, can never occur ("the Greeks do not return") but that could instead take the form of a regeneration of history.

Toward a Regeneration of History

Those who have adopted a linear or segmentary vision of history are certain that they are "on God’s side," as some say, or that they are "moving in the direction of history," as others put it. Their opponents, however, can have no such certainty. If one believes that history is made by man and by man alone, that man is free and freely forges his own destiny, then one must also admit that this very freedom can, in the extreme, call into question—and perhaps even abolish—man’s own historical nature. They must, then, acknowledge that the end of history is possible, even if it is an outcome they reject and fight against. But if the end of history is possible, then so too is its regeneration, at any moment.

History is neither the reflection of a divine will nor the result of class struggle predetermined by economic logic. Rather, it is the outcome of the struggle between men, waged in the name of the images they create of themselves and seek to embody through their actions.

In our time, some see no meaning in history except insofar as it tends toward the negation of man’s historical condition. For others, however, the meaning of history is nothing but the meaning of an image of man—an image marked and worn by the passage of historical time. An image given in the past but one that still shapes their present. An image that they can realize only through a regeneration of historical time.

They know that Europe is nothing more than a heap of ruins. But, with Nietzsche, they also know that if a star is to be born, it can only begin to shine in a chaos of dark dust.