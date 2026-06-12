Louis Rougier (1889–1982) was among the most uncompromising rationalist philosophers of the French twentieth century — a fellow traveler of the Vienna Circle, a relentless critic of metaphysical pretension, and, late in his career, a thinker whose attacks on the rational claims of revealed religion earned him a hearing on the French right that the academic establishment had long denied him. It is no accident that this text surfaces in Krisis's issue devoted to the Greeks. For the question Rougier presses here is the one that runs beneath the whole Nouvelle Droite quarrel over European identity: was the medieval marriage of Athens and Jerusalem a genuine synthesis, or a forced cohabitation that concealed an unbridgeable rupture?

Originally published in «La Scolastique et le Thomisme» in 1925. Republished in Krisis no. 23, January 2000.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Aristotle and his most precise commentators teach that God is an integral part of the Cosmos, just as Prime Matter, which is co-eternal with him: God and Prime Matter are the eternal mover and the eternal moved, which necessarily engender the hierarchical series of substantial forms, by virtue of a double determinism — the mechanical and instrumental determinism of efficient causes, and the teleological determinism of final causes. Such a conception amounts to denying the transcendence of God, the contingency of the World and, consequently, the creation ex nihilo that proceeds from these two ideas and implies that the act which generates the Universe is a gratuitous gift, freely granted by the divine will. The God of Aristotle is a pure thought that thinks itself without thinking the World, which it ignores; it knows neither singular beings nor future contingents, which leads to the exclusion of Providence from the governance of earthly affairs. The sole role of Aristotle’s God consists in fulfilling a cosmic function: he is the first unmoved mover who moves the World mechanically through contact and teleologically through attraction. The World, of which he is the master-key, is unique like him, finite in act and in potency, and immobile, for outside the world empty space does not exist: this amounts to rejecting the dogma of divine omnipotence, which can multiply worlds in abundance, realize according to its good pleasure the infinitely great and the infinitely small, and move the finite Universe at will through infinite space. As first unmoved mover, God is the first cause and the final cause of the celestial revolutions, necessary and immutable like him; these revolutions condition, in an incessant periodicity, the events of the sublunary world — which is to affirm astral determinism, the impossibility of miracles or of God’s particular intervention in the chain of effects and causes. Terrestrial transformations, being under the absolute dependency of the celestial revolutions, are periodic like them: they are constrained to reproduce themselves identically after a lapse of time that constitutes the Great Year, such that human history, like cosmic history, begins over and over again sempiternally, following an eternal return: this is to deny the existence of a first man, to reject the first chapter of Genesis, to strip the Redemption of all utility — which would be compelled to repeat itself an indefinite number of times — and to exclude the idea of a final eschatology. Man, inserted in the fabric of this cyclical determinism, has only the illusion of freedom; he has no immortal soul within him, or, if he is momentarily animated by an indestructible active intellect, the latter is separate, unique, and impersonal: this is to contest that the human soul is free, responsible as such, that it is immortal, and that it can receive in another life the punishment for its sins or the reward for its merits; the sanctions of the afterlife and the ultimate ends of man are thus eliminated.

This is what further results from the Aristotelian principle of individuation: matter alone permits the numerical multiplication of individuals within a single species, such that separate substances, which have no matter to which they are united as forms, are unique in their species; from which follows the unity of all human souls that have abandoned their bodies — which is the very essence of the Averroist heresy. Finally, in Peripatetic ontology, no duality exists other than that of matter and form, of existence in potency and existence in act, such that every matter possesses existence in potency and every form possesses existence in act. It follows that every pure form, every subsistent form — as the Scholastics say — is a form that possesses of itself, in a necessary and eternal manner, actual existence; now, what is eternal and necessary is divine: this implies that, insofar as there exist subsistent forms, such as the immobile Intelligences that turn the celestial spheres in Aristotle’s cosmography, or the angels and disincarnate souls in Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, these governing Intelligences, these angels and these souls are gods, endowed with an eternal and necessary existence — contrary to the common belief of the Torah, Islam, and Christendom, which grants them only a created, participated, and contingent existence.

In the presence of so flagrant an antinomy between Peripateticism and the teachings of the three great Mediterranean religions, it is understandable that thinkers arose to denounce the radical incompatibility of the wisdom of the Lyceum with revealed dogma. Al-Ghazali, among the Arabs; Abba Mari, among the Jews; Siger of Brabant and Jean of Jandun, among Christians — all underscore, sometimes with irony, the vanity of all compromises attempted to reconcile Aristotelianism, considered as natural philosophy, with theology. These doctors conclude, each according to his temperament, either that Peripateticism must be rejected as a false wisdom; or that one must admit, on the same subject, the coexistence of two contradictory truths — the philosophical truth, deduced from Aristotle’s secular work, which reason fully acknowledges, and the theological truth, revealed by Scripture, for which God himself stands guarantee; or that one must seek in Peripateticism how things naturally ought to have proceeded, and in revelation, how in fact they supernaturally did proceed, divine omnipotence always having the choice between natural and supernatural means [...]

A double question then arises: (1) What modifications did the philosophers of Islam, Moses Maimonides, and Thomas Aquinas — more or less consciously — make to Aristotle’s metaphysics in order to adapt it to its theological function? (2) What advantages did Peripateticism offer, over any other Hellenic philosophy, for lending itself to this adaptation? [...] Let us confine ourselves, for the moment, to the first question. A comparative study of the Arabic, Jewish, and Latin Scholasticisms leads to the following resolution: to adapt Aristotelianism to its theological destination, it suffices to transform the purely logical distinction — posited by the Stagirite — between essence and existence into an ontological or real distinction; then to apply to this real distinction the Peripatetic theology of potency and act, and the theory of the analogy of being.