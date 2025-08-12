In this essay, Guillaume Faye explores the evolving concept of youth in modern society, tracing its transformation from an organic phase of growth and responsibility to a commodified and artificial ideal. It argues that, historically, youth was a transitional stage marked by adventure, challenge, and the pursuit of maturity. However, with the rise of industrialization and mass consumer culture, youth became a social construct—first romanticized, then commercialized, and ultimately stripped of its revolutionary potential.

Faye critiques how generational conflicts, countercultural movements, and so-called youth liberation have been co-opted to serve a technocratic and commercialized world order. It examines two emerging youth mentalities: the recentering group, who seek comfort and security within the system, and the shifting group, who disengage into fragmented, self-absorbed subcultures. In both cases, true youthful vitality—once a driving force for societal renewal—has been neutralized.

Ultimately, Faye warns that contemporary society imposes a false image of eternal youth, one that is superficial and disconnected from its true spirit of renewal and transformation. Yet, despite this artificiality, the essay holds out hope: as long as there are those who awaken new generations to a deeper understanding of youth’s purpose, the cycle of renewal can continue.

Originally published in Éléments no. 43, October-November 1982.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

The transition from childhood to maturity, youth has always been seen as a time of awakening to the realities of the world—an initiation, beautifully expressed in various forms by the myth of Perceval in European tradition (above: a scene from Perceval le Gallois , a film by Éric Rohmer). However, egalitarian ideologies have distorted youthful values, turning them into hollow and crippling simulacra. Today, youth has been reduced to a neurotic silence, a condition fraught with serious consequences for the future of our world.

Each era has the mythology it deserves. Ours has made youth its omnipresent idol, to which it devotes a permanent and obsessive cult. It is as if the primary concern of our contemporaries were to be young or, failing that, to appear young. And it is the overuse of this word that gives rise—or should give rise—to suspicion. For we must ask the same question about youth that Jean Baudrillard asked about novelty: in a world where everything claims to be new, how is it that there is so little real renewal?

Likewise, while youth takes on a quasi-magical significance, how is it that the dominant values shaping the collective mentality of young people—comfort, humanitarianism, assistance, etc.—are so senile? How can we explain this paradox of a society that exalts youth yet, in its ideology and values, rejects the taste for risk, challenge, and struggle?

But first, what is youth? Ethologically, it corresponds to the formative phase of the adult human, more precisely the transition from childhood to maturity. During this period, which broadly spans from eighteen to twenty-five years of age, human physiology reaches its peak dynamism. Man, as a being of persistent juvenility, experiences during this stage an urge for curiosity and adventure, sometimes to the point of self-sacrifice. And when he reaches maturity, he retains—this is what sets him apart from animals—those youthful qualities: the thirst for experience and the love of risk. For he is a being that is never fully complete.

It is therefore unsurprising that many cultures have represented the 'ideal man' as a young individual. This is the age of the kouroi, which can be admired in the Parthenon Museum; it is also the age of the Chinese warriors depicted in Ming-era engravings.

Yet, in traditional societies—those that preceded the Industrial Revolution—people assumed responsibilities at a much earlier age. There was no transitional phase between childhood and adulthood. In Rome, one went directly from the toga praetexta to the toga virilis at the age of eighteen. In the Middle Ages, as soon as an apprentice began working, regardless of his age, he was integrated into the adult world.

Bonaparte’s generals were often between twenty and twenty-five years old, just like the hierarchs of the Battle of Cunaxa described by Xenophon, who led Sparta’s troops into battle. The values of youth were organically embedded in the social fabric, alongside those of maturity and old age, which embodied reflection and experience. Each balanced the others, without conflict.

Certainly, youth had its place in traditional festivities, but not as a distinct age group in the modern sense (as we speak today of a ‘third age’). These gatherings often served to bring together young people of marrying age or those reaching the age to bear arms. Youth, in those times, signified the opposite of what it does today—not a prolonged second childhood, but entry into the world of men, into the real world. In short, there was no concept of youth as we understand it now, but juvenility permeated social values.

It was from the Romantic era onward, and especially with the Industrial Revolution, that youth emerged as both a distinct social class and a value in itself.

The increasing average lifespan delayed the age at which responsibilities were assumed. An intermediate stage gradually appeared between childhood and professional life. In traditional societies with low levels of schooling, knowledge was transmitted within the community, blending all age groups together. However, from the 19th century onward, compulsory education and military service, combined with the rise of the nuclear family, functionally isolated youth from the rest of society. At the same time, society began to adopt a gerontocratic structure: careers became based on seniority, and minimum age thresholds were established for positions of responsibility.

By 1890, books on adolescence were becoming increasingly common. Youth, particularly adolescence, was now perceived as a value in itself, associated with themes of adventure and warfare. The scouting movement emerged, taking on a distinctly paramilitary form. Mandatory military service transformed European armies into national youth groups rather than professional forces composed of mixed ages. Everywhere, youth movements arose, donning uniforms and proclaiming themselves as agents of social and political renewal. This trend intensified even further after World War II.

In schools and high schools, young people learned to live together and to recognize themselves as a distinct social category. Between 1880 and 1910, literature became fascinated with adolescence, and studies on youth proliferated in the press—five such studies were published in France in 1912 alone. Raymond Radiguet and Colette, in their novels, celebrated the cult of youth as ‘excusable for all excesses,’ while Montherlant noted in 1926 the emergence of a new phenomenon: ‘adolescentism,’ a new rival to feminism.

Meanwhile, the worship of sports and Olympism was born, often tied to an exaltation of youth that was sometimes interpreted—seductively—as heralding a pagan revival. Seeking to liberate youth from the constraints of the bourgeois family, Gide famously declared, ‘Families, I hate you!’ Meanwhile, the emerging totalitarian regimes in Russia, Germany, Italy, Greece, Hungary, and elsewhere all sought to present themselves as ‘dictatorships of youth’…

The modernity of new technologies—embodied by aviation pioneers and the heroes of automotive speed—was interpreted as the domain of youth. Paradoxically, the same was true for the desire to return to nature, exemplified by movements like the Wandervogel in Germany. In both cases, there was the same impulse toward wild and aggressive purity, the same claim that youth should reinvest itself in a creative and warrior-like function that had been forgotten by the bourgeois world.

However, a shift in meaning occurred, roughly after World War II. Gradually, adolescentism gave way to the era of teenagers. Youth was now absorbed into the commercial sphere: ideologically and in discourse, it was glorified, but in reality, youthful values collapsed. To be young no longer meant sacrificing one’s life for a cause, but rather consuming a subculture manufactured specifically for youth.

Like their armies—functional and bureaucratic despite their young recruits—Western societies sought to domesticate youth, repurposing the pre-war dynamism of the idea of youth itself. From the 1950s onward, two paradoxical movements emerged: youth lost its organizations and institutions, often deemed too ‘militaristic’ for a consumer society, yet at the same time, the ideology of youth was more exalted than ever. Youth was now framed as a distinct social group, endowed with rights (criticism of ‘anti-youth racism’ emerged) and with its own culture—one shaped by the American-inspired teenager.

Youth became a substitute for the proletariat, and the followers of the Frankfurt School introduced the theme of generational struggle. On one hand, society became increasingly individualistic, and the physical organization of youth disappeared. On the other, ideology and culture constructed what was ultimately nothing more than a simulacrum of juvenility.

Above: François Marceau, one of the most fiery generals of the Revolution, who died in Altenkirchen (Germany) in 1796 at the age of 27—while commanding a division. Today, a young Saint-Cyrien of the same age can scarcely hope for more than the rank of captain. The lengthening of education has turned young adults into perpetual adolescents. "Any hussar who is not dead by thirty is nothing but a good-for-nothing," declared General Lasalle to his cavalrymen. In the early 19th century, heroism, courage, and youth were inseparable concepts.

Above : Illustration by Plantu. Man 1: “Now that I have done 3 years of university*, 4 years of ENSAM (École Nationale Supérieure d'Arts et Métiers), 2 years INSEAD (Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires), my doctorate in science-ecology, I’m thinking of going back to work.” Man 2: “It’s a beautiful adventure.” (* = ”arts et métiers” literally translates to “arts & crafts” but in this context is referring to a highly selective and prestigious “ grande école” or top-level educational institution)

The entry of large post-war age groups into the market coincided, in Western countries, with the emergence of a youth culture that first appeared in the United States. Launched in the 1950s with films featuring James Dean as a rebellious hero, and carried forward for three decades through fashion (jeans), music (rock, pop, disco, etc.), food, and ideology, this Anglo-American, internationally oriented youth culture served to isolate younger generations from their national traditions and integrate them into the new consumer society dominated by American cultural standards. A new international class was thus created—the first truly ‘Western’ category of consumers. The pre-war idea of youth was repurposed as a commercial vehicle, its original meaning gradually hollowed out, stripped of any revolutionary energy. The generations born after the trauma of war had the particular advantage—compared to their parents—of being more easily detached from their specific cultural traditions. The so-called ‘youth culture,’ supposedly rebellious and liberating, was in fact the first major attempt at cultural and economic massification and homogenization, imposed on an entire test generation. This process reached its peak at the end of the 1960s—the era of Woodstock—precisely when the largest number of twenty-year-olds, an age of maximum malleability, was present. Since then, the phenomenon has subsided, but youth remains the testing ground for Westernization—its trends, its customs, its way of life.

We must therefore take a critical and skeptical view of the doctrines of ‘generational warfare,’ advocated by figures like Marcuse, as well as the legitimacy of protest movements that mobilized youth up until the mid-1970s. These movements, along with so-called underground cultures that claimed to break away from the bourgeois world, were not only co-opted by the System but, even worse, provided it with a second wind. Indeed, the function of the ideology of generational rupture was to integrate youth—through acculturation—into a new form of global capitalism, one that was technocratic rather than patrimonial. This new model rested on an Americano-morphic style and permissive social norms, specifically designed to detach young people from their ethno-national sensitivities.

Anti-bourgeois rhetoric and the revolutionary appearance of counterculture should not be deceiving: they promote an ideology of stupefaction and models that lead directly to hyper-individualism and the pursuit of shallow happiness. Theodor Adorno at least had the merit of demonstrating that rhythmic music was merely a simulacrum of rebellion, serving to demobilize youth before teaching it how to consume.

As the adult world continues to infantilize itself, young people are increasingly being adultized . Top : In the United States, during election campaigns, teenagers act like real journalists, covering conventions for television programs aimed at other children. Bottom : A troop of French Boy Scouts in 1912. During the interwar period, uniformed adolescents took center stage, learning to live together and gradually forming a true sociological class .

Under these conditions, it is not surprising that theories of generational warfare, protest movements, and the rebellious style of countercultures began to decline in the early 1980s. Once integration into the Americanosphere was achieved, there was no longer any need to revisit it—except in increasingly sanitized, almost academic, and strangely conservative forms. A true counterculture of younger generations, one in constant renewal, carrying genuinely mobilizing themes and adventurous sensibilities, would be deeply unsettling to the humanitarian bourgeois world. It is far more convenient to embrace the individualism of false rebellion and pseudo-marginality—shared by today’s ‘hip’ youth and their forty-year-old parents, the former teenagers of the 1960s, who believe they have remained young when, in reality, they never were.

Several contemporary sociological studies, including those from the Centre de Communication Avancée, highlight the emergence of two new mentalities among young people: recentering, which is the majority trend, and shifting, still a minority but steadily growing among those under twenty.

The recentering youth return to the System after having opposed it, as they gradually realize—consciously or not—that it carried their values all along. Disillusioned with the virtues of revolutionism, these new petit-bourgeois have retained from the left its humanitarian, environmentalist, and pacifist ideals. The future they envision is one where peace must be preserved at all costs. The dominant values are no longer social revolution or even the personal ambition of the young dynamic executives, but rather security and the tranquility of an unconstrained private life—one filled with aesthetic leisure, abundant free time, and sufficient income. Large-scale social or national issues no longer interest the recentering group, though, as avid media consumers, they still shed tears over Poland and consistently support Amnesty International. If they engage in activism, it is for quality of life issues, aimed at building a peaceful and convivial society. Collective dynamism and power are rejected by these new adherents of a cool Pétainism. Enthusiasts of VCRs and lifestyle magazines, they reserve their adventurous imagination for comic books or the palm trees of Club Med, experiencing sexual liberation by proxy. They require a reassuring and cheerful environment—whether in television, music, or social interactions. For them, life is, above all, private life—a cozy nest or cocoon, far from the stupid chaos of activism and real competition.

After World War II, young Americans were seized by an intense “rebel without a cause” spirit ( above: James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause ). A myth that has come back into fashion. For a few years, it had been overshadowed by the hippie wave ( below: a festival from the early 1970s), an unsuccessful attempt to challenge the American way of life . Now recentering themselves, former hippies sell computers and video games to the new youth .

The shifters, who already represent 20% of those aged between fifteen and twenty-five, differ from the recentering youth in that they are disengaged. They neither protest nor approve—they disconnect. Not even utopians, they retreat into narcissism, often forming fragmented micro-groups with their own distinctive styles. Their creativity is often strong, but it is directed toward the individual sphere or the reconstruction of small worlds made of simulations and dreams. At once prolonged children and disillusioned adults, these young people become schizophrenic in a sense: they work—often in temporary jobs—to survive, yet their true lives lie elsewhere. Mentally detached from their professions and social life, they are in a perpetual search for escape, drifting as dreamers through a kind of psychological marginality and indifferent non-resistance, which does not prevent their effective social integration. They still consume—because they must—and do so without restraint. The welfare state has little to complain about when it comes to these new youth, whose internal secession leaves the field wide open for the administrative dictatorships of the state’s maternal apparatus. Their declining ambition, self-absorption, and neo-tribalism foreshadow a mentality well-suited to the economic structures of a market-driven, socialized society—one with high unemployment, slow income growth, and an overarching bureaucratic welfare system.

This is precisely the implosion of meaning that Baudrillard speaks of: amid the fragmented proliferation of styles, fetishistic whims, and intimate values, there is a resounding silence—no discourse, no project, no ideal emerges from youth.

In this era, the great silent one is no longer the army but youth itself—yet, as if in compensation, everything speaks about youth. We are living through a neurosis of youth.

Youth has become a quality in itself, purely externalized, just as it ceases to be a state of mind. Superficial and physical, this false youth aspires to be eternal—perfectly aligning with a society fixated on the present. A true youth culture, on the contrary, would require that adolescence be a passage into adulthood, a transitional state. The true adult—the vir of the Romans, the kalos kagathos of the Greeks—embodied both Dionysian vitality and Apollonian self-mastery. But he never sought to remain young; rather, by fully becoming an adult in control of himself, he could actualize that part of his soul that, no matter what, would always remain creative and youthful. We are now far removed from this organic conception of humanity…

The infantilization of the adult world is met with what can only be called—through a rather crude neologism—the adultization of children and young people in general. The child-king of the 1950s and 1960s has become a jaded youth, yet his parents remain foolishly naïve, still reading Mickey Mouse. They play at being young, believing that simply adopting the clothing, appearance, or language of youth is enough to stay young.

These childish traits of mass culture are counterbalanced by a widespread affectation of seriousness. The so-called liberation of morals, meticulously programmed as a new morality, barely conceals the rigidity of social behaviors. Social formalities and the fragmented functionalism of daily life extinguish all playfulness and spontaneity in human interactions. Singing, laughter, mime, and wordplay no longer enliven social relationships, which may seem unrestrained but are, in reality, trapped in rigid circuits. The celebrations of youth now consist of dreary dance parties or electronic copulations through space war simulators, the aging pinball machines’ successors.

The disappearance of juvenility in social interactions corresponds, moreover, to the intellectualism that dominates our era. The spirit of geometry triumphs everywhere over the spirit of subtlety, and the literary sphere Aldous Huxley spoke of has been swallowed by mathematical culture. Today's youth are, on one hand, excessively trained in mathematics, yet, on the other, entirely neo-primitivist in their language, behavior, fashion sense, and musical tastes. At the same time, the rise of hyper-analytical thinking is eroding natural spontaneity across society as a whole. Modern youth risks becoming the vanguard of a new barbaric bourgeoisie, devoted to comfort and electronic conveniences—its mind confined by technological pragmatism, its sensibility dulled by exposure to American subculture.

Crude yet prophetic, Reiser had already understood in 1969 ( above: cover of Hara-Kiri Hebdo ) that the aftermath of May 1968 would be depressingly bleak (Dog: "We have lost all taste for anything..."). The spirit of protest morphed into a petty-bourgeois grumbling anarchism. Politically, demands now focus only on improving the system rather than replacing it ( below: illustration by Lauzier). The System has absorbed the creative impulses of a false youth , trapped in an eternal present.

Sign 1: "10% increase in the minimum guaranteed happiness!"; Sign 2: "For a capitalism with a beaming smile!"

It is as if, to compensate for demographic aging and the entrenchment of the senile values of mass egalitarianism, social ideology had fabricated a simulacrum of youth—and, to prevent a true youth rebellion against this state of affairs, had imprisoned it within an artificial world.

But artifice can turn against those who wield it. Let the architects of false youth beware: as long as there are awakeners, anything remains possible. One day, youth may hear them. Like the ever-flowing river of life, it returns with each generation.

And there are awakeners. They sow—not for this world, not for this youth, but for the one to come.