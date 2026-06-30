Alain de Benoist examines Ernst Jünger's 1932 work The Worker (Der Arbeiter), tracing its central concept of the Gestalt — the Figure or Form that gives meaning to an epoch — and the metaphysical type of the Worker that Jünger saw emerging from the "total mobilization" of the modern world.

Originally published in Éléments no. 40, Winter 1981–1982

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Of this “erratic block” that constitutes, within the body of Ernst Jünger’s work, the volume entitled The Worker, Armin Mohler has written: “It is more than a philosophy; it is a poetic creation.” The word is apt, especially if one recalls that all true poetry is foundational — that it is at once a commandeering of the world and an unveiling of the gods. A “metallic” book (one is tempted to speak of a “storm of steel”), The Worker possesses a properly metaphysical scope that reaches far beyond the historical and political context in which it was born. And it is because its publication marked a capital date in the history of ideas that one cannot pass it over in silence if one intends to answer the question: “What is work?”

In the first part of the book, Jünger sets out his theory of the Gestalt: the Form or the Figure. This is not an easy notion to define. One must see in it a totality, a globality. Form, Jünger writes, is “a whole that encompasses more than the sum of its parts” (ein Ganzes, das mehr als die Summe seiner Teile umfasst). Reacting against dissociative reason and analytical or intellectualist thought, Jünger declares himself from the outset an anti-reductionist. It is as a constituted whole, possessing properties that are found in none of its individual elements, that Form has meaning. One immediately sees the analogy with the principle systematized by Gestalt psychology (Wolfgang Köhler). But we are not dealing here with a psychological notion. The Gestalt is an “organic concept” (organischer Begriff). A plant is more than an addition of cells; a people is more than an addition of individuals. Likewise, a Figure is a living whole. Jünger thus places the emphasis on life. He proposes a dynamic, no longer static, conception of the world.

The Figure, as a source of meaning, is an “active magnitude” of metaphysical value. It is a “preformed power” (vorgeformte Macht). It is that destinal potentiality that accedes to Being only through the will of the man who feels its “call.” It does not depend on man that the Figure be other than what it is — “a Figure is, and there is no evolution that can augment or diminish it” — but it depends on him that it fully accede to its status of existence, that it fully endow itself with its dimension of depth.

“By Figure,” Jünger writes, “we designate a higher reality that gives meaning to phenomena.” The question of meaning is indeed the fundamental question, and this meaning, here, is a relative meaning that has the value of an absolute. The Figure does not give meaning in the sense of classical causality, but rather in the manner of an imprint. If the epoch has a meaning, it is because it is marked as if by a seal by a given Figure. Heidegger, addressing Jünger, would write: “For you too, the Figure remains that which is accessible only in a seeing. It is a matter of that ‘seeing’ which among the Greeks is called idein, a word Plato employs for a gaze that considers not the changing of sensory perception, but the immutable, Being, the Idea, the idea…”

One must accustom oneself to thinking of the Figure as at once immutable and localized. Its relationship to history is moreover complex. The Figure is not the product of history, but on the contrary that which enables history to take place. While remaining immutable, it determines the movement of history: “A historical Figure is, at its deepest, independent of the time and circumstances from which it seems to arise… History does not engender Figures; it transforms itself, on the contrary, with the Figure.” History itself belongs to a metaphysics of Being. In the Treatise on the Rebel, Jünger would explain that our epoch is poor in great men, but rich in Figures.

As a philosophy of knowledge, the Figure naturally orients us toward a new determination of value. But this value cannot be measured by the ordinary yardstick. The Figure is beyond good and evil. Not only is it not subject to morality, but a morality can only be elaborated on the basis of a given Form. The Figure “is not answerable to the triple criterion of truth, beauty, and morality; it is the Figure, on the contrary, that determines aesthetic, scientific, and moral norms” (Decombis). The role of the theorist is therefore not to pass moral judgment on the dominant Figure of an epoch, but to seek to know it intuitively. “The essential thing… is not to know whether something is good or wicked, beautiful or ugly, true or false, but to seek to which Figure it belongs.” There is no universal value, morality, or ideal, but historical Figures identified and assumed “heroically.” The awareness of the Figure is linked to its realization. Its perception, its total identification, is a “revolutionary act, which restores to life all its fullness and recognizes it as such.”

The problem of freedom is resolved in the same way. Just as the Figure need not conform to a moral model, but morality must elaborate itself according to the Figure, so too freedom can only be conceived and constructed within a profound adherence to what the Figure specifies. “There is no goal to be reached, but an intimate impulse to which it is necessary to obey” (Decombis). The influence of Nietzsche is evident, with this difference: that Jünger does not ground himself in the will to power, which he interprets moreover as the “feeling of a lack,” but in the adherence to a Figure entailing the appearance of a new type.

What, then, is the dominant Form of our time? Jünger answers without hesitation: it is Work. And consequently, the Figure of the Worker constitutes the “type of the nascent generation.”

Work is neither a means of production nor a “law of humanity.” It does not fall under the laws of economics, for profit, though it may be one of its consequences, cannot constitute its purpose. It is therefore not determined by surplus value, commercial interest, or expenditure. Nor is it the result of an “original sin,” the mark of an “alienating” condition. As the Form of our time, it is beyond good and evil. It represents a principle that has no negative counterpart. Being beyond contraries, it surpasses and resolves all contradictions. In short, it is pure creation, even if it sometimes brings death.

In this dominant Form of life that is Work, Jünger also sees an “eternal and universal process.” The term “Work” then covers every sort of affirmation and energy. Work, Jünger specifies, is “the expression of a particular essence (der Ausdruck eines besonderen Seins) that seeks to fill its space, its times, and its laws.” Jünger adds that today, nothing can exist that is not conceived as Work: “The tempo of the fist, of thought, and of the heart, life going on day and night, science, love, art, faith, worship, war — all is Work; Work again, the vibration of atoms and the force that moves the stars and the solar systems.”

As for the Worker, the idea that his essential quality would be of an economic nature is for Jünger a “legend,” a typical product of economic thought of bourgeois origin. The bourgeoisie, indeed, can understand nothing of a Figure that represents for it the absolute Other: by defining the Worker as an economic agent, it merely expresses the “dictatorship” of its mode of thinking. “Under the term Worker,” Jünger writes, “one must understand neither an estate in the old sense, nor a class in the sense of the revolutionary dialectic of the nineteenth century.” The Worker is not “the representative of a new class, a new society, a new economy, because he is nothing if he is not more than all of that, namely: the representative of a particular form acting according to its own laws, pursuing its own mission, and possessing its own freedom.” The quality of Worker, the Arbeitertum, is radically opposed to that of the “proletarian.” The idea of Work must be heroicized: it is a matter of giving the term a resonance that is no longer economic but heroic.

Neither a sociological nor a purely historical figure, the Worker, as Albrecht Erich Günther observed (Deutsches Volkstum, January 1933), is a metaphysical figure. “The Figure of the Worker,” Jünger writes, “lies recumbent and immobile in Being, more deeply than all the orders and symbols through which it confirms itself, more deeply than the constitutions of their works, than men and their communities, which are the changing features of a Figure whose fundamental character subsists in untransformable fashion.”

The advent of the Figure of the Worker is linked to a new state of society, to which Jünger gives the name “total mobilization” (totale Mobilmachung). This expression is explicated in an essay published under the same title, which constitutes a sort of “preface” to The Worker.

Although the expression is to be taken in a sense that goes far beyond its military resonance, it is the evolution of the techniques of war that lies at the origin of total mobilization. During the First World War, especially from 1916 onward, the “genius of war” and the “spirit of progress” concluded a “close alliance,” which was translated by the primacy accorded to technology and the setting in motion of ever more considerable quantities of energy. In the trenches, Jünger saw the classical battle evolve into a Materialschlacht (Franz Schauwecker) — a battle of matériel. War is henceforth “permeated in its totality by the spirit that creates machines.” At the same time, the traditional distinctions between combatant and non-combatant, military and civilian, front line and rear, were effaced. There is no longer war or peace, but a permanent total combat that takes diverse forms and mobilizes the entirety of the people. In modern combat, all are mobilized; it is this mobilization that marks the entry into the era of Work.

The process of mobilization is not only technical. It is also spiritual. A “disposition” (Bereitschaft) toward mobilization makes itself felt; it reaches even the pacifists! Increasingly, the capacity for mobilization reveals itself as a key factor in the destiny of peoples. “The technical side of total mobilization does not constitute its decisive aspect,” Jünger emphasizes. “Its principle, like the presupposition of all technology, is buried deeper: we define it as the readiness to be mobilized.”

The transformation of war has thus brought about a general transformation of society. “The image of war, which represents it as an armed action, fades more and more before the far broader representation that conceives of it as a gigantic process of work.” Jünger adds: “Total mobilization changes terrain, but not meaning, when instead of armies it sets the masses in motion and triggers the process of a civil war.” This “gigantic process of work” transforms the universe into a “landscape-as-building-site,” into a “forge of Vulcan.” The world is henceforth both mobile and mobilized.

Finally, if the “radical requisition” of which it was the occasion makes the World War “a historical event surpassing in importance the French Revolution,” it is because it gave birth to a new man. The Great War produced the type of the “hammered man,” and with him a new type of action. By virtue of total mobilization, the Figures of the Worker and the Soldier became kindred: “The front of war and the front of work are identical.” The Soldier became a Worker; the Worker became a Soldier. More precisely, the Figure of the Soldier gave form to that of the Worker, which retains its essential features but confers upon them a more general scope. The Worker, Jünger writes, “does not regard martial law as an exception; he makes it his discipline; and it is this resolution that ensures him an incontestable superiority.”

With the First World War also begins the time of the collective “we” (Wirzeit), as opposed to that of the individual “I” (Ichzeit). Jünger considers that the time of the individual is over. He enumerates traits of society that are so many factors of uniformization: the decline of the rural sector, the development of technologies and highway networks, the appearance of collective leisure, the evolution of parties, the retreat of theater before cinema, of the stage before the podium, of the portrait before the photograph, the reappearance of the mask for “utilitarian” purposes, the importance assumed by the plan in the life of nations, the alignment of currency values, the uniformization of production, the proliferation of statistics and typologies, the “metallic” (masculine) or “cosmetic” (feminine) fixity of faces, the restrictions imposed by automatism on individual liberties, the convergence of efforts toward economic objectives that exceed their own framework, the collaboration of general staffs and industry, and so on. Everywhere, “the uniform and the typical replace the unique and the individual.”

Such an evolution, let us emphasize, is positive in Jünger’s eyes, and to evoke the power of machines he finds accents that sometimes recall Italian Futurism. Far from deploring the “decline of the individual,” Jünger therefore openly rejoices in it. But this individual of whom he speaks is not the individual person. It is the bourgeois individual (Individuum), born of the thought of the Aufklärung, that is in question, as opposed to the personal individual (der Einzelne), whose identity is inseparable from his heritage, his origins, and his affiliations.

Abstract freedom is a myth or a swindle. Freedom has nothing to do, either, with the ease produced by economic abundance (which can just as easily prove to be pure alienation). The Worker, when he fights for his true freedom, fights first of all for the very possibility of his Work. His Work and his freedom are inseparable. Jünger observes that “man furnishes his maximum energy everywhere that he finds himself in the service of a command”: it is when he gives himself the means to be drawn “upward” that he gives the best of himself. Freedom therefore cannot reside in an emancipation from all constraint. On the contrary, it lies in a voluntary adherence to a Figure through which the capacities of each can be fully expressed. The path of freedom necessarily follows that of service: “One can only have the feeling of freedom if one takes part in a unified and meaningful life.” Through the mechanism of freedom-as-participation, the Worker must achieve his integration (Eingliederung) into the general structure that realizes his type — an integration that touches all aspects of his character and personality. Man must no longer be considered as an individual in himself, but as the incarnation of a Figure that confers his freedom upon him. Conversely, man will be free in the exact measure that he participates in the Figure of the Worker. In the society to come, the place of each will be determined neither by birth, nor by fortune, nor by rank, but by the degree of adequation to the Figure. The individual person will be a Worker or will be nothing.

The adherence to the Figure of the Worker, within a hierarchically organized society, the acceptance of a life called to become “a parable of the Figure,” define what Jünger calls “heroic realism.” What matters for man is not happiness. Nor is it wealth. It is the fact of being on equal footing with the Figure, of entering into resonance with it. The shaping of man, like that of the world, then becomes possible: “What matters is not that we live, but that it once again becomes possible to lead on earth a life of grand style according to elevated criteria.” Work, in this sense, is less the activity itself than the will that is at work within that activity — a will to will that, becoming Work, passes from the elemental domain to that of history.

The antithetical Figure to that of the Worker can only be that of the bourgeois. In Jünger, anti-liberalism is above all an anti-bourgeoisism. Its foundations are spiritual and ethical. Denouncing with vigor the liberalism that rests on a dissociative mode of thinking and accords only abstract rights to individuals artificially considered in themselves, Jünger reproaches it for being foreign to the German spirit, and to the spirit as such. The struggle against bourgeoisism is a priority: it is the sincerity of this struggle that allows one to recognize the true national sentiment as well as the true socialism.

Unlike the Worker, the bourgeois reasons only in a utilitarian manner. He wants to receive as much as possible, to give as little as possible. Above all values, he places security. For centuries, he shut himself up in fortified castles and large towns. Subsequently, he quite naturally saw in the great cities “ideal centers of security” (Hochburgen der Sicherheit). He has always kept himself at a distance from the powers of the “elemental” (das Elementare), from which the Worker draws his power. These elemental powers — whether those of love, nature, or death — he considers “unreasonable” or “immoral.” For the bourgeois, society rests on the principle of equality; its birth is regarded as the result of a rational voluntary act. The bourgeois does not fight; he negotiates — and that is why jurists assume such importance in his eyes. (That is also why, in the case of an international conflict, it is so vital for him to know who is “right” or “wrong.”)

The opposition between the bourgeois and the Worker is not merely a conceptual opposition. A “chronological” element intervenes. For Jünger, the advent of the Worker is an ineluctable fatality, an established fact that should elicit neither enthusiasm nor regret: “It has become useless to occupy oneself with a reversal of values. It suffices to see the new and to take part in it!” The replacement of the bourgeois by the Worker is nevertheless not the replacement of one “class” by another. It cannot be compared, for example, to the replacement of the old aristocracy by the bourgeoisie. The Figure, let us recall, is not the product of history, but that which makes it possible for history to take place. “It is only with the appearance (of the Worker),” Jünger writes, “that the art of politics and sovereignty of grand style will become realizable — that is, on a world scale.”

The Worker must bring an end to the nineteenth century. Radically revolutionary, in the sense that he closes one epoch at the same time as he opens another, he does not hesitate to resort to force to accomplish the disintegration of the bourgeois world: “It is force that will resolve the problems of the future. This reign of force will restore simplicity to life by removing it from the dualism that complicated it, and it will radically suppress the dialectical tensions that people delighted in establishing between the individual and society or between barbarism and civilization.”

To mobilize is to “be ready,” in the sense that a soldier “makes himself ready” for war. But it is also to render mobile, to set in motion. How, then, will the Worker mobilize the world and confront the “outmoded” modes of life? He will mobilize the world by resorting to technology. And it is through this very recourse that technology will be able to be defined. “Technology,” Jünger writes, “is the manner (die Art und Weise) in which the Figure of the Worker mobilizes the world.”

Technology does not aim at progress, but at power: it constitutes “the most powerful and least contestable means of total revolution.” Not only is “progress” a chimera, but one would be wrong to believe that technology is destined to develop indefinitely. It must stabilize around a “point of perfection,” which marks the maximum extension of its possibilities. It is with technology as with every Form, which attains its “perfection” when it deploys itself in its totality: “There is no evolution that is in a position to draw from existence more than it contains.”

This idea of a “perfection” in the sense of “completion,” of “fulfillment” (Vollendung) — which Friedrich Georg Jünger would later explore in its critical dimension — Ernst Jünger, for his part, emphasizes its positive aspects. One day a “simplified” technology will appear, which will realize the perfection of its essence. It alone will allow the Worker to establish his reign on earth. But conversely, only the establishment of the Worker’s reign will be able to allow technology to attain its “perfection.”

In refuting the myth of progress, Jünger attacks the idea that technology is neutral, that it is at the disposal of all, or, on the contrary, that it is intrinsically liberating or intrinsically oppressive. He underlines its mediating, revelatory character. Only those whose adequation to the new form of life that is Work predisposes them to find in it their specific means can, in effect, resort to technology without becoming its slaves. In other words, only the Worker can resort to technology without falling under its yoke, whereas the bourgeois condemns himself in advance either to terrify himself with his own audacity (the myth of the Golem) or to marvel foolishly at the “bright tomorrows” to which it would somehow passively lead.

“Jünger compares technology to a language that all can speak,” writes Marcel Decombis, “but that only those for whom it is the mode of maternal expression truly possess. Issuing from Work, of which it is the result as well as the tool, it is foreign to the nature of the bourgeois, while it belongs to that of the Worker.” This comparison between technology and language is profoundly just. The Worker has recourse to a “new language,” which is that of the elemental; he is confronted with the elemental powers of life insofar precisely as he is delivered over to beings. Technology represents the shaping of these powers; it is equivalent to “the mastery of the language that is valid in the space of Work” (Jean-Pierre Faye).

Moreover, by revealing that technology is not neutral, Jünger reveals by the same token the neutral as illusion. By the same token, too, he legitimates the suppression of the neutral in all domains, and notably in that of politics, announcing the end of that “(supposedly) neutral State” that is the liberal-bourgeois State.

The advent of the reign of the Worker, prelude to the total formation of the space of Work, is equivalent to the irruption of the elemental into bourgeois space. This advent must consecrate the “stamping of a race totally devoid of ambiguity” — a race “prudent, strong, drunk with energy,” formed on the model of the “race” of soldiers, and for which Jünger clearly refuses any interpretation of a biological or anthropological order. Then the process opened by the appearance, the unveiling of the Figure will be completed. Work as a mode of life will blossom into a style of life. Art will become the shaping (Gestaltung) of the world of Work. The Worker will bring an end, in one and the same movement, to the bourgeois reign of the individual and to the reign of the proletarian mass. Marxism, caught from the outset between its fascination with the bourgeois model and its desire to combat it, will disappear, as will the old religions. (”Between the Figure of the Worker and the Christian soul,” Jünger emphasizes, “no more rapport can be maintained than between that soul and the ancient images of the gods.”)

In contrast to parliamentary democracies and socialist democracies, Jünger gives the name “statist democracy” (Staatsdemokratie) to the society destined to represent the total space of Work. It is a society with a “pyramidal” form, founded on “Prussian” principles of command, but where “the leader is distinguishable only because he is the first servant, the first soldier, the first worker.” A tripartite schema defines its general structure. Jünger distinguishes a first level, subject to the exercise of the economic function, which, by its homogeneity, passively realizes the image of the type; a second level, where the active type is incarnated, charged more specifically with training and supervision; and finally a third level, sovereign, where is realized “in its pure state” a type exercising an authority “of imperial style” and whose “action directly expresses the total character of Work.” This tripartition is an adaptation of a very ancient schema, to which correspond the three “estates” (Stände) of the German political tradition.

In a first phase, nations will become “planned spaces.” After which, the advent of the planetary domination of the Figure will accomplish the surpassing of “all warlike and peaceful processes of work.” This “planetary” perspective is important. Whereas in Total Mobilization, the perspective remained national, in The Worker, Jünger rejects classical nationalism, situates the establishment of the Arbeitertum in a universal perspective — at the end of a “struggle to the death” implying the definitive disappearance of the bourgeois type — and thereby recognizes that “Western nihilism” has today reached its apogee, and that man, as Nietzsche had foreseen, has arrived at the historial moment when he has no other choice than to renounce his humanity or to take in hand the “mastery of the earth.”

The reception given to The Worker was rather mixed. Greeted with enthusiasm by Martin Heidegger and Gottfried Benn, the work was criticized with violence by the Marxists and the National Socialists. The neoconservatives, for their part, saw in it a National Bolshevik manifesto — a relatively debatable opinion, but one that coincides with the view of Niekisch.

In fact, the error of most of Jünger’s critics was to look for a political program in this book, and to ignore its “untimely” (unzeitgemäß) and metaphysical aspect. The only author, it seems, who gave it the reading it called for was Heidegger, with whom, over the years, Jünger was to forge a particularly fecund intellectual relationship, which we will not examine here.

Rereading The Worker today requires, furthermore, that this book be interrogated in light of the evolution of its author. We know how Jünger, drawn toward one pole of himself in the years 1929–1932, has since passed back toward other poles before finding a sovereign meridian. As early as 1933, Hitler became for the author of Drugs and Intoxication a mentor ex negativo. (”I owe it to Adolf Hitler to have understood that I had no business venturing into politics.”) Later, Jünger came to know in all its amplitude the “Mauretanian” perversion. Many former “certainties” became for him new interrogations. “The further we go,” declares Lucius in Heliopolis, “the more the loss without compensation becomes visible. Everything becomes pale, grey, dusty.” To the Figures of the Soldier and the Worker, two others came to be added: that of the Rebel, the Waldgänger, the man of the “resort to the forests,” and that of the Anarch, in Eumeswil.

Vis-à-vis technology, Jünger’s sentiment also evolved. He better perceived the ambivalence of technology, in part perhaps under the influence of Friedrich Georg (Die Perfektion der Technik). Little by little, he undertook to dissociate the Worker from the technology that he had made the tool of a “total mobilization” of the world. From 1960 onward (At the Wall of Time), this dissociation was complete. To Gilles Lapouge, Jünger declared: “The Figure of the Worker is linked to the world of technology only in a perhaps provisional manner. Today, technology is his uniform, but one can imagine metamorphoses, and that, from an economic Figure, he might become a mythical Figure. He will transform technology into a sort of magic… It may well be that the technology that seems, today, to be identified with the Figure of the Worker, is but a moment, an embryonic form, and that other qualities, characteristics, or equipments of the Figure of the Worker are already present, but without yet having entered into function” (La Quinzaine littéraire, 16 February 1980).

Having reached the evening of his age, having himself passed the “meridian of nothingness,” apparently loved by those who do not understand him and perhaps understood by those who do not love him, Ernst Jünger no longer has anything to defend or to condemn. He can once more look squarely at the Figure of the Worker, of which he once wrote that he had “given it much of his own blood” (Journal, vol. 2, 30 April 1943). No doubt, in view of the last several decades, one may think that the Worker has not carried the day, that on the contrary it is the bourgeois type that triumphs today. And yet the problematic is still there. The period of transition drags on; the will to power remains atomized. The stake remains the “entire planet.”

To Gilles Lapouge, Jünger also said, with force: “Yes, the Figure of the Worker remains for me the most important. It is the only inalterable Figure” (La Quinzaine littéraire, interview cited).

Closing the circle, Jünger has returned to the destinal image. He has simply taken things from further off and from a greater height. He declared, in 1977: “Nietzsche and Heidegger await the appearance of the gods. At the point where we stand, we will indeed have to advance in the direction of the gods. It is true that something would also have to come from the Other Side. That the gods, too, draw closer to us. As when one builds a bridge…”

Ernst Jünger and the Conservative Revolution

[Sidebar published alongside the essay]

Having arrived, around 1925, at the age of thirty (he was born on 28 March 1895 in Heidelberg), Ernst Jünger was already, at that time, one of the key authors of the Conservative Revolution. More precisely, he belonged to the national-revolutionary milieu, which was extended on the “left” by the National Bolshevik milieu gathered notably around Niekisch. He would later say: “One lived then only for the Idea” (Journal, vol. 2, 20 April 1943).

The ideology of the national-revolutionary milieu was formed under the dual influence of certain bündisch leagues attached to the Youth Movement (Jugendbewegung) and of the “soldierly” thought developed by the veterans of the front. It is an ideology that is willingly activist, fundamentally revolutionary and anti-bourgeois. The national-revolutionaries profess a certain contempt for goals. They did not fight to win the victory; they fought to wage the war. Better still, with the hindsight of time, some consider that it was perhaps preferable for them not to have been victorious! It is because it was defeated that Germany, forced to turn back upon itself, will be able to transform itself in a revolutionary manner. Jünger declares: “Germany was defeated, but this defeat was salutary because it contributed to making the old Germany disappear… It was necessary to lose the war in order to win the nation.” And it is in the great cities that the nation will be “won”: resolutely modernist, attentive to the development of industrial societies, at a time when the Wandervogel and the völkisch groups were advocating a return to the land and the mystique of “nature,” the national-revolutionaries think that “the city is a front.”

Settled in Leipzig from 1923 onward, Jünger, having left the Reichswehr, more or less represented organizations linked to the Freikorps (the Ehrhardt Brigade, the Rossbach organization). He had established himself as the most brilliant of the writers of the front generation (Storm of Steel, 1920). However, as Henri Piard has recalled, he began his career less as a man of letters than as a specialist in military questions.

His ideas were first expressed in various reviews. In 1925–1926, Jünger was, with Helmut Franke (former secretary-general of the Stahlhelm), Wilhelm Kleinau, and Franz Schauwecker, one of the animators of the Standarte. He then wrote for Arminius. In 1927, he settled in Berlin and became, with Werner Lass — a former adjutant of Rossbach and animator of a youth “free troop” (the Freischar Schill) — the editor of the review Vormarsch. In the years that followed, his signature appeared in Die Kommenden, the organ of the bündisch youth, then in Niekisch’s review, Widerstand. He would say: “If one wants to put the program that Niekisch developed in Widerstand in the form of a dry alternative, it is something like: against the bourgeois, for the worker; against the Western world, for the East.”

In Jünger’s entourage, one then found men such as the writer Ernst von Salomon, the national social-revolutionary Helmut Franke, Albrecht Erich Günther — co-editor (with Wilhelm Stapel) of Deutsches Volkstum — the Nietzschean anti-Christian Friedrich Hielscher (”Bogoumil”), editor of Das Reich, August Winnig (met in the autumn of 1927 through the intermediary of the philosopher Alfred Baeumler), Franz Schauwecker, Niekisch, the National Bolshevik Karl O. Paetel — not to mention Friedrich Georg Jünger, the younger brother, already an acknowledged theorist (Aufmarsch des Nationalismus).

The major political essays appeared from 1929 onward. First came the first version of The Adventurous Heart (Das abenteuerliche Herz, Frundsberg, Berlin, 1929), then Total Mobilization (Die totale Mobilmachung, Verlag für Zeitkritik, 1931), and finally The Worker (Der Arbeiter. Herrschaft und Gestalt), published in 1932, in Hamburg, by the Hanseatische Verlagsanstalt directed by Benno Ziegler. That same year, Jünger made a journey to Dalmatia. Before 1945, the work would have a total of four successive editions.