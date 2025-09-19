“Tener duro! Sta per scoccare l'ora dell'espiazione per l'antiEuropa” ('Hold on! The hour of atonement for Anti-Europe is about to strike.’); Gino Boccasile, 1944.

Giorgio Locchi’s book, ‘The Essence of Fascism,’ explores the ideological and historical dimensions of fascism as a European phenomenon, analyzing its emergence, evolution, and suppression in the context of 20th-century political and cultural struggles. It examines fascism’s opposition to the egalitarian principle, its roots in superhumanist thought, and its self-perception as a force of historical renewal. Drawing on Nietzschean philosophy, Locchi argues that fascism sought to create an organic community in contrast to the egalitarian society, leading to its fundamental clash with liberalism, democracy, socialism, and communism.

Locchi also delves into the mythical discourse of fascism, its attempts to redefine history, and its struggle to maintain relevance in a postwar world dominated by antifascism. He explores how the repression of fascist ideas paradoxically reinforces their negative existence, compelling them into the political underground while influencing movements on both the far right and left. Ultimately, Locchi presents fascism as a historically premature movement, whose ideological legacy persists despite its formal political defeat, raising questions about the future of historical synthesis and the limits of egalitarianism.

This is part one of the translation of the text which is comprised of two main pieces: the following essay titled ‘Historical Reflection on the Fascist Phenomenon’ and an extensive interview between Marco Tarchi and Giorgio Locchi.

Originally published in Italian in 1981 (L'Essenza del fascismo). For this translation, I was working with the French translation (L’essence du fascisme), translated by Alba Kultura 2024 (which is a rebranded/re-edition of the 2011 Ars Magna translation). Friend and Italian translator, Marcello Corsaro, collaborated with me on this project. Also, special thanks to Adriano Scianca for providing us with the Italian version of the text.

Guillaume Faye wrote an essay, which would become the preface to the 1st French edition (Ars Magna 2011- no longer in circulation), titled Archeofuturist Reflections Inspired by the Thought of Giorgio Locchi.

I would like to note that the out-of-print French translation of this text is known to be a somewhat inaccurate translation of the text. With that said, Mr. Corsaro did most of the heavy lifting on this piece given his expertise in the Italian language.

Translated by Alexander Raynor & Marcello Corsaro

The recent revival of historical studies on the "fascist phenomenon" has not so far allowed any noteworthy progress, and is rather obscuring the problem, compromising what was valid—and it was very much—acquired at the end of the 1950s. The reason is quite simple: it is not historical interest but rather partisan political interest that motivates most "scholars," interpreters in Italy of the anxieties and concerns of a system in crisis. Moreover, political passion and "moral" concerns have almost always obscured the spirit of observation in scholars of the fascist phenomenon and paralyzed the faculty of deduction, so that often the true "object" of the phenomenon has been more concealed than brought to light.

Now, History too, insofar as it wants to be "science," should take care to proceed sine ira et studio, as Spinoza wanted; that is, to admit that it can constitute itself as "science" only on condition of being wertfrei, free from value judgments. The "fascist phenomenon" is part of the past and, as such, can be the object of authentically historical, that is, dispassionate studies. Undoubtedly, the phenomenon extends in some way into the present, as does every historical past, and as such solicits a "political" stance (in reality not only political): but, precisely, this stance must take place outside the study—and all the more so—since it otherwise risks being based on a more or less vast ignorance of the real "object."

It is true that today, thirty-five years after the collapse of fascist regimes due to external causes, the "fascist phenomenon" is above all present as a phantom of its adversaries, so that the current scholar is more than ever exposed to the danger of directing his attention to a phantasmagorical object. When, in the pre-war and war period, and then immediately after the war, the presence of the phenomenon was fully inscribed in objective reality, scholars had less occasion to induce themselves into error. Even when they distorted the object of their study in their conclusions, one almost always had the impression that they had more or less recognized the "truth," however much they strove to distort it, indeed to bury it, in the ("political") fear that the "truth" might fascinate rather than provoke rejection.

In the last three decades it has then happened that those who, by tradition or by instinct, would have been and would still be willing to recognize themselves as "fascists" have strongly contributed to the falsification of the discourse on the "fascist phenomenon." This is perfectly understandable, after all, since from 1945 onwards the "fascist" who intends to conduct political action is forced to conduct it under a false flag, and must publicly deny the fundamental aspects of the fascist "discourse," verbally sacrificed to the "principles" of democratic ideology, in the same way as under the empire of Rome the Christians had to offer sacrifices to Caesar as a deity.

Inevitably, this "obligatory" attitude of the political fascist has then had repercussions on the attitude of the fascist scholar of history, always because of the deplored inability to separate historical study and political activity. Moreover, the catastrophe of the "lost war" has exacerbated the polemic between the expressions of fascism linked to a different national character and, within national fascisms, between the various currents, each claiming for itself and its own camp a "good" fascism, prudently renamed with another name, and rejecting onto others the responsibility of an "evil," if necessary identified in whole or in part with those "forms" of fascism that had held power and attracted the universal condemnation of the victors.

The current proliferation of works that only increase confusion and multiply ignorance about the fascist phenomenon makes it more opportune than ever to refer to the result of those studies that really should be taken seriously, since they have well known how to see and discern their object, even if perhaps they have done so according to perspectives that today we might consider "outdated."

As far as valid works due to scholars who politically situate themselves in the adverse field are concerned, it must be noted that they are almost always due to Israelite scholars, moved by the will to truly "understand" fascism in order to better fight it and have it fought. I will cite here only, as typical and unique specimens, the essay From Romanticism to Hitler by Peter Viereck, the fundamental study dedicated by György Lukács to the Destruction of Reason (of which there exists a compendium entitled Von Nietzsche bis Hitler oder Der Irrationalismus in der deutschen Politik) and then again, but only because it accumulates a rich "parallel" documentation, Ernst Sandvoss's Hitler und Nietzsche.

Lukács and Viereck have in particular the great merit of having highlighted the primary origin, the "matrix" of the fascist phenomenon, found in a whole important strand of German and European culture, although then—here obeying evident propagandistic purposes—they have taken care to introduce into their discourse the Leitmotiv of a sort of qualitative break between the cultural-philosophical origin—to which it was difficult not to recognize importance and nobility—and the subsequent political manifestation of the 20th century, which would be characterized by lack of culture, intellectual barbarism and, ultimately, by a misrepresentation, or rather by a pedestrian vulgarization, of the thought of the "masters," particularly Friedrich Nietzsche and Richard Wagner.

In the post-war period, a valid fascist "historical reflection" on the fascist phenomenon is almost absent: necessarily, that is for the very simple reason already mentioned, inherent in the "illegality" or at least in the proclaimed socio-political intolerance towards any manifestation of an authentically fascist nature. Since, however, the "legal definition" of fascism only captures—and poorly—the particular and conjunctural "form" that was incarnated, between 1922 and 1945, in the "regimes" in power and ignores all the other forms (which existed at the same time but were not compromised by the exercise of power), as well as necessarily ignores the whole vast cultural, philosophical, artistic field that constitutes the matrix of the fascist phenomenon, a certain margin of freedom has been created for those authors who, perhaps only for "tactical" needs, politically refer to the non-incriminated forms (because ignored) of fascism.

Largely determined by external constraint, the works of these authors, even when they wink at a hoped-for complicit reader, are often difficult to decipher. Moreover, since they necessarily restrict the definition of "fascism" to the "compromised forms" alone, they falsify their object by arbitrarily reducing it to only one part of itself, in itself incapable of existing and, as said before, contribute to the general confusion of ideas. This is, in part, the case of the "historical" works of Julius Evola, when taken as such, since they are predominantly "philosophical" or "political" works, which moreover express the point of view of a singular current, largely represented also among the "Völkische" of Austro-Bavarian Germany, with a marked tendency towards esotericism and often inclined, even in "reflection," to restrict to itself the definition of "valid" fascism.

Among the "scholars" who have recognized themselves as fascists or in any case wanted to be "neutral," I will cite here, for the rare validity of their studies, first of all Adriano Romualdi, whose work unfortunately remained fragmentary and incomplete, but to whom goes the merit of being almost unique in Italy in having been able to embrace the totality of the object, overcoming nationalist prejudice, then in having perfectly recognized the "matrix" of the fascist phenomenon in the "discourse" of Nietzsche, finally in having highlighted the logical "Indo-European conclusion" of what—as we shall see—is the typical "retreat-to-origins-project-of-the-future" of all fascist movements and thus also in having understood that, for the "fascist," the "nation" ends up being found, more than in the present, in a distant "mythical" past and then pursued in the future, Land der Kinder (Nietzsche), land of children more than land of fathers.

Then fundamental is, but from a completely different point of view, the work of Armin Mohler dedicated to the study of the Konservative Revolution in Deutschland 1918-1932. Mohler fixes his attention on all the "not directly compromised" forms of German fascism and rigorously puts National Socialism in parentheses, only laconically indicating that the former would be to the latter as Trotskyism is to Leninism. In fact, he does nothing more than highlight the Weltbild common to all fascist movements (in the generic sense of the term) that prospered in Germany and admirably specifies how it structures within itself a whole series of Leitbilder, whose different relative accentuation ends up qualifying the various "forms" or currents of German fascism, that is, of the Konservative Revolution, National Socialism included (which, however, remains, as noted, absolutely absent in Mohler's explicit discourse). Weltbild and Leitbilder are literally translated as "world image" and "guiding images" or "leading images"; but in reality it is convenient, because reality is better designated, to speak of "myth" and "mythemes."