This essay was written by Alain de Benoist under the pseudonym “Robert de Herte.” Benoist critiques the modern State's evolution, shaped by both liberalism and socialism, which reduced it to an economic tool rather than a sovereign political authority. Liberal individualism fragmented social relations, leading to the rise of bureaucratic statism and the welfare state, while socialism envisioned the State's eventual abolition. The result is a paradoxical State that is omnipresent yet powerless, intervening excessively without effectively governing. The essay rejects simplistic anti-statism, arguing that both ideologies contributed to the conditions enabling the State's current overreach and dysfunction.

Originally published in Éléments no. 44, January-February 1983

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Posing the problem of the State is, first and foremost, addressing the critique made of it today in liberal circles. As is well known, liberalism, when faced with power, posits the individual as an abstraction—a being in itself whose absolute value has equality as its corollary. The individual, in turn, becomes both the end of society and the central unit of it. Society is thus transformed into a mere juxtaposition of social atoms, relegating natural affiliations and organic solidarities to the background. The nation is no longer a body to which the State must give a destiny but a 'market of interests' for 'calculating individuals.' As a result, political activity is reduced to a kind of negotiation, guided by reason, concerning the management of civil society. Sovereignty disappears. Politics vanishes, too.

The liberal idea is that the State is merely an instrument serving a random group of individuals. The State as an arbiter maintains order but does not embody it. It is, rather, a necessary evil—a 'watchdog,' as Taine put it. The ideal is that it confines itself to 'technical' interventions that are ideologically neutral, with market exchange seen as the sole mechanism capable of organizing social relations. In other words, the State becomes just another economic agent, and the economy becomes the real core of society. By the end of this process, it is even the economy that determines the value of institutions. Behind the perfectly acceptable critique—though not their exclusive preserve—of the 'non-profitability' of the welfare state, liberals return to the 19th-century formula: laissez-faire, laissez-passer. They echo Henri Lepage's Poujadist expression: 'Capitalism suffers not from too much market, but from too much State' (Demain le capitalisme, Seuil, 1975). Remarkably, the same analysis, which posits that the State is ultimately destined to 'wither away,' is found in socialism and Marxism. Even Lenin declares, 'Our ultimate goal is the abolition of the State' (The State and Revolution).

Statism thus arises where one might not expect it: a totalitarian Nomenklatura in the East and a welfare state managing every aspect of civil life in the West. Surprising? Not at all. The purpose of the dossier published here is to demonstrate that contemporary statism stems not from the power of the State but rather from its lack of power. More precisely, it arises from the fact that the State, over the past two centuries, has continually evolved toward individualism and 'economization.'

Pierre Rosanvallon rightly noted that the 'statist conception of assistance' originates in the atomization of social relations brought about by liberal individualism (La crise de l'État-Providence, Seuil, 1982). This individualism has indeed produced a negation of political autonomy and sovereignty, which is the fundamental source of today's excessive statism. It is because the State was made to abandon the domain of political authority—which alone should have remained exclusively its own—that it has become tyrannical in the dominant order: economic, technical, and administrative. Conversely, the more the State expands as an impersonal bureaucracy, the more it disappears as the representative body of a people or a nation.

This leads us to the present situation, where the State does what it ought not to do, while failing to do what it is meant to do. Instead of governing—setting the objectives to be achieved without intervening constantly—it multiplies interventions yet fails to govern. Yesterday, it was all-powerful, which spared it from intervening everywhere. Today, it is omnipresent to compensate for the power it no longer possesses. What it has lost in intensity, it has gained in extension. It no longer wields force but imposes weight, making it unbearable.

This explains why it is absurd—and ineffective—to counter socialism with a new version of 'liberal anti-statism.' On the one hand, theoretical anti-statism is a common feature of both socialists and liberals. On the other hand, liberalism itself is historically implicated in transforming the 'civilized State' into a 'savage State' (Charles Debbasch). Gramsci had already criticized the incoherence of liberals who decry the State's economic interventionism, despite having created, through their conception of society as a mere market, the conditions in which the State could only transform into a regulatory instrument of the economy. Liberals and Marxists may mutually blame one another today for statism. Yet the fact that both define the State as an 'economic tool' places them in the same category. The idea of a 'zero-State,' present in both Adam Smith and Marx, is the forerunner of the dinosaur State.