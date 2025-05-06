This essay by Guillaume Faye critiques the destructive impact of market-driven consumerism on human culture and identity, arguing that the relentless pursuit of material satisfaction, propagated by the bourgeoisie, reduces diverse cultural expressions to mere patterns of consumption. The universal adoption of the language of purchasing power and the drive for a homogeneous global consumer market threatens the richness of humanity's cultural and social differences. The rise of homo economicus—a being defined solely by economic activity—reflects the reification of human identity, reducing individuals to what they consume. This transformation, celebrated as progress, erodes traditional values, arts, and languages, replacing them with a shallow and mechanistic focus on material abundance. The essay warns against the numbing effects of this "dictatorship of well-being," which stifles human creativity, passion, and collective identity in favor of a narrow, utilitarian vision of existence.

This essay was initially published in Éléments no. 28-29, March 1979. It was also featured in the text “Pour une renaissance culturelle” (For a Cultural Renaissance).

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Aldous Huxley believed he was writing fiction when he set his Brave New World in the third millennium. He died realizing that a society without suffering and unmet needs was on the verge of becoming the sad reality of our time, and that, as in his Brave New World, any free individual or anyone showing original thought was already seen as harmful by masses conditioned by what socio-anthropologist Arnold Gehlen called the dictatorship of well-being. For the religion of well-being has indeed become a dictatorship.

This determination, universally affirmed, to satisfy the material desires and consumerist cravings of modern humanity is, in itself, not shocking: it is intrinsically tied to the very existence of the function of production as known to societies of Indo-European origin.

However, in the tripartite system of the Indo-European world, as outlined by Georges Dumézil, the function of production remains necessarily subordinated to the warrior function and, above all, to the function of sovereignty. The tragedy, however, lies in the reversal of this hierarchical relationship: society as a whole is now dominated by consumerist demands, and the economy has taken on the role of solving all human problems.

By reducing all social factors to economics, the market-driven society turns the economy into an instrument of global development, motivated by a false conception of happiness—an illusory mix of material abundance and more or less structured leisure. This creates the illusion that there are only material needs and desires, that these are purely individual, always quantitative, and always capable of being satisfied. Some corporate leaders even go so far as to claim that "the company creates the world." For Entreprise et Progrès—an organization that sees itself as the "thorn in the side" of the CNPF (National Council of French Employers)—the transformations of the corporate world drive social transformations, positioning the company as the leading phenomenon of society. This phenomenon, however, is one to which the French purportedly struggle to adapt due to their so-called "cultural flaws" (sic).

The worst part is, without a doubt, that most people are taken in by the apparent generosity of this economic totalitarianism. The arguments for it seem like common sense. Valéry Giscard d’Estaing wrote: “Only market economies truly serve the consumer. If we set aside ideologies and consider only the facts, one observation stands out: economic systems regulated by central planning offer consumers satisfaction that is incomparably lower, both in quantity and quality, than those based on the free play of the market.”

Yet, in the name of individual freedom to access mass consumption, this totalitarianism spreads a rampant individualism—the hypersubjectivism Arnold Gehlen speaks of—that breaks apart human groups by destroying the social and organic bonds among their members. It effectively forbids any collective, historical, or national project.

Yet, by endlessly promising happiness for all and right away, market-driven liberalism inevitably generates disappointed hopes and a climate of collective dissatisfaction. The egalitarian myth of mandatory happiness has here been coupled with that of the indefinite progression of individual living standards, regardless of the prosperity of economic systems. Paradoxically, each quantitative increase in living standards strengthens the psychological dissatisfaction it was meant to eliminate, creating in the social body a near-physiological dependence on economic desires, along with the numerous pathological consequences that follow.

"The false liberation of well-being," writes Pasolini, "has created a situation just as mad, if not more so, than that of the era of poverty" (Scritti corsari).

The expectation of automatic and mechanically guaranteed progress enslaves people to the system and absolves them of the need for imagination and willpower. The dictatorship of well-being dulls the senses and ultimately wears down humanity. Konrad Lorenz writes: “In the distant past, the sages of humanity had already wisely recognized that it was not good for man to fulfill too easily his instinctive aspiration for pleasure and avoidance of pain.”

Blunted by habit, pleasure then demands a constant escalation, leading to perversion. Modern consumers impatiently want everything, right away, but this hypersensitivity to deprivation makes them, in reality, incapable of savoring the joys of acquisition. Lorenz further notes: “Pleasure is merely the act of consumption. Joy is the pleasure of the creative act.”

Arnold Gehlen called phéonexie the psychological alienation through which the satisfaction of an egalitarian demand provokes an even greater desire for equality. He also coined the term néophilie to describe the profound inability of minds shaped by the market spirit to find contentment in an achieved situation. This dynamic leads the system to perpetuate a state of constant rebellion, growing ever more intense as dissatisfaction becomes increasingly unbearable. It is an endless spiral. The indefinite rise in living standards, promised and demanded regardless of circumstances, becomes a factor of crisis to the point that, ultimately, this dictatorship of well-being threatens the very system that created it while ever more deeply alienating its subjects.

Enslaved by the egalitarian myth of well-being, consumers are, in fact, undergoing rapid domestication. Ethology has taught us the story of Sacculina carcini, a crab that appears normal but, once it attaches as a parasite to another crab, loses its eyes, legs, and joints to become a sack—or mushroom-like—creature whose flexible tentacles burrow into the host's body. "Horrible degeneration," exclaims Konrad Lorenz, who cannot help but notice the beginnings of "physical domestication phenomena in humans."

Thus, humanity has embarked on a path that allows it to survive but robs it of sensitivity, moving toward a sort of Brave New World populated by “vulgarized” parasites...

This mental enslavement to the illusory benefits of continuous progress, according to Raymond Ruyer, creates short-lived peoples. Enclosed in their cozy cocoons and shielded from the outside world, these peoples cling to short-term values and limit themselves to actions with immediately and directly measurable or quantifiable consequences, expressed in agreed-upon economic terms. This leads our statesmen to define themselves as “good managers of the France enterprise,” effectively equating the country to a kind of “public limited company with shares represented by ballots.”

The short-lived individual no longer considers their heritage or what comes after their death: descendants and lineage become incomprehensible concepts. They manage their narrow and limited destiny on a day-to-day basis, merely reporting their activities to managers positioned above them. They steer blindly, even calculating—thanks to the modern economists for whom nothing is impossible—the cost of their child until adulthood. Affection, which cannot be measured, is thus replaced by contractual ties.

In The Communist Manifesto (1848), Karl Marx wrote: “The bourgeoisie has drowned the sacred shivers of religious ecstasy, chivalrous enthusiasm, and sentimentalism in the icy waters of egotistical calculation. It has reduced personal dignity to mere exchange value and, in place of hard-won liberties, it has imposed the single, relentless freedom of trade. (...) It forces all nations to adopt the bourgeois mode of production, whether they want to or not. It compels them to introduce into their societies what it calls civilization, which is to say, to become bourgeois. In a word, it molds the world in its own image.”

How better to describe the destructive effects of the market-driven mentality propagated by the bourgeoisie on cultures? These cultures are reduced to mere patterns of consumption, and the only language deemed acceptable is that of purchasing power—potentially equal among all peoples and across the entire Earth. This drive to impose a single way of life ultimately threatens the cultural richness of humanity. Just as for traditional merchants, diverse borders and customs were intolerable obstacles, so too for the market-driven society must ethnic, cultural, national, social, and even personal differences be inexorably resolved. The universalist dream of a vast, homogeneous global consumer market heralds the rise of homo economicus.

Far exceeding its original purpose of satisfying essential material needs, the economy has become the very foundation of the new "universal culture." This transformation has reduced humanity to nothing more than what it consumes; to borrow a fashionable term, humanity has been reified. Valéry Giscard d’Estaing summarized this political vision as “Promoting an immense middle class of consumers.”

Dictatorship of Well-Being? As early as 1927, Drieu La Rochelle sounded the alarm:

"The stifling of desire through the satisfaction of needs—this is the sordid economy, born of the conveniences heaped upon us by machines, that will destroy our races. The abundance of groceries kills passion. Stuffed with canned goods, there occurs in man's mouth a bad chemistry that corrupts language. No more religions, no more arts, no more languages. Numbed, man no longer expresses anything." (Le Jeune Européen)