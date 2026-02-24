Guillaume Faye explores the philosophical tension between metaphysical thought rooted in monotheism and humanism, which seeks to define being as fixed and knowable, and the pre-Socratic Greek tradition, which views being as dynamic and perpetually becoming. He critiques the humanist tradition for devaluing the mystery of existence and argues that the Greek perspective, emphasizing openness, disquiet, and perpetual questioning, offers a more authentic and adventurous understanding of humanity's role in the cosmos. Faye champions the rediscovery and reinvention of this Greek worldview, as reinterpreted by thinkers like Nietzsche and Heidegger, to forge a superhumanist philosophy grounded in perpetual transformation and historical renewal. This approach challenges the absolutes of traditional metaphysics, embracing the sacred as an ever-unfolding interplay between human will and the enigmatic nature of the world.

Originally published in Vouloir no. 97-100, 1993, under the title, “Le choc des conceptions du monde”

Translated by Fergus Cullen

The metaphysical thought that developed from monotheism and completed itself in humanism wanted definitively to name being, to “know” it, and thereby to determine values. Metaphysics, breaking with pre-Socratic Greek philosophy, considered the being-of-the-world (l’être-du-monde) as an asset, as a supreme value. It envisaged being as Sein (being-in-itself) and not as Wesen (being-in-becoming). The French word “être” (being) doesn’t have this double sense. To seek—and to pretend to find—being as Sein (eînai in Greek) is to devalue it, is to begin a “long march into nihilism.” The philosophy of spirit (Geist; Platonic noûs) overshadows the philosophy of life, of action, of creation, poíēsis. A whole anthropology follows: for the world-conception (conception-du-monde) of the metaphysical and humanist tradition, the human is a finished being, since it participates in supreme values (God, notably, or “laws,” “grand moral principles”) themselves complete, knowable, stable, universal. “There is no longer any mystery in being,” says Heidegger. Confined to essences and principles the human loses its mystery: humanism is just this. All possibility of man’s surpassing the human must be abandoned. Human “values,” pronounced once and for all, then run the risk of sclerosis or taboo.

Whence the distinction, noted throughout history, between the values proclaimed with conviction by monotheist and humanist philosophies and the behaviours to which they give rise. On the religious plane, the confinement of human action to “laws” and the character, at once infinite and finite, of the supreme God, which we know to be definitively omnipotent, tends to transform the religious bond to an intellectual relation, to lógos, compromising in the long run the power of myth. Spinoza, Leibniz, Pascal and Descartes offer examples of this transformation of religious metaphysics into logic; one must recall Spinoza’s amor intellectualis dei, Leibniz’s deduction of God’s attributes, the intelligibility of God by all reason affirmed by Descartes or, heading a little further into religious nihilism, Pascal’s mercantile paradigm of betting on the divine. Bernard-Henri Lévy was quite right to jointly proclaim his Bible-belief (biblisme) and his atheism in Le testament de Dieu, to declare himself faithful to the Hebrew metaphysical religion, crucible of other monotheisms, the first to have formulated the preference for lógos over mûthos.

Perpetual Interrogator

Conversely, the Greek tradition which begins with Anaximander of Samos and Heraclitus, and which snakes as an implicit world-conception throughout European history up to Nietzsche, refuses to name being. This last is conceived as Wesen (being-in-becoming), as gígnesthai (birth; transforming becoming), but is never defined. The Greek word for “truth,” Heidegger informs us, is alḗtheia, which means “incomplete unveiling.” Truth is not that of biblical Yahweh, “I am the One, I am the Truth.” Truth is that which the human will illumines, that will which lifts the world’s veil without ever bringing the same reality to light.

In Greek philosophy, as in Heidegger, innumerable terms are used for “thinking being.” We can never answer the question of being, as we can never grasp “the river’s essence,” always changing, flowing under the bridge. The world in its being-in-becoming remains always “the Obscure,” and man, a perpetual interrogator, an animal in constant search of “enlightenment.” Hominity (l’hominité), Heidegger tells us, is characterised by deinótaton, “disquiet”: to disquiet the world is to question it eternally, to remove it and to remove oneself from quietude, that illusion of knowing where we are and where we go.

This world-conception represents man, perpetual giver of sense, in combat with the world, which shrinks from his assaults and which requires, to let itself be partially arraigned, always new forms of human action, new sense, new values which will be transgressed in their turn.

The Sacred and Openness-to-the-world

Greek mythology, which offers us the spectacle of combat between inconstant gods and never disheartened human warriors, always burning with a passion to break divine laws to preserve their life or the laws of their community, represents the dawn of this European world-conception. An end to history through reconciliation with the metaphysical divine, at last understood, is deeply alien to it. Only this world-conception permits one to envisage the foundation of a superhumanism: man, passing from historical value-cycles to historical value-cycles, transforms at each epochal step the nature of his will-to-power according to the process of the Eternal Return of the Identical. The cosmos remains a mystery; it is “the obscure in perpetual unveiling” as, in a singularly currant way, modern physics also sees it. Myth remains present at the world’s heart; this willed and accepted impossibility to know and name the being-of-the-world lends this last an adventurous and risky character, and in human action the tragic and solitary aspect of an eternally unfinished combat. The sacred, in the strongest sense, may thus arise in the world: it lives in this distance between human will and the world’s “evasion,” clearly visible furthermore through modern scientific and technological enterprise. The sacred is not kept to a principle (moral or divine) or to a substantial attribute of being (a god), but it lives in the fact of man, of the world. The sacred appears in a sense given by man to his surroundings: the world, Hölderlin tells us, is experienced as a “sacred night.” There is no more need to reassure oneself by searching for “the essence of being” in preparation for the end of history, since the man of this Greek world-conception desires disquiet. He thus takes himself to be fully human, that is, always marching towards the superhuman, since he conforms to his openness-to-the-world (the Weltoffenheit of which Arnold Gehlen speaks), written into his physiology and proven by modern biology.

The search for being as Sein, the quest for the metaphysical and moral absolute, might then be seen as an inhuman exercise, and the humanism which follows philosophically as a properly nonhuman ideology, or, more precisely, unhealthy. It’s in historicity (Geschichtlichkeit) and worldliness (Weltlichkeit), which the Greeks called tò ón (being, present participle) and the Romans existentia, that the path lies, which we might choose to follow or not to follow.

To follow it, to plunge into the Holzweg, the woodcutter’s trail that leads “nowhere” if not “to the heart of the sacred forest,” as Heidegger mysteriously tells us: here is what rekindles the dawn of Greece: retrieve the thread cut by Christianity and “remove it from oblivion.” The trail leads not to a town, where the merchants repose but, disquietingly, plunges into adventure. “Adventure,” that is the coming of that which, at the path’s turn, “arises from the future”: history.

Here then is the fundamental meaning of Nietzsche’s enterprise, thus Heidegger’s, and no doubt many more after him: to reinstall, in Europe, in the technological epoch, that world-conception incompletely formulated, unfinished by certain Greeks, but to do it in a different form, self-conscious somehow, in the knowledge that even this work is to be begun again. We men of the evening, of Hesperia (Abendland) (in relation to that Greece of pre-Socratics that would be the dawn of a world-concept), a task awaits us with nothing of the philosophical, in the intellectual sense of the term, about it: to make self-conscious, in the heart of the Europe of technological civilisation, a transfigured form of this world-conception, or of this world-religion (religion-du-monde) of the Greek dawn, pulled from oblivion by Nietzsche and Heidegger.