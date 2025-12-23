Alain de Benoist, under the pseudonym Robert de Herte, explores the origins and symbolism of the Christmas tree, tracing its roots to ancient pagan traditions, particularly those associated with the winter solstice and tree cults in Germanic, Scandinavian, and Celtic cultures. The Christmas tree is seen as a modern manifestation of these traditions, symbolizing the cosmos, regeneration, and the connection between the past, present, and future. It also connects to other "vegetal" customs, such as the use of holly, mistletoe, and the Christmas log, and highlights regional customs, like the striking of loved ones with evergreen branches, symbolizing the transfer of vitality and strength.

Originally published in Éléments issue no. 19, December 1976-January 1977.

Translated by Alexander Raynor.

Of all the symbols associated with the winter solstice celebrations, the Christmas tree is perhaps the most alive. William Muir Auld, in his Christmas Traditions, writes: "The graceful custom of decorating the home with evergreen foliage at Christmas has its roots in the ancient peoples' profound connection to natural phenomena and the harmony of the cosmos."

This tradition was so deeply rooted in the northern regions of Europe that ecclesiastical authorities did not hesitate to ban it. In 575, for example, Bishop Martin of Bracae prohibited the use of "evergreen" foliage. As a result, the first Christmas trees found in Christian homes date back only to the 15th and 16th centuries.

The green or grey-blue fir, adorned with lights but also with metal balls, candies, chocolates, and sweets, as well as solar wheels and runic symbols, the Christmas tree, placed on the 23rd of December, stands tall during the Twelve Days in all homes. Its modern origin lies in Alsace (cf. Camille Schneider, Der Weihnachtsbaum und seine Heimat, das Elsass, Philosophisch-Anthroposophischer Verlag, Dornach, 1965; also Otto Lauffer, Der Weihnachtsbaum in Glaube und Brauch, Berlin, 1934).

It is in Alsace, specifically in Schlesttstadt, where the first mention of a Christmas tree appears in 1521. Another reference is found in Strasbourg in 1539. The first precise description dates from 1605. Shortly thereafter, the Strasbourg humanist Johann Konrad Dannhauer writes in his Catechismus-Milch (1642-46): "For Christmas, it is customary in Strasbourg to raise fir trees in the homes; on them, one attaches paper roses of various colors, apples, and sugar" (cf. Rietschle, I.C., p. 144). At this point, there is no mention yet of lights or candles, which seem to have become common in the 18th century.

In Germany, where it is known as the Tannenbaum, Weihnachtsbaum, or Lichterbaum, the Christmas tree is attested from 1700. Liselotte von der Pfalz, born in 1652 at Heidelberg Castle, mentions in a letter from 1708 that she participated in lighting a Lichterbaum. In 1737, the jurist Kissling from Wittenberg observes the growing number of "fir trees decorated with light" in southern Germany. In Leipzig in 1765, Goethe praised this custom, which he would mention again in The Sorrows of Young Werther in 1774. In 1775, the Christmas tree appeared in Berlin. In a poem entitled Heimweh ("Homesickness"), Jung-Stilling celebrated the illumination of the "tree of life" (Lebensbaum). In 1796, a Christmas tree (Danneboom) was placed in the courtyard of Wandsbek Castle (Schleswig-Holstein), where philosopher and poet Hans Jacobi resided.

In 1813, the Christmas tree made its appearance in Vienna and Graz. In 1815, it was in Danzig. In 1816, Karoline von Humboldt, the wife of the scholar, introduced it in Brandenburg. It would emigrate to the United States around 1880 (it would be seen at the White House in 1891).

In France, there was a symmetrical diffusion, although somewhat delayed. It was in 1837 that the Christmas tree was introduced to Paris, through the efforts of Princess Hélène of Mecklenburg, wife of the Duke of Orléans. Around the same time, Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, set up a tree at Buckingham and popularized it in the United Kingdom. In 1819, the storyteller E.T.A. Hoffmann described a Christmas celebration in these terms: 'The large tree in the middle of the room was adorned with many golden and silver apples, and sweet almonds bloomed on its branches. But the most beautiful thing was the hundreds of little lights that sparkled like stars, inviting the children to pick flowers and fruits...'. The custom of the Christmas tree became widespread in France after 1870, as a consequence of the Alsatian diaspora.

Many authors have seen in the Christmas tree a modern resurgence of a custom dating back to the highest antiquity. Before 1521, some chronicles, unfortunately rather imprecise, suggest that a vegetal element was already part of the Christmas celebration here and there.

As early as 1494, for example, Sebastian Brant, in his famous Ship of Fools, mentions the custom of placing green foliage in homes at the end of the year. We also have, for the region of Salzburg, a decree from 1525 that regulates the 'cutting of Christmas greenery.' Another text (Lübeck, 1520) refers to 'branches of boxwood' used at Christmas. According to other sources, the custom existed in Sweden and Norway as early as the High Middle Ages; it was later revived in Germany by Swedish soldiers during the Thirty Years' War. (It is known, however, that the depiction of Luther under a Christmas tree, by the painter Schwerdtgeburth, is an anachronism).

J. Lefftz (Elsässischer Dorfbilder, Worth, 1960) does not hesitate to trace the ancient origins of the Christmas tree in Alsace to paganism. That the custom has no Christian character is evident: in Christian symbolism, the tree of the Garden of Eden has at least an ambiguous meaning, since it was by picking its fruits that Adam disobeyed Yahweh. Some facts from the Irish and especially the Scandinavian domains, on the other hand, allow us to connect the Christmas tree and the winter solstice celebrations to an ancient Germanic tree cult. This cult was the subject of a monumental study, though somewhat outdated, by Wilhelm Mannhardt (Der Baumkultus der Germanen und ihrer Nachbarstämme: vol. 1 of Wald- und Feldkulte, published in 1875; new edition: Wissenschaftliche Buchgesellschaft, Darmstadt, 1963).

More recently, it has been accepted that 'in pagan times, during the Jul celebrations held at the end of December in honor of the earth's return to the sun, a fir tree was planted in front of the house to which torches and colored ribbons were attached' (M. Chabot, La nuit de Noël dans tous les pays, Pithiviers, 1907).

The Christmas tree would thus be the 'heir' not only of the tree laden with toys mentioned by Virgil as a tradition of the Roman Saturnalia (which took place on December 17), but also of the 'tree (axis, pillar) of the world,' which was an ash tree (called Yggdrasill) among the Scandinavians, an oak among the Gauls, and a linden among the Germans. (See also the related traditions of the 'tree of life' or Lebensbaum and the Irminsul of the ancient Saxons).

The symbolic meaning of the tree is, in any case, not in doubt. With its foliage, trunk, and roots, the tree is a representation of the cosmos and its organization, as well as a symbol of perpetual regeneration (emphasized when it is an evergreen). Moreover, it connects the different levels of the cosmos (the sky, the earth's surface, the underworld) – it links the present, the past, and the future, as well as man to his lineage and destiny. In short, it is the union of the continuous and the discontinuous: a symbol of life that never dies.

The custom of the Christmas tree is associated with other 'vegetal' traditions: the use of holly and mistletoe, the Christmas log, the foliage of the Advent wreath, etc.

In certain regions of southern Germany and Austria, the custom is for men to 'strike' women with fir tree branches on the morning of December 26, and for women to return the gesture two days later. This practice can be compared to the mutual sprinkling of water during spring festivals and Easter celebrations: by striking loved ones with branches of evergreens, the aim is to impart some of the vigor and vitality of these plants that triumph over winter and the cold.