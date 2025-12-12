In this essay, Alain de Benoist revisits one of history’s most persistent questions: what role did Christianity play in the fall of Rome? From Gibbon to Nietzsche, Renan, and Sorel, a tradition of thinkers has argued that the new faith did not invigorate the ancient world but instead corroded it from within. Benoist situates himself in this line, portraying Christianity as a “religion of slaves” that exalted weakness, eroded aristocratic values, and undermined the civic and aesthetic foundations of classical civilization. Against the grandeur and stability of Rome, he sets the leveling and eschatological fervor of the early Church, a revolutionary force that, in his view, contributed decisively to the destruction of the greatest political and cultural edifice of antiquity.

Originally published in «L’idées à l’endroit» (Ideas in the Right Place); written February 1977.

Translated by Alexander Raynor.

Nietzsche, in The Antichrist, does not hesitate to say that "Christianity has cheated us out of the fruits of ancient civilization." He develops this assertion as follows: "That Roman Empire which stood in aere perennius, the most grandiose form of organization that had ever been realized under such difficult conditions, and in comparison with which all previous and subsequent attempts are but fragments, bungling, dilettantism — these holy anarchists made it their 'pious work' to destroy 'the world,' that is to say this Roman Empire, until no stone remained upon stone. (...) Christianity was the vampire of the Roman Empire, it reduced to nothing, overnight, this immense feat of the Romans: having cleared the ground for a great civilization that would have all the time in the world. Do we still not understand? The Roman Empire that we know, which the history of the Roman province makes us know better and better, this admirable work of art in grand style, was a beginning, its construction was calculated so that millennia would demonstrate its solidity: never to this day has anyone built thus, never has anyone even dreamed of building on such proportions sub specie aeterni! This organization was solid enough to withstand bad emperors: the chance of persons should have nothing to do with such things — first principle of all great architecture. But it was not solid enough to hold good against the corruption of the most corrupt species, against the Christian... This clandestine vermin which, under cover of night, fog and equivocation, insinuated itself near each person separately and drained them of their seriousness for true things, of all instinct for realities, this effeminate and honeyed band of cowards one after another stole the 'souls' from this immense edifice, taking from it those precious, virile, aristocratic natures, which in the cause of Rome felt their own cause, brought to it all their seriousness, all their pride. The underhand machinations of these bigots, the slyness of these conventicles, ideas as lugubrious as those of hell, of sacrifice of the innocent, of mystical union in the blood that one drinks, but above all the slowly kindled fire of vengeance, of the vengeance of the tchândâlas, this is what got the better of Rome, this same species of religion which, under its pre-existing form, Epicurus had already waged war against. Let one read Lucretius and one will understand what Epicurus fought, not paganism, but indeed 'Christianity,' I mean the perversion of souls by ideas of guilt, punishment and immortality. He fought the underground cults, all latent Christianity — denying immortality was already at that time a real deliverance..."

In his account of the wars with the Persians, Herodotus attributes the success won by the small Greek cities against the powerful Iranian empire to the "intellectual superiority" of his compatriots. Would he have explained their decline by their "inferiority"? The question of why cultures disappear and empires crumble has always oppressed historians and philosophers. In 1441, Leonardo Bruni spoke of the vacillatio of the Roman Empire; his opponent, Flavio Biondo, preferred the term inclinatio (which summarized, for Renaissance man, the abandonment of ancient customs). This was already the entire debate: did one overthrow the Empire or did it fall by itself? For Spengler, the alternations which are history's domain are the effect of a fatality. The identifiable causes of decline are only secondary causes: they accentuate, they accelerate a process; this process must already be engaged for them to be able to intervene. But one can also think that no internal necessity assigns an end to cultures: when they die, it is because they are killed. We know André Piganiol's opinion: "Roman civilization did not die a natural death. It was assassinated" (The Christian Empire, 1947). Here, the responsibility of the "assassins" is entire. One can however admit that only structures already weakened, drained of their energy, abandon themselves to the blow that strikes them, to the enemy that targets them. Voltaire, who, after Machiavelli, was one of the first to speak of historical cycles, said that the Roman Empire had fallen simply "because it existed, given that everything must have an end" (Philosophical Dictionary, 1764).

We will not seek to examine here whether Rome's fall was or was not inevitable, nor even to identify all the factors that contributed to provoking it, but to know what responsibility nascent Christianity bears in this fall.

It was, as we know, the Briton Edward Gibbon (1737-1794) who first established this responsibility, in chapters XV and XVI of his History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, whose six large volumes appeared between 1776 and 1788 (last abridged French ed.: Histoire de la décadence et de la chute de l'Empire romain, Laffont-Club français du livre, 1970). Before him, in 1576, Löwenklav had taken the defense of Emperor Julian, whose talent, temperance, and generosity he had praised, thus opening a breach in the doctrine that wanted Christian emperors to have been, by the sole privilege of their faith, superior to pagan emperors. Shortly after, the jurisconsult and diplomat Grotius (1583-1645) had taken up Erasmus's thesis on the Germanic origin of neo-Latin aristocracies. Montesquieu finally, in 1743, had attributed Rome's decline and fall to different factors, such as the extinction of old lineages, the decline of civic spirit, the degeneration of institutions, the collusion of administrative power and merchant fortunes, the high birth rate of the foreign population, the uncertain loyalty of the legions, etc. Having better documentation than his predecessors, Gibbon took up these different elements in order to write a "history without prejudices." His conclusions, tinged with irony borrowed from Pascal, remain, essentially, valid today.

In the 19th century, Otto Seeck (History of the Decline of the Ancient World, 1894), taking up one of Montesquieu's ideas, as well as certain considerations expressed by Burckhardt in his Age of Constantine (1852-1853) and also by Taine, insisted on a biological and demographic factor: the disappearance of elites (Ausrottung der Besten), this going hand in hand with the senescence of institutions and the importance taken by the plebs and the crowd of slaves, who constituted the first clientele of Christian preachers. This thesis was taken up by M.P. Nilsson (Imperial Rome, 1926), after having been confirmed by Tenney Frank, who, having examined some 13,900 ancient funerary inscriptions, concluded that, from the second century, 90% of Rome's population was of foreign origin (American Historical Review, XXI, 1916, p. 705).

Renan, in Marcus Aurelius (1895), took up one of Nietzsche's formulas: "During the 3rd century, Christianity sucks ancient society like a vampire." He added this phrase, which awakens more than one echo today: "The Church in the 3rd century, by monopolizing life, exhausts civil society, bleeds it, creates a vacuum in it. The small societies killed the great society" (pp. 589-590). In 1901, Georges Sorel (1847-1922) published an essay on The Ruin of the Ancient World. "The action of Christian ideology," he affirmed, "broke the structure of the ancient world in the manner of a mechanical force acting from the outside. Far from being able to say that the new religion infused new sap into the aged organism, one could say that it bled it white. It cut the bonds that existed between the spirit and social life; it sowed everywhere seeds of quietism, despair and death."

For his part, Michel Rostovtzeff (Social and Economic History of the Roman Empire, 1926), opposing Seeck on certain points, as also incidentally Max Weber (Social Origins of the Decline of Ancient Civilization, 1896), posed an essential question: "Is it possible to extend a high civilization to the lower classes without degrading its level, without diluting its value to the point where it disappears? Is not any civilization, as soon as it begins to penetrate the masses, doomed to decadence?" Ortega y Gasset was to answer him, in The Revolt of the Masses (Stock, 1961): "The history of the Roman Empire is (...) the history of the uprising and domination of these masses who absorb and annul the directing minorities, and install themselves in their place."

This survey would be incomplete if we omitted to point out three works published at the beginning of the century, which seem to us to herald the rise of modern criticism: Religious Intolerance and Politics (Flammarion, 1911) by Bouché-Leclercq, Christian Propaganda and Persecutions (Payot, 1915) by Henri-F. Secrétan and Ancient Christianity (Flammarion, 1921) by Charles Guignebert.

"Oriental religion by its origins and fundamental characteristics" (Guignebert), Christianity infiltrated ancient Europe in an almost surreptitious way. The Roman Empire, tolerant by nature, was long without paying attention to it. In Suetonius's Lives of the Twelve Caesars, we read, concerning an act of Claudius: "He expelled from Rome the Jews, who were in continual effervescence at the instigation of a certain Chrestos." Overall, the Greco-Latin world remained at first closed to the preaching. The praise of weakness, poverty, "folly," seemed senseless to it. The first centers of Christian propaganda therefore established themselves at Antioch, Ephesus, Thessalonica and Corinth. In these great cities, where slaves, artisans, immigrants rubbed shoulders with merchants, where everything was for sale and purchase, where preachers and illuminated ones, in ever greater numbers, competed to seduce anxious and motley crowds, the first apostles found prepared ground.

A. Causse, who was professor at the Protestant theology faculty of the University of Strasbourg, writes: "It is not uniquely by wise missionary politics that the apostles thus implanted the Gospel at the crossroads of peoples, it is that the new religion was more favorably received in these new milieux than by the old races attached to their past and their soil. The true Greeks were to remain long foreign and hostile to Christianity. The Athenians had welcomed Paul with ironic indifference: 'We will hear you on this another time!' And it will take long years for the old Romans to recover from their aristocratic contempt for the 'detestable superstition.' The first Church of Rome was as little Latin as possible. Greek was scarcely spoken there. But the Syrians, the Asiatics, and all the crowd of Graeculi without municipal traditions, received the Christian message with enthusiasm" (Essay on the Conflict between Primitive Christianity and Civilization, Ernest Leroux, 1920).

J.B.S. Haldane, who counted fanaticism among the "four only truly important inventions made between 3000 BCE and 1400 CE" (The Inequality of Man, Famous Books, New York, 1938), attributed its paternity to Judeo-Christianity. Yahweh, the god of the Arabian deserts, is a solitary and jealous god, exclusive and cruel. He preaches intolerance and hatred. "Should I not, Yahweh, hate those who hate you? I hate them with total hatred, they are enemies to me" (Psalm CXXXVIII, 21-22). Jeremiah implores: "Render to them what is their due... Exterminate them from under the heavens, O Yahweh!" (Lamentations, III, 64-66). "O Yahweh, why do you not cause the impious to perish?" (Psalm CXXXVIII, 19). "In your goodness, annihilate my enemies" (Psalm CXLII, 12). Wisdom, which personifies the Infinitely good, threatens: "I will laugh at your calamities, I will mock your fears" (Prov. I, 26). Deuteronomy evokes the fate that should be reserved for "idolaters": "If your brother, son of your mother, or your son, your daughter, the woman who lies on your breast, or the friend as dear as yourself, tries to seduce you by saying: Come let us serve other gods... you will have the duty to put him to death: you will raise your hand first to kill him, and the people afterwards... If you learn that some inhabitant of one of the cities that God has given you says: Come let us serve other gods... if it proves that such an abomination has been committed, you will put to the sword all the inhabitants of that city, including the cattle, and you will devote it to interdiction. Then, you will gather in the middle of the square all its booty and you will deliver it to the flames with all this booty in honor of Yahweh: it will be forever a heap of ruins that will never be rebuilt... Then Yahweh will shower you with goods..." (Deut. XIII).

In the Gospel, Jesus declares, at the moment they come to arrest him: "All those who take the sword will perish by the sword" (Matthew XXVI, 52). But previously, he had affirmed: "Do not think that I have come to bring peace on earth. I have not come to bring peace, but the sword. I have come to light a great fire on earth. I have come to bring division between the son and his father, between the daughter and her mother, between the daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law; and one will have for enemies those of one's own house" (Matthew X, 34-35). He had also pronounced this phrase, the watchword of all totalitarianisms: "He who is not with me is against me" (Matthew XII, 30).

The primitive Church will scrupulously apply these instructions. Unbelievers and pagans are sub-humans in the eyes of the apostles. Saint Peter compares them to "unreasoning animals, born by nature to be taken and destroyed" (2 Peter II, 12). Jerome advises the converted Christian to trample underfoot his mother's body if she seeks to prevent him from abandoning her forever to follow Christ's teaching. In 345, Firmicus Maternus makes massacre a duty: "The law forbids, Most Holy Emperors, to pardon neither son nor brother. It obliges to punish the woman one loves tenderly and to thrust iron into her breast. It puts weapons in hand and commands to turn them against the most intimate friends..."