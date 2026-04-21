Festspielhaus in Bayreuth, the festival's main venue

In this essay, Giorgio Locchi (under the pseudonym Hans-Jürgen Nigra) writes about the Bayreuth Festival of 1968. Bayreuth has always been more than just a festival; it is a symbol, a battleground of artistic vision, tradition, and reinvention. In the years following World War II, the festival’s revival was inseparable from the vision of Wieland Wagner, whose radical reinterpretations of his grandfather’s works reshaped modern opera staging. Yet, as Bayreuth flourished under his influence, it also became a domain he tightly controlled, keeping out those who did not align with his approach. With his passing, the question arises: what is the future of Bayreuth? Can the festival move beyond Wieland’s singular legacy while preserving the genius of Richard Wagner’s works? This essay explores the impact of Wieland Wagner’s reign, the tensions it created, and the urgent need for Bayreuth to open itself to new voices, ensuring that Wagner’s art remains dynamic and universal rather than confined to a single interpretation.

Originally published in Nouvelle École no. 5, October-November 1968.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

The Bayreuth Festival took place this year under the shadow of the challenges posed—or perhaps revealed—by the premature death of Wieland Wagner. It was a festival tinged with a quiet melancholy, carrying the insidious and subtle scents of autumn, like a final stroll through a city doomed to abandonment. Wieland was still present everywhere. His commanding hand, his style, and his spirit continued to shape the heritage, suggest the discourse, and leave their mark on the imagination of his successors.

The productions staged by Wolfgang Wagner, Wieland's brother—namely Lohengrin in its second version and Die Meistersinger, whose premiere was awaited with passionate impatience—failed to erase or even push into the background the presence of Wieland, the "great" Wieland. The weight of the past still overshadowed the future, and even the present.

As for Die Meistersinger? There was joy in seeing this opera return to Bayreuth, the very one that Wieland had rendered—or perhaps amused himself by rendering—"impossible." Yet, while closing their eyes in search of Wagner, audiences also sought to mask their disappointment at the modesty of the production, its misplaced reserve, and the evasions of contemporary Germany. Through the green walkways of the sacred hill, echoes of rumors circulated: the quarrels within the Wagner family, the return of Winifred, the tribulations of the Foundation.

Through today’s uncertainties, where was the future to be found? In the orchestral direction of the Der Ring des Nibelungen, entrusted to the young Lorin Maazel? In the subtle refinements made by the venerable Hans Hotter—led by age from singing to stage direction—to the productions inherited from Wieland? In the restoration of a full, unabridged text, which Wieland had once claimed the sovereign right to cut?

In truth, all of this seemed of little consequence. Maazel is no true Wagnerian: he deciphers, he sometimes intuits, grappling with Der Ring des Nibelungen, yet always remains an outsider to the spellbinding mystery, the myth that defines Richard Wagner’s work. Hans Hotter, the unforgettable Wotan, is not a traitorous cleric; but as a director, he continues to think like a singer, seemingly taking, perhaps unconsciously, his revenge on Wagner and his vision of Wotan. And Wolfgang Wagner, for all that his ideas are undeniable—and at times even excellent—lacks the ease to express them fully. His productions are respectable, but unworthy of Bayreuth, which can only accept exceptionality and genius.

Genius—Wieland had it. A subordinate kind of genius, of course, but precisely the kind Bayreuth needed to revive its career in the aftermath of the Second World War. Modern stage direction, opera, and even spoken theater owe much—perhaps nearly everything—to the "revolution" Wieland brought about.

Certainly, at Bayreuth, Wieland played an ambiguous role. His revolution was not entirely his own; some of its impulses came from Prectorius, and a few fundamental ideas—such as representing the world on stage through the circular motif—may well have been suggested to him by his younger counterpart. Yet all of this is secondary. The essence of Wieland’s work lies in his "rehabilitation" of Richard Wagner, which he successfully imposed upon the world—even if that rehabilitation came at the cost of a new interpretation that was, in truth, a reverent falsification.

To be fair, Wieland had powerful allies. While Wagner was banned in the United States during the war, many soon felt a silent nostalgia for him. The man came to be regarded separately from his work. To condemn Wagner would have contradicted the intellectual theories of the time. How could Wagnerian music be harmful when it was so beautiful, so clearly positioned at the unreachable summits of musical art? For any humanist philosophy, is not art inherently humanist in itself? Wieland was in harmony with the world, and the world with Wieland. And Bayreuth was reborn.

Thus, Wagner became a myth of our time. Götterdämmerung was no longer seen as anything but the collapse of a capitalist system, a victim of its own internal contradictions. Parsifal, Lohengrin, Tannhäuser—what better proof of Wagner’s “profound Christianity,” beyond a language still captive to the conventions of the Romantic century? By “re-reading” this language, said both the world and Wieland, and by enclosing it within an appropriate staging, the work could return to its fundamental truth.

Only Die Meistersinger remained. Wieland sought to reinterpret it—but he had overestimated his strength. The audience, which had accepted everything until then, rebelled this time against an opera transformed into a parody of Wagner by Wagner himself. And the falsification could only impose itself on those willing to accept it, while others tolerated it merely as a necessary and temporary evil. After all, years in prison are preferable to a death sentence.

Whatever the case, all of Wieland’s artifices were powerless against the majestic force of Wagnerian genius. In the immediate post-war years at Bayreuth, two audiences existed, completely foreign to one another: those who attended the festival, and those who, in a temple officially turned into a catacomb—masked and disguised themselves—made a pilgrimage to the sources of hope, silently repeating in their hearts the words of the Meistersinger:

"Und… zerging in Dunst

das Heilige Römische Reich,

uns bliebe gleich

die heilige deutsche Kunst…"

This year, once again, the Meistersinger’s apostrophe crossed the mystical abyss to descend once more from the stage. The festival program, still inspired by Wieland’s spirit, attempted, of course, to distort it with an outdated commentary, while the staging meticulously instructed the actor portraying Hans Sachs not to address his final words to the audience in the hall, but rather to the conventional medieval Nuremberg crowd. Yet what could stage directions do against the words of the libretto:

"Take heed! Evil blows await us.

If the German people and empire first fall apart

under false foreign majesty,

no prince will soon understand his people.

They plant foreign haze and foreign frills

into our German land.

What is German and true no one will know anymore,

if it does not live in German masters' honor."

For too long now, Bayreuth’s faithful have had to search for Wagner behind Wagner. It is time for Bayreuth to move beyond Wieland. He played his role in the hands of history. He saved the festival, smuggled Richard Wagner back into the world, and, in return, gave his staging innovations an unparalleled resonance. But his time has passed.

Wieland was fiercely possessive of Bayreuth. He wanted to manage the legacy entrusted to him alone, keeping away from the city those who were unwilling to submit more to his authority than to Richard Wagner himself. Under his rule, the artists—once happy to contribute freely to the celebration of the composer—learned to impose their demands.

For Bayreuth to survive, to remain what Wieland preserved—despite himself and despite everything—it must now open itself to new figures. It must recall those whom Wieland cast aside: the Soltys, the von Karajans. It must now allow new minds the freedom to test themselves against the immortal work that has reclaimed its rightful place in the world.