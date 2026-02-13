The pamphlet you are about to read represents one of the more unfiltered examples of French anti-American sentiment from the early 1990s. Titled «Bréviaire Anti-Américain» (“Anti-American Handbook”), this polemical pamphlet was authored by six French/Belgian writers—Arnaud Galtiéri, Arnaud Hautbois, François Lapeyre, Xavier Marchand, Robert Steuckers, and Christian Ville—who position themselves as intellectual resistants against what they perceive as American cultural, political, and economic imperialism.

Written in the immediate aftermath of the Cold War and Gulf War, at a time when American global influence was reaching new heights, the text synthesizes critiques from across the political spectrum into a passionate call for European cultural and political autonomy. The authors draw on a blend of historical grievances, personal anecdotes, and theoretical arguments to build their case against American hegemony.

This pamphlet is structured as a collection of essays, historical accusations, and profiles that systematically condemn American influence from multiple angles. It opens with a fictional scenario reimagining Alphonse Daudet's famous story "The Last Class," portraying the replacement of French with "American" in European schools. The pamphlet then proceeds through theoretical arguments against American cultural imperialism, a chronological listing of alleged "American crimes" spanning from 1759 to 1991, and profiles of French intellectuals categorized as either "collaborators" with or "resistants" against American influence.

Throughout these essays, you'll encounter a worldview that portrays America as a culturally empty society spreading corrosive individualism, an imperialist power hiding behind rhetoric of freedom, a threat to authentic European identity, and a historically violent nation responsible for numerous atrocities. The language is often hyperbolic, yet the text provides valuable insight into a strain of European intellectual thought that rejected the post-Cold War "American century."

This document remains significant not merely as a historical curiosity, but as an artifact demonstrating how cultural and political resistance to globalization and American influence manifested in European intellectual circles at a pivotal moment when many proclaimed "the end of history." Whatever one's assessment of its arguments, the "Anti-American Handbook" offers a window into perspectives that challenged the triumphalist narrative of American-led liberal democracy and free market capitalism at the dawn of the 1990s.

Originally published in January 1992 by GRECE as part of their Point de Vue series.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

About 6600 words

The Last Class

in the style of Alphonse Daudet

That morning, I was very late for class, and I didn't know the first word of my lesson. For a moment, I thought about skipping class and running across the fields...

Mr. Hamel looked at me without anger and said very gently: — Go quickly to your place, my little François, we were about to start without you.

The whole class had something extraordinary about it, and I was surprised to see people from the village sitting silently.

— My children, this is the last time I will teach you. The order has come from New York to teach only American in European schools. The new teacher arrives tomorrow. Today is your last French class.

My last French lesson! And I who barely knew how to write!

Then Mr. Hamel began to talk to us about our fathers' language, saying it was the most beautiful language in the world, the clearest, the most solid, that we had to keep it among ourselves, and never forget it because, when a people falls into slavery, as long as they hold onto their language, it's as if they held the key to their prison...

When the lesson was over, we moved on to writing. For that day, Mr. Hamel had prepared new models for us on which was written in beautiful round script: European culture will never perish You should have seen how everyone applied themselves.

Why Should One Be Anti-American?

By Robert Steuckers

When America proclaimed the Monroe Doctrine in 1823, it wanted to drive European powers out of the New World and replace them in Latin America. This was fair game. But it did not pursue this policy of dominating the Western hemisphere, where a developed North intended to organize a less developed South. Unfaithful to the Monroe Doctrine, America has never stopped intervening in the Far East and in Europe, to prevent the processes of continental unification at work in these regions of the world.

From isolationist, America became interventionist. It broke North-South development axes, creating a chain of East-West conflicts. Yet, all East-West oppositions in history generate insoluble conflicts, civil wars within civilizational units. For us, the future lies a) in Euro-African collaboration, where Russia is an integral part of Europe and where migratory flows move southward, and b) in a Japan-centered pacific synergy where migratory and cultural flows also move southward, without American interference.

America is Within Us

America is within us because the American party determines the management of our states and influences their diplomacy. America always bets on corruptible social strata to install its power. This was obvious in South Vietnam as it has always been in Latin America. But, looking closely, doesn't this rule apply to Europe as well? Fighting against America means fighting against the social strata that elevate economism to the rank of cardinal value, forgetting that the rules of politics require other virtues, non-material ones, and that "legitimacy surplus value" rests on historical memory and not on the pleasure of the moment. The American party includes those who have lost the sense of the State, of political duty, to pursue lucrative objectives, always focused on the short term. To these short-term policies, we oppose the long term of historical memory.

The United States conveys a purely individualistic culture devoid of centuries-old, even millennia-old roots. This individualism and this absence of memory have a dissolving effect on peripheral cultures, which do not have immediate access to a "market" of 250 million consumers.

Cultural Imperialism

Across the planet, the culture handed down by ancestors is gradually giving way to an artificial culture, constructed with psychological affects, shreds of myth, miserable fictions, cobbled together. This artificial culture did not arrive in Europe and Asia by chance: it was deliberately grafted there. Let us remember that France was put against the wall in 1948: either it accepted without restrictions the massive importation of American cultural and cinematographic products, or it would be struck from the list of Marshall Plan beneficiaries. America as a dominant power practices cultural ethnocide. When peoples have lost their memory, they will be more than ripe, that is, sufficiently rotten, to accept the ersatz offered by Washington.

Ideological Messianism

But this eradication of memories on a planetary scale conceals the danger of uniformity. It removes a quantity of potentialities from humanity, a quantity of alternatives, which will have been irredeemably erased.

America has reintroduced into political and diplomatic practice the notion of "absolute enemy," that is, an enemy that must not only be defeated but exterminated. All the peoples of the planet can become, depending on circumstances, enemies of America. They risk extermination, like the Native American populations liquidated by smallpox-infected blankets, adulterated alcohol, and cavalry bullets. Europe of the 18th and 19th centuries, governed by the pentarchy (France, England, Prussia, Austria, Russia), had tried to humanize war, to treat prisoners correctly, to care for the wounded, to keep civilian populations safe from conflicts.

America's irruption into world conflicts, especially from the last world war onward, has led to the massive destruction of civilian targets (Dresden, Hiroshima, Hanoi, Panama), the bombing of retreating columns (Kuwait/Iraq), and the collective murder of prisoners of war (the "deaths from various causes," discussed by Canadian historian James Bacque). This dehumanization of war derives directly from American messianic ideology. When a person, a power, or a political force believes it holds the ultimate truth, it no longer tolerates the slightest ideological deviation, the slightest contravention of its will. And it strikes. Cruelly. Without regard for others. Because they incarnate the Devil.

Economania

To the messianic wars, reintroduced by the United States, we intend to substitute a new jus publicum that will restore to war a less absolute dimension.

At a time when American capitalism seems to triumph, when it is in fact the last economic ideology in contention, cracks already streak the edifice. Within the capitalist world-economy, contradictions are appearing. Its poles show divergences among themselves because culturally determined memories drive them, despite the leveling that Washington wanted. The solidity of Japanese communities and German savings remains inescapable, as many signs that non-American peoples, even largely Americanized, have a sense of duration and are not content to enjoy the moment. That they privilege the long term and do not completely abandon themselves to individual choice, the economic index of the American way of life. And that this bet on the long term, initiated several decades ago, despite Reagan and Thatcher, is now reaping formidable successes. Japanese education, the Japanese, Scandinavian, and Germanic savings rate, the training of German apprentices in all fields, the added value given by all rootings, utterly crush American permissiveness, the credit-based economy, the absence of investments for staff training, the absence of stabilizing roots.

The United States is faltering because its schoolchildren remain illiterate, no longer even mastering simplified English, because its households spend more than they earn, because the anguish of living, due to the absence of solid roots, leads to drug addiction. The boasting of Panama or the Gulf will change nothing.

We Europeans must adopt the Rhenish model of capitalism (as Michel Albert enjoins us in Capitalism against Capitalism), because this model, despite its shortcomings, nevertheless carries within it the will to bet on education, to invest in research and training, because it links the past to the future through its citizens' savings.

In germination, this incomplete form of capitalism will generate power, precisely because it preserves forms that are not liberal (rigor of teaching and training) and which are only possible if one is not blinded by short-term profit, the defect of liberalism.

Concretely, fighting against Americanism today means supporting all policies aimed at strengthening household savings, massive investment in research and education, and the Euro-centering of our energies. For then we will have the necessary weapons to contain American follies beyond the Atlantic.

And to let, over there where the sun sets, the American historical anomaly implode, slowly but surely.