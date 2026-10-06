“The ‘American Disease’” appeared in Le Figaro Magazine on 16 May 1981, six days after François Mitterrand won the presidency. By then, Alain de Benoist had spent nearly four years as the magazine’s resident reviewer of ideas, first in Le Figaro-Dimanche and from October 1978 in Louis Pauwels’s weekly, which at its peak claimed two to three million readers. The piece comes late in that collaboration. In the months after Mitterrand’s victory, Pauwels drifted towards economic liberalism and open admiration for Reagan’s America, while de Benoist’s anti-Americanism grew sharper. De Benoist’s regular contributions ended in February 1982. In retrospect, a review that took the United States as its subject at exactly this moment reads as one sign of the coming break.

The article takes the form of a review of several books. De Benoist opens by noting that he had already treated the theme himself: he co-wrote, with Giorgio Locchi, the long essay first published in Nouvelle École no. 27–28 (1975), Il était une fois dans l’Amérique, and later issued in Italy as Il male americano. Michel Crozier’s Le mal américain (The American Disease) then offers a disillusioned former Atlanticist’s account of an America ruled by the abstractions of the Enlightenment: moral Manichaeism, the “delirium of procedure”, and a republic of judges in place of statesmen. Christopher Lasch’s Le complexe de Narcisse (the French edition of The Culture of Narcissism) adds a diagnosis of liberal individualism carried to its end point, and Jean-Paul Dollé a Heideggerian reading of America as an “air-conditioned hell”. All three converge on one point: the United States lives in a perpetual present, cut off from historical continuity, and so sees other peoples’ history as mere under-development. In its last third the essay turns from America to its French admirers. De Benoist mocks Philippe Sollers and Guy Scarpetta, whose Éloge du cosmopolitisme (In Praise of Cosmopolitanism) celebrated the “decisive conjunction of the monotheist axis and of cosmopolitan uprooting”. He closes with Jean Cau’s maxim that Europe will avoid becoming Russian tomorrow only by refusing to be American today.

The essay is a compact statement of the two related things the Nouvelle Droite meant by “America”. One is a historical power whose interests, de Benoist predicts, must diverge “in radical fashion” from Europe’s. The other is a civilizational principle: the most finished form of the universalist, egalitarian and individualist “ideology of the Same”.

Originally published in Le Figaro Magazine on May 16th, 1981. Republished in Au temps des idéologies «à la mode».

Translated by Alexander Raynor

CO-AUTHOR, IN ITALY, OF AN ESSAY ENTITLED Le mal américain (Il male americano, 1978), I found it hard to remain indifferent to the appearance of Michel Crozier’s book, published in France under the same title. All the more so as it appears at the same time as that of Christopher Lasch, Le complexe de Narcisse, which is certainly one of the most remarkable published to date on the subject. Director of the Center for the Sociology of Organizations at the CNRS, Michel Crozier began by being a “pro-American of the left”. That was in 1947: America had the face of Humphrey Bogart. He subsequently returned several times across the Atlantic, notably to teach there. He knew Kennedy the unconscious, Johnson the demagogue, Nixon the sly, Carter the simpleton. And Ronald Reagan. Enthusiastic at the outset, he took thirty years to lose his illusions.

Crozier sees today the American university and the American youth demoralized, the trade unions disoriented, the economy adrift, knowledge more and more substituted for thought, information drowned beneath the “news”, the “spiral of decline” gaining the upper hand over “innovation”. “Now, this decline, he remarks, is not a matter of chance. It has its roots in the very foundations of America”. The “American disease” is an inheritance of the Enlightenment. It is the illusion of unlimited progress and the belief in the infinite powers of reason, of which mercantile efficiency would be the best illustration. With, as consequences, moral and political Manichaeism, the belief in a “universal good” that ought to be extended to the whole world (through the diffusion of the American way of life), and the idea that evil is an “error” that can be made to disappear.

A frightening utopia, founded upon an erroneous anthropology (man “naturally good”) and an absolute ignorance of historical reality. The illusion of rationality makes light of all the non-quantifiable aspects of social life. Founded upon abstract principles – the Bible, the Constitution, the “pursuit of happiness” (sic) – that no one dares or is able to call into question, the whole of American politics rests upon the idea that “decision-makers” of a very high technicity can make the objective synthesis of the existing data and draw from it the “optimal decision”. But decide according to what? In relation to what project? In America, no higher interest could be invoked. That is why American society never changes. Oscillating perpetually between naive optimism and moral guilt, angelism and cynicism, Manichaeism and the pure and simple negation of the external world, it pursues always the same dream of a universal republic, where all problems would be resolved by due process, the “invisible hand” and laissez-faire – a society governed by juridism and irenicism, and of which, in the end, the ideal of Disneyland remains the surest value.

Such a system issues in what Crozier does not hesitate to call the “madness of law” and the “delirium of procedure”, the sole means of instituting a minimum of order in a world in the grip of “egalitarian delirium”. And the author of La société bloquée goes on to denounce that “Republic of judges” in which concrete liberties are stifled little by little by a punctilious and abstract juridism. The present American crisis, Michel Crozier stresses further, also marks the return of the tragic: the sudden discovery that the “full” world is also a plural world, in which man very often does something other than what he meant to do and in which politics, which cannot fall back upon morality, determines itself according to “irrational” collective projects.

Starting from less personal observations, Christopher Lasch confirms this diagnosis. But to stigmatize the malady, he has another formula: it is the “complex of Narcissus”. This narcissism is inscribed in the logic of liberal individualism pushed to its term. Witness to it, pell-mell, the loss of the collective sense, the hatred of the State, the flight before the feelings, the dissimulation of death and the fear of the future, the literary vogue of the autobiographical genre, the formation of a purely factitious or commercial “sociability”, the rise of an irresponsible egocentrism, the “over-absence” of the family, the cult of a “spontaneity” issuing in a sterilizing conformism.

In a society in permanent drift towards “the insignificant, the appearance, the immediate spectacular” (Crozier), the new Narcissus is himself no more than an image projected by the system of signs that surround him and that are exchanged among themselves. “Given the poverty of his inner life, writes Lasch, Narcissus turns towards others in order to have the feeling of being”. He needs to be loved and to be told so. He is hypersensitive to the judgment of others, to the results of opinion polls, to the variations of opinion – to his “brand image”. He has no longer the strength nor the will to exist by himself, to have an inner life, to assert himself as the actor of a play he himself would have written. Never has alienation, if that word has a meaning, been so great.

At the source of the “American disease” as of the “complex of Narcissus”, one finds what Christopher Lasch calls the decline of the historical sense: the “fraying of the feeling that we live within a historical continuity”. Born of a rupture with Europe and its past – a rupture that the “rush to the West” symbolically represented – America aspires to the end of history. It lives in a perpetual present, in an “actuality” ever more incoherent and more vague. This “presentism” entails in its turn the primacy of the short term, which favors the bursting apart of society (if there is no long-term collective project, everyone has an interest in pushing his immediate demands to the maximum), but also specialization, as well as the reverse selection of the “perpetually agitated”, of the uprooted by vocation, to the detriment of the creators and the more profound thinkers.

The essay by Jean-Paul Dollé, Danser maintenant, a work marked from one end to the other by the thought of Nietzsche and of Heidegger, is a rather disparate collection, a kind of personal reckoning, in which one finds again an analysis of the American mentality that joins, on many points, those of Michel Crozier and of Christopher Lasch. Dollé, too, observes that “the USSR and the USA realize, in an apparent opposition, the obverse and the reverse of the dream – become nightmare – of the rationality of the Enlightenment”. He too has discovered that the “land of liberty” is in reality a kind of “air-conditioned hell”, in which time is abolished and which reposes in the eternal present of its uncertain identity. Hence that “rupture” which the Americans so often feel between the world in which they live and the other nations: for them, the culture and the way of life of other peoples are always perceived as “outdated”, “folkloric” or incomprehensible, because they are judged from the point of view of the perpetual present and of an absolute technical rationality. “What other peoples live as history, that is to say as destiny, Dollé writes very justly, the Americans perceive as under-development”.

Contrary to what has here and there been written, the arrival of Ronald Reagan at the White House has taken nothing away from the value of these remarks – quite the contrary, indeed, since Reagan’s election has in a sense sealed the return of America to itself. But curiously – or significantly –, it is at the moment when, in Europe, opinion is beginning to lose its illusions with regard to the United States that a part of the intellectual left, reared from childhood, it is true, in the “Western Americanosphere”, discovers that it has profound affinities with that country.

In 1977, an issue of the review Tel Quel had given the starting signal. Its director, Philippe Sollers, a former fellow traveler of the PC, who has passed, under John Paul II, from Maoism to Polish Catholicism, now lets us know that he feels Anglo-Saxon, monotheist and Lacanian. Moreover, he specifies, he would like “to have an English passport” (Le Matin, 15 January 1981). It is certainly not I who will refuse it to him! Guy Scarpetta, developing an article that appeared in Art Press international (March 1979), publishes for his part an Éloge du cosmopolitisme (In Praise of Cosmopolitanism), made of crumbs fallen from the table of B. H. Lévy, in which America is likewise presented as the eternal recourse for all those who intend to escape – the formula is tirelessly repeated – the “ideological apparatus of rootedness”. In American society, which tolerates everything but respects nothing, Guy Scarpetta feels like a fish in water. Delighted by the “short wavelength” of the history of the United States, he describes to us the “intoxication” that fills him when he arrives in New York, his “happiness of exile”, his joy at observing that, in the matter of the extinction of rooted cultures, the multinationals of Wall Street are succeeding where Marx had failed. And he goes on to preach the “decisive conjunction of the monotheist axis and of cosmopolitan uprooting” (an interesting conjunction, indeed). And to plead for the colonization of minds by eternal America. (Besides, he says, “the very notion of a rooted popular culture is to be handled with tongs”.) This, it appears, would be the secret of “modernity”.

Modernity? “The avant-garde that today claims to be such will be the rearguard of tomorrow”, Marguerite Yourcenar replied recently. In fact, as Jean Baudrillard has written, today nothing is modern any longer. Everything is actual. And therein, precisely, lies the drama. To dissociate the present from the past is to disinherit the future: could a novelty without roots even be new? As for the modernity of which Scarpetta dreams, it evokes rather Huxley’s Brave New World and Orwell’s 1984.

Cosmopolitanism can be a state of mind, not a tangible reality. To change country is still to be in a country. To change nationality, even every year, is still to pass from one nationality to another. One may therefore ask whether a work such as Scarpetta’s, while incontestably contributing to clarify the debate, has not above all for its object to make us accept a further vassalage, at a time when it appears each day more clearly that European interests and American interests are, in the long run, called to diverge in radical fashion. As Jean Cau said, “in the order of colonialisms, it is first by not being Americans today that we shall not be Russians tomorrow” (Pourquoi la France, Table ronde, 1975).

Michel Crozier, Le mal américain, Fayard, 298 p. ; Christopher Lasch, Le complexe de Narcisse. La nouvelle sensibilité américaine, Laffont, 341 p. ; Jean-Paul Dollé, Danser maintenant, Grasset, 189 p. ; Guy Scarpetta, Éloge du cosmopolitisme, Grasset, 304 p. ; Philippe Sollers, Vision à New York. Entretiens avec David Hayman, Grasset, 245 p. ; Marguerite Yourcenar, Les yeux ouverts. Entretiens avec Mathieu Galey, Centurion, 337 p.