This is the third archaeology feature Jean-Jacques Mourreau contributed to the early Nouvelle École (after the Viking-ships piece in no°7 and the archéologie rubric of no°11), and the most ambitious: not a press digest this time but an eleven-page illustrated monograph-in-miniature on Stonehenge, with twenty-two footnotes, carried in the spring 1970 mélanges issue alongside the Bertrand Russell memorial dossier. Mourreau was a founding member of GRECE (1969) and sat on the review’s editorial committee; his register here is that of a capable haute-vulgarisation writer working from the standard literature of the day — above all R.J.C. Atkinson’s Stonehenge (1960) — supplemented by the French science press (Sciences et Avenir, Archéologia) and, tellingly, by Planète, the Pauwels-Bergier magazine of “fantastic realism.”

The three-phase construction sequence, the excavation history from Gowland to Atkinson, and the Hawkins “astronomical computer” controversy are all reported essentially as the Atkinson-era consensus had them. Its interest for the history of the Nouvelle Droite lies in the through-line. The builders of Stonehenge II are “Indo-European invaders”; the solar cult is “common to most of the Indo-European peoples” and diffused by the Battle-Axe culture; the medieval destruction of megaliths is charged to the Church’s war on “the old pagan cults” in a footnote that begins with Martin of Tours; and the closing pages linger on Hyperborean Apollo. According to Mourreau: Stonehenge is annexed as a monument of Indo-European solar religiosity suppressed by Christianization.

The reader should be warned that the essay’s entire chronological scaffolding has since collapsed. Mourreau’s dates rest on Atkinson’s scheme and on early, uncalibrated radiocarbon; calibrated dating and the excavation campaigns of the past half-century have pushed the first Stonehenge back to about 3000 B.C., the sarsen monument to about 2500 B.C., and stretched construction over some fifteen centuries rather than “nearly four.” Several of the text’s confident negatives (the Aubrey holes “never received either stone pillars or wooden posts”) and its Mycenaean connections have been overturned outright.

Originally published in Nouvelle École no°12, March–April 1970

Translated By Alexander Raynor.

Between Wales and Cornwall, on the bare uplands of the Salisbury Plain, in Wiltshire, stands one of the most astonishing European sanctuaries of the Neolithic era: Stonehenge. This “collapsed cathedral of an unimaginable humanity” draws nearly 300,000 people every year; many of them come to witness the sunrise on the morning of the June solstice.

Immense and silent, these standing stones carry us back to the dawn of our history. Popular imagination has made them the work of the Druids. But while it is true that heirs of Celtic spirituality still gather there today, it is not accurate to claim that they were its builders. Archaeology has done justice to the legend: Stonehenge is well anterior to the first Celtic invasions. Its construction stretched over nearly four centuries, from the Neolithic to the Bronze Age. We now know that there were even “three” Stonehenges, corresponding to three phases of construction.

Three Phases of Construction

Around 1800 B.C., Stonehenge is still no more than a vast circular space, some hundred meters in diameter. The place is bounded by a ditch, doubled by an earthen bank, constituting an enclosure rather similar to that of Barbury Castle. It is entered through an entrance situated to the northeast, marked by two stones erected side by side and preceded by a wooden portico. Not far off stands an isolated stone, the “Heel Stone,” also called the “Sun Stone” from the eighteenth century onward. The ditch, flat-bottomed with steep walls, is six meters wide and 1.80 meters deep. Then comes the bank, then the Aubrey holes: 56 holes arranged concentrically, whose original purpose escapes us, but in which certain specialists see a series of sacred emplacements. Human bones found in them do in fact suggest that they served as burial places. Tombs of the same kind have moreover been brought to light in the bank and the ditch. One certainty alone: these holes never received either stone pillars or wooden posts.

Around 1600 B.C., the configuration of the site changes considerably. The wooden portico is removed, the entrance stones dismantled. The Heel Stone, on the other hand, remains in place; a narrow ditch surrounds it, which would be filled in shortly afterward. To connect Stonehenge with the banks of the river Avon, the construction of a track is undertaken, called the Avenue, which was probably used for the transport of the great monoliths. Two stones are erected near the entrance, in the axis of this access way.

The most important works affect the center of the enclosure. Eighty stones, each weighing nearly four tons — the celebrated “bluestones” — are brought back from distant Pembrokeshire, most certainly from the Prescelly Mountains, situated in the southwest of Wales, 260 kilometers away. Their transport, which represents for the period a remarkable feat, is carried out by raft, from the shores of Milford Haven to Stonehenge.

The placing of these great blocks of stone is carried out according to a methodical plan, so as to trace two concentric circles set 1.80 meters apart. But for a reason unknown to us, the work is not pursued to its completion. The builders of Stonehenge II, as if they had changed their minds, remove the “bluestones”: the location of the holes intended for them would later be rediscovered. Finally, the entrance of the sanctuary is marked by a few additional stones, placed toward the interior and oriented toward the middle of the Avenue, in the direction of the rising sun on the day of the summer solstice.