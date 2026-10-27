This is the opening editorial of the very first issue of Éléments pour la civilisation européenne, the bulletin of GRECE (Groupement de recherche et d’études pour la civilisation européenne), launched in 1973 in a newspaper format. It is signed “Robert de Herte” — the principal and well-attested pseudonym of Alain de Benoist (who would use this pseudonym for all of his editorials in Éléments). As the magazine’s first editorial, it sets the house tone: combative, anti-egalitarian, and hostile to what it casts as Christian universalism.

The occasion is a concrete controversy of 1973: criticism by figures in the French Catholic hierarchy of the legitimacy of France’s nuclear deterrent, at the time of French nuclear testing. De Herte brackets the immediate political quarrel to make a broader argument against “Christian antimilitarism,” which he traces from the early Church (Tertullian) through the fall of Rome to the present. Enlisting Spengler, he advances a Realpolitik thesis: that foreign policy and the capacity for force are the true measure of a people’s historical existence, and that a people is history rather than merely undergoing it — so that disarmament is an “angelic,” self-deceiving politics.

Originally published in Éléments no. 1 (1973)

Translated by Alexander Raynor

CROSSE EN L’AIR

For some months now, a most curious controversy has been developing. The French nuclear tests have furnished its occasion, if not its pretext. It sets various figures — civilian, and above all military — against representatives of the hierarchy of the Church of France.

The latter criticize the "legitimacy" of the nuclear weapon, availing themselves of egalitarian phraseology and of the standpoint of Christian universalism. They claim to speak in the name of the "underprivileged" (that is to say, of those animated by the demon of resentment) and of "peace" (that is to say, of the halting of history). They say that "between the bomb and God, one must choose." Military men answer them by charging them with incompetence; they ask the prelates to concern themselves a little more with God, and to render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s.

It is not the vocation of the GRECE association to take up positions of a political order. It is fitting, therefore, to judge the affair from a more general point of view: that of principles and ideas.

Christian antimilitarism goes back a long way. In the first centuries of our era, the commonly accepted doctrine, in conformity with the letter and the spirit of the Gospel, held that the profession of Christianity was incompatible with the soldier’s trade. "How will the soldier make war, how will he do his duty, even in time of peace, if he has no sword? Yet the Lord has forbidden this weapon," wrote Tertullian (On Idolatry, XIX). He added: "Can we swear an oath to men, we who have sworn an oath to God?" (On the Crown, XI).

When the Church today forgets the Crusades, and when the citizens of the heavenly Jerusalem denounce the principle of dual allegiance, what is at issue is a return to the sources.

Under the Roman Empire, such an attitude led to the abandonment of the frontiers and contributed to the collapse of the city. It is the same today. For life is not neutral, and man is not naturally good. Certain States are strong only by the weakness of others. Spengler writes: "To be a pacifist means to let the non-pacifists take power." He says too: "To renounce world politics does not shelter one from its consequences."

True politics has always been foreign politics. The importance of a country is measured by the place it occupies in the world. It is by this, too, that a people is truly historical: it is history, it does not undergo it.

A place in history, a rank in the world — these are won, and they are defended. By arms if need be, and, preferably, by the arms most capable of carrying the decision. Under these conditions, to wish oneself disarmed is an act of angelic politics, which amounts either to believing in a general peace or to counting on others: the Atlantic illusion, or illusion pure and simple.

In a country like France, where the great majority of the officer corps remains subject to the laws of the Church, the declarations of the bishops are heavy with consequences. To offer a choice "between the bomb and God" is called, in plain terms, an attack on the morale of the army and the incitement of soldiers to disobedience.