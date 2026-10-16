Robert Steuckers (born 1956) belongs to the second generation of the Francophone Nouvelle Droite. A Belgian polyglot — he reads and translates from French, Dutch, German, and English — he was, in this period, a young contributor to Nouvelle École, the flagship theoretical review of GRECE (Groupement de recherche et d’études pour la civilisation européenne). The journals and networks with which his name is most often linked — the reviews Orientations and Vouloir, and, later, the Synergies Européennes study network — all postdate this 1981 essay; here we meet him at the outset of his career, already in the role that would define it: that of a cultural broker shuttling between the French New Right and the German-language intellectual sources it sought to naturalize.

The essay appears in Nouvelle École no. 36 (Summer 1981), the issue devoted to Vilfredo Pareto, and is expressly conceived as a complement to the other Pareto studies in that dossier — among them Guillaume Faye’s companion piece on Jules Monnerot’s “doxanalysis,” to which Steuckers cross-refers. Its stated aim is to situate Pareto “among his contemporaries and within present-day debates.” Steuckers does so by enlisting Pareto’s distinction between logical and non-logical action, together with his categories of résidus (residues) and dérivations (derivations), as instruments in a larger confrontation: between the Frankfurt School’s critique of “instrumental reason” (Horkheimer, Adorno, Marcuse, Habermas) and the Popperian “critical rationalism” of Hans Albert, allied with the ideology-critique of the Austrian philosopher Ernst Topitsch. Max Weber is the hinge of the argument. Where Pareto grasped the non-logical character of action but — on Steuckers’s reading — neglected the question of values, Weber supplies what is missing: value-rationality, the ideal-type, Wertfreiheit (axiological neutrality), the Wertkollision (collision of values), and the distinction between an ethic of conviction (Gesinnungsethik) and an ethic of responsibility (Verantwortungsethik). From there Steuckers mobilizes the lineage of the Konservative Revolution — Carl Schmitt’s decisionism and the category of the Ernstfall (situational emergency), Arnold Gehlen’s philosophical anthropology — against the Frankfurt School’s suspicion of “decision,” before converging on a Dumézilian reading of values, sovereignty, and the “trifunctional” ordering of Indo-European societies, and closing with a Heideggerian exhortation to Europeans to retrieve the “forgotten values” and unrealized “potentialities” of their own past.

Originally published in Nouvelle École no. 36 (Summer 1981)

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Why Pareto? In no. 29 of Nouvelle École, Julien Freund and Georges H. Bousquet had already analyzed Pareto’s conception of power and sketched the plan of the Traité de sociologie générale (Treatise on General Sociology). Our present purpose is to situate Pareto among his contemporaries and, above all, within present-day debates. What, in fact, are the innovations he brings; what distinguishes him from the other analysts of society? These questions come to mind spontaneously. But the scale of Pareto’s master-works is so considerable that no one would dare isolate one detail or another and raise it to the rank of an absolutely original innovation.

Giovanni Busino recalls a study in which Raymond Aron explains what French sociology has always reproached Pareto for: a certain form of scientism that confuses truth with reality. This objection, made after the fact, contains, to our mind, the seeds of a great debate that was about to open and that, moreover, is not yet concluded.

the roles of “instrumental reason”

The ideology of the Frankfurt School will judge the Italian sociologist’s work scandalously “empirical.” Lumped together by Marcuse under the term positivism, those ideas, philosophies, and approaches “that renounce contestation in order to shut themselves within the narrow limits of mere observation“ secrete and corroborate the authority that, ever since, in every polemic, receives the fateful label of fascism. The real must, according to the protagonists of the Frankfurt School, be contested in the name of a truth that would transcend the world of appearances and would carry within it the hope of freeing man from the constraints he undergoes hic et nunc. It was chiefly Max Horkheimer who deepened this point of view, by forging a new conceptual instrument, that of instrumental reason. Henceforth two historical roles were to be ascribed to reason: one judged positive, the other negative. Subjective/instrumental reason, said Horkheimer, takes no account of the rationality of ends; it operates from the interests of the subject and is grounded upon them. That conception is judged negative. But in the history of ideas, according to Horkheimer, reason has not always been conceived from this soberly practical angle. There was a conception of reason that posited it as an existence, a force present in the objective world, in the relations among men, among social classes, in the social institutions, and in nature and its manifestations. The great philosophical systems, those of Plato, of Aristotle, of Scholasticism and of German idealism, proposed an objective theory of reason. It is this theory that the Frankfurt School evaluates positively. The aim of this theory, detectable throughout the whole philosophical tradition, is at once rationalist and revolutionary, for its intrinsically two-dimensional character opposes appearance to truth, the given particular (always partial and partisan) to that whole which is the idea, the general essence. In short, ideas in Europe would have evolved (devolved, Horkheimer, Marcuse, and their friends would say) toward what Max Weber called a functional rationality, which masters and channels the drives and interested intentions of men that, in the last instance, remain irrational.

For the whole Western Socratic-Platonic, Cartesian, or Lockean tradition, this means the death of philosophy, whose assigned purpose has always been to fix the “essential” ends of man. This tradition, no one will deny, has shaped mentalities. Pareto himself became aware of it. His economic science — pure, mathematical — was bound inexorably to collide with the resistances of socio-political contingencies. That is the fate of every pure idea. What makes Pareto great is that he was able to surmount his disappointment, resolutely taking up the study of sociology and of human actions. By this, Pareto effects an epistemological leap: he moves beyond the fixist cast of mind of the Western philosophical tradition to adopt a more relativist — or, to paraphrase Carlo Mongardini, more probabilist — position, that is, one more inclined to use the historico-comparative method. Pareto did not cheerfully transgress the implicit rules that the philosophical tradition imposes upon our mental reflexes. Paola Maria Arcari evokes the suffering that Pareto felt on finding that the passions which refused his ideal of economic equilibrium could not not be inscribed in the fabric of historical reality. Pareto never refuted his theses in economics, and never “juxtaposed two types of reflection between which there would be a hiatus”; rather, he sought to reconcile the two points of view that divide the whole of his work. Julien Freund writes that, in Pareto, “pure economics is valid within the limits and conditions of its hypotheses; the logico-experimental method is equally valid under other conditions.” Pareto thus remains in equilibrium, at the hinge of two different types of explanation of social facts. To take account of so broad a range of potentialities, without seeking arbitrarily to privilege or to exclude any of them, is a genuine tour de force.

Hans Albert against the Frankfurt School

A tour de force that, moreover, avoids the trap of dogmatism. This word, sometimes too vaguely defined, nonetheless has its importance. In the quarrel that has set the Frankfurt School against the neo-positivists in Germany for some twenty years, Hans Albert, a disciple of Popper, has given a fairly seductive definition of dogmatism. The Aristotelian scientific ideal, and the definition of knowledge that follows from it, postulated the existence of an Archimedean point of knowledge, a sure and certain foundation. This Archimedean point was to be capable of harmonizing the true, knowledge, and certainty, so that the “wise” might deduce from it all subsequent knowledge. This procedure is at the origin of a philosophical mentality characterized by the demand for an ultimate justification. Such a procedure would derive, according to Hans Albert, from a dread of having to “regress to infinity” without ever finding a firm certainty. This problem of justification is therefore central. Among the neo-positivists it constitutes a crucial problem of epistemology. In Pareto, the whole theory of derivations turns upon the self-justifications that men — and above all ideologues — give of their acts in the everyday praxis of politics.

Georg-Matthias Mojse, author of a book devoted to Hans Albert’s philosophy, recalls that for Hans Lenk the modern world is, even more than the classical Greek world, tormented by the search for ultimate justifications. Since Descartes, indeed, one witnesses a veritable contest undertaken by the philosophers, each proposing various substitute absolutes whose inviolability he means to guarantee. In the end one may legitimately suspect the dogmatisms, issuing precisely from these regressions, of being posited a priori and of being, finally, nothing but the disguises of psychological drives. Pareto, for his part, demonstrated that every ideology, every system of self-justification, was a derivation that cynically or shamefacedly camouflaged the presence of residues of every order. Hans Albert centers his demonstration on what he calls the trilemma of Münchhausen. This trilemma proposes three possibilities, all of which Hans Albert excludes: 1) infinite regress (der infinite Regress), which proves inapplicable for anyone seeking an ultimate justification; 2) the logical circle in deduction, which occurs when, in the process of justification, one returns to assertions that themselves already needed to be justified and that, by reason of this logical weakness, lead to no certain foundation; 3) the breaking-off — at a determined point — of the process of justification that regresses to infinity: this procedure has the advantage, compared with the two preceding ones, of being feasible, but then one can hardly contest the arbitrary, indeed subjective, character of such a choice.

And yet it is this third solution that has been chosen, in the history of philosophy, by the partisans of the classical concept of rationality. Moreover, and like Pareto, Hans Albert will insist, in his most polemical texts, on the resolutely pragmatic character of dogmatism. Contrary, then, to the theses of Horkheimer, Adorno, or Marcuse — who posit the existence of a non-instrumental reason destined to dissolve, by the play of critique, all the concrete results (judged authoritarian) of political or scientific praxis — Hans Albert underscores the shamefaced and reactionary instrumentality of those who would hoist non-instrumental reason to the rank of an absolute tribunal, definitively immunized against all critique (Kritikimmunität).

We note, then, that Hans Albert’s critical rationalism — inspired by Popper and completing him — runs in the same direction as the strictly logico-experimental aspect of Pareto. It is possible to draw this analogy, just as it is possible to compare Paretian economics — isolated from its sociology — to the disembodied logos destined to govern the conduct of men, the logos that the Frankfurt School believed it could deduce from its interpretation of the philosophy of the Aufklärung (Enlightenment). For Jürgen Habermas, heir to this problematic, one must be aware of the pertinence of the Frankfurt School’s theses, but also know their limits. Jürgen Habermas criticizes the protesting, impotent, and resigned side of his predecessors’ approach. He reproaches them above all for having withdrawn from all effective political practice. Henceforth the relation between theory and praxis occupies a central place in his philosophy. Habermas will labor to discover the remedy that will deliver authentic rationality from the eclipse to which instrumental rationality subjects it; but his critique will bear above all on the dualist nature of Popper’s philosophy, which radically separates acting from knowing. Pareto, let us recall, did not exclude his first, mathematizing approach when he took up the study of sociology; Habermas, for his part, thanks to an original assimilation of the hermeneutic and historicist premises of the Frankfurt School, was able to denounce the false conception of the sciences which holds that these should be wholly independent of social, political, or ideological vicissitudes. Popper, writes Jean-François Malherbe, has a project: to restore the mentality of the Aufklärung and the idea of self-liberation through knowledge. According to Popper himself, this option cannot be “justified”: it is a question of faith. Popper and some of his disciples, like Habermas and the Frankfurt School, thus share this cult of the ethic of the Aufklärung, with this difference: that the one party insists rather on anti-dogmatism, the other on the anti-authoritarian tendency. Only Hans Albert underscores the parallels that exist between his own approach and that of Max Weber in the 1920s.

This latter author, at once philosopher and sociologist, has often been compared to Pareto. Rational (and not rationalist) like him, he is in addition voluntarist. Several definitions of his personality have been proposed: “homo politicus“ (E. Troeltsch), “heroic positivist” (E. Topitsch), “homo philosophicus“ (K. Jaspers), “homo religiosus“ (Steding), and, lastly, the one we were evoking, “rational voluntarist” (F. Meinecke). This is his basic position: for him, life is perpetual struggle and man, by amor fati, must expose himself to the blows of destiny and prove himself (sich bewähren). What matters is greatness, not happiness. Hans Albert and Ernst Topitsch will hold that the hiatus between, on the one hand, the rational progressively introduced into European civilization since the Renaissance and the industrial revolution, and, on the other, the irrational inherent in every human act and hence in every political act, was clearly perceived and resolved by Max Weber, Pareto’s contemporary.

For all those who renounce metaphysics — or the various types of a prioristic knowledge that, after its collapse within Western society, attempted to take its place — a few capital questions have arisen: what of ethics? How are values to be defined? What can science state about human action? Pareto discovered the non-logical character of human acts without, however, tackling the question of values at its root. Max Weber, for his part, has a broader conception of rationality: within the framework of a system of values, and by reference to it, an action may be considered rational. One will then say that it is rational in value. This is why Julien Freund stresses the more elaborate nature of the Weberian typologies compared with those of Pareto. In Weber, values are not simply judged and classified as “non-logical” (in this sense Pareto and Popper converge, for both posit a dichotomy between knowing and acting); they are objects that belong to the domain of knowledge and must, consequently, be submitted to analysis. Thus, for example, one will compare with precision Greek or Roman ethics with Christian or Near Eastern morality. In such a perspective, “science” need not necessarily serve to realize, to concretize, ends posited beforehand (with which pragmatism would content itself), but to reveal a knowledge useful to action and to eliminate the models of action that, after analysis, prove unrealistic. One will then perceive that human thought is almost always dominated by a system of values that cannot be rationally justified. This system of values is a given that must be taken into account. The more or less coherent sets of values react upon the external world in very diverse ways, and it is by studying the impact of these reactions that one will judge their validity or non-validity. A system will be valid if it is capable of adapting. To adopt a figurative language, we will say that the system organized with a view to discovering the path that would allow one to get out of a labyrinth will distinguish the steps that move away from the exit from those that lead toward it. In such a perspective, the former will be judged valid and the latter not.

Gehlen and the selective mutation of the instincts

Later, in the domain of the life sciences, Julian Huxley, Louis Bolk, Arthur Koestler, and, above all, Arnold Gehlen would reflect upon certain social implications of neoteny and/or paedomorphosis. This strategy of biological evolution allows us to forge a “conceptual model” partially applicable to the arts, to history, and to ideas; thanks to this model, one is brought to understand the play of innovations, the emergence of new forms, the refusals of rigid orthodoxies — a play that excludes belief in a strictly linear and providentialist evolution and proposes instead a groping, zig-zagging evolution made of falls and rebirths. (Undoing-redoing, to make and unmake: cf. Arthur Koestler, Le cheval dans la locomotive, Calmann-Lévy.) Pareto had neglected values because he refused himself any philosophical preoccupation and could therefore not synthesize the whole of his reflections. Julien Freund reproaches him with “a nominalism that distrusts (too much) words (…), a positivism that takes its precautions against scientism (…), a naturalism limited to methodology…” Max Weber, by contrast, escapes this epistemological dispersion that characterizes the vast edifice of Paretian sociology. Nonetheless, with the Weberian idea of axiological neutrality (Wertfreiheit) and the Paretian notion of the “non-logical,” we have at our disposal two remarkable instruments of investigation. These instruments are delicate to handle, because one risks either committing oneself to the path of anti-decisionism, or sinking into psychologism, confusing non-logical actions with sentiments or instincts. Julien Freund tells us that Pareto was able to avoid this pitfall by forging the notion of residue, a notion in which he comprised precisely a good number of values (the idealization of the past and neophobia, the refusal of suffering, altruism, the sentiments of hierarchy, asceticism, etc.). The values, charged with orienting men in the world and present in mythical, religious, and metaphysical conceptions, exercise — writes Ernst Topitsch — several functions, among which one will note especially those that play an informative role and communicate the data necessary to life, and those that produce an appropriate behavior which in turn provokes a range of emotions. Through these functions emerges what makes the specificity of the human: the selective mutation of the instincts, which are sublimated and completed by the formation of traditions and institutions. Ernst Topitsch — like Herder of old, and like Arnold Gehlen when he elaborated his philosophical anthropology (cf. Der Mensch. Seine Natur und seine Stellung in der Welt, Athenaion, Wiesbaden, 1976) — draws our attention to the analogous role played by language, for it too possesses that multifunctional character which consists in furnishing an orientation to men in the world, an orientation to which are bound, through the description of things, sentiments and a mode of behavior governing actions.

Thus, men interpret nature and the world by analogy with the social structure in which they live; hence one must observe that almost all systems of values amalgamate the results drawn from an observation of cosmic regularities with the social implications issuing from their systems of values and derived from their instincts sublimated into institutions — or, to paraphrase Pareto, derived from the various types of residues. Ernst Topitsch here speaks of a socio-cosmic universum. The mental mechanisms of the so-called “primitive” peoples (Naturvölker) correspond fairly closely to this type of schema. But, Ernst Topitsch again writes, the ancient cultures of Asia and the Near East evolved toward a stage one may call, with Karl Jaspers, the axiological period, in which the forerunning signs of the later metaphysical speculations were announcing themselves. From that moment on, Topitsch continues, men wished to grasp the cosmos as an ethical order endowed with meaning. Within this framework, they catalogued all the values that evoke a natural law or an all-governing reason, a cosmic justice, or, finally, a dramatic conception of history including a fall and a redemption.

The Europe of modern times has not spared itself such values. Today, a certain social philosophy still does not escape the mental structures born during that great axiological period of history. The philosophy of the Enlightenment still carries them along, despite an all-in-all superficial secularization: Nature and Reason appear as suprahuman tribunals, comparable to the divine and just order of the world of the old metaphysical and theological traditions. Reason will be compared to a “torch” that lights up Humanity and shows it the “good” road to follow in order to escape the “darkness” of ignorance and superstition. These values, hidden behind the term “Reason,” will reappear in political economy. Baptized a science by its protagonists, political economy will want to believe in the harmony of the liberal economic order and will be comprehensible only on the basis of faith in a harmonious order of the world guaranteed by a providential, suprahuman power. For such approaches, knowledge, value-judgments, and orientation in action are just as incongruous as they were for the archaic mythologies.

Marxism was to annex partially, into its doctrinal corpus, this type of messianic reason. This is why Georg Lukács will hold that any taking-into-account of the irrational signifies a lowering of the philosophical level or — if the arguments are refined (as in Nietzsche, Heidegger, or Spengler) — a “strategic shaping of the reactionary offensive against Marxism,” a “revaluation of the religious and of the idealist interpretations of history.” According to Lukács, the sociology of Max Weber, with its relativist methodology, is the subtlest form of this offensive. If Pareto forged several conceptual tools — such as, for example, the logical/non-logical distinction, the residues, and the derivations — which we explain in detail in this issue of Nouvelle École, Max Weber, for his part, will create the notion of the ideal-type, which serves to grasp with rigor the individual characteristics and the particularities of phenomena. Like any other concept, the ideal-type operates a selection within reality, which can be done only in relation to values. But since values are objectively inscribed in the social, in the political, or in history, the scholar does not (necessarily) pass value-judgments upon them. It is here that axiological neutrality is most effective: it takes account of points of view, of perspectives. Ideal-types belong to a philosophy of antagonisms, of tensions: man is constantly grappling with extremes, with alternatives, with oppositions. This more tragic, more Nietzschean grasp of sociological reality remains vague or absent in Pareto. Max Weber blends existentialism and positivism. This is why the ideal-type, according to Hans Albert, does not aim at classification, but serves to clarify positions with a view to the decisions to be taken. Marked by the principle of axiological neutrality, this “existential rationalism” (Hans Albert) — or rather this “rational voluntarism” (F. Meinecke, M. Weyembergh) — is the product of an asceticism that Max Weber imposed upon himself in order to secure the distance he lacked by reason of his fiery temperament. Ascetic, this distance that axiological neutrality implies is also what allows one to take account of all perspectives and, consequently, to discover elements that escape those who adopt only a single, unique point of view, imagining themselves to possess a unique truth, or firmly believing that from their actions the expected results will inevitably follow.

Max Weber and the “collision of values”

In fact, Max Weber transcends every pessimistic and/or optimistic attitude. His role is to incite to lucidity. Pareto, by contrast, had a more ambiguous attitude, one that led him to extirpate only illusions; an eminent connoisseur of the Latin texts, he must have recalled the adage moritur et ridet that the Roman aristocrats of the Late Empire liked to meditate upon. In Pareto one will detect a certain bitterness camouflaged in a manifold laughter: that of the marquis who sees his class losing its positions; that of the layman who mocks men’s feeble powers of reasoning; that of the mathematician who observes the frequent confusion between identity and equation; that of the positivist (or post-positivist) scholar who knows the weakness of grand generalizations; and finally that of the man who discovers the immense role of the irrational in all the acts of life. This laughter is born of the antithesis between, on the one hand, the inner — rigorously rational — exigencies of the scholar, and, on the other, the world that surrounds him. The rise of socialism appears to him as the invasion of sentimentalism and the collapse of the classical world. In La transformation de la démocratie (The Transformation of Democracy), he reproaches syndicalism with restoring old feudalisms and disaggregating “sovereignty.”

Max Weber has, with respect to rising socialism, a very different attitude: the socialist idea, he thinks, will henceforth be imbricated in politics; those who hold, or who covet, power will absolutely have to take account of this mode of socio-economic organization which, in the “West,” remains as “rational” as capitalism. This impulse of rationality has produced the modern State of today; it is therefore within this framework that the antagonism between capitalism and socialism will be played out. “In Weber’s eyes, a socialist State advocating methodical planning could not constitute an original structure, except perhaps by reason of the charismatic character of the revolution, for in all else it merely develops further the rationalization of political society. All in all, socialism is but one of the typical forms of the modern State.” Pareto too had divined that the coming-to-power of socialism would not definitively eliminate social conflicts, but that these “would arise among the different kinds of workers of the socialist State, between the ‘intellectuals’ and the ‘non-intellectuals,’ among different kinds of politicians, between these and their administered, between innovators and conservatives.” All in all, according to the epochs and the circumstances, the struggle among elites takes as its pretext now religious rivalries, now economic ones, now other rivalries. While being right at bottom, Marx was wrong to believe that economics alone would be the basis of the class struggle, which hurled him into utopia. Reality has it that conflicts remain a permanent datum of all societies. The politician, if he would orient himself within the continuum of reality, must know this. But he will also have to recall that conflicts can break out under all sorts of pretexts, which are not always of an economic nature. These conflicts can be religious, and then the actors will refer to values, which will lead them to choose certain modes of action and to exclude others: the political man serves some gods and opposes others; there is then Wertkollision, a collision of values.

Max Weber therefore insists more strongly on the place that the choice of ends occupies in the sphere of faith, and holds that two facts must hold our attention: first, the intercrossing, in the thought of real man, of numerous values that may be of very different natures; and second, the danger constituted by everydayness (the numbing, the flatness of convictions). This weight of the everyday results in the implicit and latent antagonism of values no longer being perceived or — worse — no longer wishing to be perceived. To refuse to pay attention to conflicts is to practice exclusion with respect to a great many potentialities and to condemn oneself to believing blindly in the absolute unity of being and ought-to-be, in the adequation between wishes — interested or not — and the results of the actions moved by those wishes (the contrary of what Jules Monnerot calls heterotely). This entails, naturally, faith in a unique, absolute, and immutable hierarchy of values, which Max Weber could not objectively deduce from his empirical observations or his studies; for him, “the ultimate values (the axiological axioms of the options) are in conflict, and the affirmation of one or another depends on the decision of the individual. Hence there are as many systems of values as there are ultimate values.” The American philosopher Leo Strauss, scandalized by this very polytheistic conception, holds that, for Max Weber, “the way of life of the soulless, visionless specialists and of the heartless voluptuaries is as defensible as those advocated by Amos or Socrates.” In short, Leo Strauss reproaches Max Weber with a nihilism and a Machiavellianism of the crudest kind. And yet, Maurice Weyembergh points out, Max Weber never declared that the validity of values was the same; he said only that their validity was equally undemonstrable (gleich unbeweisbar).

In Max Weber, axiological discussion (which bears upon values) can and should play an eminently practical role: by absolutizing each value (in the abstraction of reflection), one can see where it leads and thereby illuminate the content of the wills. Anarchy is therefore born when no value is really taken seriously, when there are too many authorities, and not when there is an absence of authority. When the scholar — in the case that concerns us, Max Weber or Pareto — sets about reflecting on the multiple aspects of a determined value in order to draw out its most fundamental axioms, the value in question ipso facto loses its normative character (a practical and instrumental normativity) to become a mere object of investigation. Rationality thus becomes a mode of intellection of ends, one that will confront the individual with choices that are at last conscious and that, in the swarm of contradictions which is finally the fabric of the world, will oblige every commitment to be lucid, hence free. One will not, for all that, pass this commitment off as objective. The freedom of judgment will proceed from the subject’s knowing that he is lucidly choosing non-objective values. Such a vision of rationality is properly revolutionary, for it rejects the idea of a meaning that would precede and transcend the political communities; it will study causal consecutions because men, by voluntary decision, give a signification to their existences and choose their destinies.