Guillaume Faye’s essay is a review-appropriation of Jules Monnerot’s reading of Pareto in the second volume of his Intelligence de la politique (1978). Monnerot — the Martinique-born sociologist, a former surrealist and ex-communist who moved steadily rightward in later life — had proposed to see the specificity of Pareto not in the celebrated theory of the circulation of elites but in what he called doxanalyse: a method that decodes ideologies, doctrines, and political discourses as “derivations” masking unavowed, a-logical “residues,” exactly as Freudian psychoanalysis decodes private conduct. Faye takes up Monnerot’s Pareto/Freud parallel and pushes it two steps further: toward Jung’s collective unconscious, and toward a thesis congenial to the Nouvelle Droite — that the egalitarian-humanitarian “derivations” of the modern West (liberalism, Marxism, the ideology of human rights) are secularized Christianity censoring a persistent, pre-Christian “pagan” layer of inegalitarian “residues” in the European psyche.

Originally published in Nouvelle École no. 36 Summer 1981

Translated by Alexander Raynor

For common opinion, it is the theory of the circulation of elites that constitutes the originality of Vilfredo Pareto and forms the center of his sociological work. Such is not the view of Jules Monnerot who, in the second volume of his Intelligence de la politique (The Intelligence of Politics) (Gauthier-Villars and Bordas, 1978), sees doxanalyse (doxanalysis) as what is specific to Pareto.

This neologism, coined on the Greek philosophical term doxa (”opinion,” “prejudice,” “intellectual justification”), designates the sociological approach by which Pareto interprets ideologies, doctrines, political discourses, and social theories as indices of unavowed and disguised interests and drives. It is, for Jules Monnerot, in the Paretian theory of residues and derivations set out in the Sociologie générale (General Sociology), and through the concepts of logical actions and non-logical actions, that Pareto becomes a “doxanalyst.” He attempts to elucidate socio-political behaviors and discourses as so many “derivations” — that is, as deferred translations, but also as justifications of fundamental, a-logical modes of conduct that would constitute a stable infrastructure able to endure throughout history despite the transformations of mores and of professed values. According to Monnerot, it is this hermeneutic and genealogical approach that makes Pareto scandalous to the dominant ideologies, since he does not take them for what they are, does not credit what they say, but suspects them of censoring and of “resolving” irrational motivations at one and the same time.

The use of the term doxanalysis is not neutral; it refers back to Plato and to Freud. We know with what contempt, in the Crito and the Phaedo, Socrates treats the politicians and the sophists who develop a doxa, an unverifiable opinion presented as true, in disregard of all epistémè (”experimental knowledge”). But doxanalysis compares above all to psychoanalysis. For Monnerot, the methods of Freud and of Pareto are parallel. It is therefore not to be wondered at that the latter had as bad a press as the former did among the puritanical bourgeoisie, uncovering unavowable sexual drives beneath the most innocuous, the most respectable, or the most “logical” forms of conduct. Also an object of scandal is this Paretian propensity to treat ideologies as neuroses, as manifestations of latent states and as simulacra of unreal affects — especially when these ideologies (and here we must understand socialism, Marxism, humanitarian liberalism, and social Christianity) present themselves as rational (even “scientific”) and transparent.

It is therefore to a comparison between psychoanalysis and doxanalysis that Monnerot devotes himself. “Residues,” he writes, “are translated (that is, are at once disguised and made manifest) by a derivation (or sequence of representations), which casts upon ‘public conduct’ — the only thing that interests Pareto — a light as revealing as that which psychoanalysis projects upon private conduct.” Monnerot constructs the following comparative schema (op. cit., p. 154):

PARETO / FREUD

Affective demand — “Residues” (Pareto) / Complex (Freud)

Intellectual offer — “Derivations” (Pareto) / Symptoms (obsessional ideas); neurotic scenario or delusional system (Freud)

“History, transmitted culture,” Monnerot adds, “sets before our eyes on the one hand myriads of acts and on the other hand myriads of justifications (...) What remained was to situate with sufficient precision the intermediate term by which the whole of conduct is illuminated, becomes significant. It is thus that Pareto arrives at the notion of residues” (op. cit., p. 165). This concept is comparable to Freud’s affects and affective complexes. “Like the complex,” Monnerot notes, “and the latent ideas that correspond to them (the act and its justification) in Freudian research, residues are not perceived directly but inferred. They are not phenomena but legomena (...) Freud too regards representations as symptoms of affects (...) that do not have their finality in themselves” (ibid., p. 166). Thus ideologies do not, according to Pareto, have the finality their signified assigns them; rather, they translate “psychic states” that it falls to the sociologist, with some impertinence, to infer, to unveil. The comparison with Freud does not stop there. “In both cases,” Monnerot specifies, “that of Freud’s complex and that of Pareto’s residue, the derivation or the symptom (...) manifest and disguise at the same time. This double signification bears witness in both cases to a travesty (...) The word unconscious may therefore be employed, as Freud does. But Pareto likewise does not hesitate to do so (...) Pareto admits, not explicitly as Freud does but implicitly, a distinction between the latent and the manifest (...) The difference between Pareto and Freud is, here, that Pareto admits that there are unconscious facts because he encounters them, but he undertakes no investigation bearing on the psychological mechanisms.” Political forms of conduct, for example, would be comparable to the superego of Freudian terminology; they would function as derivations that would express, while censoring them, “psychological elements held to be undesirable” (ibid., p. 181). Applied to the ideology of the rights of man, among other possible illustrations, Paretian doxanalysis would allow us to say that this ideology is the derivation — that is, the travesty and the justification (the “cover”) — of a residue, of a hidden complex. This latter, which it would fall to the Paretian sociologist to detect, to “read,” could be the will to maintain a mercantile economic system founded on individualism. Just as the “complex” refers back to the “id,” the residue refers back to the drives it translates without being identical to them. In the example that concerns us, the drive could pertain to hedonism and to the egotistic tendency. Thus the “residues” that underlie transient social behaviors pertain to what may be approximately qualified as a “psychological nature of man,” which transcends the ideologies whose discourse then becomes contingent. This is not to the taste of contemporary intellectuals, those “bricoleur” ideologues — to take up the analysis of François Bourricaud (Le bricolage idéologique [Ideological Bricolage], PUF, 1980) — who never cease to make it believed that their ideological signified stands in a scientific relation to its signifier and renders it back logically. Paretian doxanalysis committed the sin of unmasking the modern political ideologies, above all those which, like Marxism, claimed to be objective and demystifying.

It is also unforgivable that Pareto abstains from morally judging the residues he apprehends beneath actions. Freud at least, if he passed no moral judgment on a sexual complex, intended to resolve it; Pareto considers residues with the neutrality of the entomologist. “Insects,” Monnerot notes, “have no means of punishing the entomologist for his objectivity. It is otherwise with men: they have the means to punish the anthropologist for his ‘inhuman’ attitude (...) To describe ‘from the outside’ a derivation as such, a political formula as such, is no longer to believe in it, is to signify to others that they are not doing what they believe they are doing — since the external observer relates their conduct to finalities other than those they assign themselves.” Thus to explain the fervor of a Catholic procession and the ardor of a socialist trade-union demonstration by the same residue — “religious exaltation,” for example, numbered III 13 — is enough to irritate Catholic and Marxist doctrinaires who hold their doctrines not only to be true but to be radically different from one another.

But Pareto the doxanalyst in no way despises residues. He affirms the necessity of “faith”; he admits the importance of the irrational in man, without thereby lapsing into irrationalism. If Pareto is skeptical, he is not a skepticist. Pareto says, in sum, to the political ideologues that their theories are false but useful to the end they pursue — that is, to obtain a consensus and to consolidate their power. This produces the same effect as the remarks Napoleon Bonaparte addressed to the clergy: “Your religion is mere nonsense, but it is useful for the maintenance of authority.” “Skepticism,” Pareto says, “produces theory, and faith incites to action; it is of acts that practical life is composed. Ideal ends can be at once absurd and useful to society” (La transformation de la démocratie [The Transformation of Democracy], Droz, Geneva, 1970, p. 6). And in the Traité de sociologie générale (Treatise on General Sociology) (Droz, Geneva, 1968, § 73, p. 31), he continues: “Where I affirm the absurdity of a doctrine, I do not in the least intend to maintain implicitly that it is harmful to society; on the contrary, it may be very profitable. Vice versa, where I affirm the utility of a doctrine for society, I do not at all mean to insinuate that it is experimentally true.” This position seems to us more nominalist than cynical. Pareto’s relativism, which can of course be reproached for not concerning itself with questions of values, remains in fact open to their use. Pareto — although it does not fall within his object, unlike Max Weber, to pronounce on axiology, on values, on which of them best secure the destiny of a people — implicitly admits that one needs values that are at once objectively relative and subjectively absolute. This ethical nominalism guarantees the “mobilization” of a people by the political: values are not universal truths, but despite this (or by this very fact) they remain legitimate. This is the position of Carl Schmitt and of Julien Freund and, before them, of Bodin, Machiavelli, and Hobbes. It is a position very far removed from the ideological absolutism of contemporary political theories, inherited from Christianity. Pareto’s relativism nonetheless passes by way of a demystification of ideologies; as Julien Freund says, Pareto is a Spielverderber, a spoilsport.

Pareto thereby reveals an implicit political philosophy, very different from the one that has prevailed in Europe since the Enlightenment. The sulking, to say no more, of intellectuals of all tendencies toward Pareto stems from the fact that he refused to attach himself to the dominant doctrines, socialisms or liberalism, and above all that he denied any logical objectivity whatsoever to their discourses, not even granting them the favor of pronouncing on the validity of their predicates.

He regarded these latter, indeed, as derivations whose interest lay not in themselves but in what they concealed. “The sociologist,” Monnerot notes, “may have the role of elucidator, not that of operator, which in fact falls to the political practitioner: the latter (...) alone finds himself in a position to intervene, to ‘turn the residues to account’ for ends that are those of the group of rulers to which he belongs” (op. cit., p. 174). Here is the key point: for Pareto, the practitioner of politics is and remains, whatever his idealism, a manipulator of residues; this links his function to the one Machiavelli assigned him in his Prince. Conversely, since the Enlightenment, political activity is (falsely) supposed to be ideological: the politician would be the one — or should tend to become the one — who acts in conformity with a professed doctrine; the political signifier, under the influence of rationalist ideas, is supposed to merge with its signified. Pareto does not share this logical angelism. For him, the political “operator” proposes derivations — social doctrines, for example — adapted to an era, to an audience; but he “plays” on a limited number of residues.

Socialism, parliamentarism, democratism, humanism: “Pareto,” Julien Freund specifies, “himself writes that these are derivations and that one is wrong to accord them too great an importance” (Vilfredo Pareto, la théorie de l’équilibre [Vilfredo Pareto: The Theory of Equilibrium], Seghers, 1974, p. 169). Doxanalysis, by going beyond political discourses to find their true signification — that of a manipulation of residues existing within the population, or of an expression of the manipulator’s own residues — leads us to discover that a political ideology is a praxis, that there is a confusion between theory and praxis, which neither the Marxists nor the liberals admit. For the latter — Raymond Aron as much as Georg Lukács, for example — theory or ideology prepares and/or sets forth praxis. Paretian doxanalysis, on the contrary, discovers that the ideologue and the politician do not “say” but manipulate in saying, and above all that this is legitimate. This Paretian refusal of idealism stands in the line of Machiavelli and of Hobbes (cf. Leviathan and De Cive). From our point of view, moreover, it is with the political rationalism of the Enlightenment ideology that there appeared the belief that political activity could change its nature according to a theory applied by a ruler — could pass from “tyrannical” to “democratic,” from “feudal” to “bourgeois,” then to “socialist,” and so on. The lesson of Paretian doxanalysis says, on the contrary, that it is often the same residues that mask themselves beneath ideologies, and that there is indeed an essence of the political in the Western tradition, relatively constant, which is to protect a collectivity by force — unless, naturally, the rulers refuse political activity as such; but this problem is not taken up by Pareto. He thus attaches himself to the great realist political tradition that prevailed in Europe before the eighteenth century; this tradition was free of what one might call the illusion of discourse (taking derivations at the first degree, believing that the political can change its nature under the effect of ideological postulates) that appeared with the Enlightenment — which in no way marks a progress but rather, in our view, a regression of political consciousness, which loses all distance from itself. “The governmental organism,” Pareto writes, “must resort to means appropriate to these beings (imperfect men) and necessarily presenting a mixture of good and evil” (Les systèmes socialistes [The Socialist Systems], Droz, Geneva, 1965, vol. 1, p. 86). For Pareto, Julien Freund notes, “ideologies are camouflaged forms of theology and, as such, as persistent as theology. They make it possible to give a meaning to life and to action, no matter whether this meaning be false and illusory or not” (op. cit., p. 174). This nominalist view of the value of ideologies supposes that in our century they all remain unconscious of their true nature, since they affirm absolute values; as regards political ideologies, we live in the age of beliefs. Paradoxically, the great classical tradition prior to the eighteenth century (to which, in our view — and in disagreement on this point with Monnerot and Julien Freund — doxanalysis cannot be applied) obeyed a conception of the political much less “magical,” more “logical,” and, one might say ironically, more rational, since princes and governed alike admitted the true motives of action without a-logical theoretical camouflage, and felt it legitimate that praxis should express the residues without derivation — for instance, that one should act for one’s own interest, for the safeguarding and the power of one’s states, and so forth.

Here, of course, we take the liberty of contradicting Pareto, who thought — doubtless wrongly — that in all ages ideology had served as derivation.

Doxanalysis appears as a safeguard against economic reductionism, since it gives their place to irrational forms of conduct and does not permit belief in the reality of homo œconomicus, that pure logician of existence. For Pareto the latter is but an abstract model, a mere theoretical approximation. On this count, it is wrongly that some have made Pareto a sectary of pure economic liberalism.

“The results of pure economics,” Pareto notes (...), “constitute only a part of sociology, which, in certain phenomena, may even be small, negligible, and which, in any case, must be combined with the other parts to give us the image of concrete phenomena” (Traité de sociologie générale, Droz, Geneva, 1968, p. 1282, § 2013). Even economic phenomena translate perfectly non-economic residues, Pareto holds — a thesis very different from the liberal positions that maintain the economic purity of the determinants of the economy. “One could not obtain from political economy alone the knowledge of these various effects, which are nonetheless economic in nature,” Pareto writes on this subject, adding: “These phenomena, although strictly economic in appearance, depended in reality on other social phenomena” (ibid., p. 1419, 1420, § 2219). Not only is this position not liberal, but it augurs a doxanalysis of economic liberalism; the latter, in effect, masks beneath economic derivations residues that are not economic. Liberal theory, by presenting the cause of the rulers’ actions as inspired by the “objective” law of free trade, or of monetary equilibrium, or again by the necessity of the “transparency of prices,” and so on, often obeys other imperatives: to secure the hegemony of a mercantile function over the State, to guarantee — as Great Britain did, before the United States and Japan — its cultural and political domination, and so forth.

on the necessity of simulacra

The theory of residues and derivations thus appears as a “method of exploring the psychic dynamism” (op. cit., p. 182) of social and political behaviors. Implicitly, Paretian sociology opens the way to a pluridisciplinarity between anthropology — indeed ethology and the genetic study of populations — and political sociology. One understands that such premises clash with the dominant sociological behaviorism, for which social behaviors are statistical facts referring to no substrate other than presupposed social determinants held to be directly legible. Going still further, it would perhaps be possible to ask whether, since Pareto explicitly admits that certain residues may pertain to the unconscious, his “doxanalysis” could not sustain the parallel — no longer with Freud, confined to the private domain of individual genealogy, but with the method of collective psychoanalysis of Carl Gustav Jung. The list of residues, indeed, organized rather arbitrarily by Pareto into six classes and twenty-six units, can be reworked, as Raymond Aron for that matter attempted to do; and might one not admit, among these residues, archetypes, the presence of collective values and mythemes that would express themselves through different ideologies? One can, for example, show, as Paul Claval suggests (Les mythes fondateurs des sciences sociales [The Founding Myths of the Social Sciences], PUF, 1980), that, however apparently opposed to one another they may be, ideologies such as conservative liberalism, revolutionary Rousseauism, and Marxism-Leninism each express, in their own manner and as a function of historical and political imperatives, the same Christian world-view. In this perspective, doxanalytic sociology has the merit of being historicizing: just as psychoanalysis carries out the genealogical narrative of the patient’s life, which is brought back to light and “made conscious,” so too Pareto’s doxanalysis opens the way to a sociology that can explain present collective behaviors only by exhuming the history of a people — that is, at bottom, the history of its residues, of its substrata, of its implicit values. This would contradict the dominant sociology, liberal or Marxist, entirely imbued with the idea that the present suffices unto itself, that sociology is separate from history and analyzes uprooted mechanisms whose causes are contemporary.

As Monnerot indicates (op. cit., p. 171), residues are “forces” that Pareto deliberately left unexplained, and whose analysis should follow an approach akin to the one Freud used to decipher dreams. “Pareto,” Monnerot adds, “conceives the sociologist’s work as a radiography of history” (ibid., p. 173), as a “political psychology” that must be understood as an “exploration of the psychic dynamism” of a population (ibid., p. 182). The residues, which combine to form this collective psychic dynamism, are marked by a sociological censorship analogous to the psychological censorship of which Freud speaks. Just as the patient may be shocked by the description of his complexes, the modern ideologues were dismayed on reading Pareto’s residues, which did not reveal drives compatible with humanitarian theories (that is, with the “derivations,” the “justifications”). For, like the censorship of a superego, derivations are the simulation of a pseudo-reality. There can therefore exist a schizophrenia that sets ideological derivations against cultural residues; one can, from our point of view, carry out such an interpretation of the Western ideologies: do they not convey an egalitarian and humanitarian discourse issuing from a secularization of Christian postulates, in contradiction with what we know of the European psychism, which has remained imbued with inegalitarian drives, with tendencies toward power and self-affirmation, identical ever since the apparent disappearance of the pagan world-views? Roberto Michels and Gaetano Mosca, moreover, as Monnerot remarks (op. cit., p. 183), set themselves to unveiling the elitist and imperialist tendencies behind the actions and the doctrines of the most democratic parties. Another question it is legitimate to pose concerning this “psychological censorship” of derivations: can one forecast as possible the clarity of ideological discourse — that is, the direct expression of residues in collective behavior, without the detour of the censorship of derivations? Such a hypothesis would be theoretically conceivable if explicit values admitted, at the term of a transvaluation, the legitimacy of the psychological content of the residues, which seems neither humanitarian nor egalitarian. For Monnerot, it does not appear that such a reconciliation can take place; human groups will always have need of the simulacra of a conduct that wishes itself (that means to prove to itself that it is) logical and irenic. Nevertheless, let us recall that Pareto, who was not a universalist, meant to reason only about modern socio-political behaviors, and that the need for a rational justification of actions is peculiar only to societies penetrated by the ideology of the Enlightenment, whereas it escaped the ancient mind. It does not seem illegitimate to think that political discourse might cease to function as the censorship of a collective unconscious.

“The instrumental concept of censorship,” Monnerot writes, “is explicit in Freud and implicit in Pareto (...) For Pareto, as much as for Freud, the functional notion of the unconscious serves to account for phenomena” (op. cit., p. 186). Just as the psychologically repressed is not “annihilated” in the unconscious but only disguised, so in Pareto the residues persist throughout history: “The forces of the depths do not disarm,” Monnerot notes (op. cit., p. 188). In Pareto, as in Freud — and, one might add, still more in Jung — the unconscious is synchronic. “The world of the unconscious is not that of time or of fact,” Freud writes (Au-delà du principe de plaisir [Beyond the Pleasure Principle], 1920; French translation in Essais de psychanalyse, 1929, p. 45). But whereas Freud reduces this unconscious in the last instance to the “pleasure principle,” a reductionist principle that possesses no historical charge, Pareto leaves the category of residues open; his theory does not forbid regarding them as values repressed by Western history, as a world-view at once tempting and censored, undesirable and unavowable in the light of the admitted values, of the superstructural ideological systems. Herein lies the intelligence of comparing Pareto’s method with psychoanalysis: Monnerot’s originality consists, indeed, in showing that, through the use of the concept of doxanalysis — analogous to “psychoanalysis” — one can interpret the theory of residues in a light very different from Pareto’s supposed cynical neutrality. And what if Pareto’s moral indifference toward the residues, those motors of actions, concealed a secret inclination for the forces they harbor?

It is this point of view that Monnerot seems to share: “This world, directly unrepresentable, is a world of forces.” Its instances, for the doxanalyst as much as for the psychoanalyst, “are dynamic in essence” (op. cit., p. 190). Such a dynamic is declared taboo by conscious discourse, exactly according to the procedure employed by the superego. Censorship is then a form of conduct as much individual and psychological as collective and sociological. The superego of psychoanalysis designates, as we know, a psychological agency that interiorizes prohibitions, restrains the drives, transmutes the irrational into the explicable, and, finally, “socializes” the individual (cf. Nouvelles conférences sur la psychanalyse [New Introductory Lectures on Psychoanalysis], 1932). In the same way, for Pareto, derivations adapt a collectivity to its environment, censor the true motivations of action, and, above all in a civilization penetrated by rationalism, travesty non-logical actions into supposedly logical actions, the doxai into pseudo-epistémè. Paretian doxanalysis thus issues in the recognition of the irrational as the driver of collective actions — dimensions carefully hidden by the dominant sociology. Pareto evidently recognizes that there exist “pure” logical actions, notably in the procedures of the experimental sciences, but he must admit that they are not the rule in social and political life. Paretian methodology thus admits the “normality” of irrational collective conduct, just as psychoanalysis ended up making admitted — though the task was easier in the case of the individual, especially in a narcissistic society like ours — the generality of the irrational psychological motor-principles. Pareto supposes, in effect, that logical reason is but an instrument, fundamentally discontinuous, used only in the logico-experimental procedures of scholars; but that everywhere else one finds oneself in the presence of non-logical actions, which appear perfectly normal and human, but which the contemporary mind, “ashamed,” refuses to recognize and to validate.

the non-logicality of human action

As Julien Freund recalls, “the distinction between logical action and non-logical action appears very early in Pareto’s sociological reflection, well before that of the residue and the derivation” (Pareto, la théorie de l’équilibre, op. cit., p. 67). Logical action is characterized by the conformity between means and ends and by the adequation between objective reality and the agent’s subjective consciousness. An action is therefore not logical because its goal would be rational; moreover, the concept of logical action in fact serves to introduce that of non-logical action, which is of great interest to sociology. Pareto recognizes that non-logical action predominates in human behavior; it has “nothing illogical” about it, he stresses repeatedly. Non-logical actions “proceed from a certain psychic state,” he writes: “sentiment, subconsciousness, and so on.” Pareto thus introduces a sociology of the irrational, even though he refuses to dig further into the domain of psychosociology.

The concept of non-logical action constitutes a weighty weapon against the rationalist ideologies, Marxisms and liberalisms in particular. These claim that social praxis is possible, that the world is livable, only if the ends conform to the goals professed by theory, or at least if the possibility of an absolute conformity exists. History as a process endowed with a rational meaning (progress) is possible only if human action, and in particular political practice, has the possibility of conforming to logic. A homotelic, non-tragic vision of the world, which erases the contingencies and the idea of “lot”; a vision that does not admit “destiny.” The hope of the great eschatologies, of the social utopias, of the ideologies of progress is that history may be rationalized by logical actions transforming “evil” into “good”; it is that reason, virtually present in the world, may actualize itself in the form of a “world-become-logical” — that is, one in which intentionalities correspond to results, the present non-correspondence being the effect of a provisional “evil.” This desired homotelic world, without contingency, without destiny, was already postulated in the Bible, where one lamented the lot of the suffering just man — that is, of him whose lot does not depend logically on his intentions; but God will come, when the day arrives, to reestablish the logic between good intentions and their results. One finds again in the modern ideologies this same hope in logical action; but its advent is secularized. Marcuse, in L’homme unidimensionnel (One-Dimensional Man) (Minuit, 1968, p. 18), posits that “from the outset, every critical theory of society must address the problem of historical objectivity.” By this he means — as he explains in a long subsequent development — that history must be transformable in conformity with fixed goals, that it must be objectively modifiable. For Marcuse, it is necessary “that for a given society there exist specific possibilities for improving human life and specific means of realizing these possibilities.” Hence the disappointment of this type of progressive and rationalist ideologue when experience teaches them — Stalinism, the failure of revolutions, and so on — that humanitarian or revolutionary praxis has not translated itself logically into social facts.

Pareto, unbearable in this to the rationalist ideologues, validates the non-logicality of human action. He implicitly reintroduces — what Max Weber will do explicitly — the idea of destiny and of a heterotelic historical process. Not only does he denounce the illusion of logic among the rationalists, which allows him, as Julien Freund notes, to find “an inexhaustible source of motifs for deriding, caricaturing, and mocking the intellectuals, the philosophers, the pacifists, as well as the various Christian churches,” but he also validates any conception of the political that would admit non-logical action without illusorily taking it for a logical action — one that would therefore recognize both the role of the irrational in history and heterotely as a stimulant of praxis, no longer as an obstacle.

Nevertheless, it would be to go a little too fast to see in Pareto, as Guy Perrin does (Sociologie de Pareto, PUF, 1966, pp. 12 and 13), “an inclination to psychologism” that “burdens social action with a heavy mortgage of irrationality.”

Summary too is the judgment of Raymond Aron: “Newspaper stories, corridor anecdotes — anything serves him as soon as it is a matter of overwhelming democrats and humanitarians” (Préface à la nouvelle édition du Traité de sociologie générale, Droz, Geneva, 1968).

In reality, Pareto is not an “anti-democrat”; he opposes neither “liberty” nor “humanity.” He challenges these concepts, these allegiances; he situates himself within a problematic other than the one consisting in posing the dilemma “for or against democracy.” The word “democracy” is for him void of meaning; it is a political rallying signal. Pareto belongs to the school of those who prefer to speak, in the plural, of liberties rather than of liberty, of populations rather than of humanity. This current of thought, this political “ideology,” Julien Freund has qualified as a political polytheism. Pareto’s “ideology” consists in saying that ideologies are only instruments destined to orient the people according to certain values; that these values are legitimate and plural, provided there exists a political elite capable of maintaining them. This is a position in the line of Machiavelli, Hobbes, and Max Weber. It is wrongly that certain American neo-conservatives make Pareto their intellectual master. The sociologist is no more “conservative” than “socialist.”

The interest of Paretian doxanalysis is therefore not solely the critique of ideologies that believe themselves logical and neglect their own residues, nor a supposed illustration of political conservatism; it is to recognize the fundamental invalidity of every rationalist interpretation of the world. Behind the residues and the non-logical actions there is what Jules Monnerot calls the “drives of the human.” Monnerot writes (op. cit., vol. 1, p. 252): “If the drives of the human were totally repressed by the social, there would already have been a collapse of the species, a disappearance of the type of homo sapiens that we are. The pursuit of the human adventure implies that a relative equilibrium (or rather limits to the imbalances and tensions between the biological drives and the social constraints) has in fact been maintained.” In other words, life, like its human mode, history, presupposes the persistence of the residues — constant and non-logical elements of our nature.

History finds its texture in the happy inadequation of objectives and ends, which nourishes the conducts of “resumption,” of “reactivation”; in the dichotomy between drives and justifications, which makes it possible to “socialize” the irrational; in the impossibility of determining ends logically, which authorizes the competition between divergent finalities and the selection of the most adequate. In terms of value, is the historical adventure not worth living precisely because it remains unforeseeable, surprising? As Robert Ardrey brought out (cf. Et la chasse créa l’homme [And Hunting Created Man], Stock, 1977), our deepest nature is that of the “adventurous hunter”; the thirst for the unforeseeable governs the interest we find in acting. This is why the rationalizing ideologies of progress prove demobilizing. They mean to construct a world without surprise, regulated, in which Law would prevail over Destiny. But their error stems from the fact that they themselves are maneuvered by residues — those of a certain psychism, those of irrational values drawn from the biblical sensibility that has until now governed the discourses and the acts of the Western world. The whole question is whether other residues may not, in their turn, arise.