Here, under his own name rather than the “Robert de Herte” pseudonym he uses for the review’s editorials, Alain de Benoist signs the opening theoretical essay of the “sexualité” dossier in the double issue n° 4–5 of Éléments. The argument stakes out the early Nouvelle Droite’s “naturalist” position on sexuality against both “progressives” and “reactionaries.” Sexuality, Benoist maintains, is at once a biological instinct and a culturally channeled one; because human instincts are “plastic” — not fixed by the species — human sexuality requires normative institutions absolutely, if only to secure its biological end. He builds this case almost entirely on the German sociologist Helmut Schelsky, and behind him on the philosophical anthropology of Arnold Gehlen and Helmuth Plessner, the ethology of Konrad Lorenz, and the biology of Adolf Portmann — the same cluster of German-language authorities that recurs throughout the early review. Against Freud, against the Mouvement de libération des femmes (MLF), and against the “exhibition” pole flagged in the companion editorial, he reframes sexual “liberation” as biological decadence and as a self-imprisonment from which the “liberated” woman cannot escape.

The piece is a compact statement of the biopolitical and natalist register characteristic of the Nouvelle Droite’s first years: an appeal to ethology and philosophical anthropology, and an anti-Freudo-Marxist and anti-feminist polemic.

Originally published in Éléments no. 4–5, March–June 1974

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Say what one will, do what one will, sexuality remains first of all the instrument of the biological reproduction of the couple and the cement of that basic community which is the family, to which it gives a durable existence. Contrary to the bourgeois idea upheld today, marriage is itself in no way a "codification" of the sexual relation. It is only a means of indirect regulation. The maternal instinct, the relation between the generations, exert upon the permanence of the household a regulating effect more powerful than any that a mere union of individuals could have. A self-evident truth worth recalling.

But in man, sexuality is not reduced to a seasonal activity. His sexual relation is not only biological and reflexive (non-selective); it is also psychic and intellectual; it rests upon a choice. Man acts upon his sexuality at the same time that he is "acted upon" by it. Hence the necessity of eroticism, the very condition of sexuality.

More generally, human sexuality is essentially plastic. Like all living beings, man is furnished and moved by instincts. But in him, the object of these instincts is undetermined; it can at any moment become the object of a choice. Man is the only animal whose instincts are not channeled by "innate schemas" (Lorenz).

One finds oneself, then, in the presence of two essential facts: on the one hand, the biological dependence of the sexual instinct upon social life; on the other, and at the same time, the plurality of the socio-cultural possibilities for controlling and orienting this instinct.

Insofar as it is biological, the sexual instinct is bound to procreation; insofar as it is cultural, it can be dissociated from it. "Progressive" circles refuse to admit the biological aspect; "reactionary" circles, the cultural aspect. This one-sidedness conceals from both one and the same conclusion: culture and biology are linked. Indeed, if, at the origin, culture was the product of nature, nature, today, is nothing other than the product of culture. "Dependence upon the social superstructure," writes Helmut Schelsky, "constitutes precisely the biological characteristic of human sexuality. Biology and civilization are indissoluble."

The sexual relation must therefore be able to satisfy at once both organic needs and socio-cultural demands.

For Freud and his epigones, "sexual institutions" are essentially "castrating" and "repressive." This point of view would justify itself by the non-normed character of sexuality. The link between biology and culture shows, on the contrary, that the sexual life of man is closely tributary to a cultural direction and regulation, in which one may see the elementary social form of all human behavior.

In his remarkable essay on the sociologie de la sexualité (sociology of sexuality) (NRF-Idées, 1972), Helmut Schelsky reacts against Freudianism by appealing to the masters of philosophical anthropology (Arnold Gehlen, Helmuth Plessner), of ethology (Konrad Lorenz), and of modern biology (Adolf Portmann, Otto Storch).

He observes, in particular, that it is not because, in man — the norms of behavior not being fixed by the species — there is a plasticity (an imprecision as to the object) of the primary needs, that one must abandon oneself to an anarchy of inclinations; but that, on the contrary, and for this very reason, there is an absolute necessity of adapting these needs to the cultural superstructures through the creation of institutions that fix, in a clear and precise way, the sexual norms of behavior. "Human sexuality," he writes, "requires institutions, if only to assure its biological end, the propagation of the species."

Cultural anthropology (Bronislaw Malinowski, Margaret Mead, Clyde Kluckhohn, etc.) has demonstrated that, from one culture to another, the differentiated form of the role of the sexes could vary within considerable proportions. But such a diversity still proves nothing other than the interaction existing, in man, between nature and culture: it is this that makes of man the historical animal of the living world. For if the ethnologists have discovered societies whose rules of sexual behavior differed appreciably, they have discovered none that, in this domain, had no rules at all. The sexual norms can therefore vary; what counts is that there always be some, and that they be the object of a more or less general intra-cultural consensus. Beyond the diversity of behaviors, one sees appearing here the regularity of the rule that fixes them. "What is natural," Schelsky specifies, "is not biological nature; it is mores once they have been adopted by the collectivity."

Take the example of monogamy. It is a fact that monogamy is not a universal "necessity" that would impose itself upon the mind, that it is not an "innate schema" of the instinct: in certain societies it is polyandry, or polygamy, or sexual promiscuity that predominate. But it is also a fact that "among the Greeks, the Romans, the Germanic peoples, one remarks an absolute coincidence between their political expansion and their highest degree of civilization, and the adoption of a strict monogamy" (Schelsky).

In Les huit péchés capitaux de notre civilisation (Civilized Man’s Eight Deadly Sins) (Flammarion, 1973), Konrad Lorenz observes that a society which gives absolute priority to the instincts least bound to the survival of the group (affective individualism, desire for immediate enjoyment, etc.) over the others (selection of the partner, desire for reproduction, etc.) is already in a state of phylogenetic decline. Biological depravation entails a demographic decline: interstitial infiltrations take over.

Non-selective sexuality, in all directions, is likewise for Schelsky a sign of decline: "The absence of norms corresponds to a state of biological decadence (…). A disordered sexual promiscuity corresponds to a fact of pre-civilization, or at the very least to a state of biological decadence."

Upon the period of intellectual terrorism during which all sexuality was viewed as sin, there has followed an exaggerated refusal to admit the necessity of a norm. In this respect, sexual promiscuity is only one aspect of the loosening of the sense of individual distance. This is accompanied, on the one hand, by a vertiginous elevation of the threshold of displeasure (the slightest effort is felt as unbearable), and, on the other, by the collapse of the normative institutions formerly charged with education and with the channeling of the instincts. Hence a laxity manifesting itself down to the smallest details (physical bearing, dress, hairstyle, etc.). Hence above all the multiplication of neuroses and of personal "problems": the passions of individuals, no longer nourished by stable constants of behavior, turn against them in the form of irritabilities, disquiets, anxieties, etc.

To free oneself from external constraints is to condemn oneself to endure oneself: the difficulties cease to render the inner mirror opaque. In other terms, no longer being constrained by others, one is left to constrain oneself: a selection otherwise formidable.

The feminist organizations commit a grave error in imagining that they are marching toward a radiant future. The "liberated" woman will never be able to free herself from herself. And in order to bear herself, she will at times require an exceptional nature. In deliberately placing herself upon a terrain that is not her own, in believing she can deliver herself through the overturning of all norms, she builds herself a gilded prison. "My body belongs to me," they say at the MLF. But what is the body if not the object of the person? The woman-body is woman-object: it is the inverse of the end sought. One then enters a vicious circle, for in always seeking to "liberate" herself a little more, the woman will fall ever further into interior alienation, the one from which there is no escape. From the right to vote to the "right to orgasm," there is only a progressive sliding into illusion.