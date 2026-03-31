In this interview with patriotic-socialist magazine, Rébellion, Alain de Benoist offers a wide-ranging reassessment of Karl Marx, neither as a sacred icon nor a convenient scapegoat, but as a rigorous thinker whose critique of capitalism remains, in his view, fundamentally pertinent.

Originally published in Rébellion no. 105, February 2026.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

In what sense do you consider Karl Marx a thinker who remains relevant today?

Alain de Benoist: Is capitalism still relevant? The question seems almost absurd, so obvious is the answer. Yet the essential part of Marx’s work is a rigorous critique of capitalism, and it happens that this critique strikes me as, for the most part, well-founded. Under these conditions, there is little room for doubt about the “relevance” of Karl Marx. That said, the word strikes me as a bit conventional. What gives a theoretical work its value is not its “relevance” but its pertinence. When Nietzsche published, from 1873 onwards, his Untimely Meditations (Unzeitgemäße Betrachtungen), he certainly did not mean that his subject lacked pertinence, but rather that it had all the more because it was resolutely “intempestive.” At most one might say that Marx’s thought remains as pertinent to our age as it was to his own. Some even argue that this pertinence is more evident today, since it is only now that certain of his intuitions can be verified. I am thinking, for example, of what Marx called, in Book III of Capital, the tendency of the rate of profit to fall.

In the current struggle of “revolutionary socialist patriots” against the Form-Capital, what are Marx’s contributions?

AdB: What makes Marx, in my view, indispensable, is that he revealed, better than anyone else, the very essence of a capitalist system defined by the limitlessness of “always more.” “The tendency to create the world market is immediately given in the concept of capital,” he wrote in 1857. Like the Heideggerian Gestell, the planetary expansion of the Machinery of Capital corresponds to the fulfillment of metaphysics in the historial configuration of nihilism.

To explore the internal dynamics of the capitalist mode of production, Marx privileges two guiding threads: a historical concept, the mode of production, and a naturalistic concept, human nature. His point of departure is the commodity, whose phenomenal duality is expressed in the difference between use-value (the natural form) and exchange-value (the value form): the former is qualitative, concrete, and particular, while the latter is quantitative, abstract, and universal. Exchange-value, mediated by that general equivalent which is money, yields a surplus-value that enables money to feed upon itself, becoming autonomous by transforming itself into capital in infinite expansion.

Conversely, what elements of his thought and those of his “disciples” do you now feel should be set aside?

AdB: First, what concerns his somewhat irenic description of the future “classless society.” It is not by reading Marx that one can form a precise idea of what a society founded on the ideas he advocated might actually look like. Marx, in his desire to invert Hegel’s philosophy in order to “set it back on its feet,” often allowed himself to be influenced by the historicist perspectives of his time, which ultimately belong to the ideology of progress. The truth is that there is no global historical inevitability. Likewise, I think one must reject the idea that all history can be reduced to an eternal struggle between the dominated and the dominant, at the end of which the good will of course triumph over the wicked. Marx sometimes gives the impression, rightly or wrongly, of aspiring to an ideal state of equilibrium that would amount to the end of history — something certain liberals also aspire to (think of Fukuyama), though for different reasons.

Marx has been blamed for many things. Some of these criticisms are justified; many are not, or only partially so. Determinism, economism, technologism, historicist progressivism, faith in the inevitable outcome of the class struggle — nurturing the false idea that the disappearance of the exploiting class will suffice to abolish the domination of Capital — these belong less to Marx than to the “marxism” of the Second International, prefigured by the biased interpretations of Engels and then Kautsky. “Marxism-Leninism” was the product of these falsifications, to say nothing of “dialectical materialism,” a pure invention of Lenin in 1908.

Marx has often been presented as a progressivist, even though he affirms, in Capital, that “every economic advance is at the same time a social calamity.” Nor is he a materialist in the common sense of the term, but rather an “idealist of emancipation” — Marx is primarily concerned with freedom, not equality — who at the same time holds to an ontological monism. Indeed, one of the things he reproaches capitalism for most is the commodification of all spheres of life, which leads precisely to materialism!

The author of “Capital” was the first to demonstrate the importance of ideology in domination in the modern era. Do you see this concept as still relevant today? What did Marx propose to break free from this founding relationship of submission?

AdB: Ideology is a loaded word. Originally, the term — coined by the political theorist Antoine Destutt de Tracy (died 1836) — simply designated a discipline devoted to the study of ideas in themselves: ideology as the discourse on ideas. From there, the polysemy of the term expanded, and increasingly contradictory definitions were offered, some with positive connotations, others (the majority) with negative ones. Liberals tend to make ideology the opposite of science. The right often characterizes “ideologues” (whom it identifies with intellectuals) as people who construct abstract schemes alien to reality, with no regard for the facts. Maurras accused them of peddling “clouds.” For Marx, ideology is not far removed from false consciousness (of which it is nonetheless not a synonym). It designates the ensemble of ideas, doctrines, and beliefs proper to a given era, society, or class. It is something like the spirit of the times, the Zeitgeist. But the definition Marx gives it is clearly negative: it is an illusion that shapes minds without people being aware of it — and this illusion can only be sustained by those who profit from it. Marx adds that the dominant ideology is always that of the dominant class. There is truth in all of this, but I believe that ideology, which I do not necessarily view in a negative light, can also be understood otherwise. It is therefore better to avoid it.

Alienation is for Marx the heart of capitalist exploitation. Do you think his conception of this phenomenon remains valid?

AdB: Marx observes — and this is also one of his great merits — that the capitalist mode of production transforms not only social relations but the very nature of the human being, rendering him progressively estranged from himself. We thereby understand that capitalism, far from being a mere economic system, is a much more global phenomenon, one that implies an entire anthropology, indeed an entire worldview. This observation is at the foundation of Marx’s ideas on the key notion of alienation (Entfremdung). What is alienated is the natural, generic being of man (which must not be interpreted as a universalizing abstraction). Man becomes estranged from himself when he is immersed in a social relationship in which both the labor he performs, the language he uses, and the very meaning of his existence are denaturalized. Alienation is not to be understood in relation to a fallen origin, but in relation to the ontological and anthropological possibilities of man. It is something entirely different from mere exploitation, since the exploiter is just as alienated as the one he exploits. One might say that Marx’s thought is the articulation and fusion of the theory of alienation and the theory of value.

Another way of thinking alienation is through the detour of reification or chosification (Verdinglichung) that characterizes contemporary alienated man. Marx shows that within the capitalist system, relations between people increasingly take the form of relations we have with objects and that objects have with each other. Ultimately, everything is treated as a commodity. This notion of reification was explored above all, after Marx, by the young Georg Lukács. You are no doubt familiar with the ancient belief that humanity passes from the age of the gods to the age of heroes, and then from the age of heroes to the age of men. I would be tempted to say that with reification, we pass from the age of men to the age of things.

The role of productive labor is regularly called into question as one of the instruments of capitalist domination. How can we liberate labor and restore its meaning?

AdB: A vast question. When one claims allegiance to Marx, should one seek to “liberate labor” or to “liberate oneself from labor”? These are obviously two very different things. In the history of the labor movement, it is the former interpretation that has generally prevailed. But the theorists of the neo-Marxist movement known as the Critique of Value (Robert Kurz, Moishe Postone, etc.) believe on the contrary that it is labor itself that must be called into question. This radical reinterpretation is very appealing, but it raises numerous theoretical problems that I do not have space to examine here.

For Marx, the defining characteristic of capitalism is its transformation of living labor into dead labor. Living labor represents labor actually performed in the production process, which generally determines use-value, while dead labor refers to labor crystallized in raw materials, machines, and other means of production, which connects it to exchange-value. The idea of “restoring meaning” to labor is appealing too, but what meaning are we speaking of? It is also certain that there is more than a trace of mortification in the apologia for labor. “He who will not work, let him not eat,” Saint Paul already said (2 Thess. 3:10). In Christian theology, the condemnation to labor is one of the consequences of original sin. Let us also note that in the contemporary world, the word “labor” is used less and less, replaced by “employment.” Formerly one had work; today one has a job. It is worth reflecting on what this signifies. What is most certain is that wage labor is the process by which the worker dispossesses himself of his capacity for labor and the product of his labor, transferring them to value. As Jean Vioulac writes, “the advent of the world market is nothing other than the subjection of all men, all peoples, and the whole of nature to Capital and [...] to the logic of the self-valorization of value (money producing itself) through the speculative logic of the subsumption of labor.”

In this issue, we address the trajectory of Louis Althusser. How do you assess his work and that of his disciples today? Has “academic Marxism” sterilized the revolutionary radicality of Marx in order to make it compatible with the career plans of the mandarins of higher education?

AdB: Althusser attempted to rethink Marxism from a perspective close to structuralism, by affirming that there is no subject of history (”history is a process without a subject”), which obviously scandalized “orthodox” Marxists. He also exercised, at the École Normale Supérieure, a certain influence on students who, after May ‘68, would gravitate toward Maoism — earning him the rather undeserved reputation of being “pro-Chinese.” His work on Machiavelli and Spinoza is not without interest, but his thesis according to which there exists an “epistemological break” between the young Marx of the Manuscripts of 1844, still attached to the idea of a general law of history, and the mature Marx of Capital, who alone would have produced a truly “scientific” discourse, strikes me as untenable. When one distinguishes, as is common, two periods in the life of any given author, one sees the differences clearly enough, but elements of continuity also exist. Althusser’s “epistemological break” is highly artificial. As for his “aleatory materialism,” as Jacques Rancière appears to have demonstrated in his Leçon d’Althusser (1974), it led nowhere.

Which Marxist schools and authors do you think it is worthwhile to read, and why? The Frenchman Denis Collin, like the Italian philosophers Costanzo Preve and Diego Fusaro, offer a particular re-reading of Marx. How would you define this approach of rupture-within-continuity in the revolutionary heritage?

AdB: Maurice Henry rightly defined Marxism as the sum of the misreadings that have never ceased to be made of Marx. This is quite perceptive, even if there are exceptions, among which Maurice Henry himself counts — whose two-volume Marx made a mark when it was published in 1976. I would readily add Denis Collin, as well as my friend Costanzo Preve, whose work, pursued with admirable intellectual independence, has renewed the study of Marx. That said, I do not see much point in handing out good and bad marks, so numerous have the “marxisms” been, and so devoid of interest are most of them.

Marx’s work is a monument that one has the greatest difficulty in grasping, and of which it is hard to speak when one wishes to remain equally distant from unconditional praise and reckless criticism. It is first of all a quantitatively enormous work (the critical edition of which is not even yet complete) and one that is difficult to access. It is, furthermore, less a finished work than an ongoing construction site. Finally, as Costanzo Preve wrote, “Marx’s thought does not form part of the history of Marxism.” It must therefore be studied independently of the events that followed it or the theories that have claimed to derive from it, since we will never know what Marx would have thought of them. In short, one must adopt a “Marxian” approach rather than a “Marxist” one.

Your name is journalistically associated with the notion of “right-wing Gramscism.” Since the 1970s, how has your relationship with the Italian Communist thinker evolved? What does his vision of cultural hegemony and the role he assigns to the figure of the “organic intellectual” inspire in you? Do you believe that in the emergence of a new popular and patriotic revolutionary current, these two concepts are destined to play a crucial role?

AdB: I still believe in the role of ideas, since any action that does not refer back to ideas is no more than a ship without a rudder. The problem is that these ideas are not always clearly perceived. The symbolic imaginary today is an imaginary of the commodity, but it is plain to see that this imaginary is in the process of exhausting itself. It calls for other ideas, other myths, and other mythemes.

I was the first to speak of the Gramscian theory according to which cultural power preconditions political power. It has since been taken up more or less everywhere, with half a century’s delay, by politicians who have still not read a single line of Gramsci, but who have eventually heard of him. I was reading recently, in some periodical or other, an interview with the current Interior Minister, in which he declared: “I am a Gramscian. Politics is the battle of ideas. To win at the ballot box, one must first win hearts and minds.” After which he added that “the right is winning this battle,” forgetting only that the battle in question has never actually taken place… One forgets, at the same time, that Gramsci is not merely someone who spoke extensively of “cultural power” and “organic intellectuals,” but that he was also one of the founders of the Italian Communist Party, and that his contribution to Marxist thought was not negligible, as attested by his texts published in L’Ordine nuovo and then in the Prison Notebooks. His historicist conception of truth, for example, led him to develop a very interesting critique of vulgar materialism (or “metaphysical materialism”) as maintained by Engels and Plekhanov, as well as of an economic determinism blind to circumstances.

The work of Rousseau, like that of Marx, has suffered numerous misreadings at the hands of commentators. In a recent essay, “Un autre Rousseau,” published by Fayard, you offer a vision of Rousseau that is particularly compelling to us. In what sense is he an anti-modern philosopher for you?

AdB: Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Karl Marx share the distinction of having both been discredited, either by ad hominem criticisms, or by anachronistic arguments (Rousseau as “father of the Terror,” Marx as “forecaster of the Gulag”), or by ready-made formulas regularly taken out of context. Both are famous, but have rarely been truly read. Rousseau is unquestionably a modern (he has no sympathy for the Ancien Régime), but he is an anti-modern modern, who critiques modernity from within. While he vigorously defends popular sovereignty, he also critiques the ideology of progress, denounces the mercantile values promoted by modern economism, rejects political universalism, and proclaims the primacy of the political, among other things. The great error is to view him as a philosopher of the Enlightenment, as is often done, when he is fundamentally an adversary of the Enlightenment. That is what I sought to demonstrate in my book.

Did Rousseau have a communitarian vision of society ahead of his time?

AdB: What is certain is that he did not subscribe to the idea of a “general society of the human race”! That said, one cannot say that he clearly thought through the opposition between community and society in the manner of a Ferdinand Tönnies (Gemeinschaft und Gesellschaft, 1887). He did, however, consistently emphasize the notion of the common, which, in his view, is all the more vital when shared by a politically homogeneous community. In Marx, the common being (Gemeinwesen) is merely another name for community, and it is revealing that Tönnies, whom I have just mentioned, was able to write in the preface to his book that “Marx was a thinker who tried to give form to the same idea that I myself wished to express through my own conceptualization.”

Another very remarkable point is that Rousseau was the first to conceptualize the notion of alienation. It is the idea he expresses in the very opening pages of the Social Contract: “Man is born free, and everywhere he is in chains. He who believes himself the master of others is nonetheless more a slave than they.” The first sentence is the most frequently cited, but the more significant is the second. Rousseau does not merely denounce those who exercise social domination; he affirms from the outset that these very persons are just as much “slaves” as those they enslave. This is what gives his argument all its interest and originality.