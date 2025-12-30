Guillaume Faye presents a bold and provocative vision of Europe's fate in the 21st century, framed through powerful metaphors of the Tree, the Rocket, and the Sword. It argues that European civilization stands at a crossroads—either it undergoes a metamorphic rebirth, like the Phoenix, or it succumbs to historical oblivion, transformed into a sterile, globalized theme park. Drawing from mythology, philosophy, and history, the author contends that Europe's survival depends on a delicate balance between memory and ambition, rootedness and innovation, resilience and power.

Using the metaphor of the Tree, Faye describes the roots as the biological and ancestral foundation of a people, the trunk as its evolving cultural and political expression, and the foliage as the flourishing of its civilization. Just as a tree must be protected from invasive parasites and pruned to maintain its strength, so too must European civilization guard its identity and vitality. Similarly, the Rocket—a technological triumph of European ingenuity—mirrors this upward movement, fueled by deep foundations and propelled toward the future. Finally, the Sword, symbolizing the necessity of strength and will, underscores the idea that survival in history is never guaranteed—it must be fought for.

Faye warns of internal and external threats: self-forgetfulness, excessive openness, and the geopolitical pressures of rival civilizations. It calls for a reawakening of Europe's historical consciousness, the cultivation of a new aristocratic spirit among the youth, and a rejection of complacency in favor of bold action. The countdown has begun—will Europe reclaim its destiny, or will it fall into twilight?

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Allow me an "archeo-futurist metaphor" centered around the eternal symbol of the tree, which I will compare to that of the rocket. But first, let us evoke the harsh face of the century ahead.

The 21st century will be a century of iron and storms. It will not resemble the harmonious predictions voiced up until the 1970s. It will not be the global village prophesied by McLuhan in 1966, nor Bill Gates' networked planet, nor the liberal, history-free world civilization governed by a UN-like state as described by Fukuyama. Instead, it will be a century of competing peoples and ethnic identities. And paradoxically, the victorious peoples will be those who remain faithful to—or return to—their ancestral values and realities, whether biological, cultural, ethical, social, or spiritual, while simultaneously mastering technoscience. The 21st century will determine whether European civilization—Promethean, tragic, yet eminently fragile—undergoes a metamorphosis or meets its irreversible twilight. It will be a decisive century.

In the West, the 19th and 20th centuries were marked by a belief in the emancipation from the laws of life, an era in which people believed they could walk on their heads after having walked on the Moon. The 21st century will likely set the clock straight and bring about a "return to reality"—probably a painful one.

The 19th and 20th centuries saw the apex of the bourgeois spirit, that mental smallpox—a monstrous, distorted photocopy of the notion of an elite. The stormy 21st century will witness the simultaneous resurgence of the concepts of people and aristocracy. The bourgeois dream is collapsing under the rot of its own principles and its cowardly promises: happiness has not emerged from materialism and consumerism, from triumphant transnational capitalism, or from individualism. Nor have security, peace, or social justice.

Let us cultivate Nietzsche's pessimistic optimism. "There is no longer an order to save, we must create a new one," wrote Drieu La Rochelle. Will the beginning of the 21st century go badly? Are all indicators flashing red? So much the better. They predicted the end of history after the fall of the USSR? Instead, we are witnessing its thunderous, warlike, and archaic return. Islam is resuming its wars of conquest. American imperialism is unleashed. China and India aspire to superpower status. And so on. The 21st century will bear the dual mark of Mars, the god of war, and Hephaestus, the god who forges swords, master of technology and chthonic fires.

TOWARD THE FOURTH AGE OF EUROPEAN CIVILIZATION

European civilization—a superior civilization, as one should not hesitate to affirm in the face of the feeble advocates of xenophilic ethnomasochism—must undergo a painful revision of certain principles if it is to survive the 21st century. It will be capable of this if it remains anchored in its eternal metamorphic nature: transforming while remaining itself, cultivating both rootedness and displacement, identity fidelity and historical ambition.

The First Age of European civilization encompasses Antiquity and the medieval period—a time of gestation and growth. The Second Age stretches from the Great Discoveries to the First World War—its zenith. European civilization conquers the world. But, like Rome or Alexander’s empire, it is devoured by its own wayward offspring—the West and America—as well as by the very peoples it has (superficially) colonized. Then begins, in a tragically accelerated movement of history, the Third Age of European civilization after the Treaty of Versailles and the end of the 1914–1918 civil war—the disastrous 20th century. Four generations were enough to hurl into decline the ascending work, the labor solis, of more than forty generations. History resembles the trigonometric asymptotes of "catastrophe theory": it is at the peak of its splendor that the rose withers; it is after a sunny, calm period that the cyclone strikes. The Tarpeian Rock is close to the Capitol!

Europe fell victim to its own tragic Prometheanism, to its own openness to the world. A victim of the excess inherent in every imperial expansion: universalism—forgetful of any internal ethnic solidarity on a global scale—and thus also a victim of micro-nationalisms.

The Fourth Age of European Civilization begins today. It will be an age of either rebirth or ruin. The 21st century will be the fateful century for this civilization, heir to the brotherly Indo-European peoples—the century of fatum, of destiny, which will distribute either life or death. But destiny is not absolute chance. Unlike the religions of the desert, European peoples know deep within themselves that destiny and the gods are not all-powerful in the face of human will. Like Achilles, like Odysseus, the primordial European man stands upright, not lying down, prostrated, or kneeling before his gods. There is no inherent meaning to history.

Even when wounded, the Tree can continue to grow—provided it remains faithful to its own roots, to its ancestral foundation, to the soil that nourishes its sap.

THE METAPHOR OF THE TREE

The Tree consists of roots, trunk, and foliage—that is, germen, sôma, and psyché.

The roots represent the germen, the biological foundation of a people and its territory, its maternal land. They do not belong to us; they are passed down. They belong to the people, to the ancestral and future soul of the people, which the Greeks called ethnos and the Germans Volk. They come from the ancestors and are destined for future generations. (This is why any mixing is an undue appropriation of a heritage meant to be transmitted—and thus, a betrayal.) If the germen disappears, nothing else is possible. One may cut down the tree’s trunk, and it might still regrow. But if its roots are uprooted or its soil polluted, it is finished. This is why territorial colonizations and ethnic disfigurations are infinitely more severe and deadly than cultural or political subjugations, from which a people can recover.

The roots, a Dionysian principle, grow and sink into the ground, branching out in new directions: demographic vitality and territorial protection of the Tree against invasive weeds. The roots—the germen—are never static; they deepen their essence, as Heidegger understood. They represent both tradition (that which is transmitted) and arché (a living source, an eternal renewal). The roots, therefore, are both the deepest manifestation of memory and ancestry, as well as the eternal youthful energy of Dionysus. This latter concept is crucial to the idea of deepening.

The trunk is the sôma, the body—the cultural and psychic expression of the people. Always innovative, yet nourished by the sap of the roots, it is not static or petrified. It thickens in concentric layers while rising toward the sky. Today, those who seek to neutralize and abolish European culture attempt to "preserve" it as a monument of the past—like something in formaldehyde for "neutral" scholars—or to erase historical memory for younger generations. They are acting as murderous lumberjacks. The trunk, rooted in the earth that bears it, is a continuous process of growth and transformation across the ages. The Tree of long European culture is both rooted and displaced. A ten-year-old oak does not resemble a thousand-year-old oak, yet it remains an oak. The trunk, the one that receives and withstands lightning, follows the Jupiterian principle. The foliage is the most fragile and the most beautiful. It dies, withers, and is reborn like the sun. It spreads in all directions. The foliage represents the psyché, that is, civilization—the production and profusion of new creative forms. It is the Tree’s raison d’être, its fulfillment. And by what law does the growth of leaves occur? Photosynthesis—that is, the utilization of the power of light. The sun nourishes the leaf, which in turn produces vital oxygen. The flourishing foliage follows the Apollonian principle. But beware: if it grows excessively and anarchically (as was the case with European civilization when, by becoming the global West, it sought to extend across the entire planet), it will be caught by the storm—like an ill-trimmed sail—and will bring down and uproot the Tree that bears it. The foliage must be pruned and disciplined. If European civilization wishes to survive, it must not open itself to the entire world or practice the strategy of open arms… like an overly curious canopy that spreads everywhere or allows itself to be smothered by ivy. It must focus on its vital space—that is, Eurosiberia. Hence the importance of the imperative of ethnocentrism—a politically incorrect term but one that must be preferred over the "ethnopluralist" and ultimately multiethnic model that misguided thinkers or manipulators try to theorize, thereby disorienting the spirit of resistance among the rebellious elite of youth.

One can compare the tripartite metaphor of the Tree to that of the Rocket—an extraordinary European invention. The burning reactors and thrusters correspond to the roots, to the chthonic fire. The cylindrical body of the craft is akin to the tree trunk. And the nose cone, from which satellites or spacecraft powered by solar panels are deployed, resembles the foliage.

Is it truly a coincidence that the five major space rocket programs built by Europeans—even those expatriated to the USA (you know who we’re talking about)—were named Apollo, Atlas, Mercury, Thor, and Ariane? The Tree is the people. Like the rocket, it rises toward the sky, but it emerges from a fertile land, a soil where no parasitic roots can be allowed. On a space launch site, absolute protection and total clarity of the launch zone are ensured. Similarly, a good gardener knows that for a tree to grow in height and strength, he must free its base from invasive plants that dry out its roots, rid its trunk of parasitic vines, and prune excessive branches that lack verticality.

FROM TWILIGHT TO DAWN

This century will either be the age of Europe’s metamorphic rebirth—like the Phoenix—or its disappearance as a historical civilization, transforming into a sterile, cosmopolitan amusement park, while other peoples preserve their identities and build their power. Europe is threatened by two related viruses: the first is self-forgetfulness, an inner withering; the second is excessive “openness to the other.” To survive in the 21st century, Europe must both regroup and return to its memory while pursuing its Faustian and Promethean ambition. This is the imperative of the coincidentia oppositorum, the convergence of opposites—the double necessity of memory and the will to power, of contemplation and innovative creation, of rootedness and displacement. Heidegger and Nietzsche…

The early 21st century will be that midnight of the world, that despairing moment Hölderlin spoke of. But at the darkest point of the night, we know that morning will come again—sol invictus. After the twilight of the gods comes the dawn of the gods. Our enemies have always believed in the Grand Soir, and their banners bear symbols of nocturnal stars. But on our banners shines, instead, the star of the Great Morning, with radiant, tree-like rays: the wheel, the flower of the midday sun.

The great civilizations know how to pass from the darkness of decline to rebirth—Islam and China have demonstrated this. The United States is not a civilization but a society—the global embodiment of the bourgeois society—a comet, brilliant yet fleeting, with a power as insolent as it is ephemeral. It has no roots. It is not our true competitor on the scale of history, merely a parasite.

The age of conquest is over. Now comes the time for internal and external reappropriation—the reconquest of our memory and our space. And what a space! Fourteen time zones over which the sun never sets. From Brest to the Bering Strait, this is truly the Empire of the Sun—the vital and expansive territory of the Indo-European peoples. To our southeast, we have our Indian cousins; to our east, the great Chinese civilization, which may be an ally or an adversary as it chooses. To the west, beyond the Ocean, lies America, whose eternal goal will be to prevent continental unity. But can it do so indefinitely?

And to the south, the greatest threat—one that has resurfaced from the depths of time, one with which no compromise is possible.

Lumberjacks are trying to fell the Tree—many of them traitors, collaborators. Defend our land, preserve our people. The countdown has begun. We still have time, but not for much longer.

And even if they cut down the trunk, even if the storm strikes it down, the roots will remain—still fertile. A single ember is enough to reignite the fire.

Of course, it is possible that they will fell the Tree and carve up its corpse, in a twilight song, while anesthetized Europeans feel no pain. But the earth is fertile, and a single seed is enough to restart the growth. In the 21st century, let us prepare our children for war. Let us cultivate in the youth a new aristocracy—even if a minority.

More than morality, we must now practice hyper-morality—that is, Nietzschean ethics for difficult times. When defending one’s people—one’s own children—when defending the essential, one follows the rule of Agamemnon and Leonidas, but also of Charles Martel. It is the law of the sword that prevails—the sword whose bronze or steel reflects the brilliance of the sun.

The tree, the rocket, the sword—three vertical symbols, rising from the earth toward the light, driven by sap, by fire, and by blood.