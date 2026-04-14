European New Right Revue

European New Right Revue

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analytika's avatar
analytika
3d

" Within this framework, fascism emerges as a revolutionary force that consciously chooses a lost or suppressed tradition, not as a nostalgic return but as the foundation for a new beginning—a regenerated humanity beyond the egalitarian ideologies of modernity."

. . .

Alexander, I greatly respect Locchi's interpretation of Nietzsche. It is a creative interpretation, properly Nietzschean.

To consciously choose (and these are your words, not Locchi's) a lost or suppressed tradition as the FOUNDATION for a new beginning (the new founded upon the past) is a nostalgic return. Not an absolutist (nostalgic return) conception, to be sure (to re-institute a lost or suppressed tradition, both as beginning and as telos), but nostalgic nonetheless. Interestingly, Locchi's interpretation also contains the basis for the alternative that interests me most.

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2 replies by Alexander Raynor and others
Nexist Xenda'ths's avatar
Nexist Xenda'ths
4d

There is a lot to think about in this. Thank you.

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