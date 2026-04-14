In this thought-provoking essay, Giorgio Locchi explores the essence of fascism through a philosophical and historical lens, engaging deeply with the ideas of Adriano Romualdi and Friedrich Nietzsche. Locchi argues that fascism is not merely a political movement but an expression of a broader superhumanist worldview—one rooted in a unique understanding of historical time.

Challenging the linear, deterministic conceptions of history found in Christianity and Marxism, Locchi presents a three-dimensional model of time, where past, present, and future coexist dynamically. Within this framework, fascism emerges as a revolutionary force that consciously chooses a lost or suppressed tradition, not as a nostalgic return but as the foundation for a new beginning—a regenerated humanity beyond the egalitarian ideologies of modernity.

By drawing connections between Nietzsche’s philosophy, the Conservative Revolution, and fascist movements of the 20th century, Locchi highlights how fascist thought transcends conventional political categories. He examines its complex relationship with tradition, its rejection of historical fatalism, and its vision of an active, heroic struggle for a future yet to be realized.

Through a rigorous intellectual inquiry, Locchi reaffirms Romualdi’s assertion that fascism represents an ongoing, living presence in history rather than a relic of the past. He challenges both adversaries and sympathizers to reconsider fascism not as a defeated ideology but as a persistent force shaped by the existential choices of those who embrace it.

This essay serves as both a tribute to Adriano Romualdi and a bold philosophical argument for understanding fascism as a movement that seeks to redefine human destiny itself.

This essay is an excerpt from the book «Le parti de la vie : clercs et guerriers d'Europe et d'Asia» (TN: The Party of Life: Clerics and Warriors of Europe and Asia) by Philippe Baillet.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

The text below is the French translation of the speech delivered by Giorgio Locchi during the colloquium held in Forlì on November 26 and 27, 1983, in tribute to Adriano Romualdi, who had passed away ten years earlier. The proceedings of the colloquium, including this speech, were published in the journal L’Italiano, in the December 1983 – January-February 1984 issue. This journal, now defunct, was directed by Pino Romualdi (1913-1988), former Deputy Secretary General of the Republican Fascist Party under the RSI, co-founder of the Italian Social Movement in December 1946, and father of Adriano.

Locchi’s speech was originally published under the title L’essenza del fascismo quale fenomeno europeo; it was later republished under the title Romualdi in the collection Definizioni, op. cit., pp. 271-284. This text has never before been published in French. I have chosen to give it a title reflecting the three main themes that Locchi addressed in his speech, while naturally preserving its oral style whenever necessary.

Akribeia Editions and I extend our sincere gratitude to the author's son, Pierluigi Locchi, for granting us permission to publish this text here.

Philippe Baillet

I am a man of writing, not an orator. Speaking in public is a daunting and always somewhat unpleasant task for me. Today, this task is even more unpleasant than usual because, being among the last speakers, I know that I will say things that some do not agree with. Moreover, I feel that, compared to the speakers and contributors who preceded me, I have a unique advantage in commemorating and illustrating the work of Adriano Romualdi. Yet, having an advantage is something I do not like.

I will explain the nature of this unique advantage.

Everyone who has spoken here about Adriano Romualdi so far knew him personally or, at the very least, had the opportunity to see him, meet him, and speak with him once or twice. Having known him in life, they experienced his death. And today, they know that he is dead and inevitably speak of him as someone who is no longer, even though he remains present for them in some obscure way.

As for me, I have been living in France for twenty-six years, far from Italian realities, and I never knew Romualdi personally.

There is more: I must admit that I was completely unaware of his existence until four or five years ago, when I first heard of him from a group of young Italians who had come to Paris in search of ideas that, quite obviously, they did not have. Since then, little by little, I have discovered Romualdi’s work, and I have found it to be more alive than that of many authors still living—indeed, remarkably relevant. In celebrating Adriano Romualdi, I am celebrating a living presence of my time, an integral part of this era.

Yesterday, one speaker advised us not to "embalm Adriano Romualdi." That is an idea that would never even occur to me, precisely because, to me, Romualdi is alive—and one does not embalm the living. And let me put it bluntly: to my mind, this prohibition against "embalming" Romualdi is an extremely suspect idea. For if one refuses to embalm what one considers a corpse, it is because one wants that corpse to decompose, to "stink," so that people are repelled by it. This implies the claim that Romualdi’s work has run its course, that it is outdated, and that it would therefore be a grave mistake to "sanctify" it—thus preventing the living from "moving beyond" it, from going further.

Behind this way of thinking and feeling, there is not only the foolish progressive prejudice—one that, it seems to me, should be foreign to us—but also, and above all, the intention to relegate to a definitively dead past a body of work and an example of action that, today as yesterday, continue to be profoundly unsettling. And unsettling, in particular, for certain young people—or those who claim to be young—who have made a religion out of success in contemporary society as it stands. It is no coincidence that one such young person recently saw, with disarming candor, a reason to condemn fascism in the very fact that it had, supposedly, failed—that it had "lost."

And the most ironic part? That same young person would probably be the first to lay claim to so-called tragic and heroic values…

Yes, Romualdi unsettles people and continues to do so for two fundamental reasons. The first is that, both in thought and action, he represents a rare and almost unique example of courage. Pursuing an academic career while being politically engaged, he had the courage not to hide behind a deceptive mask, not to seek, in words or deeds, an escape from the "tunnel of fascism." On the contrary, he openly proclaimed himself a fascist and even identified with the form of fascism that is most compromised in the eyes of today's world and the System in which we live. But living examples of courage are, precisely, the most unsettling and irritating thing for those who lack courage…

Romualdi also disturbs for another reason, no less significant than the first: because of his exemplary intellectual honesty. Some opponents of fascism, as well as certain of our own allies, have claimed that Romualdi's thinking was shaped by the "complex of the defeated." Yet Romualdi was never—and is not—a defeated man, because he never saw himself as one, and he refused to accept defeat. He continued—and continues, through his work—to fight for his ideals. The defeated are those whom failure compels to think and act differently. Adriano Romualdi did not think differently. He simply recognized an undeniable fact: that the defeat of 1945 had radically changed the conditions under which fascism had to operate if it were to continue to exist.

This is precisely why his thought remains essential and not outdated: he understood the need to reflect on what it means to be a fascist in the new reality that emerged after 1945— a reality that, unchanged, remains the reality of today. Romualdi asked himself what a fascist must and can do in a world and a society that have outlawed fascism. And since the victors, now the absolute masters of discourse, presented a distorted and false image of fascism, he sought first and foremost to redefine it—to explain where it came from and what it truly meant to be a fascist.

While others, intellectually submissive, grotesquely tried to "justify" fascism according to the moral standards of the victors of 1945, Romualdi had the intellectual honesty to state clearly that fascism is a revolt against the world and the society we live in, that its "morality" is entirely different, and that it is, therefore, something the modern world and society cannot accept. Consequently, anyone who seeks to reconcile in any way with today’s world, anyone who stoops to compromises and engages in dialogue with the System, has no right to claim Adriano Romualdi as their own.

Someone naively wondered what Romualdi would do today, in the current political and cultural context, if he were still alive in the flesh. The question, posed rhetorically, suggested that Romualdi might have evolved, that he might have changed his views. And it did so based on the supposedly obvious premise that the situation over the past ten years has radically changed—so much so that Romualdi’s historical reflection on reality would have changed as well.

I have already said this, but I will repeat it: I believe that the situation remains essentially the same as the one Romualdi addressed in his work. But even if the "political" situation had changed, only the question of action would change—not the principle that must guide action.

Moreover, when I speak of Romualdi’s work and his living presence, I am referring above all to his work as a historian, to his studies on fascism as a European phenomenon. Fascism is what it is. Like all things that exist, it can die and disappear from history.

But whether historically dead or alive, it remains forever what it is: fascism. And Romualdi spoke essential truths about fascism—truths that allow for a broader awareness of what fascism is and, at the same time, enable fascists to develop a deeper consciousness of who they are. It is precisely this essential aspect of Romualdi’s work that I wish to highlight here, if only because it seems to me that many would prefer to forget or ignore it.

Speaking about this is easy for me because my conception and vision of fascism are fundamentally identical to those of Romualdi. My intellectual affinities with him align with the central themes of his research and reflection: the European nature of the fascist phenomenon, the Nietzschean origins of fascism’s value system, and the Conservative Revolution (understood here as a spiritual current) all share a common essence. Affirming the European identity of the fascist phenomenon carries an immediate political consequence regarding the future: for Romualdi, it is precisely within the essence of fascism that, even today, the only possibility of restoring a historical destiny to Europe can be found.

Romualdi clearly demonstrated that the fascist movements of the first half of the century and the various philosophical, artistic, and literary currents of the Conservative Revolution share the same fundamental essence, adhere to the same value system, and hold the same core conception of the world, of humanity, and of history.

Today, however, a new right-wing intelligentsia seeks to set fascism and the Conservative Revolution in opposition—just as, in another attempt at self-legitimization within the democratic world, it grotesquely equates Stalinism with National Socialism, communism with fascism, reducing them all to some vaguely defined notion of totalitarianism. These people claim that fascism merely exploited ideas from the Conservative Revolution while distorting and falsifying them.

It is therefore necessary—especially in the context of this commemoration of Romualdi’s thought—to reaffirm forcefully the common essence of fascism and the Conservative Revolution, and, in doing so, to illustrate this essence and define its content with precision.

Romualdi understood that the origins of the fascist phenomenon were, above all, spiritual in nature—that they were rooted in a specific current of European culture. More importantly, he was able to trace these origins back to the work of Nietzsche—or, more precisely, to the value system upheld by Nietzsche (as well as, secondarily, to certain aspects of Romanticism, which foreshadow and prepare the ground for Nietzsche’s thought).

The tragic and premature death of Romualdi prevented him from fully integrating his ideas into a rigorous philosophical vision of history and, consequently, from precisely defining the genetic link between Nietzsche’s work, the Conservative Revolution, and fascism. It must be said that highlighting this connection is no easy task. This difficulty arises from a very simple reason: the particular nature of Nietzsche’s work. His writings are not purely philosophical—concerned solely with reflection and the organization of knowledge—but are also, and above all, poetic, evocative, and creative. They express and historically give rise to a new understanding of the world, of humanity, and of history.

The relationship between communism, socialism, and Marxist philosophy or theory is clear and tangible. Socialists and communists are and call themselves Marxists, even if, inevitably, each school interprets Marx in its own way. By contrast, within fascist movements, there is no explicit reference to Nietzsche. In some cases, Nietzsche is acknowledged as one source among many, a precursor among others. But there are also fascist movements that entirely ignore Nietzsche—or that, due to a poor understanding of his work, believe they must reject him, whether partially or completely.

The fascist movements of the first half of the 20th century are the political, immediate, and instinctive expression of a new worldview that had been circulating in Europe since the second half of the 19th century. They felt they were living in a moment of tragic urgency and rushed into action under the impulse of this feeling. They wielded a political discourse but, unlike other parties, did not refer to any specific political theory or philosophy. Almost always, they even adopted an anti-intellectualist stance.

Fascist movements instinctively coalesced around an action program inspired by a value system that stood in stark opposition to the egalitarian value system underlying democracy, liberalism, socialism, and communism. At the same time, it is easy to observe that within a single fascist movement, leading figures often expressed and defended highly different, sometimes difficult-to-reconcile, and even outright opposing philosophies and theories.

The philosophy of Giovanni Gentile has nothing in common with that of Julius Evola; philosophers like Alfred Bäumler and Ernst Krieck were both National Socialists and Nietzscheans, yet another National Socialist, Alfred Rosenberg, harshly criticized major aspects of Nietzsche’s thought. This is an undeniable fact, one that fascism’s opponents have long seized upon to claim—purely for the purpose of discrediting it—that the philosophical references of fascism, when they exist, are so arbitrary as to be almost ridiculous, not to mention contradictory. They also argue that fascist movements have no shared “positive theoretical content” from a philosophical or intellectual standpoint.

This viewpoint is also that of Renzo De Felice and thus remains highly relevant in today’s Italian debate. The argument is misleading because, in denying an essential unity, it contrasts different philosophies, whereas the unity of fascism is originally based on a shared Weltgefühl—a common sense of the world.

Fascism belongs to one camp in opposition to another—the egalitarian camp, which includes democracy, liberalism, socialism, and communism. It is this notion of camp that allows us to grasp the essence of fascism, just as it allows us to understand the essence of all expressions of egalitarianism. Romualdi understood this very well and stated it with great clarity.

At the end of his brief preface to an anthology of Nietzsche’s quotations, he wrote:

“Before Nietzsche, two camps divide. To the others, their unbearable social and humanitarian pedantry, the progressive utopia of a humanity reduced to zeros. To us, the awareness—given to us by Nietzsche—of what will inevitably come: nihilism!”

In this very brief passage, nearly everything essential is said. It also expresses, in a particularly striking way, what the fascist movements and the Conservative Revolution owe to Nietzsche: a historically new awareness—the consciousness of the inevitable advent of nihilism, or, in more modern terms, the imminent end of history.

Christianity as a worldly project, democracy, liberalism, socialism, and communism all belong to the egalitarian camp—to humanism. Their philosophies and ideologies may differ, but they all adhere to the same value system, share the same fundamental conception of the world and humanity, and, whether consciously or unconsciously, work toward an end of history. From a Nietzschean perspective, they are all forms of negative nihilism.

Fascism, on the other hand, embodies the opposing camp—the camp I have called superhumanist, in reference to the spiritual movement that gave rise to it and continues to shape it.

Romualdi was able to highlight, through his Nietzschean studies, the value system of the superhumanist and fascist camp. As a historian, he was interested in a political phenomenon, and from a political perspective, his rightful concern was to define and emphasize the principle of action and the goal common to all fascist movements.

He identified the principle of action—as I have already stated—in the value system upheld by Nietzsche, and the common goal in the creation of the new man, that is, in the foundation of a new beginning for history, beyond the inevitable end of history to which two thousand years of egalitarianism and humanism have condemned us.

This tells us where fascism comes from, what it has sought and continues to seek, and what its implicit method of action has fundamentally been (which, incidentally, is that of positive nihilism—a will to clear the slate in order to build, upon and with the ruins, a new world).

However, this does not tell us what fascism is—what the superhumanism that gives rise to it, sustains it, and guides it truly consists of. In short, it does not tell us what the essence of fascism is, even if it confirms that such an essence exists.

Romualdi was a historian, not a philosopher of history. And only philosophy, through a reflection on the history of the fascist phenomenon—a history that Romualdi, along with a few others, so effectively brought to light—can reveal what the essence of fascism truly is.

I have attempted to explain what the essence of fascism is in two essays published over the past three years: one is titled L’Essenza del fascismo; the other, longer work is called Wagner, Nietzsche e il mito sovrumanista. The framework of a conference is certainly not suited for a philosophical dissertation, and I have no intention of boring you. I will simply summarize, in the most straightforward way possible, the results of my research, which can be seen as a continuation and deepening of Adriano Romualdi’s work.

The essence of superhumanism, like that of any historical tendency, must be sought in its fundamental conception of the world, humanity, and history. This conception—before becoming an articulated worldview—first emerges as an immediate feeling and intuition, intimately linked to a specific understanding of historical time.

The notion of historical time may seem, at first glance, extremely complex. Yet, it is something everyone possesses, even if they are not consciously aware of it.

The ancient world had a cyclical conception of history, believing that every moment of history was destined to repeat itself. Historical time itself was represented as a circle—it had a linear nature, but one that ultimately returned to its starting point.

With Christianity, a new understanding of the world, humanity, and historical time emerged. Time remained linear, but it was no longer circular—it became segmented or, more precisely, parabolic. History had a beginning, a peak, and an end. And it did not repeat itself.

Furthermore, history was assigned a negative value: caused by original sin, history became a journey through a vale of tears. The coming of the Messiah, the peak of history, brought redemption—that is, the liberation of humanity from historical fate, leading to the Apocalypse, the final advent of an eternal Kingdom of Heaven.

This conception of history—mythical in Christianity—would later be ideologized and, ultimately, theorized by Marxism. Yet, it remains essentially the same:

Instead of original sin, Marx replaces it with the idea of exploitation—of nature and of man by man.

The resulting class struggle and alienation represent the journey through the vale of tears.

The coming of the Messiah is secularized into the rise of the proletariat, organized by the Communist or Socialist Party.

The Kingdom of Heaven becomes the realm of freedom, in which class struggle and history itself (which Marx calls prehistory) are abolished.

The superhumanist conception of time is no longer linear; instead, it asserts the three-dimensional nature of time—time that is inseparably linked to that one-dimensional space which is the very consciousness of each human being.

Every human consciousness is the locus of a present. This present is three-dimensional, and its three dimensions—given simultaneously, just as the three dimensions of physical space are given together—are: actuality (what is happening), what has become (the past), and the future.

This may seem abstract, but only because we have been accustomed, for two thousand years, to a different language. In reality, once the three-dimensional nature of time is discovered, it reveals itself to be a kind of Columbus’ egg—an obvious truth once recognized.

What, indeed, is human consciousness, as the locus of time immediately given to each of us?

In relation to the past, it is memory—the presence of what has been.

In relation to actuality, it is presence of mind—awareness for action.

In relation to the future, it is the presence of a project and a goal—a project and purpose that, once memorized and held in consciousness, determine the course of action.

This three-dimensional conception of time is the only one that can logically affirm human freedom—specifically, the historical freedom of man.

In the Christian vision, human history is predetermined by divine will, by providence. In the Marxist vision, it is predetermined by the materialist laws of economics, of which humans can only become aware.

In these conceptions of history and humanity, human freedom ultimately remains nothing more than an empty phrase—a flatus vocis. In both, the future is always determined by the past.

The three-dimensional perception of time, however, reveals that man is historically free: the past no longer determines him—indeed, it cannot determine him. What we have thus far called the past—historical past—exists only insofar as it is, in some way, present—that is, present to consciousness.

In itself, as mere past, it is insignificant or, more precisely, ambiguous: it can hold opposing meanings, embody opposing values. And it is each of us, from our personal present, who decides what it must mean in relation to the future we envision.

Historical past is raw material, returned to an unshaped state—a brute material offered to each of us so that we may construct our own history. This ambiguity of the past always presents itself to us in the most concrete way, demanding a decisive interpretation.

For example, we are the heirs of a European world, which in turn can be seen as the heir to both the pagan world and the Semitic-Judaic world. If, from the standpoint of our present, these two inheritances appear irreconcilable, it is our responsibility to decide which one represents our true origin.

Adriano Romualdi—incidentally—was able to choose and decide here as well, clearly and with serenity: he chose the Indo-European origin, a decision that arose from his projected vision of a European future.

Conservative-revolutionary poets, thinkers, artists, and philosophers—as well as fascists—have often instinctively expressed this three-dimensional sense of time, illustrating it through the image of the sphere (and no longer, I repeat, that of the circle).

This sense of time, though almost always unconscious, underlies the political thought and historical judgments of fascist movements. It is immediately reflected in their vocabulary, alongside a parallel new conception of historical space—that is, of human society.

The logic of fascist discourse can only be explained in connection with the principle that governs it: and that principle is precisely the three-dimensional nature of historical time.

When fascism uses conventional political language, it presents itself as both conservative (or reactionary) and revolutionary (or progressive), precisely because, within three-dimensional time, these terms no longer represent opposing directions of historical change.

In fascism, the reference to a mythical past, chosen from among possible pasts, coincides with the very choice of a future project: the selection of a past is nothing other than, so to speak, the memory of the envisioned future, and at the same time, the present moment in which it is revived, lived, and yet always prepares itself to be lived.

This is also why fascist thinkers and politicians have had such a complex relationship with tradition, particularly when they have not yet fully grasped the sense of time that animates them. They continue to think of the tradition to which they refer as if it existed and had meaning independently of the choice they have made.

Every fascist movement has always claimed an "origin" and, with it, a "tradition"—Romanity in Mussolinian fascism, Germanness in National Socialism, "Catholic kingship" in a form of Catholicism that is purely imaginary, such as the "blond god of the cathedral" in Maurrassian fascism, and so on.

If some fascists have had a complex relationship with tradition, it is—again—because they do not fully grasp what they mean by it. However, it is easy to observe that fascist movements always refer to a lost tradition or, at the very least, one that has been suppressed and is on the verge of extinction.

Upon reflection, this means that fascist movements concretely chose—in opposition to an established tradition, predominant within the society they inherited—a "dead tradition", or one that had been repressed and forced to survive in an underground form, alive only within a small circle of initiates.

Thus, the fascist reference to tradition is always a choice against the "affirmed tradition" upheld by the institutions and customs of the masses—a choice in favor of a "lost tradition", one that, in reality, has ceased to be an active tradition at all.

It is precisely because the chosen origin is not socially affirmed that fascist movements, once in power, exhibit a distinctly pedagogical nature: they seek to forge the new man of a future tradition—a tradition that does not yet exist.

On this subject, some opponents of fascism have spoken—here I quote Hans Meyer, who spoke of the "detestable confusion of past and future, nostalgia for origins and utopia of the future."

But what appears detestable to the adversaries of fascism—from both an ethical standpoint and the standpoint of rationality—is precisely the essence of fascism: its new conception of historical time, a three-dimensional time in which past and future, origin and historical end, do not contradict or oppose one another but instead form, together with the present, the very historical consciousness attained by the new fascist man.

As I mentioned earlier, the superhumanist conception of time reveals the historical freedom of man. This freedom necessarily involves struggle and confrontation within a destiny that is both heroic and tragic. Every historical action in pursuit of a historical goal is free—it depends on nothing but itself; therefore, its outcome is written into no fatality.

The history of humanity itself is free, not predetermined, because it arises from man’s historical freedom. At every moment, history is a choice between opposing possibilities. Even the end of history is only a possibility—because, at any given moment, man is free to choose against his own freedom, free to abolish his historicity, free to bring history itself to an end.

This is the nihilist choice that Adriano Romualdi spoke of at the conclusion of his essay on Nietzsche—the choice made, consciously or unconsciously, by the egalitarian camp. The other choice is the choice for human historicity—the choice, as Martin Heidegger put it, of a "new, more primordial origin", which is also a new origin of history.

To choose this possibility means to choose mythical ancestors—those who once chose in favor of history—and, at the same time, to will oneself to become the ancestor of a new, regenerated humanity.

At the end of Adriano Romualdi’s essay on Nietzsche, there is a quotation from a few verses by Gottfried Benn, a poet whom he particularly admired. Today, in his name, I would like to quote them: