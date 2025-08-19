The essay "Le libéralisme, ça ne marche pas" by Guillaume Faye critiques neoliberalism's implementation in various countries, particularly the United States, Britain, and Chile. It argues that the adoption of neoliberal policies—characterized by reduced state intervention, tax cuts, and a reliance on market forces—has led to economic stagnation, rising poverty, and social inequities rather than the promised prosperity. Using examples from the Reagan administration, Thatcherite Britain, and Chile under the Chicago Boys' guidance, the essay highlights the failures of these policies to deliver growth, restore industries, or combat unemployment. Faye contends that pure liberalism, in favoring financial institutions and multinational corporations over national interests, is ill-equipped to address modern economic challenges, advocating instead for a state-led, regulated economy.

Originally published in Éléments no. 44, January-February 1983.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

The signal for revolt against the State was given in California in 1978. The "Proposition 13," signed by tens of thousands of Americans demanding a drastic reduction in taxes, quickly took on the character of a genuine fiscal insurrection. Immediately, the theorists of "neoliberalism" took control of the movement.

Their ideas, characterized by a rejection of Keynesianism—the interventionist version of capitalism—aimed at the withdrawal of the State, tax cuts, and, more broadly, a return to classical liberalism. Backed by a colossal promotional marketing campaign, these ideas crossed the Atlantic to be disseminated, simplified, and adapted by French "new economists."

Referring to the work of the Chicago School and reviving the economist and jurist Friedrich Hayek—whose venerable theories were largely unknown in France and essentially reproduced Adam Smith without quotation marks—the "new economists" proclaimed the intrinsic harm of the State and any economic policy. Thus, Henri Lepage wrote: "Most of the social ills being denounced today are far more due to the excesses of State intervention in economic and social life (…) than to the logic of the market economy" (Tomorrow Capitalism).

As for Florin Aftalion, in a book published just before the 1978 legislative elections, he argued that while the values of the Common Program are "noble," the liberal capitalist market is better equipped than the State to implement them.

This ideological call having been heard, and several countries, primarily the United States and Great Britain, having implemented the recipes of "neoliberalism," it is now possible to evaluate the results.

Ronald Reagan's rise to power was accompanied by a massive global advertising campaign promoting the "new policies" he was about to implement, which were intended to serve as a model for the entire Western world. His program, which incorporated the proposals of the "neoliberals" and "neoconservatives," was based on reducing the role of the State, returning to the law of the market, lowering taxes, prioritizing the reduction of inflation and the control of the money supply, as well as fighting the "wastefulness" of the welfare state, in line with Friedrich Hayek’s theories. Hayek’s essay The Mirage of Social Justice was presented as Ronald Reagan’s bedside book. Thus, the rediscovered liberalism would finally have the opportunity to prove itself, and moreover, in the country of its election.

In France, fascinated by this experimental field offered to an ideology that allowed it to finally construct a semblance of doctrinal framework, the political right, recently in opposition, threw itself into "Reaganism," forgetting, as in the case of the RPR (Rassemblement pour la République), that just a few years earlier it had been an advocate of a state-directed economy.

But less than two years later, it is not the failure of Reaganite "neoliberalism" that needs to be discussed, but its collapse. For the first time since the 1929 crisis, the United States has entered a recession. In 1982, production was lower than in 1981, and in 1981, it was lower than in 1980. In September 1982, the U.S. GNP—the very index chosen by liberals to measure the efficiency of any economy—declined (-0.6%) for the second time in fourteen months. The industrial production index, measured in July 1982, dropped by 9.4% compared to July 1981—figures that were unthinkable just a few years ago and truly astonishing, given that one of Ronald Reagan's electoral arguments against Jimmy Carter was to label an annual growth rate of 2% as "intolerable," equating it to a "recession."

Traditionally high, American agricultural income, despite massive wheat sales to the Soviet Union, has been in free fall since 1981, reaching its lowest level in half a century. "In the spring of 1981," noted Daniel Vernet, "the government had believed it could claim that its policies were bearing fruit and that the recession was nearing its end. Apart from a few cyclical jolts, nothing has happened" (Le Monde, October 17–18, 1981).

By September 1982, unemployment had surpassed the critical threshold of 10% of the active population, inching inexorably toward the levels of the Great Depression of the 1930s. Poverty, even destitution, has reappeared, particularly in the industrial states of the North.

Business bankruptcies are multiplying. The International Harvester trust has collapsed, while American Motors, the fourth-largest American automaker, was bought out by Renault, a "nationalized" and "unprofitable" firm. The Japanese now hold 20% of the U.S. automobile market, and car purchases—a key indicator of growth in a market economy—fell by 17% in 1981.

At a time when bankruptcies of American companies are multiplying, it is a nationalized French company that buys out American Motors (on the left, a new model built in Wisconsin). Yet neoliberal economists continue to insist on stripping the public authorities of any right to intervene. American unemployed workers (on the right), who wait for hours to receive free government cheese once a month, remain unconvinced by the soundness of this monetarist analysis.

This collapse of the American domestic market is driving major multinational corporations to invest increasingly abroad. Contrary to the claims of the "new economists," the prosperity of these corporations is not a sign of the success of domestic liberalism but rather the consequence of its failure. In short, the rats are abandoning the sinking ship.

A recent editorial in The Washington Post summed it up: "Mr. Reagan's original recipe was to use tax cuts to boost economic growth and restrict the money supply to stop inflation. It has been a colossal fiasco. The tax cuts created large deficits which, combined with a restrictive monetary policy, have resulted in extraordinarily high interest rates and unemployment."

Indeed, according to the monetarist dogma followed in France even by Jacques Delors, money takes precedence over production, which is presumed to depend on it rather than on state-supported investments. The fight against inflation is theoretically supposed to lower interest rates, which in turn should theoretically encourage private investment. Inflation in the United States did indeed drop, from 13% in 1980 to 6.5% in 1982. However, defying the doctrine, interest rates, instead of falling, rose to a record level of 21%, discouraging all borrowers.

Additional consequences: due to this policy, financiers regained their power, as did multinationals, which borrowed on the international capital market. However, the burden of this borrowing was passed on to the American population—through domestic recession—and to foreign countries, especially the poorest ones, which had to face a monetary system thrown into acute crisis by the rise of the dollar.

Speaking of the "end of monetarism" just two years after its rise, Paul Fabra observed: "The inexorable unfolding of facts has defeated the fashionable ideas. The Republican administration has virtually abandoned the illusion of supply-side economics in its so-called Reaganomics version" (Le Monde, October 13, 1982).

Of this unequivocal failure of the "quantitative theory of money" and the "withdrawal of the State," so dear to their intellectual mentor Milton Friedman, our "new economists" remain completely silent.

It is true that Milton Friedman was not very fortunate. It was to him and his Chicago Boys that the Chilean junta turned to restore an economy that socialism had indeed ruined. In this "laboratory country," great things were expected: hyper-liberalism was supposed to transform Chile into a new California. What happened? It was a disaster. Inflation remains close to 100% per year, unemployment hovers around 15% of the active population, and the public sector, dismantled and privatized, has partly fallen into the hands of American investors who, ironically, are losing money there.

The interest that some economists showed in the Chilean experiment led by General Pinochet has not been rewarded with positive results on the ground. Quite the contrary, the failure of the Chicago School’s theories is continually evident in a country where, nonetheless, all the conditions seemed to be in place to ensure the success of Milton Friedman’s disciples. Economic freedom has simply led Chile to disaster. As for political freedom, its absence does not appear to pose a significant moral dilemma for some proponents of neoliberalism, for whom economic freedom takes precedence over all others.

Nevertheless, the "new economist" Pascal Salin coldly writes: "The Chilean experiment is interesting because it shows that it is possible to separate economic freedom from political freedom" (Le Monde de l'économie, October 14, 1981).

If the Chilean experiment is indeed interesting, it is because it demonstrates that when "neoliberals" apply their recipes to a country whose economy has just been devastated by socialism, they are incapable of restoring the situation. To a lesser degree of intensity, the same principle has been observed over the past five years in various European countries, notably in Great Britain.

Thatcherite Britain was meant to be the European version of Reaganomics. The Iron Lady, after thirty years of creeping socialism that had stifled economic dynamism, was supposed to set everything right and restore the homeland of Adam Smith and Jeremy Bentham to the only regime that suited it: pure liberalism.

The result: the remedy has further weakened the patient. The anemia of the economy continues with the same regularity as during the era of the Labour Welfare State. Not only have British "neoliberals" failed to reform the welfare state, "denationalize," or even reduce union power—despite a few strikes being broken and sensationalized by the press—but they have added the ailments of liberalism to those of socialism.

While the inflation rate has been victoriously (!) brought down to 5%, it came at a steep cost: Britain has reached the grim record of 3,300,000 unemployed—the highest figure in Europe and, along with the United States, in the entire industrialized world. The forecasts are not encouraging: the OECD predicts the unemployment figure will hit 4 million by early 1983. However, according to a recent report from the Ministry of the Environment, the actual figure has already surpassed 4 million.

If this were a "transitional unemployment," necessary for "industrial redeployment" within the framework of the famous international division of labor, as the "new economists" claim, the GDP growth rate would logically be positive. But that is not the case. Since Thatcherism, Britain has been in a state of "zero growth"; even the meager 0.5% it previously experienced would now be considered a great success. For comparison, let us recall that the French economy, despite the paralyzing effects of socialism, is achieving 1.1%.

Failure in industrial recovery, failure in restoring employment, failure in rebuilding a national industry (automotive, steel, computing, and chemical industries are increasingly slipping out of British hands), failure in reclaiming the domestic market (in 1982, a record-high 56% of automobiles sold were manufactured abroad), but success for the City: the pound is doing well...

Neoliberalism has achieved the feat of effectively pushing Britain out of the society of abundance. Now, the British no longer hide it: the issue is no longer about combating an insufficient rise in the standard of living but about curbing poverty in the most traditional sense of the word. Since 1980, there have been areas in Britain undergoing "Third-Worldization": the "income per capita" is now lower than in some Southern European countries. As Jacques Ferry states: "If socialism demonstrates every day its inability to manage the crisis, liberalism has yet to prove that it is capable of doing so (…) because its mechanisms are rusted" (Valeurs Actuelles, October 11, 1982).

Setting the record straight means affirming that a private, competitive, and dynamic economy can only be national and placed under the stimulating and protective leadership of the State. Pure liberalism ruins it by systematically favoring financial institutions and multinational monopolistic corporations. The doctrines of "neoliberals" and "new economists" are shattered by facts, figures, records, and results that anyone can verify. This failure is not a matter of opinion but of direct experience.

In a disorganized world that will soon have four billion people divided by increasing imbalances—and knowing that the growth of resources has already been outpaced by population growth—it is urgent to abandon economic principles drafted in the 18th century for Puritan landowners.