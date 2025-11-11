In this excerpt from his recently published memoirs, “Mémoires Identitaires,” Jean-Yves Le Gallou recounts his formative years during the turbulent period of the late 1960s and early 1970s, when the upheavals of May 1968 propelled him from moderate political ambitions into the ideological ferment of the French New Right. He describes his early engagement with GRECE (Groupement de recherche et d'études pour la civilisation européenne). Le Gallou offers vivid portraits of key figures, foundational readings, and the broader intellectual atmosphere that fostered a revival of identitarian and inegalitarian ideas. This excerpt traces his ideological awakening, the evolution of GRECE's thought, and the birth of later projects such as the Club de l'Horloge, all against the backdrop of France’s shifting sociopolitical landscape.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

1969: At the School of GRECE

On April 30, 1968, I was a young, moderate student and a "grind." I was preparing to graduate from Sciences Po with the ENA as my goal, hoping to access the circle of ruling elites.

May 1968 arrives. A month of "chaos." I observe, dumbfounded, as political and university leaders melt away. And I find myself, through a simple reaction of indignation and without having wanted it, on the "extreme right." Welcome to the club! I mix with activists, hotheads from Occident, monarchists from Action française, traditional Catholics, militants from the CDR, the Committees for the Defense of the Republic, a cleaned-up emanation of the thugs from the SAC. I also made contact with GRECE, through my friend Yvan Blot.

GRECE it is! GRECE, Groupement de Recherche et d'Études pour la Civilisation Européenne ("Research and Study Group for European Civilization"), emerged from the Fédération des étudiants nationalistes (Federation of Nationalist Students) (FEN). But, breaking with both activism and electoralism, it clearly positions its action in the battle of ideas and focuses on questions of heredity and heritage approached from a scientific angle.

I still remember my recruitment. It was at Le Rouquet, a brasserie at the corner of rue des Saints-Pères and boulevard Saint-Germain, plush and cozy, with wooden tables and beams, with its blue neon lights and its 1950s setting that has hardly changed since: there I meet a mustachioed thirty-something with mysterious airs. This was Jean-Yves Blochet, Treasury inspector at the Ministry of Finance, 35 years old, practitioner of Breton dances, sometimes wearing a kilt. Civil servant by day, conspirator by evening, Scottish dancer by night, he explains to me the meaning of the battle of ideas. The meaning of the battle for European civilization: "our ideas will win because they are the best," we are "preparing," "what interests us is power in thirty years!" I was 20! I make a quick calculation: 20 + 30 = 50! I feel at the foot of an infinite wall. Mountaineers call it a big wall; only extreme alpinists attempt it. In the Alps, I follow more modest climbing routes, but I often experience this feeling of vertigo: at the beginning of a difficult alpine course or when making an important decision. For a few seconds, everything spins in my head: there is still time to back down, to descend to the plain, to choose easier passages... In a few years, ministerial offices can bring you to power (or its appearances) and make you belong to the race of leaders... cabinet chiefs at least! Whereas the path imposed by intellectual dissidence is steeper. Regardless, I choose it: the orientation of my life is sealed.

At GRECE I would discover Nietzsche (Thus Spoke Zarathustra, Twilight of the Idols), Carl Schmitt (the friend/enemy distinction), Julien Freund (L‘Essence du politique) (The Essence of the Political), Jules Monnerot (Sociologie de la révolution, Les Lois du tragique) (Sociology of Revolution, The Laws of the Tragic) – it's certainly different from Raymond Aron, a liberal thinker for readers of Le Figaro... – Benveniste and Dumézil (the Indo-Europeans), Robert Ardrey, Jacques Monod, Konrad Lorenz (biology), Arnold Gehlen (philosophical anthropology). In short, a whole corpus of inegalitarian and identitarian ideas.

GRECE and Nouvelle École would play a major role in the dissemination and popularization of transgressive intellectual themes: the role of biology in human differences and, horresco referens, IQ studies that would thus be at the heart of numerous controversies. Equally important was the revival of Nordic, Germanic, and Celtic mythologies, then despised by the still powerful Greco-Latin humanities. The rediscovery of the Celtic world through the history of the Gauls, the Arthurian cycle, iconography, or traditional music is, moreover, one of the rare cultural advances of the 1970-2000 decades. Heroic fantasy and comics drew much inspiration from it.

Of course, over time, GRECE's thinking evolved and became more refined. Without, however, giving up on shocking. Thus, Nouvelle École published in 1975 a resounding issue on America, essentialized as leaning on the Bible and thinking of itself as the empire of good. At the time a journalist at Valeurs actuelles, Alain de Benoist shocked many people, including among his friends, by declaring "that he preferred to wear the Red Army cap than eat hamburgers in Brooklyn." What a blunder when "the Soviet tanks were one stage away from the Tour de France"! But also what prescience of the dangers to come for our identity and our sovereignty. In 1981, it was Guillaume Faye who put Le Système à tuer les peuples (The System for Killing Peoples) under the scalpel. A book that 40 years later remains essential for understanding what has happened. It was also Éléments that carried very early, from 1980-1990, a reflection on localism conceived as a response to mondialism and globalization. In the same spirit, I have a vivid memory of the issue of Éléments devoted to the "return of Orpheus." Nature after excess.

The revival of certain intuitions of Marx in his critique of capitalism and the role of class struggle may also have surprised. But that's the role of the conveyor of ideas. And how can one not be interested in Marx's work on capital form when commercial society invades the entire social space? When billionaire Warren Buffett declares: "The class war exists and it's mine, the class of the rich, that's winning it." When the boss of Le Monde and former founder of SOS Racisme, Pierre Bergé, simpers: "Renting your womb to make a child or renting your arms to work in a factory, what's the difference?" The cosmopolitan global superclass, there's the enemy!

Certainly, I have not always agreed with the editors of Éléments and Alain de Benoist. I find that they have often been timid in their analysis of migratory invasion, even unfair to those who fought it on the front lines, sometimes yielding to the vain temptation to howl with the wolves. I don't like these false symmetries where one castigates equally the persecutor who imposes the multicultural doxa everywhere and the persecuted who strives to defend his identity. But I am infinitely grateful to Alain de Benoist for his role as explorer of the continent of ideas, as opener of new intellectual paths. I owe him for having helped me discern, before others, the economic, political, intellectual, and social forces at work. I owe him a certain exhilaration: that of being ahead of one's time, which, it is true, is not without drawbacks... Thank you to the Great Anticipator!

Even more decisive, it was in this context that I met Anne-Laure Blanc, beautiful blue eyes, long blonde hair sometimes styled in braids. A (strong) well-tempered character, a keen sensitivity, a sharp intelligence, a pronounced taste for art and literature. She was a student in Khâgne at the Lycée Jules Ferry in Paris. But the implacable law - failed prep, failed entrance - applied. She gave up on the ENS. And, contrary to the trends of the times, we got engaged and then married quickly in the small church of Bazemont, a village in the Yvelines that was still rural at the time. From 1975 to 1984, four sons arrived in our home. Anne-Laure raised them full-time. This represents a sacrifice at a time when the role of mother was less valued than professional activity. A devotion nevertheless rewarded by boys who grew up straight. Today, a granddaughter and ten grandsons continue the lineage. From solstices to colloquiums, from hikes to climbing or mountaineering expeditions, from cultural trips to shared moments, from demonstrations to elections, Anne-Laure was a strong point of identity anchorage. A compass that gives direction, whose cup of tea electoral politics never was, but who kept me from always possible opportunistic drifts.

The Pareto Circle, Some Real Characters

In its origins, GRECE was organized around corresponding circles that brought together a few dozen members. In practice, and for students, these were very often reading circles: a member would study a book or an author and present it to his comrades. Training and self-training, in a way.

There was a Europe circle at HEC, which allowed GRECE to hold several colloquiums in the school's great amphitheater in Jouy-en-Josas, and even, outside of school periods, to host the congress attendees on site. Difficult to imagine today that the (young) devils of the New Right would meet in this temple of Mammon. It must be said that the GRECE HEC team was particularly brilliant. Philippe Milliau - future executive of the FN and founder of TV Libertés - was cutting his teeth there, flanked by promising young men, including "the brothers of the coast," the (real) Proglio twins, sons of a grocer from Antibes of Piedmontese origin: complexions like prunes, fiery gazes, energetic jaws, restrained phrasing, all spiced with a slight southern accent. Astonishing René Proglio would become the president of Morgan Stanley France. Henri, who had chosen the "strategy" option at HEC, would enter the Générale des eaux where he would develop environmental businesses: water, transport, and waste treatment. Following a memorable power battle against Jean-Marie Messier, he would become president of Veolia. A position he would combine from 2009 to 2012 with that of CEO of EDF, where he would be the last protecting boss of nuclear energy. A man of loyalty, he would remain in contact with Philippe Milliau for a long time and never thought it useful to distance himself from his youthful friendships. He even gave an interview to Éléments. I myself saw him a number of times, even if life had led him to evolve in business spheres that were quite foreign to me. In my eyes he was part of the orbit but always empathetic.

There were also the Prometheus circle (high school students) and Spengler (students in law, economics, and business schools). One family held sway there: Nantes natives, sons and daughters of the boss of a large SME, cultivating financial seriousness and social responsibility. A militant dynasty present in Nantes on many successive fronts: GRECE, the National Front, the MNR, Terre et peuple, the Identitarians.

For my part, it was at the Pareto circle - the Sciences Po circle - that I cut my teeth. Pareto, the Italian master of sociology, theorist of the circulation of elites and analyst of social beliefs distinguishing derivatives (ideological) from residues (of interest): a lesson always relevant when one observes that the ideology of the great oligarchs is the opening of borders and immigration, the easiest means of increasing the number of consumers accessing the Western standard, the source of their power and their profits.

There were some real characters there: Yvan Blot, Guillaume Faye, François-Bernard Huygue, who would wage the battle of ideas for forty years. Yvan Blot, that's Blot, club president. Initiator of the Pareto Circle, co-founder of the Club de l'Horloge, facilitator of the Ionian Circle, president of Act for Direct Democracy, member of the Valdai club. He had three careers: administrative, political, intellectual. Curiosity always alert, with a certain taste for ideological wandering. Author at 23 of an issue of Nouvelle École that made its mark on The History of Economic Theories: on the program List, Schumpeter, Wagemann, Perroux, economists dissenting from the triumphant liberalism-globalism then in the process of imposing itself. Half-chameleon, half-nomad, he was a candidate in elections in Saône-et-Loire, deputy and general councilor (RPR) in Pas-de-Calais, then European deputy and regional councilor of Alsace (FN). Training himself to speak the Alsatian dialect and receiving in an apartment where Greek classicism rubbed shoulders with peasant baroque. Analyst of direct democracy with Les Racines de la liberté (The Roots of Liberty), published in 1985, he was the theorist and popularizer of the popular initiative referendum: an idea promoted by Jean-Marie Le Pen from 1986 and taken up by the Yellow Vests in... 2018. A crowning of his fight that Yvan could not attend because it took place a few weeks after his funeral - half-Catholic, half-Orthodox - at Saint-Étienne-du-Mont in Paris.

Fire and water. From wielding the nunchaku against leftists (who deserved it well?) to the wise slowness of the silk roads traveled with his wife Édith, François-Bernard Huygue was a man of contrasts. A delicate and radical intellectual. A sulfurous man who became close to the mediologist Régis Debray and the geopolitician Pascal Boniface who paid him tribute after his stoic death on September 1, 2022. A joyful and tragic thinker of modernity and postmodernity, Huygue was one of the first to discern the contours of the globalized world with La Soft-idéologie (Soft-Ideology), co-written with [Guillaume] Faye and Pierre Barbès (Olivier Adam) (1987), and its methods with La langue de coton (The Cotton Tongue) (1991).

Guillaume Faye, always in excess of intellectual speed. A permanent member of GRECE until the middle of the 1980s, before he violently broke with Alain de Benoist's team and changed course. Recruited by Skyrock radio, he became Skyman, the masked avenger, making prank calls a profession. I met him again at the end of the 1990s during a conference in the Vosges heights. A shock. Perceiving from afar a small old man, whitened, bent, and toothless, I wondered: who is this tramp? Before recognizing Guillaume and exchanging a fraternal embrace with him. The abuse of alcohol, tobacco, artificial paradises had taken its toll. Providence would save him. Doctor Merlin would redo his teeth. And Gilles Soulas would put him back to work: at the head of the Librairie nationale and L'Æncre, this militant entrepreneur would install him in his offices on rue Friant, buy him a computer, commission books from him and pay him advances. This would be the second Faye period: in a few years, he would publish Archeofuturism, The Colonization of Europe, Prelude to War, A Global Coup. Transgressive books where he asks forbidden questions and challenges certain dogmas of the New Right: for him "the United States is an adversary but not the main enemy." Published shortly before his death in 2019 by Daniel Conversano, Faye remains one of the most translated and read authors from the New Right.

"To Jean-Yves Le Gallou, in memory of the future, the fight continues": this is the dedication I received from Faye on the front page of Archeofuturism. A title and a dedication in the form of an indirect homage to Giorgio Locchi, as are Les Racines du futur (The Roots of the Future), the first opus of the Club de l'Horloge, and its developments on "society and its three functions"; or Yvan Blot's book, L’Héritage d’Athéna - Les racines grecques de l’Occident (The Heritage of Athena - The Greek Roots of the West). We are all disciples of Giorgio! And for good reason. From 1974 to 1980, we all spent many evenings at Giorgio's. At the invitation of his wife Elfried, daughter of a Wehrmacht general, and in the presence of their children: the brunette Ursula who combined the hatchet-cut face of her Italian father with the Germanic calm of her mother; the fiery Pierluigi with German blondness and Italian vivacity. All this did not make good French people but good Europeans! Giorgio was voluble. His thought was as quick as lightning. In the morning, he would look at French current events and write his dispatch - which he dictated over the phone - to Il Tempo, the major Italian daily of which he was the Paris correspondent. In the afternoon, he devoted himself to his readings or philosophical works. Once or twice a month, he would organize in his large salon in Saint-Cloud a conference on Nietzsche or a philosophical-musical talk on Wagner. We sometimes made fun of his Italian accent - "ma qué tou comprends?" -, but we drank in his words... without always comprehending everything. Not because of the accent, but due to the complexity of the thought. He was a remarkable philosopher and essayist, who exercised an important influence on Alain de Benoist and contributed significantly to Nouvelle École. His thought was original and creative. Beyond the opposition between the linear conception of history derived from the Bible and the cyclical conception emanating from the ancient world, he constructed a new theory: the spherical conception of history, a three-dimensional vision taking into account the present (current events), the past as interpreted by the present, and opening toward the future. A powerful vision that has never ceased to inspire us.

The Ticking of the Club de l'Horloge: Between Politics and Metapolitics

We were eight, packed into a compartment of an antique SNCF carriage, departing from Bourg-Madame for a long night train to Paris. We were leaving Font-Romeu where the new ENA class (1972-1974) had followed a cohesion internship, housed in the spartan premises that Gaullist France had built, on this high Pyrenean plateau at 2,200 meters altitude, to prepare its athletes for the Mexico Olympic Games. Our program had been more modest. Skiing during the day, happening for the choice of our class name in the evening. The "right-wing" candidate, Richelieu, had once again been defeated, but neither Jean Jaurès nor Léon Blum had - or not yet - won either. Finally, we had set our sights on Simone Weil, the great one, the philosopher of rootedness. A good choice.

So, what to do during this return journey if not resume the discussions that had peppered our evenings? We were still living in the ferment of post-1968. And there was no shortage of societal topics. The question of the death penalty was coming to the forefront. And Last Tango in Paris was showing for the first time to the general public a scene of sodomy, imposed by Bernardo Bertolucci and Marlon Brando on Maria Schneider. With 200,000 worker entries per year (to "hold down" wages), the issue of immigration was also beginning to emerge. Enough to When, with Yvan Blot, we had matured the project of creating a political club, we had immediately thought of associating Henry de Lesquen. There were in the starting team some "Grecists": Yvan, Bernard Mazin, our ENA treasurer, and Jean-Claude Bardet whom we called "old man" because he was our senior by a few years and had spent more than two years in prison for OAS activities. They were joined by other comrades mainly recruited from the grandes écoles: the polytechnicians Bruno Mégret, Michel Bauchot, Noël de Saint-Pulgent; the normalien Michel Leroy, future secretary general of the Club before making a career on rue de Grenelle under the nickname of "tic-tac rector"; the ESSEC Charles Rostand, the centralien Yves Montenay and other ENA graduates such as Philippe Baccou, Jean-Paul Antoine, Pierre Millan, Alain Bourdelat, Christian Noyer, Yves-Thibault de Silguy and, of course, Didier Maupas.

Few women in the starting team. Political activity remained predominantly masculine at the time. There were, however, Martine Bercot, Anne-Laure Le Gallou and Maryvonne Le Gallo, Saint-Pulgent's wife. Musician, ambitious, brilliant, determined, she wished to be more involved. It ultimately did not happen. A pity for the Club which thus deprived itself of a powerful personality. But every cloud has a silver lining: she made, more than a fine administrative career (which is banal), a useful career as director of Heritage (from 1993 to 1997) and at the head of numerous cultural institutions.

The first two decisions of the founding team were the development of a "doctrinal minimum" clearly anchoring the Club in the debate of ideas and providing it with a compass. Then came the choice of a name. Should we refer to a great personality in the image of the Club Jean Moulin, the model of the political club whose members were said to work by day for the government and by evening for the opposition? Or prefer the embrace of two empty words, like Exchange and projects, a club then launched by Jacques Delors? But who to choose as an eponymous personality at the risk of limiting ourselves? And what words to adopt without falling into provocation or blandness? We avoided these two pitfalls by choosing the name Club de l'Horloge. In reference to the beautiful comtoise clock at 21, rue des Canettes, in the 6th arrondissement of Paris; we met there in the student apartment that Yvan rented from Roger Lemoine, the president of GRECE, an Air France executive, always accompanied by (charming) "nieces." Ultimately, this choice presented many advantages and few disadvantages, even if the president of the Nationalist Circles, Philippe Ploncard d'Assac, made an undeserved pun: "Horloge, digne des loges" [Clock, worthy of the lodges]. In his defense, it is true that for convenience we defined ourselves then as "a right-wing Club Jean Moulin."

Immediately after the foundation, on July 10, 1974, we quickly set to work. On the program: writing books and organizing colloquiums. Les Racines du futur (The Roots of the Future) appeared in 1977: in a very Locchian perspective, we revisited the Indo-European tripartition with a strong critique of commercial society, a hierarchization of social functions, a will to revitalize the function of sovereignty, to reestablish the function of defense, to subordinate economic and social functions. A European model that today retains all its force as an alternative to the liberal-libertarian model. The Politics of the Living by Henry de Lesquen hit hard: it positioned itself in the perspective of a radical critique of the egalitarian utopia based on biological discoveries about the heredity of traits and on the permanence of animal and human behaviors as analyzed by ethology. No biological reductionism, however, the work insisting on man as a being of culture in line with the works of Arnold Gehlen's philosophical anthropology... which would only be published in French forty-five years later. The critique of the egalitarian utopia was pursued by Philippe Baccou in Le Grand Tabou (The Great Taboo), a reasoned charge against the welfare state and socialism. A few years later, in 1985, Didier Maupas published L’Ecole en accusation (The School in Accusation), a ferocious critique of pedagogomaniacs. A book whose exordium - "we must at all costs stop this degradation [of the school]" - has hardly been heard. In short, a coherent body of doctrine, backed by long history, advocating rootedness and fighting egalitarianism.

The Club de l'Horloge also organized major colloquiums with eminent university and political personalities on Le Défi démographique, Le Péril bureaucratique, Un nouveau printemps pour l’education (The Demographic Challenge, The Bureaucratic Peril, A New Spring for Education). These colloquiums combining in-depth reflections and proposals for action have lost none of their pertinence or... relevance, as can still be seen when (re)reading the proceedings printed thanks to patronage. A double patronage, one might say, since the benefactor organization had suggested that we use the Perspective association for the printing work, an association for the reintegration of former inmates. In short, we did good while doing good.

There was another crossed patronage in history: an office that supported the Club also put a foot in the stirrup, as part of its cultural policy, for an actress of conservative sensibility but infinitely promising. Between roles, she did some volunteer work at the Club's headquarters on rue des Bourdonnais. I still remember this tall and elegant beautiful woman perched on a stepladder and filing documents. She accomplished with good grace tasks that did not particularly excite her and that we were sometimes embarrassed to entrust to her. Here too, a double good deed: for the benefit of the Club on one side, and on the other of an actress who had a great career, notably obtaining two Césars without ever having felt obliged to sign far-left petitions. Thank you, Fanny Ardant!

Beyond simple anecdotes, these facts inform about the ecosystem of the Club de l'Horloge in the 1970s: young senior officials dissenting from the conformism of their generation but benefiting from solid support among older ones. The support of a patronage still conservative in terms of values and whose organizations were populated with former officers, many of whom had commitments in favor of French Algeria. The support of a powerful publishing house, Albin Michel, and its literary director Henri Bonnier. Relations in intellectual circles, with GRECE, of course, but also with certain liberal circles. Access to major newspapers: Le Quotidien de Paris of Philippe Tesson, Le Figaro, Le Figaro Magazine, and even... Le Monde. The welcome of eminent intellectual personalities to its colloquiums, like Michel Crozier, Octave Gélinier and Roland Drago for The Bureaucratic Peril; Pierre Chaunu, Alfred Sauvy, Gérard Calot - then director of INED - for The Demographic Challenge. It is true that in university and statistical instances, the natalists had not yet been "great-replaced" by the immigrationists, such as Hervé Le Bras and François Héran. There were also contacts with the political class: the old guard who had known war and civil conflicts, such as Alain Griotteray, Michel Poniatowski, René Tomasini. Or even Hector Rolland, a figure: foundling, abandoned in Neuilly, loudmouth of the Assembly, nicknamed Spartacus; those who might ironize about this populist before his time are invited to visit Moulins, capital of the Bourbonnais, of which he was mayor from 1971 to 1989 and which he protected from the architectural ransacking to which so many of his colleagues, mayors like him of medium-sized towns, devoted themselves. Let's not forget to mention in our close relations a young guard that passed from national to liberal, from the pitchfork handle to the ministerial portfolio, like the former members of the Occident movement, Alain Madelin and Gérard Longuet, otherwise excellent comrades.

The Club's action was multifaceted: we wrote books, articles, we launched ideas for bills or amendments, we participated in training actions or summer universities, not to mention a strong activity as "ghostwriters" for politicians. As for La Révolution libérale (The Liberal Revolution) by Philippe Malaud, L’avenir n’est écrit nulle part (The Future is Written Nowhere) by Michel Poniatowski, or Le Terreau de la liberté (The Soil of Liberty) by Jacques Médecin.