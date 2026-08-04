Jacques Marlaud (b. 1950) was, at the time of this interview (1990), President of GRECE (Groupement de Recherche et d’Études pour la Civilisation Européenne, Research and Study Group for European Civilization), the flagship intellectual organization of the French Nouvelle Droite (New Right), founded in 1969 by Alain de Benoist, Dominique Venner, and others. Marlaud was a distinctive figure within the GRECE milieu: he had lived and worked for fifteen years in South Africa as a journalist and correspondent for Nouvelle École, and he had completed two academic theses — one on the New Right as a literary-intellectual phenomenon, another on Nietzsche — at the University of Pretoria. His principal book, Le Renouveau Paien dans la Pensée Française (The Pagan Revival in French Thought, 1986), with a preface by Jean Cau, remains one of the key works situating GRECE’s neo-pagan thematic within the broader current of French literary and philosophical history. He later held a position as lecturer in communications (maître de conférence) at a French university and edited GRECE’s internal bulletin, Études et Recherches.

The interview was conducted by Jürgen Hatzenbichler and Helena Pleinert for Vouloir no. 68–70 (1990), the Belgian-based periodical directed by Robert Steuckers and associated with the Synergies Européennes network — the principal organizational node of the pan-European New Right outside France. The questions range across the foundational structures of GRECE: the concept of metapolitics, the organization’s pagan and polytheist orientation, the critique of Christianity and monotheism, the concept of identity as axiological rather than merely ethnic, and Marlaud’s own intellectual biography.

The interview is a valuable primary source for understanding how GRECE leadership articulated its core positions at a particular moment — 1990, shortly after the upheavals of 1989 in Eastern Europe, which Marlaud addresses in terms of the “spring of nations” and the risk of balkanization. His account of GRECE’s pagan orientation is notably careful: he distances the neo-paganism of GRECE from anti-Christian polemic in the Voltairean tradition, from folklore druidism, and from literal deity-worship, characterizing it instead as a “recovery” of pre-Christian European spiritual values — the “longer memory” of the Continent — refracted through Indo-European scholarship (Dumézil’s trifunctional hypothesis is cited explicitly), German Romanticism, and the Nietzschean injunction “Become what you are.”

Originally published in Vouloir, no. 68–70 (1990)

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Mr. Jacques Marlaud, you are the President of GRECE. What is GRECE?

GRECE — the Groupe de Recherches et d’Études pour la Civilisation Européenne [Research and Study Group for European Civilization] — is an association with an intellectual vocation, a society of thought. But it is also more than that, for its aim is métapolitique [metapolitics — contesting cultural hegemony rather than seeking direct political power], which consists, by reference to what Europe is — to its culture, its history, its present state — in acquiring an influence over society, in publishing, in organizing conferences, which allow certain ideas to be advanced: ideas that are not those of our era, since our era, that of Modernity, develops principles that run counter to what Europe is in its essence.

What do you mean more precisely by “metapolitics”?

Metapolitics is a form of action — political if you will, but not in the sense that politicians understand the word. What I mean is that it is a vision of things that considers society to have several dimensions: a political dimension, a dimension of civil society that includes the economy among other things, and an intellectual and cultural dimension that is too often neglected, whereas it precedes politics insofar as all politics inscribes itself within a worldview. Now the current worldview does not suit us. We therefore think, at GRECE, that it must be changed — that mentalities must be changed so that politics may change.

In practice, this consists, as I have just said, in devoting oneself to research, in organizing, as we do in certain domains, a research laboratory. This all-encompassing research ranges from history to literature, passing through sociology and all the other human sciences. We strive to reread and rewrite the European conception of the world. Of course, we seek to give publicity to our research by organizing conferences and colloquia, summer universities, and so on.

Since when has GRECE existed? When was it founded?

GRECE was founded in 1968 and has not ceased to exist since then. It was founded by a small number of people. Others joined it much later. At the outset, it was a movement emerging from politics, carried by people from diverse political backgrounds but all greatly preoccupied with what they considered European decadence. They decided to enter into this form of action that is metapolitics.

The ideas, the current of thought represented by GRECE, have been given the label “Nouvelle Droite” [”New Right”]. Does this label seem to you accurate, or does it mislead the public? It seems to me that certain ideas you propagate can in no way be classified on the right...

The expression “Nouvelle Droite” was stuck to us by journalists at the time of a press campaign that took place in 1979 and was directed primarily against us. It is an expression we do not readily subscribe to. We prefer to use the terms “Nouvelle Culture” [New Culture]. But since the press called us that and it has now become established usage, we were obliged to accept it. It is true that many among us come from the “right”; Alain de Benoist, for example, wrote a work entitled Vu de droite [View from the Right]. But that does not mean we situate ourselves “on the right.” To be “on the right” means that many among us come from a school of thought that was conservative in essence.

But the themes we have developed have brought us closer to a certain left. First because our themes inscribe themselves in the tradition of the “Conservative Revolution” (Konservative Revolution). Our references prove this abundantly: both the German authors such as Ernst Jünger or Oswald Spengler and the French authors to whom we refer. I think these authors are atypical. They cannot be classified on the right or the left in the conventional schema. The label “Nouvelle Droite” sometimes embarrasses us because we have often been confused with the American New Right, with which we have absolutely nothing in common — for the very reason that we radically critique liberalism, which for the Americans constitutes the principal reference.

The most provocative positions of GRECE’s ideology are those bearing on the religious question. You claim paganism (le paganisme) as your own. What paganism is this?

What we mean by “paganism” is in fact the most global description of what the essential thought of Europe can be, in the spiritual sense. This has nothing to do with the various expressions of a folkloric paganism — druidic or otherwise. It is more simply the reference to the longest European memory. The acronym GRECE was not chosen by chance: it makes explicit reference to that splendid ancient culture from which we stem, a culture that was swept away in large part by the epochs that succeeded it. And above all by modern thought.

GRECE’s paganism is not anti-Christian in the sense in which a Voltaire could be ferociously anti-Christian. Of course, we have developed a critique of the philosophical and religious foundations of Judeo-Christianity, explaining that this worldview has, in certain respects, deviated from the mental, cultural, and religious traditional schema of Europeans. But we also recognize that within Christianity — or more precisely within traditional Catholicism, especially in the Middle Ages and the Renaissance — there remained deeply pagan elements. We are therefore not anti-Christian in the Voltairean sense. We obviously do not wish to raze the cathedrals or eliminate all the symbols of Christendom.

What we want is to recover European values in what precedes Christianity, and then through Christianity itself, in the great European mystics like Meister Eckhart and Jakob Böhme, who for us are pagans. Christendom is in the process of collapsing — this is a clearly observable fact — and those who think through the post-Christian era, notably in what is called postmodernity, are in fact preparing the embryo of a new paganism, still in a quite disordered fashion.

But these are paths we can exploit. Why let nihilism be a destructive phenomenon? We consider that everything we can do must take into account the present evolution. It is impossible to promote an intellectual revolution without taking into account the epoch in which one lives. We are living an era of decline of all values. Many of our contemporaries despair of it. We, on the contrary, are stimulated by it — for the values that are declining are values that do not suit us. Values that, in our view, are ill-adapted to Europe. Values that can no longer serve it as a reference, that can no longer lead it toward a future. So the fact that the dominant values are collapsing is, for us, a good thing. For we belong to what will succeed these decadent values.

Speaking of “paganism” sounds somewhat antiquated or sectarian. What is the precise content of this paganism?

I have just told you that we do not go into the woods to gather mistletoe. When we refer to paganism we refer to ancient polytheism. Paganism was a religious system that recognized several gods — Apollo, Athena, etc. — and represented several dimensions of society and of life. We intend to recover all those dimensions of the European mind that were effaced by Christianity. This does not mean, of course, that we literally believe in Apollo or Thor or Wotan. For us, these figures represent values: warrior values, or values of the city (Athena was the protective goddess of the City, of knowledge, etc.). There are eminently feminine values, represented by the gods and goddesses of the “third function” defined by Dumézil (la troisième fonction) [Georges Dumézil’s Indo-European trifunctional schema divides the divine world into three functions: sovereignty, martial force, and fertility/abundance]. These values are what interest us; the gods are their symbols, nothing but the images of these values. Since we are not idolaters, we do not idolize them.

To give you an idea of what paganism is, taken globally, as a worldview opposed to Christianity, I would underscore the idea of polytheism, the contrary of monotheism. To have several gods, several types of values, is to stimulate variety — including in our own ranks. We consider that the more varied the world is, the richer it is. With us, there is also the refusal of dualism — the dualism that affirms there are two worlds and not one, or to be more precise, a sensible world (the one in which we live) and a “superior” world. Nietzsche taught us that this “superior” world, postulated by the Judeo-Christian vision, devalues our world — the sensible world. For Saint Augustine, the City of God is more important than the earthly city. The latter can therefore be neglected.

Now, in our perspective, there is only one world. This does not mean we are materialists, for we have a conception of the sacred that materialists and atheists who reject God do not have. We have gods, values, that are quite simply a “greater being” (un plus-être). By this I mean that materialists are content to live in the world as it is. We want to poetize it, to idealize it, to sublimate it — one can employ several concepts to define this dimension of “greater being,” of the sacred. The sacred is not the profane. It gathers superior values to which human beings can refer themselves.

I think the pagan conception of life has the possibility of breaking through in a fairly near future. Indeed, we are living an epoch that Max Weber already qualified as an “era of disenchantment of the world.” It is the epoch in which the values incarnated by Judeo-Christianity have collapsed. No doubt there remain in Europe small pockets of resistance where Christian beliefs are maintained — in Sicily, in certain regions of traditional Spain, in eastern France, in certain regions of Germany. But this is the fact of minorities. These people are marginalized. Modernity excludes all religious concept and is gradually invading the entire world. All religious values are declining.

Now paganism — with its refusal of modernity — does not constitute a return to traditions that have disappeared. Paganism does not wish to return to what no longer is. It will not resurrect the Greeks: they are dead. It wishes, through the collapse of today’s values, to see what is reborn, what passes beneath the decadence, and to reconnect with the most distant past while moving toward the future — that is, without refusing what exists today. It can in this way offer something to all our contemporaries who have nothing left in life. That is more or less what paganism is...

It is polytheism opposed to monotheism, the plurality of values, the refusal of dualism, the recognition of the evolution of the world. Paganism is by no means a return — as Alain de Benoist has taught us — but a recourse to what is still within us when everything collapses. We return to ourselves and we recover the values that are properly ours. We return not simply to our own interiority, but also to our great literary traditions. We rediscover the great paganism of a Shakespeare, a Rabelais, a Goethe. Paganism for us is a compound of all this; it is this great rediscovery of the European soul.

How does one translate all these ideas into reality?

Some years ago, paganism was hardly spoken of in France. Today, one can read in the columns of the Figaro littéraire articles that note the pagan dimension of this or that literary work. Given the importance of this journal in French intellectual life, one can speak of a return — discreet, to be sure — of paganism in French thought. This is obviously a result of the work of the “Nouvelle Droite”; indeed, it is the only cultural movement that openly claims paganism. There are no others. The growth of our group has something to do with it. But not only its growth in effective members — also its growth as a pole of influence in cultural life.

Our influence is not limited to cultural creations related to paganism. Before our work, no one in France spoke of geopolitics. We have also reintroduced Carl Schmitt into the debate — today reprinted by major Parisian publishers (Gallimard, Seuil, Calmann-Lévy, Pardès). Certain independent politicians, who are affiliated neither with a left-wing nor a right-wing party — such as Michel Jobert — have taken up and adapted certain of our themes. Current events confirm several of our analyses (the logic of imperialism, the collapse of American civilization, the dislocation of the Soviet bloc, German reunification).

GRECE defends national identity, a theme currently in vogue [the “spring of nations” in Eastern Europe following the upheavals of the USSR in 1989]. But what are the elements that foster national identity?

The expression “national identity” does not exactly translate what we mean at GRECE by “identity.” For us, the concept of identity refers essentially to values; we defend an axiological identity. When we speak of paganism, it is not so much from a religious point of view — religion being henceforth separated from politics, from sociality. For us, religion, politics, and sociality are closely linked. Today, this unity is dislocated. The only bond that still unites the different strata of societies is the economy. Politics degenerates into administrative management. It manages the economy.

As a European identitarian movement, we think that our vision of paganism, and of the values attached to it, is the only factor — the only set of values — that can achieve the unity of Europe and transcend the kaleidoscope of small national identities. This is a necessary undertaking in the current context. Indeed, we are witnessing the rebirth of a quantity of national identities as communism collapses. The values of paganism must unite them, prevent Europe from sinking into anarchy and balkanization. This does not mean that we do not recognize national identities. They participate in the real. They are concrete. But they must be interpreted in categories that transcend the political. They must reconnect with the immemorial values of Europe, with values that were born on our European soil.

The world in which we live is based on a universalist concept. The Judeo-Christian roots of this world have been secularized, causing religion to disappear while thoroughly impregnating society with a secularized Judeo-Christian universalism. Another factor providing ground for contemporary universalism: economic interdependence, the postulate of liberal doctrines, the late fruit of the industrial revolution. We arrive in this way at a homogenization of the world. Of course, we are not in favor of a return to pre-industrial society. But the challenge is to recover the lost identity.

To recover it, we must return to our sources — to the sources of what we are — that is, to this paganism. A move often ill-perceived, as a reactionary mania, as a sectarian reflex, as a simplistic idolatry. Yet paganism is precisely the approach that notes that, beneath the alluvial deposits of modernity, our sources are still there, awaiting us to refer to them, to seize them. In this way, we respond to this modern global phenomenon that is rootlessness (le déracinement).

We bring something to all those people we see in the street who have lost their identity, who listen to music that is not theirs but American, “global.” Who refer to values that are in reality none. Who, in their ways of dress, in their manner of eating, of speaking — through the education they have received — are bearers of this rootlessness. And who are in despair over it. For they are not satisfied. One sees the crisis everywhere. What then are their values? They are values of flight: one consumes drugs, one listens to music of escapism — not enriching music, music that belongs to us, that brings us the message of our deep interiority. Faced with this, “paganism,” in our eyes, consists in finding oneself again. Exactly as Nietzsche told us: “Become what you are!” Paganism is therefore for us a move that allows us to recover an identity in the broad sense.

Mr. Marlaud, what was your training?

My training? I shall begin by telling you that I am 40 years old, married, and the father of 8 children. I have behind me a varied life. I have done a little of everything. I lived 15 years in South Africa, where I worked as a journalist. There I was, among other things, correspondent for Alain de Benoist’s Nouvelle École. I pursued my studies quite late, in South Africa, where I wrote two theses — one on the New Right seen from a literary angle (1), the other on the thought of Nietzsche (2). There I published four study booklets in English and Afrikaans on metapolitics, the New Right, America, and polytheism, under the title IDÉES/IDEAS. Since my return to France, I have been teaching at university, where I hold a position as maître de conférence [senior lecturer] in communications, given my long experience as a journalist. I was elected President of GRECE, with the task of organizing the annual colloquium and the summer university. I also direct the GRECE’s organ, Études et Recherches.

Mr. Marlaud, we thank you for having granted us this interview.

— Interview conducted by Jürgen Hatzenbichler and Helena Pleinert